China-founded TikTok parent works for US child drug addicts, says anti-social media activist

The midterm elections proved to be gripping as the races were followed district by district throughout the night. The real winners and losers, however, go beyond individual office holders.

Legally, there are both individuals and institutions that could see significant changes with the new division of power in Washington. While the White House was reportedly “giddy and happy” with the results, Democrats likely lost the House and could still lose the Senate.

Despite rival predictions of red waves and blue walls, the night showed what was always crystal clear: we are still a deeply divided country. Congress will reflect this division in terms of the distribution of power – and that can be a good thing.

WINNERS

Constitutionalism: The past two years have seen frontal attacks on constitutional values ​​ranging from the separation of powers to freedom of expression. Democrats cheered, for example, when President Joe Biden unilaterally forfeited about $500 billion in loans owed to the American people. While courts have repeatedly found Biden to have violated the Constitution, Congress has remained conspicuously silent even as he joins the president in declaring Republicans threats against the Constitution.

In an August New York Times column, “The Constitution is Broken and Should Not Be Reclaimed,” law professors Ryan D. Doerfler of Harvard and Samuel Moyn of Yale called for our founding charter to be “radically amended” to “reclaim America from constitutionalism”. .” It is safe to say that voters have indeed reclaimed constitutionalism from these extremist voices.

The midterm results will likely end far-left efforts to wrap up the Supreme Court. AP Photo/J. Scott Apple White

Once again, voters preferred a divided government with a Congress willing and able to challenge a president rather than remain a mere pedestrian in the exercise of governance. There is now a mobile party in Congress that has been dormant for two years. As these institutional cogs click into place, the checks and balances will once again force greater accountability and exposure into the constitutional system.

The Supreme Court: For two years, the left has targeted the nation’s highest court with calls to wrap it up. Polls have long shown that this movement was almost entirely contained within the far left. Still, attacking the court and its justices was an article of faith for many Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who called for a raw wrap of the court. While the attacks are likely to continue, the U-turn in Congress will put a stop to these sweeping proposals.

LOSERS

The media: The outlets, framing the election, consistently echoed the Democrats’ narratives — but failed to deliver victory to them. The media now faces the prospect of investigations that could further erode voter confidence. Congressional investigations are likely to deepen Hunter Biden’s influence peddling scandal. The media has played an active role in burying this scandal and will have to wonder how they could turn a blind eye to corruption on a global scale that has involved millions of dollars from foreign political and intelligence figures. They can also see an investigation into the covert channels used by political and government officials to recruit media and social media surrogates for censorship purposes.

Republicans in Congress will likely investigate Hunter Biden. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

The Bidens: The biggest loser in the election may be the Biden family. After successfully avoiding any media or congressional scrutiny of their alleged influence peddling, time is up for the Bidens. Despite Attorney General Merrick Garland’s refusal to appoint a special advocate, they will face investigations launched with the full authority of the Oversight Committee. Garland will also face demands to show the same aggressive lawsuit for contempt of Congress when Biden associates are the subject of such references.

All of this will be in addition to anything emerging from Delaware in the long-running investigation into tax and other allegations against Hunter Biden. Once the midterm elections are over, the Justice Department will no longer be required to avoid filings that could influence the election. Hunter could easily find himself facing impeachment as Congress begins a sweeping investigation into his foreign dealings.

There is one group that could be included on the winners’ and losers’ lists: the moderates. President Donald Trump pushed candidates who struggled or failed with voters who saw them as too extreme. For Democratic Party moderates, the reversal of long-blue districts and other close races is evidence of a shift of independents and groups like Hispanics away from far-left politics.

The problem is that there are so few true moderates left in Congress. The result is that if the country remains moderate, Congress will no longer reflect that broad center.

The next two years will be anything but predictable. James Madison believed that if you want good government, “ambition must be made to thwart ambition”. If true, the good news is that there will be no shortage of ambition in the days ahead. But before the White House gets too “giddy” after losing one or both chambers of Congress, it should consider the prospect of a chamber of Congress with very different ambitions than the president.

Jonathan Turley is an attorney and a professor at George Washington University School of Law.