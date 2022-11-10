Blockchain
BlockFills Launches Vision Crypto Cloud, SaaS Solution for Emerging and Established Digital Asset Business
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BlockFills–BlockFills, a fast-growing global digital asset trading and financial technology company, today announces the launch of Vision Crypto Cloud, a secure, full-service, end-to-end digital asset trading, order management, and risk management solution that enables institutions to quickly gain access to the digital asset ecosystem out of the box, without the multi-year timeline and expense associated with building an in-house solution.
Vision Crypto Cloud is a battle-tested technology stack that BlockFills has been employing for its own use for several years as a pioneer in the digital asset space. Unlike the largely untested software solutions available for enterprise-level participants, Vision Crypto Cloud offers institutional market participants the opportunity to enter the market both confidently and quickly. Further, BlockFills deploys an integrated liquidity solution that licensees of Vision Crypto Cloud can utilize as part of the service. Therefore, BlockFills can offer an end-to-end solution – encompassing technology and liquidity – in a single, integrated product suite.
“Our software division is very proud to launch Vision Crypto Cloud as a new and innovative SaaS product for the sector. Vision Crypto Cloud represents a simple and flexible path for entities to enter into the digital asset space which is wrought with challenges for top-tier institutions,” said Nick Hammer, Co-Founder and CEO of BlockFills. He continues: “BlockFills can provide a turn-key, yet scalable software solution with integrated liquidity in the spot, derivatives, and lending markets to institutions seeking to enter the market or better manage their current digital trading business.”
Adds Chris Stevenson, Managing Director of Digital Asset Software: “Creating bespoke API integration points for each centralized and decentralized exchange, custody stack, liquidity provider, or bank is an extremely complex, expensive, and time-consuming task.” He continues: “The value of Vision Crypto Cloud is that it seamlessly integrates all of these counterparties to provide a 360-degree view of an entire operation in a single, intuitive interface.”
Based out of Chicago and founded in 2018, BlockFills is one of the fastest growing crypto liquidity and technology providers globally. Their digital asset technology is already serving over 900 institutional clients across 50 countries.
About BlockFills
BlockFills is a disruptive financial technology firm dedicated to the provision of end-to-end solutions for global crypto currency market participants. The Company has successfully built and deployed a cutting-edge multi-asset technology platform that solves major liquidity fragmentation problems in the marketplace. The platform provides price discovery, price aggregation, electronic order matching, smart order routing and trade reconciliation solutions for institutions in the digital spot, derivatives, and lending markets. In addition, BlockFills provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that simplify all aspects of the trade lifecycle for institutions in the sector.
To reach BlockFills regarding business opportunities, please email [email protected], or for more information, please visit www.blockfills.com.
This is not to be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation or an offer to buy contracts for difference (CFD), cryptocurrencies, futures, foreign exchange, or options on the aforementioned. The risks of trading can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Before trading one should be aware that with potential profits there is also potential for losses that may be very large. Contracts for difference (CFD), cryptocurrencies, futures, foreign exchange, and options trading is highly speculative in nature and involves substantial risk of loss and is not appropriate for all investors. Those acting on this information are responsible for their own actions. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
[email protected]
Blockchain
Ether Capital Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ETHC–Ether Capital Corporation (“Ether Capital” or the “Company”) (NEO: ETHC) announces its financial results as at and for the three- and nine-month periods which ended September 30, 2022. The financial highlights below include reference to changes in the financial position at the end of the second quarter June 30, 2022 in addition to year end together with the comparative results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, as follows:
Financial position and results as at and for the third quarter and year-to-date:
|
Assets & Equity
|
September 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets ($ millions)
|
$92.4
|
$67.4
|
$220.3
|
|
Digital Assets ($ millions)
|
$83.3
|
$58.6
|
$210.4
|
|
Cash & Marketable Security ($ millions)
|
$3.35
|
$3.84
|
$3.41
|
|
Equity Value ($ millions)
|
$88.40
|
$66.20
|
$219.80
|
|
Book Value Per Share
|
$2.62
|
$1.97
|
$6.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 Months
|
3 Months
|
9 Months
|
9 Months
|
$000s
|
Sept 30, 2022
|
September 30, 2021
|
September 30, 2022
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$706
|
$377
|
$2,960
|
$768
|
Percentage of Ether that is Staked
|
46.5%
|
0.00%
|
46.5%
|
0.00%
|
Staking Yield
|
4.67%
|
n/a
|
4.84%
|
n/a
|
Operating Expenses
|
$1,027
|
$416
|
$2,954
|
$1,155
|
Net Operating Income (Loss)
|
($321)
|
($40)
|
$7
|
($387)
|
Net Income (Loss) after OCI
|
$21,786
|
$44,465
|
($131,398)
|
$116,041
The Company’s revenue of $706,179 for the quarter included both consulting revenue of $218,226 ($1,061,296 for nine months) from Purpose Investments pertaining to its crypto ETFs (BTCC and ETHH) and $473,879 ($1,882,965 for nine months) from Staked Ether Rewards. The quarterly revenue declined primarily due to the daily average price of Ether (C$2,863 in Q2 vs. C$1,971 in Q3). There was no staking revenue in the comparable periods in 2021 given that the Company began staking Ether in December 2021. The gross yield on Staked Ether was approximately 4.67% during the third quarter compared to 4.65% in the second quarter and 4.84% year-to-date.
Operating expenses have increased year-over-year primarily related to hiring additional staff in 2022, a larger investment in investor relations, building capacity to internalize operations that are currently outsourced, and the assessment of potential new business opportunities for the Company. Details are included in the Company’s financial statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A).
As an asset-oriented entity, the fair market value of the Company’s digital assets were materially impacted by the changes in Ether price over the period. Ether ended December 31, 2021 at C$4,676 and closed at C$1,860 on September 30, 2022, a 60% decline. During the three month and nine-month periods, the average daily Ether price was C$1,971 and C$2,847 respectively. The substantial decline in the fair market value of the core digital assets since December 31, 2021 is primarily due to this factor, and the sale of some non-core digital assets (MKR) for proceeds of $5.7 million (see table above).
The ending cash balance (including marketable securities) did not change materially over the nine-month period but declined approximately $0.5 million since June 30 to $3.35 million.
“Cryptocurrencies regained momentum, including Ether, which jumped by nearly 42% over the quarter,” said Brian Mosoff, CEO of Ether Capital. “A positive market sentiment reflected well on our Company. Due to the complex nature of Ethereum’s upgrade, many investors, including us at Ether Capital, were waiting to see how the transition to Proof of Stake would play out. The Merge proving to be a success is a significant milestone for our Company, which allows us to refine our corporate strategy to not only support Ethereum but maximize shareholder value. We expect investor confidence to continue to grow as institutional capital pours into the sector and Staked Ether withdrawals become enacted in the coming year.”
“The yield generated from our Staked Ether was 4.67% in the third quarter and averaged 5.9% during the last two weeks of September,” said Ian McPherson, President and CFO of Ether Capital. “In addition, the shift to Proof of Stake decreased the energy consumption of the Ethereum network by an estimated 99.95% and is aligned with global ambitions to fight climate change. This is something we are very supportive of at Ether Capital as it will lessen the protocol’s carbon footprint and continue to attract investors with strong ESG mandates.”
Ether Capital’s portfolio company, Wyre, withdrew in early September from a previously announced transaction with Bolt Financial. Both Wyre and Bolt agreed to remain independent businesses. As discussed in the MD&A, the Company has reduced the fair market value of its investment to $2.03 million on September 30 from $4.175 million on June 30, 2022.
Summarized below are the primary digital assets held by Ether Capital as at September 30, 2022.
|
|
Ether
|
Staked Ether
|
Staked Ether Rewards
|
Units (ETH/Staked ETH)
|
23,610
|
20,512
|
701
|
Fair Market Value (C$000s)
|
$43,910
|
$38,149
|
$1,269
To access unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter, which ended September 30, 2022, please refer to the Company’s website at http://ethcap.co/. The Company’s unaudited interim financial statements, including the MD&A, have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) and may be viewed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.
The Company will host a webinar on November 11, 2022, at 3:00pm ET to review its third quarter financial results. Ether Capital’s CEO Brian Mosoff and President & CFO Ian McPherson will also discuss the implications of Ethereum’s transition to Proof of Stake (the Merge) and opportunities for investors to generate yield in the months ahead. Go here to register.
About Ether Capital Corporation
Ether Capital (NEO: ETHC) is a leading public technology company with a long-term objective to become a central business and investment hub for the Ethereum ecosystem. The company has invested the majority of its balance sheet in Ethereum’s native utility token “Ether” as a core strategic asset and yield-generating instrument. The company is focused on financial infrastructure that supports the Ethereum blockchain and delivers corporate value. Ether Capital’s management team and Board of Directors are comprised of crypto natives, leading venture capitalists and traditional finance experts, which uniquely positions the company to identify and capitalize on opportunities in the digital asset ecosystem. For more information, visit http://ethcap.co.
The content of this document is for informational purposes only and is not being provided in the context of an offering of any securities described herein, nor is it a recommendation or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. The information is not investment advice, nor is it tailored to the needs or circumstances of any investor. Information contained on this document is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, an offering memorandum, prospectus, advertisement, or public offering of securities. No securities commission or similar regulatory authority has reviewed this document and any representation to the contrary is an offence Information contained in this document is believed to be accurate and reliable, however, we cannot guarantee that it is complete or current at all times. The information provided is subject to change without notice and neither Ether Capital Corporation, nor any of its affiliates, will be held liable for inaccuracies in the information presented.
Non-GAAP Measures
The Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). In this press release, the Company discloses the gross value of its assets, staking yield, and the net value per basic common share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company has presented such non-GAAP measures as management believes they are relevant measures of the value of the Company’s underlying assets. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to the information set out in the Company’s financial statements.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements in regard to the Ethereum ecosystem. The Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “on pace”, “anticipates”, or “does not anticipate”, “believes”, and similar expressions or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might”, or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements are based on information available to management at the time they are made, management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions, judgments and expectations. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical, technological and social uncertainties; market volatility of Ether, uncertainties in regard to the development and acceptance of blockchain technology (including Proof of Stake and Ethereum 2.0), and the Ethereum platform and anticipated timing and impact of the Ethereum network upgrade, timing and terms of proposed transactions related to non-core asset dispositions, assumptions and judgments related to fair value estimates of investment in Wyre, and the other risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2022, the Risk Factors section in its most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis, the Risk Factors section in its Supplement and Base Shelf Prospectus and its other filings available online at www.sedar.com. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. In addition, the Company cautions the reader that information provided in this press release is provided to give context to the nature of some of the Company’s future plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Brian Mosoff
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
Ian McPherson
President and Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
Ashley Stanhope
Director of Communications
[email protected]
Blockchain
MANA Loses 80% Of Its Value Over The Last 12 Months
The MANA cryptocurrency used in Decentraland has clearly seen better days. From its 2017 high of $5.85, MANA has dropped 80% in value in the last 12 months, as shown by the most recent available data.
Presently, a share of MANA can be purchased for as little as $0.4773. Investor confidence has tanked in light of the current market situation, making a comeback for the crypto a little difficult.
As a result, the question arises as to whether MANA has any chance of survival or whether it is a cryptocurrency that has already passed its expiration date.
Tough Road Ahead For MANA
Investors, traders, and would-be buyers should not expect MANA’s current position to work miracles, as the market has turned hostile due to the panic caused by the ongoing FTX disaster
Technically, the token is not doing very well either. Token prices are hovering above the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement line. Furthermore, it has recently experienced a reversal in price action.
The RSI readings, which are currently in the oversold portion of their range, lend credence to this theory. However, the Chaikin Money Flow index is not promising.
Chart: TradingView
The current reading of -0.25 for this indicator suggests that bears are in complete control of the market. The current trading range for the day sits between $0.4566 and $0.7389.
The connection between the token and the Metaverse may have contributed to a number of price-increasing variables. Recently, a parcel of Metaverse land in Decentraland was purchased for $15,585, or approximately 30,000 MANA coins.
Such advancements bring MANA and Decentraland into the limelight, increasing interest in the coin and the protocol.
However, these may be short-term improvements. Despite the developing retreat, the EMA ribbon continues to suggest shorting the currency as the downtrend persists.
Crypto Winter Freezes The Token
As the crypto winter freezes MANA from its tracks, the token’s price can either breach the present support at $0.4566 and fall to a new low of $0.3522, or it can breach the immediate resistance at $0.5287.
However, bulls should defend the $0.4566 support line, as a breach of this line could spark further selling.
Investors and traders in MANA should also monitor the prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum, as MANA has a correlation of 0.98 and 0.94 with the two leading cryptocurrencies, respectively.
When the market rebounds, MANA will follow the performance of the other two cryptocurrencies. But for the time being, bulls should concentrate on consolidation and possibly target the 61.80 Fib level.
MANA total market cap at $946 million on the daily chart | Featured image from Medium, Chart: TradingView.com
Blockchain
Bybit Puts Crypto Transparency in the Spotlight
VICTORIA, Seychelles, 10th November, 2022, Chainwire
Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has said that recent market volatility is a wake up call for the industry and that customer confidence and market stability should be top priority for every exchange. Bybit also highlighted that the recent uncertainty had shone the spotlight on fund safety, custodianship, and transparency, and the industry would have to tackle this head on.
“The entire sector has a duty and obligation to do better by our customers,” said Ben Zhou, Bybit co-founder and CEO. “Bybit has always been a leader in this area and provides one of the highest levels of fund safety and security in the industry – But we can also do better.”
Zhou also stressed Bybit’s stance towards customer funds. “Bybit is NOT a bank, we are a custodian of our customers’ funds. We do not use those funds for any other purpose! Bybit can guarantee that all clients assets are stored in one to one liquidity held in custody – available in full, on request, and without delay if requested.”
Bybit commended industry moves to provide greater reassurance for customers as they navigate a volatile market. Bybit has long advocated for an industry wide standard on transparency that would help to provide greater trust and credibility for the industry and confidence for customers and regulators.
The company also said that despite its trust and security credentials, it expected to establish a Proof of Reserve programme in the near future – as an example of best practice for other exchanges and a symbol of its ongoing commitment to open and transparent trading.
Looking to the future Zhou added. “We are here for the long run and place a strong emphasis on staying focused and strict processes, policies, compliance, and our overarching risk management strategy. As we navigate the bear market, we are building out our products and frontline staff – preparing for a fast start when the market turns.”
About Bybit
Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One racing team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Virtus.pro, Made in Brazil (MIBR), City Esports, and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) teams Borussia Dortmund and Avispa Fukuoka.
MarketAcross PR
Dan E.
[email protected]
Blockchain
JPM Strategists Says – “Ongoing Crisis of FTX Will Push Bitcoin to Fall below $13K”
- JP Morgan strategists predict BTC to fall below $13,000 soon.
- Ongoing FTX crises is the major cause for the current crypto crunch.
- Crypto market is down 20% in its market cap, worth $200 billion.
As the recent talk of the town, FTX crypto exchange is spreading globally, thereby causing a crash for the entire crypto market. In just this week, the crypto market has lost almost 20% of its market cap, which is around $200B.
In light of the ongoing crisis, a crypto strategist from JP Morgan reveals stating, the crypto marketplace is experiencing a “cascade of margin calls”. However, this failure will result in extensive liquidations in the market.
Moreover as the Bitcoin (BTC) price is already in a bearish state, this crucial period will create a huge impact in its prices. JPM strategists, also adds, the BTC value will crash and fall below $13000 soon.
Collapse of FTX in Crypto Market
In the last couple of days, the announcement of a significant liquidity crisis at FTX crypto exchange built a great impact on the entire crypto market. In addition, Binance CEO stepped forward to acquire FTX, creating even more buzz in the market. Surviving in the crypto space and buying the competitor shook the industry and the users. Unfortunately, Binance drops its plan in the acquisition of FTX.
Additionally, acknowledging the current critical situation, crypto investors are still coming to terms with the FTX concerns. However, such types of issues will trigger a strong fear for all the potential users and investors connected with FTX.com.
Thus, analyzing the ongoing problem, JPM team states,
“The entire crash of crypto market is influenced by the collapse of Alameda Research and FTX is that the number of firms with valid balance sheets able to rescue those with low capital and high leverage is shrinking” in the crypto space.”
According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin is trading at $16,435.10 with a downtrend of 7.66% in the last 24 hours. As it is fluctuating on and below $15K now, it is highly expected to fall below $13,000 very soon.
Blockchain
BinaryX (BNX) Price Prediction 2022 – Will BNX Hit $147 Soon?
- Bullish BNX price prediction for 2022 is $167.0 to $228.0.
- The BNX price will also reach $147 soon.
- Bearish BNX price prediction for 2022 is $89.2.
BinaryX (BNX) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Binary X (BNX) is $141.98 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12,144,272 at the time of writing. However, BNX has decreased to 0.3% in the last 24 hours.
Currently, BNX trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, DigiFinex, KuCoin,Gate.io, BKEX.
What is BinaryX (BNX)?
BNX is a governance token of the BinaryX platform. The BinaryX platform is a multi-token economic system in which users can explore an exciting dungeon and earn daily work income. BNX, Crystals, and Gold are all part of the multi-economic system. The BinaryX platform is integrated with CyberDragon, a play-to-earn game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). BNX token holders can contribute to community governance. It suggests that they have the ability to vote on critical game decisions. A considerable amount of the BNX tokens that players purchase in the game are used to calculate event awards, which are then returned to all users.
BinaryX (BNX) Price Prediction 2022
BNX price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Binary X (BNX) laid out the Ascending Channel pattern. Ascending Channel pattern also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, Binary X (BNX) is at $142.0. If the pattern continues, the price of BNX might reach the resistance level of $174.87. If the trend reverses, then the price of BNX may fall to $135.4 and $110.0.
BinaryX (BNX) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Binary X (BNX).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Binary X (BNX).
|Resistance Level 1
|$167.0
|Resistance Level 2
|$228.0
|Support Level 1
|$123.1
|Support Level 2
|$89.2
The charts show that BNX has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, BNX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $123.1.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the BNX might plummet to almost $89.2, a bearish signal.
BinaryX (BNX) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Binary X (BNX) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of BNX lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Binary X (BNX) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the BNX price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downtrend trend. Currently, BNX is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of BNX at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the BNX is at a level of 42.31. This means that BNX is nearly an overslod state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Binary X (BNX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Binary X (BNX). Currently, BNX lies in the range of 11.0, indicating a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Binary X (BNX). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of BNX lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, BNX’s RSI is at 42.31, thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of BNX with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binary X (BNX).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions BNX is a dissimilar trend with respect to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases , the price of BNX decreases. And when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of BNX increases
Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Binary X (BNX) might probably attain $150 by 2023.
Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Binary X (BNX) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, BNX might rally to hit $160 by 2024.
Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2025
If Binary X (BNX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, BNX will rally to hit $170.
Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2026
If Binary X (BNX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, BNX would rally to hit $180.
Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2027
If Binary X (BNX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, BNX would rally to hit $190.
Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2028
If Binary X (BNX) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, BNX would hit $200.
Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Binary X (BNX), it would witness major spikes. BNX might hit $210 by 2029.
Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Binary X Ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Binary X (BNX) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Binary X (BNX) might hit $220 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Binary X network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for BNX. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Binary X (BNX) in 2022 is $228.0. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Binary X (BNX) for 2022 is $89.2.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Binary X ecosystem, the performance of Binary X (BNX) might hit $147 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $225.40 in the near future.
BNX is a governance token of the BinaryX platform. The BinaryX platform is a multi-token economic system that allows users to explore an intriguing dungeon while earning daily labour revenue.
Binary X (BNX) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, DigiFinex, KuCoin,Gate.io, BKEX.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Binary Xplatform, Binary X (BNX) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On November 04, 2021, BNX reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $225.40.
Binary X (BNX) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Binary Xin the past few months, BNX is considered a good investment in 2022.
Binary X (BNX) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Binary X (BNX) will hit $147 soon.
Binary X (BNX) price is expected to reach $150 by 2023.
Binary X (BNX) price is expected to reach $160 by2024.
Binary X (BNX) price is expected to reach $170 by 2025.
Binary X (BNX) price is expected to reach $180 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Amid FTX Rumors Tether’s USDT Peg Of $1 Wobbles
The crypto market still seems to be in the grasps of FTX and Alameda. Currently, rumors are circulating that Tether’s stablecoin USDT might be more affected by the downfall of FTX than it would like to admit.
Moreover, there currently seems to be an attack on USDT as a result of which Tether (USDT) briefly lost its usual peg to $1. The largest stablecoin by market cap was trading below $0.9400 temporarily at Kraken, other exchanges saw minor deviations.
Sam Bankman-Fried company Alameda, which borrowed $250,000 USDT from Aave and exchanged it on Curve this morning, may be behind the attack. The address is clearly attributable to Alameda.
Speculation on Twitter has it that Alameda is trying to initiate a USDT depeg with his on-chain visible transaction to trigger fear. He could sell USDT short, though it is not clear at this time what the company’s total trading position is.
Some voices in the crypto community suspect that the strategy is multi-layered and a huge attempt to get everything back in a single trading attempt. Anonymous trader “Hsaka” provided the following thesis on Twitter:
The 250k usdt short is not the most important move imo, more about the second order effect re usdt perps and related positioning around that
Especially assuming it is the ~$300m ftx withdrawal entity that still holds $100m+ usdt. I still don’t know anything about CEX activity.
alameda trying to initiate a usdt depeg with a smol 250k onchain visible tx that will generate fear
usdt pairs start rising
solusdt perps that had been giga shorted squeeze
alameda owns a lot of sol
sell post squeeze, usdt recovers, profit?
ALL SPECULATION. I AM A CLUELESS WOLF https://t.co/tNoocbUnzO
— Hsaka (@HsakaTrades) November 10, 2022
FUD Is Nothing New For Tether
At the same time, voices are increasing that the aggressor specifically wants to spread FUD in order to trigger a similar run on Tether (USDT) as on FTX and its FTT tokens. However, a short-term decoupling from the dollar peg is nothing new for Tether and was always a reason for haters spreading rumors.
Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino was quick to dismiss any rumors. Already yesterday, Tether released a statement in which it assured that it had no exposure to FTX.
#tether processed ~700M redemptions in last 24h.
No issues.
We keep going.
— Paolo Ardoino 🍐 (@paoloardoino) November 10, 2022
After the LUNA crash, Tether briefly grazed $0.90 and restored its peg within a couple of hours. Due to the removal of Alameda/FTX as the main USDT market maker and minter, there may be temporary major deviations.
People are not taking any chances and selling USDT for USDC or BUSD, just in case. Alistair Milne, CIO of Altana Digital Currency Fund, commented:
Tether has been FUD’ed and attacked longer than FTX has existed. They endured a bigger bank run than FTX and passed with flying colours. Perhaps there’s a different reason they get so much attention while FTX got a pass?
Other voices believe that the rumors will not lead to a full, prolonged depeg if Tether is indeed hedged 1:1, as evidenced by the reserves. Even Vitalik Buterin spoke up and defended Tether.
I have to admit, I’ve been very critical of @Tether_to in the past, and their transparency is still not nearly what I think an asset-backed coin should have, but especially given what’s happened to so many other big-money hotshots this bear, they’ve exceeded my expectations!
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) November 9, 2022
