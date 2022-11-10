Coles Launches Cheese-Stuffed Vegemite Roast Chicken

Coles has divided opinion by launching a new Vegemite Roast Chicken with Cheese Stuffing, dubbed “the yeasty beast” by one Aussie fan.

The supermarket giant is selling the special ‘Aussie’ variety of chicken, saying the unusual combination of tastes is ‘a match made in culinary heaven’.

The RSPCA-approved roast chook, which is infused with vegemite flavor and stuffed with Bega cheese, hit shelves across the country for $13.00 each on Thursday.

Coles said the yeast extract creates “a subtle, more umami flavor,” but not everyone is convinced.

“I just threw up a little bit in my mouth,” one person wrote.

The debate on social media raged around the world, with some calling the combination “disgusting”.

An American from Michigan said she was appalled at the Australian flavor combination.

“Can one of our comrades from Oz explain this apparent atrocity to me, please?” I am open but skeptical,” she wrote.

“Everything is better with vegemite,” replied an Australian.

Others fiercely disagreed.

“The vegemite is awesome, so is the roast chicken, but together…yeah, not me,” one man wrote.

A Londoner claimed: ‘There’s a Chinese buffet in Essex that does hot pot chicken. It’s Flippen delicious!

‘Yay! For science,” someone posted in an Aussie viral reddit thread, “Although I’m pretty sure it will be disgusting.

Vegemite promoted the new chicken flavor on social media, where it was a hot topic on multiple platforms

The thread was titled “Coles scientists were so concerned about whether they could that they didn’t stop to think if they had to”.

Most reddit users were in favor, however.

“Hand me one of those yeast beasts!” one said.

Some have claimed that Coles is simply taking a traditional Australian recipe.

“My grandma used to add Vegemite to her chicken stuffing (melted with butter) and stews. It just adds a salty umami flavor,” one person said.

Another claimed to have made grilled chicken and vegemite sandwiches – with cheese – for years.

‘I didn’t try the one at schools. But can point Vegemite on the chicken, it’s delicious! Tried it once hungover and too lazy to make sauce 10/10 would recommend it,’ one posted.

On Twitter, one person said, “They used to do this in the 1920s because Vegemite was good and salty.”

However, it is unlikely to become a staple, with the supermarket already calling it a limited edition product.

Unusual uses for Vegemite are nothing new. A recipe from the 1930s suggested mixing it with hot milk while in 2015 a chocolate bar with caramel and Vegemite was launched

Unusual uses for Vegemite are nothing new.

A controversial serving suggestion printed on the back of a 90-year-old jar of Vegemite suggested mixing it with hot milk.

Vegemite has long been a popular flavor in its own right, with shoppers able to choose rolls, breadsticks, crackers, beans infused with it.

In 2015, a Cadbury Vegemite and caramel chocolate bar was even launched.

But a Sydney man’s suggestion probably went too far.

“I want vegemite ice cream,” he posted online.