Daniel DePetris: Despite Russia’s abhorrent actions, U.S. has to take a thoughtful path toward resolution
With the exception of Hungary’s Viktor Orban, Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t have many friends or associates left in the West. Whereas some leaders in Europe were willing to give him an opportunity to make his case for better relations, Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine has significantly limited Moscow’s freedom of action. Bridges with the West have essentially burned down. Even the European Union, previously content with gobbling up Russian oil and natural gas, is moving away from Russia in the energy sphere; according to the Paris-based International Energy Agency, EU imports of Russian gas are down by half this year.
The U.S.-Russia relationship, to put it charily, is a dumpster fire. About a year and a half ago, President Joe Biden and Putin shook hands with each other with stern faces in Geneva and came away from the summit guardedly optimistic that ties could be stabilized. Today, the tone is one of icy contempt, with Putin blasting Biden for orchestrating a campaign to permanently weaken Russia and Biden (rightly) labeling the Russian strongman an aggressor who wants to wipe out Ukrainian identity. White House aides are working hard to ensure Biden and Putin’s paths don’t cross during the Nov. 15-16 G-20 summit in Indonesia.
The personal relationship at the top is in many ways a microcosm of the overall relationship at the state-to-state level. It’s a struggle to find any area of policy convergence between Washington and Moscow. Arms control, that most important of topics, is dormant, with the Biden administration having suspended talks a day after Russia began lobbing missiles at Ukrainian cities. The U.S. and Russian delegations at the United Nations Security Council blame each other for every sin. The war in Ukraine is bleeding into other policy issues as well: Russia is not as constructive in the Iran nuclear talks as it once was, no doubt a consequence of Moscow doing everything possible to complicate a key U.S. policy objective in retaliation for Washington’s $18 billion in military support for Kyiv.
Nevertheless, U.S. and Russian officials are slowly coming to grips with the reality that an outright severing of communication links wouldn’t be prudent. Much has been made of Putin’s ominous suggestion that Russia will use the full power of its military to protect Russian territory — code for nuclear weapons — with many viewing it as a desperate bluff meant to sow divides in the West. But U.S. policymakers, who have immense responsibility on their shoulders, can’t simply plan for the best-case scenario. The old phraseology “hope for the best but plan for worst” applies. Durable, consistent contact is necessary at the senior-most levels to deliver messages clearly and forthrightly, minimize any misunderstandings that inevitably develop during a time of war and explore, however tentatively, paths that could lead to a de-escalation.
This is precisely what U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan has been doing for months. The Wall Street Journal reports that Sullivan, a longtime foreign policy aide to Biden and a top State Department official during the Obama administration, has participated in conversations with a number of Putin’s advisers, aiming to maintain open lines of communication, warn Moscow of the consequences of using a nuclear warhead and nip further escalation in the bud. Sullivan has also spoken with Ukraine’s political leadership throughout the war, including during a visit to Kyiv on Friday, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov.
Sullivan isn’t the only senior U.S. official making the rounds. After five months of radio silence, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley had a telephone call on Oct. 24 with Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian general staff. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu twice over a three-day period in late October, which we can only assume touched on Putin’s threats of nuclear escalation. There are likely other calls that haven’t been disclosed publicly; it wouldn’t be surprising, for instance, if CIA Director William Burns, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia and someone who is extremely familiar with how Putin operates, was involved in some of them.
Are these conversations appropriate? Should the U.S. be spending some of its valuable time talking with representatives of a country committing war crimes, forcefully relocating civilians under its control and condemning the Ukrainian people to a long, dark winter? Unsurprisingly, there are more than a few in the commentariat who would strongly disagree with the notion of sitting down with the Russians under any circumstances. Some on Capitol Hill would rather designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and freeze it out completely. Given the grisly nature of Russia’s conduct in Ukraine, one can’t condemn folks for feeling the way they do.
Ultimately, however, such recommendations are predicated on emotion. Emotion can be an extraordinarily powerful force, of course, and depending on the circumstances, it can be entirely justifiable. But emotion can also limit our options, cloud our judgment and tempt us to take actions that aren’t fully thought through — if they are thought through at all.
Nations don’t have the luxury of letting emotion rule the roost. We may despise what Russia is doing to its neighbor and dream of the day when Putin is sitting in the docket at The Hague as a defendant. Yet the U.S. doesn’t have the luxury of wishing Russia, a country with nearly 6,000 nuclear warheads, including up to 2,000 tactical nuclear warheads, into the ether, nor does it have the power to smash it into submission.
At best, U.S.-Russia relations won’t improve until Putin leaves the Kremlin. The most we can hope for is to prevent the situation from going from really bad to worse.
Daniel DePetris is a fellow at Defense Priorities and a foreign affairs columnist for the Chicago Tribune.
La Habra man pleads guilty and gets 6 months for threatening state senator – Orange County Register
Hanna Lykke is a crime and public safety reporter covering Southern California.
Russia’s strategic withdrawal from preparing Kherson for winter?
The Russian military has announced it is withdrawing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and nearby areas. PA
New Delhi: Russia announced on Wednesday that its forces in Kherson would withdraw to the eastern banks of the Dnieper River, to a location that offers a more defensible line with the Dnieper between Russian and Ukrainian troops on one side and an area fully controlled by Russia. to the already annexed Crimean Peninsula on the other hand.
The Russian military commander in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, reported to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that, firstly, it was “impossible” to supply the city of Kherson, and secondly, “futile”.
Kherson is a province in southern Ukraine divided by the Dnieper River. Most of the province on the eastern bank, as well as the capital – the city of Kherson – on the western bank, were occupied by Russian forces moving up from the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014 , to the south, in the first days of the war which began on February 24, 2022.
General Sergei Surovikin said 115,000 people had been relocated because their “lives are in constant danger” and proposed a military retreat “in the near future” to the opposite bank of the Dnieper where Kherson is located.
Russia had last month ordered civilians to leave the city of Kherson for other Russian-occupied territories, which it also recently annexed, in anticipation of a Ukrainian attack on the city.
The Russian Defense Minister, in accordance with Surovikin’s assessment, ordered to “begin with the withdrawal of troops and take all measures to ensure the safe transfer of personnel, weapons and equipment across the Dnieper”.
Preparations for winter
The Ukrainian terrain has a large number of water bodies, which makes it difficult for heavy mechanized movements. However, during winters when most of these corps freeze, large-scale heavy artillery movements become more feasible. This is when an offensive is most likely to succeed.
Ukraine’s counter-offensive over the past two months has significantly reduced the number of Russian troops on the ground. Russia had recently called for a partial mobilization of around 300,000 reservists. Mobilization is now complete. 82,000 of these reservists are already deployed in Ukraine, while the other 218,000 are in training and are expected to be deployed shortly after a brief training period. These should help Russian units on the ground to defend against the Ukrainian offensive this winter.
Initiate
Additionally, the Russian military is entering a conscription cycle in the fall, which begins this month. Although Russian law prohibits the deployment of troops with less than four months of training, there are provisions that this law could be circumvented as Putin has already declared a state of emergency of different levels throughout the Russian Federation, which now technically includes the Ukrainian provinces of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Lugansk and Donetsk since their annexation last month.
According to Institute for the Study of War evaluation, the generation of Russian forces will take place in two phases. One of them would be this winter with the reserves, which he intends to hold this winter in defense against the Ukrainian offensive.
During this time, the ISW, According to one assessment, Russia is counting on winters to break European support for Ukraine. He expects Europe, which depends mainly on Russian gas for energy and to keep warm during the harsh European winters, to see a wave of massive unrest from people with nothing to survive the winters. . This will pressure European governments to stop supporting Ukrainian war efforts.
After the winters, when Europe stops arms deliveries to Ukraine, the second generation of forces will take place. These would be trained conscripts with at least six months of training.
The fresh troops as well as the withdrawal of European support will make the Russian offensive next year much more likely to easily overwhelm Ukrainian forces.
However, the ISW The assessment indicates that removed from the strategy, fresh Russian troops without proper training will not add to the combat effectiveness of units in the field, which is what is expected of them.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Ravens film study: How a revamped pass rush punished the Saints before and after the snap
Andy Dalton got his first looks at the Ravens’ revamped pass rush early Monday night. They weren’t very long looks.
On New Orleans’ first play from scrimmage, against a simple four-man pressure, the Saints quarterback had to scramble away from a collapsing pocket to find wide receiver Chris Olave for a first-down catch.
On New Orleans’ first obvious passing down, a third-and-6 later in the drive, Dalton had even less time. The Ravens had lined up five pass rushers along the line of scrimmage: outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston over the outside shoulders of the offensive tackles; inside linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive lineman Calais Campbell standing up, over the interior linemen; and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser in the slot, next to Bowser. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen, always a blitzing threat, was off the ball.
At the snap, the Ravens sent four pass rushers after Dalton. The Saints’ line accounted for only three. As Smith backpedaled into coverage over the middle, Houston slanted inside, grabbing the attention of New Orleans right guard Cesar Ruiz and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk. That left the versatile Bowser, perhaps identified before the snap as another zone dropper, unmarked as he made a beeline for the backfield. By the time Dalton reached the end of his drop, Bowser was already in his face. All he could do was throw the ball away.
“That’s what we’ve been trying to do this whole year, man,” Oweh said after the Ravens sacked Dalton four times in a 27-13 win. “Just try to get the four-man rush going. Today, it looked really, really good.”
It was no coincidence that the Ravens’ best defensive performance of the season — 243 yards allowed, four three-and-outs forced, just three Saints drives across midfield — happened to feature their pass rush’s best showing of the season. And it was no coincidence that their pass rush’s best showing of the season featured Smith and Bowser for the first time all season.
With their defensive front’s speed and smarts upgraded, the Ravens set Houston up for an award-winning night and set themselves up for a potentially season-changing shift entering their bye week.
“They had some nice pressure packages, and they were able to get to the quarterback,” Saints coach Dennis Allen told reporters Monday night. “They did a lot of good things defensively that gave us a lot of challenges.”
Dalton was a worthy test case for Ravens coordinator Mike Macdonald. Over Dalton’s first five starts for New Orleans, he’d been pressured on just 24.3% of his drop-backs, according to Pro Football Focus, one of the NFL’s lowest rates in that span. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was pressured the least, at 19.4%.) Dalton was sacked just four times over those five games, with opponents converting pressures into sacks 9.8% of the time.
On Monday, the Ravens turned up the heat without ever needing to go nuclear. They pressured Dalton on 15 of his 34 drop-backs (44.1%, seventh-highest rate in Week 9) and converted 26.7% of their pressures into sacks, the week’s eighth-best rate. Dalton finished 8-for-11 for 109 yards and a touchdown under pressure, but the bulk of that production came on wide receiver Juwan Johnson’s 41-yard catch-and-run score against a discombobulated secondary.
Even more impressive for the Ravens: They rarely had to blitz Dalton to bother him. Macdonald sent five or more pass rushers after Dalton just seven times Monday, posting two sacks and registering four pressures.
“We knew that everybody could get a one-on-one and just do their job, really,” Queen said Monday. “So that’s what we planned on. We blitzed here and there, but we didn’t blitz that much. And when we did blitz, we got home. And when we didn’t blitz, they’d still get home. Great coverage downfield from the [defensive backs] and the linebackers. Just all-around great defense.”
On all four sacks, the Ravens’ work started before the snap. Under former coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale and now Macdonald, the Ravens have leaned into the idea of “positionless” team-building, developing defenses in which, ideally, players can execute any assignment from any spot on the field. The more the Ravens can do, the more opponents have to account for them. That was a stressor for New Orleans.
On the Ravens’ first sack, they ran a simulated pressure, threatening with five pass rushers at the line of scrimmage to sway the Saints’ presnap protection before ultimately dropping two. As Queen zoomed in from the second level as the Ravens’ fourth pass rusher, he freed up Houston with one collision. His forceful bump into New Orleans left guard Andrus Peat freed Houston, who was waiting for the move, and drew running back Alvin Kamara away from Dalton. When Dalton stepped up to avoid a speed rush from Oweh, he walked right into the looping Houston.
The Ravens’ second sack came on a “creeper” call — no presnap window dressing, but a second-level defender (Queen) replacing a first-level defender (Bowser) at the snap as he dropped into coverage. Queen’s pass rush was again critical. He slipped past backup right guard Calvin Throckmorton, forcing Dalton off his spot. As Dalton stepped up and looked for a check-down, Houston converged on him again, separating himself from Ramczyk to nearly force a fumble.
Dalton was blitzed on his third sack, burned by a five-man pressure package that could’ve turned into anything. On third-and-4 at the Ravens’ 10, Macdonald had lined up nine players along the line of scrimmage — six over Saints blockers and three over the four Saints receivers lined up in condensed formations.
The Ravens’ eventual pass rushers were unexpected: not defensive linemen Justin Madubuike and Campbell, who briefly engaged New Orleans linemen before dropping into shallow zones to deter quick hitters, but safety Kyle Hamilton on one side and cornerback Marlon Humphrey on the other. Hamilton was picked up. Humphrey, blitzing from Dalton’s blind side, wasn’t. He quickly collected his first sack of the season.
Another simulated pressure delivered the Ravens their final sack. Smith would finish the night with eight pass-rush snaps out of 39 snaps total, according to PFF, the highest single-game share of pass-rush snaps (20.5%) in his career. Here, though, the All-Pro again bluffed a blitz before falling off the line of scrimmage and dropping into coverage.
With both Houston and Bowser attacking the right side of the Saints’ side from wide alignments, only one needed to win his one-on-one. Houston did, ripping past Throckmorton before smacking Dalton in the front as Campbell nailed him in the back. Houston finished the win with 2 1/2 sacks and an interception, more than enough to win AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors on Wednesday.
“We’re just going to keep on climbing, keep on improving,” Oweh said. “We’ve got a guy like Roquan. You can see already the difference that he made. And when we’re just lights out like that, it just inspires the offense as well to play even better. So our team just keeps on moving up.”
Week 11
Panthers at Ravens
Sunday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya on Giving Him a Kidney: Proud to Help Dad
New Delhi:
Bihar politician Lalu Yadav who has been ill for some time will receive a kidney from his daughter Rohini Acharya.
The RJD leader will undergo a kidney transplant later this month.
“Yes, it’s true. I’m the child of destiny and I’m so proud to donate my kidney to daddy,” said Rohini Acharya, the second daughter of Lalu Yadav, who lives in Singapore.
Lalu Yadav, 74, returned last month from Singapore, where he had been treated. The veteran politician and three-time chief minister of Bihar suffers from multiple health issues.
He was recently advised for a kidney transplant.
“Rohini Acharya stepped in to breathe new life into her father,” PTI news agency quoted a family member as saying.
Rohini Acharya had, in a tweet last month, shared photos with her father. “This country needs your presence so that it can fight against tyrannical thought,” she wrote.
इस देश को जरूरत है आपकी मौजूदगी का
ताकि देश मुकाबला कर सके आततायी सोच का..
More information
More information
दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/yJ8gQWtY2e
– Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) October 24, 2022
Lalu Yadav, currently in Delhi, is out on bail. He was imprisoned for his role in fodder scam cases. He was hospitalized several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.
Featured Video of the Day
“Why not stop Jacqueline Fernandez…Why choose and choose?” The court asks
The weed is legal in Thailand. How long will the highlights last?
Thailand’s military government is conducting an experiment: What happens when a country in Asia, a region where drug laws tend to be tough, essentially legalizes marijuana overnight?
In the first few months, many people opened cannabis dispensaries and their customers smoked a lot of cannabis.
The Thai marijuana industry has a happy and free vibe at street level. Some clinics offer workshops on joint rolling and making “herb tea”. Next week, one of them is organizing a “yoga at heights” class; the ticket price includes a joint, a drink, a snack and the rental of a yoga mat.
“It’s good because you can just go out and buy it whenever you want,” said Ak Sudasna, 50, who owns a real estate company in Bangkok and usually buys around 40 grams of marijuana a month, for around $15. the gram, in stores. near his home.
“It’s nice for tourists,” he added. “It’s good for the country.
But the highlights may not last. A sprawling bill, which is expected to go through parliament in the coming weeks, will seek to regulate legal gray areas around the cultivation, sale and use of the drug. It could become law as early as next year.
Exactly how the law would affect the industry and consumers like Mr. Ak will depend a lot on the fine print. But, for now, its exact scope and direction are being negotiated in parliamentary committee, out of the public eye.
A rarity in Asia
Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region impose long prison sentences on those convicted of possessing, using or trafficking marijuana. Until recently, this was also the case in Thailand, which is ruled by a former general who seized power in a coup in 2014. But when he removed the marijuana flowers (the part of the plant you smoke to get high) from its list of narcotics in June, the country instantly became an extreme regional exception in terms of drug policy.
The change was part of a plan to promote small-scale cannabis cultivation, and officials have since added some caveats. Smoking weed in public is prohibited, for example. Food products can only contain very low doses of THC, the psychoactive component of the plant. And all sales are technically for medical rather than recreational purposes, although sellers do not require buyers to produce doctor’s notes. (Thailand has permitted the consumption of cannabis under medical supervision since 2019.)
“They’re still working out what legalization means,” said Thanisorn Boonsoong, managing director of Eastern Spectrum Group, a Thai company that was established in 2019 and makes products with CBD, a cannabis extract that doesn’t hover users but that is widespread. presented as a therapeutic panacea.
Learn more about cannabis
With recreational marijuana becoming legal in several states, cannabis products are becoming more readily available and increasingly varied.
“Recreational marijuana is still a gray area at the moment as the bill has not passed,” he added, referring to the cannabis and hemp bill that was also introduced. in June and sent back to committee in September. “So it opens up a lot of regulatory loopholes for consumption, for recreational smoking.”
There is a need for more legal clarity as potential foreign investors are still not comfortable with Thailand’s “go with the flow” approach to medical use, said Frederic Rocafort, a lawyer at Seattle who advises clients on cannabis policies in Thailand and other countries. .
“It’s interesting, but as lawyers it drives us crazy,” he says.
Politics
Thailand’s U-turn on cannabis has been led by one of its main political parties, Bhumjaithai. Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul became health minister in 2019 after campaigning to legalize marijuana cultivation in the country, which has long used cannabis as a medicinal ingredient.
Since then, the Thai government has released thousands of prisoners serving time for marijuana-related offenses and announced a plan to donate one million cannabis plants to Thai households. He also talked about making the country a wellness destination for tourists who want to use medical marijuana.
Now, as the weed boom has further raised Mr Anutin’s profile, his main political rivals, who were once silent on his cannabis plans, have warned in recent months that the campaign risks fueling the abuse. Some have even said that cannabis should be put back on the list of narcotics, a suggestion Mr Anutin called “ridiculous”.
A new version of the legislation is expected to be reintroduced in parliament as early as this week, setting up a new cycle of legislative debates. Analysts say the law could potentially be ready to be sent to Thailand’s king for signature at some point before the country’s next general election, tentatively scheduled for May.
Gloria Lai, policy director for Asia at the International Drug Policy Consortium, a network of nonprofits, said she was concerned about what the final law would look like from a drug perspective. health policy. So far, the rollout of the decriminalization campaign has seemed rushed, she said, and the government has done little to educate the public about growing or using cannabis.
“We ended up with a politically driven process where the main motivation, just looking at how things have been, is economic,” Ms. Lai said.
The weed business
Within the Thai business community, there is a tug of war between people who want to prioritize low-end recreational marijuana and those whose priority is to make the country a hub for products made from it. cannabis products, said Alan Adcock, a partner at Tilleke & Gibbins, a Thai law firm.
“The government, like any government, wants to have more value-added industry: medical tourists, cosmetics, dietary supplements, traditional Thai medicine,” he said.
But some fear the proposed cannabis law will ultimately favor corporate interests over small businesses, said Kitty Chopaka, founder of Elevated Estate, a Thai cannabis consultancy.
For example, she said, limiting the number of plants a person can grow or requiring extensive lab testing of cannabis samples could effectively prevent small marijuana growers from entering the market.
Some of those same farmers have already been penalized for growing marijuana when it was illegal, said Ms Chopaka, who owns a cannabis store in Bangkok and advised the legislation drafting committee. “They should be the first to make money from this.”
“Shops continue to open”
Regulatory uncertainty in Thailand permeates a national cannabis industry that, according to a recent estimate by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, could be worth $1.2 billion by 2025.
Many people in the industry are postponing big decisions until the new law is passed, said Rattapon Sanrak, 35, a cannabis activist and entrepreneur in Bangkok. “Businessmen can’t do everything,” he said. “They can only go halfway because they worry about uncertainties.”
At the same time, new cannabis dispensaries continue to pop up in Bangkok and other Thai cities. “People are flouting caution” to open them, even amid fears such businesses could be shut down by police after the legislation is passed, said Phuket cannabis business consultant Carl K. Linn. .
Mr Linn said retail prices for dried marijuana buds are now about two to three times higher than they are in California – and much of the product was imported illegally from overseas.
Mr. Ak, the real estate agent, who smokes weed to relieve his chronic insomnia, said he was spoiled for choice when it came to where to buy his next batch of bud: there are five or six dispensaries within a five-minute walk of his house.
“In Bangkok, stores continue to open,” he said. “I mean, like, everywhere – all the time. I visited many, but not all of them, because there are too many.
Muktita Suhartono contributed report.
