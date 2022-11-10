Bybit Puts Crypto Transparency in the Spotlight

Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has said that recent market volatility is a wake up call for the industry and that customer confidence and market stability should be top priority for every exchange. Bybit also highlighted that the recent uncertainty had shone the spotlight on fund safety, custodianship, and transparency, and the industry would have to tackle this head on.
“The entire sector has a duty and obligation to do better by our customers,” said Ben Zhou, Bybit co-founder and CEO. “Bybit has always been a leader in this area and provides one of the highest levels of fund safety and security in the industry – But we can also do better.”
Zhou also stressed Bybit’s stance towards customer funds. “Bybit is NOT a bank, we are a custodian of our customers’ funds. We do not use those funds for any other purpose! Bybit can guarantee that all clients assets are stored in one to one liquidity held in custody – available in full, on request, and without delay if requested.”
Bybit commended industry moves to provide greater reassurance for customers as they navigate a volatile market. Bybit has long advocated for an industry wide standard on transparency that would help to provide greater trust and credibility for the industry and confidence for customers and regulators.
The company also said that despite its trust and security credentials, it expected to establish a Proof of Reserve programme in the near future – as an example of best practice for other exchanges and a symbol of its ongoing commitment to open and transparent trading.
Looking to the future Zhou added. “We are here for the long run and place a strong emphasis on staying focused and strict processes, policies, compliance, and our overarching risk management strategy. As we navigate the bear market, we are building out our products and frontline staff – preparing for a fast start when the market turns.”
JP Morgan strategists predict BTC to fall below $13,000 soon.
Ongoing FTX crises is the major cause for the current crypto crunch.
Crypto market is down 20% in its market cap, worth $200 billion.
As the recent talk of the town, FTX crypto exchange is spreading globally, thereby causing a crash for the entire crypto market. In just this week, the crypto market has lost almost 20% of its market cap, which is around $200B.
In light of the ongoing crisis, a crypto strategist from JP Morgan reveals stating, the crypto marketplace is experiencing a “cascade of margin calls”. However, this failure will result in extensive liquidations in the market.
Moreover as the Bitcoin (BTC) price is already in a bearish state, this crucial period will create a huge impact in its prices. JPM strategists, also adds, the BTC value will crash and fall below $13000 soon.
Collapse of FTX in Crypto Market
In the last couple of days, the announcement of a significant liquidity crisis at FTX crypto exchange built a great impact on the entire crypto market. In addition, Binance CEO stepped forward to acquire FTX, creating even more buzz in the market. Surviving in the crypto space and buying the competitor shook the industry and the users. Unfortunately, Binance drops its plan in the acquisition of FTX.
Additionally, acknowledging the current critical situation, crypto investors are still coming to terms with the FTX concerns. However, such types of issues will trigger a strong fear for all the potential users and investors connected with FTX.com.
Thus, analyzing the ongoing problem, JPM team states,
“The entire crash of crypto market is influenced by the collapse of Alameda Research and FTX is that the number of firms with valid balance sheets able to rescue those with low capital and high leverage is shrinking” in the crypto space.”
According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin is trading at $16,435.10 with a downtrend of 7.66% in the last 24 hours. As it is fluctuating on and below $15K now, it is highly expected to fall below $13,000 very soon.
Bullish BNX price prediction for 2022 is $167.0 to $228.0.
The BNX price will also reach $147 soon.
Bearish BNX price prediction for 2022 is $89.2.
BinaryX (BNX) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Binary X (BNX) is $141.98 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12,144,272 at the time of writing. However, BNX has decreased to 0.3% in the last 24 hours.
Currently, BNX trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, DigiFinex, KuCoin,Gate.io, BKEX.
What is BinaryX (BNX)?
BNX is a governance token of the BinaryX platform. The BinaryX platform is a multi-token economic system in which users can explore an exciting dungeon and earn daily work income. BNX, Crystals, and Gold are all part of the multi-economic system. The BinaryX platform is integrated with CyberDragon, a play-to-earn game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). BNX token holders can contribute to community governance. It suggests that they have the ability to vote on critical game decisions. A considerable amount of the BNX tokens that players purchase in the game are used to calculate event awards, which are then returned to all users.
BinaryX (BNX) Price Prediction 2022
BNX price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Binary X (BNX) laid out the Ascending Channel pattern. Ascending Channel pattern also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, Binary X (BNX) is at $142.0. If the pattern continues, the price of BNX might reach the resistance level of $174.87. If the trend reverses, then the price of BNX may fall to $135.4 and $110.0.
BinaryX (BNX) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Binary X (BNX).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Binary X (BNX).
Resistance Level 1
$167.0
Resistance Level 2
$228.0
Support Level 1
$123.1
Support Level 2
$89.2
The charts show that BNX has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, BNX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $123.1.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the BNX might plummet to almost $89.2, a bearish signal.
BinaryX (BNX) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Binary X (BNX) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of BNX lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Binary X (BNX) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the BNX price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downtrend trend. Currently, BNX is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of BNX at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the BNX is at a level of 42.31. This means that BNX is nearly an overslod state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Binary X (BNX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Binary X (BNX). Currently, BNX lies in the range of 11.0, indicating a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Binary X (BNX). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of BNX lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, BNX’s RSI is at 42.31, thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of BNX with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binary X (BNX).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions BNX is a dissimilar trend with respect to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases , the price of BNX decreases. And when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of BNX increases
Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Binary X (BNX)might probably attain $150 by 2023.
Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Binary X (BNX) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, BNX might rally to hit $160 by 2024.
Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2025
If Binary X (BNX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, BNX will rally to hit $170.
Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2026
If Binary X (BNX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, BNX would rally to hit $180.
Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2027
If Binary X (BNX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, BNX would rally to hit $190.
Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2028
If Binary X (BNX) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, BNX would hit $200.
Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Binary X (BNX), it would witness major spikes. BNX might hit $210 by 2029.
Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Binary X Ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Binary X (BNX) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Binary X (BNX) might hit $220 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Binary X network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for BNX. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Binary X (BNX) in 2022 is $228.0. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Binary X (BNX) for 2022 is $89.2.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Binary X ecosystem, the performance of Binary X (BNX) might hit $147 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $225.40 in the near future.
FAQ
1. What is Binary X (BNX)?
BNX is a governance token of the BinaryX platform. The BinaryX platform is a multi-token economic system that allows users to explore an intriguing dungeon while earning daily labour revenue.
2. Where can you purchase Binary X (BNX)?
Binary X (BNX) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, DigiFinex, KuCoin,Gate.io, BKEX.
3. Will Binary X (BNX) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Binary Xplatform, Binary X (BNX) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Binary X (BNX)?
On November 04, 2021, BNX reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $225.40.
5. Is Binary X (BNX) a good investment in 2022?
Binary X (BNX) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Binary Xin the past few months, BNX is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Binary X (BNX) reach $147?
Binary X (BNX) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Binary X (BNX) will hit $147 soon.
7. What will be Binary X (BNX) price by 2023?
Binary X (BNX) price is expected to reach $150 by 2023.
8. What will be Binary X (BNX) price by 2024?
Binary X (BNX) price is expected to reach $160 by2024.
9. What will be Binary X (BNX) price by 2025?
Binary X (BNX) price is expected to reach $170 by 2025.
10. What will be Binary X (BNX) price by 2026?
Binary X (BNX) price is expected to reach $180 by 2026.
The crypto market still seems to be in the grasps of FTX and Alameda. Currently, rumors are circulating that Tether’s stablecoin USDT might be more affected by the downfall of FTX than it would like to admit.
Moreover, there currently seems to be an attack on USDT as a result of which Tether (USDT) briefly lost its usual peg to $1. The largest stablecoin by market cap was trading below $0.9400 temporarily at Kraken, other exchanges saw minor deviations.
Sam Bankman-Fried company Alameda, which borrowed $250,000 USDT from Aave and exchanged it on Curve this morning, may be behind the attack. The address is clearly attributable to Alameda.
Speculation on Twitter has it that Alameda is trying to initiate a USDT depeg with his on-chain visible transaction to trigger fear. He could sell USDT short, though it is not clear at this time what the company’s total trading position is.
Some voices in the crypto community suspect that the strategy is multi-layered and a huge attempt to get everything back in a single trading attempt. Anonymous trader “Hsaka” provided the following thesis on Twitter:
The 250k usdt short is not the most important move imo, more about the second order effect re usdt perps and related positioning around that
Especially assuming it is the ~$300m ftx withdrawal entity that still holds $100m+ usdt. I still don’t know anything about CEX activity.
alameda trying to initiate a usdt depeg with a smol 250k onchain visible tx that will generate fear
usdt pairs start rising solusdt perps that had been giga shorted squeeze alameda owns a lot of sol sell post squeeze, usdt recovers, profit?
ALL SPECULATION. I AM A CLUELESS WOLF https://t.co/tNoocbUnzO
At the same time, voices are increasing that the aggressor specifically wants to spread FUD in order to trigger a similar run on Tether (USDT) as on FTX and its FTT tokens. However, a short-term decoupling from the dollar peg is nothing new for Tether and was always a reason for haters spreading rumors.
Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino was quick to dismiss any rumors. Already yesterday, Tether released a statement in which it assured that it had no exposure to FTX.
#tether processed ~700M redemptions in last 24h. No issues. We keep going.
After the LUNA crash, Tether briefly grazed $0.90 and restored its peg within a couple of hours. Due to the removal of Alameda/FTX as the main USDT market maker and minter, there may be temporary major deviations.
People are not taking any chances and selling USDT for USDC or BUSD, just in case. Alistair Milne, CIO of Altana Digital Currency Fund, commented:
Tether has been FUD’ed and attacked longer than FTX has existed. They endured a bigger bank run than FTX and passed with flying colours. Perhaps there’s a different reason they get so much attention while FTX got a pass?
Other voices believe that the rumors will not lead to a full, prolonged depeg if Tether is indeed hedged 1:1, as evidenced by the reserves. Even Vitalik Buterin spoke up and defended Tether.
I have to admit, I’ve been very critical of @Tether_to in the past, and their transparency is still not nearly what I think an asset-backed coin should have, but especially given what’s happened to so many other big-money hotshots this bear, they’ve exceeded my expectations!
According to Kris, transparency is more crucial than ever during the industry’s current crisis, and user and fund safety and security are of the utmost importance. On November 8, CZ tweeted that Binance has begun to switch to Proof-Of-Reserve in an effort to increase transparency.
The CEO of Crypto.com instantly expressed his opinion following the company’s decision to halt USDC and USDT deposits and withdrawals through the Solana network.
By assuring its users in the email that they could still withdraw USDC and USDT at any moment via other aided networks, such as Cronos and Ethereum, the exchange gave the impression that other mentioned networks had not been damaged by recent industry trends.
The Exchange is shifting to Binance, Gate.io, KuCoin, Poloniex, Bitget, Huobi, OKX, Deribit and Bybitare shifting into Proof-Of-Reverse.
Similarly to Bitcoin and other altcoins, ETC (Ethereum Classic) has been severely impacted by the FTX liquidity crisis.
CoinGecko data show that the historical performance of the coin on the daily, weekly, biweekly, and monthly time frames is not promising for the ETH fork.
The most noticeable depreciation among these was recorded for the bi-weekly time scale, at a rate of 16.7 percent. If other measures continue to lag, what does the future hold for ETC?
ETC Stepping On Green
The token has gained 19.35% so far today. While $18.255 provides temporary support for bulls, the regression channel indicates a much stronger slump and so the bulls should not bank on it.
At the moment, the highest the price of the coin may go is $22.595, the level where buyers and sellers met during the decline from October 29 to November 3. This ceiling will begin to give way in the coming days as the coin’s relative strength index (RSI) rebounds.
Since the price of ETC is highly correlated with the price of ETH, traders and investors in the former should keep an eye on the price of ETH as well.
Image: Coinmash
This indicates that the price of ETC will closely track that of ETH. There is an indication of a surge in the price of Ether from the $1,099.17 area, where it had been trading at the time of writing, although at the rate the broader crypto market is going, any decent spike may not come soon.
In addition to relying on the rising RSI readings, bulls should also consider the positive CMF figures, which signal a change in sentiment. This could counteract the recent decline in ETC’s social influence caused by the FTX insolvency situation.
Moreover, social engagements and mentions are increasing, drawing more attention to the coin.
Bulls In Charge… For Now
Despite the obvious negative decline, the market is partly under the grip of bulls, according to the available technical indicators. As technicals improve, investors and traders should continue to hold ETC for the time being.
The EMA ribbon, on the other hand, is bearish and suggests that the coin may be shorted rather than held for the long term. Nonetheless, once the market rebounds from the severe decrease caused by panic, we may expect ETC’s price to closely track that of tETH’s.
However, investors can continue to hold ETC for the foreseeable future. Traders and investors should also exercise caution. As much as possible, ETC bulls should defend the $18.225 support zone.
ETC total market cap at $2.9 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from The Market Periodical, Chart: TradingView.com
The Tron founder added that his staff is working with all TRX holders on FTX.
The identical message has also been re-tweeted by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is currently in a delicate position as Binance cut off the idea of any possible relationship with FTX. Tron’s founder Justin Sun alluded to a possible deal with cryptocurrency exchange FTX hours after Binance pulled out.
The Tron founder added that his staff is working with all TRX holders on FTX as the crypto exchange confronts a significant liquidity shortage. The two parties are cooperating with FTX to pave the way for a “path forward,” he said. The two parties are cooperating with FTX to pave the way for a “path forward,” he said. Justin Sun has also suggested a relationship with FTX in other tweets.
Sun stated:
“The ongoing liquidity crunch, despite short term in nature, is harmful to the industry development and investors alike. My team has been working around the clock to avert further deterioration. I have faith that the situation is manageable following the wholistic approach together with our partners. Stay tuned #TRON @FTX_Official.”
Hole Greater Than Projected
The identical message has also been re-tweeted by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. It would be fascinating to observe if Justin Sun would make any prospective takeover approach to FTX. With heavyweights like Binance backing out, the hole on FTX’s and Alameda’s balance sheets seems greater than projected.
In light of Binance’s decision to terminate the agreement with FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried must now go elsewhere for funding. Reuters obtained a message sent by SBF to FTX staff in which he stated, “I’m working, as quickly as I can, on the next steps here. I wish I could give you all more clarity than I can.” He added that safeguarding his customers, employees, and investors is his top priority.
