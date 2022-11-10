Bitcoin Mining Firm Riot Blockchain Reports $36.6M Quarterly Loss

A multi-year agreement between FIFA and Upland will begin with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM.

The groundbreaking collaboration enables soccer fans from across the globe to learn more about Web3 and how to take advantage of a gamified metaverse experience.

The agreement gives fans access to legendary video clips from FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ games as souvenirs.

As of today, Upland and FIFA have announced a multi-year partnership that will give the Upland community and football fans around the world access to collect, trade, and own FIFA digital assets and game video highlights. Additionally, the two organizations’ shared goal is to educate fans about how the metaverse and web3 work.

Fans will get knowledge about how to interact with and contribute to the virtual communities via the experience. Educative initiatives and chances for supporters to cheer for their national team will be bolstered by the wide range of events happening in Upland both during and between games.

In order to create enjoyable, gamified experiences in the biggest open metaverse that is mapped to the real world and has more than 3 million registered users, Upland will engage with FIFA. A full-scale copy of Lusail Stadium, as well as a FIFA World Cup™, branded town, stores, and showrooms, will be added to their current locations in Upland so that fans may experience them digitally during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Upland also offers a collection of games for football enthusiasts on the occasion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Fans may choose from a limited number of mystery packages with varying rarities. For fans to complete digital collection albums spanning all thirty-two (32) nation teams featured, they also contain historic Official World Cup™ logos, posters, and mascots as well as country-specific team crests, boots, and shirts.

The more collections a user completes, the higher their fan score will be, and the more rewards they will be eligible to get, such as Lusail Stadium as virtual property in the metaverse. Another integral part of the game is the opportunity to acquire unique tournament memories, like game highlight videos that can’t be bought from Upland.

Fans may begin their metaverse adventure in Upland by purchasing and exchanging virtual homes that are based on real-world addresses in one of the twenty-two (22) available real-world cities. Buildings may now be added by fans, who can also proudly exhibit their support for their favorite teams by flying their country’s flag or using other FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ branded outdoor décor items. Fans will also be able to open up stores in their homes to sell their gathered items to other players, turning the metaverse into a marketplace.

“No other world competition unites countries and people worldwide quite like the FIFA World Cup™,” says Dirk Lueth, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Upland. “We’re excited to create a multi-touch web3 experience showcasing fun, innovation, entrepreneurialism and community as the first of many opportunities in the future of FIFA World Cups™, where fans can now collect, own, and share a real moment in history.”

On December 18, 2022, the adventure of the FIFA World Cup™ will come to an end with the final. As the world celebrates the winner in reality, so will Upland. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ legacy will continue in Upland with components of the metaverse replica of the stadiums, stores, showrooms, and properties awarded as rewards to fans with the most album collections of digital assets and videos bought in Upland. Moreover, Upland will declare its first-ever capital city for the winning country.

You may play Upland from anywhere in the globe by downloading it for free on iOS, Android, or the web.