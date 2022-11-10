Creator Royalties Will Stay on NFT Marketplace OpenSea

Multi-Layered XR & E-commerce Technology Elevates Iconic Prop Replica of 3D Chess Set Featured in Many Star Trek Episodes and Films, Starting with the Original Series.
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR–Paramount Consumer Products in partnership with droppLabs, a division of dropp group (“dropp”), today announced an industry-first, interactive shopatainment experience for The Noble Collection’s original series Star Trek Tridimensional Chess Set. Through dropp’s patent protected XR and e-commerce technology, Star Trek fans can now experience and interact with the 3D chess set before making their purchase of the physical product.
“Providing fans a compelling interactive digital experience in advance of purchasing and receiving a physical product is the essence of shopatainment and the future of E-commerce,” said Gurps Rai, CEO & Co-founder of dropp group. “We’re completely aligned with Paramount’s and the Star Trek franchise’s vision to boldly go where no one has gone before. Our partnership represents a meaningful first step for the entertainment industry’s Web3 adoption journey.”
This is the first integration of droppLab’s technology within Paramount’s vast E-commerce offerings. The activation aligns with Paramount’s focus on delivering value-add interactive experiences for fans that bridge the digital world and physical products. By providing Star Trek fans unique, XR-driven and gamified experiences, Paramount will tap into a new frontier of E-commerce industry metrics that will define success going forward.
“Through droppLabs, Paramount is able to provide our fans with an immersive experience during their shopping journey,” said Jose Castro, Executive Vice President, Global Collaborations, EMEA Licensing and US Softlines, Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences. “Paramount is excited to offer Star Trek fans the ability to interact with the 3D chess set through dropp’s AR technology before purchase to create an out-of-this-world shopping experience.”
Fans can view and order the Star Trek 3D Chess Set https://shop.startrek.com/
