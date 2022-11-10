News
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ depth might be major difference between this team and previous seasons
If this Miami Dolphins team earns a playoff berth, you’ll find one of the major reasons in an obvious place, but a place few choose to look.
Go beyond the likes of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, left tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Xavien Howard, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, edge rusher Bradley Chubb and the other starters.
Look at guys such as Brandon Shell, an injury replacement at right tackle, cornerbacks Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou, linebacker Duke Riley, wide receiver Trent Sherfield and players of that ilk.
The conclusion: It appears this Dolphins team has quality depth.
“The proof is in the pudding,” coach Mike McDaniel said.
We’ll see if the depth holds up for the rest of the season, and if it results in a playoff berth, an AFC East title, a playoff victory, or more.
We’re just past the halfway through the season, and the most important months, December and January, are still ahead so we can’t make any final decisions.
Let’s just say things are promising, and credit goes to general manager Chris Grier, the front office and scouting department.
No team goes through a season relying solely on its 22 starters. You need rotational players. You need special teams players. You need replacements for injured starters. You need quality contributions from a large number of players on your 53-man active roster to get a playoff berth.
Teams that are strong among Nos. 23-53 make life much easier on themselves, and we’re seeing signs of that with these Dolphins.
“We’ve gone through lineup changes as much as anything I’ve been around,” McDaniel said.
But the Dolphins haven’t stumbled.
Quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson were ready to answer the call. As it turned out, neither of them completed a game they started, and both had to make a reserve appearance. But they were ready. And others such as safety Clayton Fejedelem, linebacker Sam Eguavoen and defensive tackle John Jenkins have been ready to contribute when called upon whether it’s from scrimmage or on special teams.
So at this point, you’d have to say the Dolphins have shown quality depth by almost any standard you’d use to apply the term.
“Quality depth to me,” McDaniel said, “is when as a team you’re able to function in a certain standard, and when a certain piece is gone are you still able to function at that standard?”
Recall cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel getting interceptions in the Pittsburgh game. Think back to wide receiver River Cracraft’s two touchdowns this season. Reflect on left guard Robert Jones stepping in for injured starter Liam Eichenberg at Detroit, and then making a start last Sunday at Chicago. Remember left tackle Greg Little subbing in for Armstead against the New York Jets.
These are examples of the Dolphins’ depth doing the spectacular as well as the routine. This team finds ways to win, and its depth is part of that winning formula.
Previous Dolphins teams usually lacked quality depth somewhere, say, offensive line or edge rusher or cornerback. Either the rotation was lacking, or the injury replacements were inadequate, or whatever.
Inevitably, they’d finish around .500, or, more recently, with winning records but no playoff berths.
Of course, the rest of the season, and whether this team gets to the playoffs will be widely viewed as a referendum on McDaniel, Tagovailoa, Hill, Waddle, Armstead, Howard, Chubb, Grier and all the other big names in the organization.
But lots of the heavy lifting will be in the hands of Nos. 23-53 on the roster.
Don’t overlook their role in the Dolphins’ success, or if it turns out that way, their lack of success.
At this point, though, the Dolphins’ depth has been a big key to their 6-3 start. It seems the roster was put together with a lot of thought toward more than the top 22 players, and it’s shown.
“When teams are able to continue to progress and get better when people are out, then that’s a sign of some strong depth on your entire roster,” McDaniel said.
“I feel pretty good about our team.”
()
News
SEBI offers a framework to manage the risks associated with cloud-based solutions
New Delhi:
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a cloud framework for its regulated entities, outlining key risks and control measures such entities should consider before adopting cloud-based solutions. cloud.
The proposed framework outlines the regulatory and legal expectations of sebi-regulated (RE) entities if they adopt cloud computing solutions.
“Lately, the reliance on cloud solutions to deliver information technology (IT) services is increasing.
“While cloud solutions offer multiple benefits – ready to scale, ease of deployment, no overhead associated with maintaining physical infrastructure, among others – an ER must also be aware of new risks and challenges in cybersecurity that cloud solutions introduce,” the regulator said. in its consultation document.
As a result, a cloud framework has been developed to effectively address risks and ensure legal and regulatory compliance. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has invited comments on the proposal until November 14.
According to the proposal, Sebi said there are no limitations to using a cloud deployment model. An RE may adopt cloud computing based on its assessment of business and technology risks.
Although IT services could be outsourced to a cloud-based solution, an RE would be solely responsible for all aspects related to cloud services, including privacy, security of its data and logs, and ensuring policy compliance. .
As a result, the RE would be held liable for any breach of it, the consultation paper notes.
“Cloud services should only come from MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) cloud service provider (CSP) data centers,” Sebi said.
There should be a demarcation of responsibilities regarding all activities – technical, management, related to governance – of cloud services between the ER and the CSP. The same should be part of the agreement between the ER and the CSP.
As part of the system audit performed by the RE, the auditor should check whether there is a clear demarcation of roles and responsibilities for each function between the RE and the CSP.
“Data must be encrypted at any stage of the lifecycle, source or location to ensure confidentiality, confidentiality and integrity. RE will retain full ownership of its data and associated data, encryption keys , logs, etc. residing in the cloud,” he added.
The proposed cloud framework suggested nine high-level principles — Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC); data localization; data ownership and process visibility; access, risk assessment and due diligence on CSPs; security checks; legal and regulatory obligations; Business Continuity Planning (BCP), Disaster Recovery & Cyber Resilience; and vendor lockout.
The consultation document is based on a long and exhaustive study, survey and consultations with market participants, brokers, regulators, cloud associations, cloud service providers, government agencies and the Sebi Steering Committee. PTI SP ANU
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
What Google said after facing a Rs 936 Crore fine in India
ndtv
News
After rough start, Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg’s improvement has been ‘a tremendous leap’
How Cody Lindenberg produced his first collegiate sack on Saturday resembled the first three years of his Gophers career.
The linebacker from Anoka filled the “B” gap but was driven back three yards by Nebraska’s pulling guard Ethan Piper. Down but not out, Lindenberg fought off the block and brought down Cornhuskers quarterback Chubba Purdy for a 2-yard loss.
It was similar to when Lindenberg started as a true freshman against Michigan in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but was set back by a season-ending injury in the third game in 2021 and returned strong this season.
Lindenberg made his second straight start against Nebraska last weekend and had a team-high eight tackles in the Gophers’ 20-13 victory at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. He has played in all nine games this year and is third on the team with 39 total tackles. He earned a bigger role in the past four games, playing at least 34 snaps since the Illinois game in Week 7.
Before the Nebraska game, head coach P.J. Fleck said on his KFXN-FM show that Lindenberg’s performance against Rutgers was his best of his young career. “That kid is going to be a stud, and you already are starting to see it,” Fleck said.
During the pandemic season, Lindenberg was thrust into a starting spot against the Wolverines before he was fully ready; a season-ending injury to Braelen Oliver and no upperclassmen winning the job contributed to Lindenberg playing having to step up a big early in his development. He was roughly 227 pounds then, well under his current 240, and had been playing high school football in Minnesota the previous fall.
“It wasn’t pretty at the beginning,” Gophers defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi said Wednesday. “He missed tackles and he didn’t fit the right gap. He was unsure of things.”
But Lindenberg’s overall defensive grade on Pro Football Focus has climbed each year, going from 54.4 in 2020 to 67.3 in a small sample size in 2021 to 76.6 this fall.
“It’s been a tremendous leap,” Lindenberg said, crediting Rossi and fifth-year linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin. “I think that has been a huge part of my progression. Keep my head down and working. There are going to be hard days out there, not bad, but there are going to be hard days.”
Lindenberg spoke to reporters for the first time as a Gophers player after the Rutgers game, and safety Tyler Nubin followed up on one of Lindenberg’s answers. “This is one of the hardest workers we got on this team, for real,” Nubin said. “One of the most dedicated guys that we got on this team.”
Rossi said Lindeberg’s increased playing time this season is, in part, an effort to get Minnesota’s three best linebackers on the field at the same time in their base look: Lindenberg at weak-side linebacker, Sori-Marin in the middle and Oliver on the strong-side.
This personnel will help the Gophers against Northwestern’s standout running back Evan Hull of Maple Grove at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. After Saturday’s game, Minnesota will play two pro-style offenses in Iowa and Wisconsin.
“We felt like that combination versus 12 personnel (one running back and two tight ends) and some of the bigger-people personnel was good for us,” Rossi said last week.
Sori-Marin has played 54 games to Lindenberg’s 18, but the youngster has been applying what he has learned and is impressing his “big brother.”
“He teaches me a lot of things too when he is out on the field; he’s calling things out before I am sometimes,” Sori-Marin said. “To be able to have that communication and have that trust in the guy next to you is tremendous.”
Lindenberg said there can be timidity to asking questions in the linebacker room. Rossi said that’s possible, with the standard of expert-level understanding passed down from Thomas Barber to Sori-Marin.
“But I think for me seeing it with (Lindenberg), it was more him when he knew he was right, he was afraid to step up and say that he was right and not step on guys’ toes,” Rossi said.
Now Rossi sees Lindenberg preparing and performing. “He’s earning a lot of credibility,” the coordinator said. “Here is the scary thing: There is way more there, guys.”
Up and coming
Minnesota’s underclassmen on defense among the U’s top 22 players in snap counts:
CB Justin Walley — 399
DE Jalen Logan-Redding — 312
NB Michael Dixon — 292
LB Cody Lindenberg — 268
DE Danny Striggow — 222
DE Jah Joyner — 166
DE Gage Keys — 74
S Coleman Bryson — 52
DT Devin Eastern — 51
Notes: Underclassmen are players in their first, second or third seasons; Minnesota has run 530 defensive plays so far in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.
News
Republican Zach Nunn ousts Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne in Iowa
Republican Zach Nunn won a close race to oust Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne, eliminating Iowa’s last Democrat in Congress and giving the GOP a much-needed pick-up.
Mr. Nunn, a state senator and US Air Force officer, beat Ms. Axne in a close race. The unofficial vote count was 50.3% to 49.7%.
During the campaign, he hammered Ms. Axne on inflation and the economy, mirroring Republicans’ platform nationally.
Ms. Axne came to Congress in 2018 in a strong year for Democrats. She then narrowly won her race, becoming the only Democrat in Iowa’s four-member delegation.
Nunn’s victory was a bright spot for Republicans who fell short of expectations of a “red wave” on Tuesday but are likely to still claim a majority in the House.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
Magic’s Paolo Banchero sidelined vs. Mavericks with ankle injury
Paolo Banchero will be sidelined for the first time in the Orlando Magic’s Wednesday home game vs. the Dallas Mavericks.
The Magic ruled Banchero out because of a sprained left ankle he suffered in Monday’s 134-127 loss to the Houston Rockets at Amway Center.
Coach Jamahl Mosley said Banchero’s status is considered day-to-day.
He was added to the team’s evening injury report Tuesday evening, listed as questionable until two hours before tipoff.
Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, rolled the ankle on a drive to the basket with 2:51 remaining against the Rockets.
He finished the game, recording 30 points on 8-of-16 shooting and 12 of 14 on free throws to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes.
He was one of five Magic players who played in all 11 games entering Wednesday and one of three, along with Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner, to start every matchup.
Banchero is averaging a team-high 23.5 points, which also is the most among rookies and 21st among all players, to go with 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.6 minutes.
Two-way guard Kevon Harris was also ruled on Wednesday because of a left rib contusion.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
Wednesday’s game will tip off at 5:30 p.m, 1 1/2 hours earlier than originally scheduled, because of Tropical Storm Nicole.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
“Russian interference” in American political life? We know the song (VIDEO) – RT in French
Our journalist Vera Gaufman returns to the recurrent allegations of Russian interference in American political life, formulated ad nauseam by Western politicians and media.
It is now a tradition: with each major American election, his accusations of Russian interference in American political life. The mid-term elections (“Midterms”) of this November 8 were no exception: the New York Times predicted the mobilization of Russian “trolls” and “bots”, the Bloomberg agency evokes an “alleged Russian plot” using “political cartoons to influence American voters”…
RT France journalist Vera Gaufman debunks this “old refrain” of the Russian hand on American political life – noting in particular the inability of AFP to detect irony, in the recent declaration of the Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigojine on this theme.
RT All Fr Trans
News
What the royal family really thinks of the crown
The crown has some fans within The Firm.
With so much controversy surrounding the fifth season of the Netflix series, we wondered how the real the royal family feels the drama. And, surprisingly, there are several viewers inside the House of Windsor.
While some members of the royal family, such as Prince William and his late grandfather Prince Philipchose to refrain from watching the fictionalized account of the late Queen Elizabeth II, others have openly admitted to turning on the critically acclaimed series. For example, during a 2021 appearance on James Cordonit is The late show, Prince Harry noted that The crown gives viewers a taste of what royal life is really like.
“It’s fictional,” he said, “but it’s loosely based on the truth.”
Sarah Fergusonthe Duchess of York, and Princess Eugenie They are also said to be fans of the show.
Yet there are those who have logged on and refuse to greet The crown as a success. (Disclose: King Charles III would have a firm stance on the series.)
Entertainment
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ depth might be major difference between this team and previous seasons
SEBI offers a framework to manage the risks associated with cloud-based solutions
After rough start, Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg’s improvement has been ‘a tremendous leap’
Bitcoin Mining Firm Riot Blockchain Reports $36.6M Quarterly Loss
Republican Zach Nunn ousts Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne in Iowa
Magic’s Paolo Banchero sidelined vs. Mavericks with ankle injury
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Experience in the Upland Metaverse Officially Launched by Upland and FIFA
“Russian interference” in American political life? We know the song (VIDEO) – RT in French
What the royal family really thinks of the crown
Oath Keepers trial: Breaking down the significant turmoil that unfolded
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?