Dave Hyde: One good half-season, one changed mindset — and why Tua Tagovailoa isn’t shy of thinking Super Bowl
When I first read the quote last week, my eyes spun. I read it again to make sure there weren’t any hidden denials, qualifiers or misprints.
“We’re not afraid of talking Super Bowl around here,” Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said.
A headliner, right? Even better, evidence of a changed mindset from the previous two decades when Dolphins teams were actually afraid of talking like that or would have been laughed off the stage for doing so.
No one laughed Wednesday when Tua was asked again about the Super Bowl possibility.
“Like I said prior to that, it’s the confidence and the things that we’ve seen throughout OTAs and the build up of that to training camp, being able to kind of build off of that towards the beginning of the season and kind of to where we’re at at this point,” he said. “We can always continue to get better with things.
“But yeah, I mean, why shy away from that? We’re not afraid to talk about that here.”
How much more can half a season change the view? The Dolphins are 6-3, they’re a half-game behind Buffalo from the AFC East lead, their big questions of the new coach and same quarterback are coming up aces and if they’re not the surprise of the league they’re on the short list. Now this.
“We’re not afraid of talking Super Bowl here.”
OK, it isn’t exactly LeBron James saying, “Not one, not two, not three …” upon joining the Heat. But this is next-step stuff for the Dolphins.
For the past two decades, they’ve been the franchise defined by one coach, Joe Philbin, saying he felt “queasy” playing aggressively on offense or another coach, Cam Cameron, promising to, “fail forward fast.” They had one owner, H. Wayne Huizenga, lament his sports decisions compared to his business decisions and the current owner, Steve Ross, offer his coach money (joking or not) to lose more games.
Now there’s Tagovailoa matter-of-factly stating the higher arc of their sights. Is it too soon? There will be no throwing these words back at him if the season falters, no sarcastic riff if they don’t actually make the Super Bowl. The window is open for a couple of years with this roster, too.
Which leads to this: Is the Super Bowl on the table now? A half-dozen teams in the AFC can think so right now. The mistake is thinking the teams of the first half will be the same of the second half. They won’t be. They’ll change. The best ones will keep improving.
The Dolphins need to keep spreading their wings offensively and clean up some significant issues: The minus-3 turnover margin, the fifth ranking in penalties, the regular special-team gaffes and the ranking 24th defensively in points allowed. Those aren’t numbers for dreaming big.
There’s a real question of whether this defense travels. They’re surrendering double the points on the road (34.2 per game) as at home (17). Their next two games are home. Will the defense find its footing?
There’s no predicting, just as there wasn’t predicting the AFC East as the toughest division in football. Every team has a winning record, even those without offenses like the New York Jets and New England Patriots.
What would throw the division into a free-for-all is if Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen suffered a serious elbow injury last Sunday. He’s listed as day-to-day right now. With him, the Bills are the cream of the AFC with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Without him this Sunday, Buffalo could lose to the Minnesota Vikings and watch the Dolphins step to the top of the division. That’s where this season stands after nine games that changed the view and the vocabulary to include the Super Bowl.
“Why shy away from that? We’re not afraid to talk about that here.”
For years, such words would get a call to a coach’s office. Tony Sparano put a lid on talking. Brian Flores screwed the lid down. Mike McDaniel is new-age in ways that go beyond offensive schemes.
Some fans, no doubt, will mention some “jinx” in bring up the Super Bowl. This team hasn’t been to a Super Bowl in four decades. Mentioning it now will be a jinx?
Others will say talking doesn’t get the Dolphins anywhere. What it tells is a changed mindset after a good half-season. That’s worth something. For two decades, no one mentioned Super Bowl around the Dolphins unless the 1972 team had a reunion.
Now, as Tagovailoa says, it’s shimmering out there.
Hurricane Nicole heads for Florida, prompting statewide evacuations: NPR
Joe Burbank/AP
MIAMI — A Florida-bound storm turned into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday after hitting the Bahamas as U.S. officials ordered evacuations, including former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.
It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since record-keeping began in 1853 – Hurricane Yankee in 1935 and Hurricane Kate in 1985. .
Nicole was expected to reach Florida on Wednesday evening and trigger a storm surge that could further erode many beaches hit by Hurricane Ian in September before heading into Georgia and the Carolinas later Thursday and Friday. Heavy rain was forecast to fall on the area.
The center of Nicole was located 105 miles (170 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday evening, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h) and was moving west at 12 mph (19 km/h).
The sprawling storm became a hurricane when it slammed into Grand Bahama, having made landfall hours earlier on the island of Great Abaco as a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.
Nicole is the first storm to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that devastated the archipelago in 2019.
In the Bahamas, officials said more than 860 people were in more than two dozen shelters. Significant flooding, downed trees, and power and water outages were reported in the northwestern region of the archipelago.
Authorities were particularly concerned about a large Haitian community in Great Abaco that was destroyed by Dorian and has since shrunk from 50 acres (20 hectares) to 200 acres (80 hectares).
“Don’t put yourself in danger,” Zhivago Dames, deputy police information commissioner, said as he urged everyone to stay indoors. “Our first responders are there. However, they will not put their lives at risk.”
In Florida, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that storm surge from Tropical Storm Nicole had already breached the levee along Indian River Drive, which parallels the Atlantic Ocean. . The Martin County Sheriff’s Office also said seawater breached part of a road on Hutchinson Island.
Residents of several Florida counties — Flagler, Palm Beach, Martin and Volusia — have been ordered to evacuate these barrier islands, low-lying areas and mobile homes. Volusia, home to Daytona Beach, imposed a curfew and warned that intercoastal bridges used by evacuees would close when winds reached 39 mph.
Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s club and home, is in one such evacuation zone, built about a quarter-mile inland from the ocean. The main buildings sit on a small rise of about 15 feet (4.6 meters) above sea level and the property has survived many stronger hurricanes since it was built nearly a century ago. . The station’s security office hung up on Wednesday when an Associated Press reporter asked if the club was being evacuated and there were no signs of an evacuation as of early afternoon.
There is no penalty for ignoring an evacuation order, but rescue teams will not respond if doing so puts their members at risk.
In Palm Beach County, some 400 people checked in at seven evacuation centers, including Hidir Dontar, a software engineer carrying a backpack and a plastic bag with his belongings. He said he didn’t want to stay in his apartment because the landlord didn’t put shutters on the windows, something he felt unsafe after experiencing “a bad” 2004 Hurricane Frances.
“I didn’t want to be in the middle of the storm, have something go wrong and be like, ‘What do I do now? ‘” Dontar said.
Meanwhile, Daytona Beach Shores officials have deemed at least half a dozen multi-story coastal residential buildings already damaged by Hurricane Ian and now threatened by Nicole unsafe. In some places, authorities went door to door telling people to seize their belongings and leave.
Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort said they were closing early Wednesday and likely won’t reopen as planned Thursday.
Palm Beach International Airport closed Wednesday morning and Daytona Beach International Airport announced it would cease operations. Orlando International Airport, the seventh busiest in the United States, also closed. Further south, officials said Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport were experiencing flight delays and cancellations, but both planned to remain open.
At a press conference in Tallahassee, Gov. Ron DeSantis said winds were the biggest concern and major power outages could occur, but 16,000 linemen were on standby to restore power, as well than 600 guards and seven search and rescue teams.
“It will affect large parts of the state of Florida all day,” DeSantis said of the storm’s expected landfall.
Nearly two dozen school districts were closing schools for the storm and 15 shelters had opened along Florida’s east coast, the governor said.
Forty-five of Florida’s 67 counties were under a state of emergency declaration.
Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said Floridians should expect possible tornadoes, rip currents and flash flooding.
Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis, who is attending the UN Climate Summit COP27, has drawn attention to the link between storms and climate change.
“There have always been storms, but as the planet warms from carbon emissions, storms are increasing in intensity and frequency,” he said. “For those of Grand Bahama and Abaco, I know it is especially difficult for you to ride out another storm,”
Tropical storm-force winds extended up to 485 miles (780 kilometers) from the center in some directions.
New warnings and watches have been issued for many parts of Florida, including the southwest Gulf Coast which was devastated by Hurricane Ian, which hit as a Category 4 storm on September 28. The storm destroyed homes and damaged crops, including orange groves, across the state. — damage that many still face.
In Florida, “the combination of dangerous storm surge and tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be inundated by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the center said. hurricanes.
Daniel Brown, senior hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, said the storm will affect much of the state.
“Because the system is so large, almost the entire east coast of Florida, with the exception of the far southeast and the Keys, is going to receive tropical storm-force winds,” he said.
The storm is then expected to cross central and northern Florida into southern Georgia on Thursday, forecasters said. It was then scheduled to cross the Carolinas on Friday.
“We’re going to be concerned about precipitation as we move into parts of the southeastern United States and southern Appalachia later in the week where there could be flooding, flash flooding with this precipitation.” , Brown said.
Early Wednesday, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Florida and ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts as the storm approached. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is still responding to those in need following Hurricane Ian.
On the beach just north of Mar-a-Lago as wind gusts approached 40mph on Wednesday afternoon, many people took videos of the choppy ocean.
Denny DeHaven, who works for a Social Security advocacy group, said he lived inland so wasn’t too worried.
“It will only be a Category 1 – what worries me the most is a power outage,” he said. “The people I worry about are those who live here after seeing what happened in Fort Myers.” Hurricane Ian brought a storm surge of up to 13 feet in late September, causing widespread destruction.
In a video posted to Twitter, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the surge had already arrived and dozens of beachfront buildings were declared structurally unsafe. A mandatory evacuation was issued for the beach side, and a curfew was scheduled for 7 p.m.
“We’re looking for a really tough night here,” Chitwood said.
NPR News
After a whirlwind week, Chase Claypool has his feet on the ground and sights set on making a big impact for the Chicago Bears
It took only three snaps Sunday for the football to come Chase Claypool’s way. And while his first reception as a Chicago Bear was far from spectacular — Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou knifed in to stop the quick pass for a 1-yard gain — the reception from the Soldier Field crowd was anything but ordinary.
A roar echoed off the lakefront and added to Claypool’s Week 9 welcome. For a 24-year-old receiver who wants to feel wanted, that offered a warm greeting, the loudest cheer he had ever gotten for a 1-yard catch.
“That was pretty cool,” Claypool said.
What a wild week it turned out to be.
The previous Sunday, Claypool had four receptions and 45 yards for the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was preparing to exhale over the Steelers’ bye week. But by Wednesday morning of last week he was instead on a flight to O’Hare International Airport, traded to the Bears for a second-round pick.
Claypool raced to Halas Hall, met briefly with coaches, was shown to his locker and ate lunch. Then he made his way to the practice field in the snap of a finger to continue a fast-paced orientation.
So much for the decompression. Suddenly, Claypool was diverted into an intense cram session, needing to learn the Bears offense in rapid fashion and, at the very least, understand his plays and responsibilities for the game against the Dolphins.
Practices. Meetings. Hours of homework. Video tutorials from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. That all led Claypool into his first game and to that first catch and ultimately to the moment at which he could have punctuated his Chicago arrival with a big fourth-quarter catch on the Bears’ final drive with the game on the line. But field judge Ryan Dickson apparently didn’t see Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen grabbing Claypool’s waist and pulling him backward before a Justin Fields deep ball arrived. What should have been a 37-yard pass-interference penalty or a deep reception to push the Bears into field-goal range resulted in an incompletion with 1 minute, 29 seconds remaining.
The Bears lost 35-32.
Claypool was still a bit dizzied from everything afterward.
“It was a whirlwind for sure,” he said. “Early mornings. Late nights. Studying the playbook six or seven hours per day. I’m just trying to get all the information down.”
As chaotic and demanding as it was for Claypool to prepare for what turned out to be a 26-snap workday, getting through Sunday’s game also lifted him over a hurdle.
“It settles me down a little bit,” he said. “It’s been a crazy experience. (On Sunday) I was bouncing off walls, trying to do everything perfect and put this little blanket of pressure on myself. Now that I’ve settled in, I can take a deep breath.”
On Sunday night, after a postgame dinner with friends and family, Claypool finally had an opportunity to catch his breath. “That was a good reset for me,” he said. “Just to chill, recover and prepare for the next week.”
Now, as he readies for Game 2 as a Bear against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field, he’s feeling a greater sense of calm and comfort. As much as anything, Claypool is feeling valued by the Bears. Perhaps that can help light the wick for greater production.
After practice Wednesday in Lake Forest, the third-year receiver wouldn’t go into depth about why his time in Pittsburgh ended abruptly, particularly noteworthy after he racked up 1,733 yards and 11 touchdowns over his first two seasons.
But he has insinuated multiple times in the past week that a window of opportunity seemed to close on him with the Steelers. For whatever reason.
“At some point, I just think their perspective on me (changed),” Claypool said. “It was like, ‘He’s not a red-zone threat’ for some reason. Or ‘He’s not a deep-ball threat’ for some reason. I’m not sure when that happened. But I started getting formationed away from those things. So it became super hard for me to make big plays. Because any time there was a big play drawn up, I was on the other side.”
In his first game as a Bear, the ball came Claypool’s way on eight of the 26 snaps he played. He had two catches for 13 yards, a run for 4 and drew an opening-drive pass-interference flag that netted 28 yards. Getsy clearly wasn’t hesitant to get his new playmaker involved. Fields showed his trust too.
“It was a cool experience to have a team that wants you like that and wants to get you involved,” Claypool said.
Added Fields: “The more he’s with our offense, the more he practices, I think the more he’ll be able to focus on the details of each and every route.”
With eight games remaining, the Bears have time to carve out a proper niche for Claypool, who is eager to get a handful of big-play opportunities each week. His increasing comfort — with the offense, with his surroundings, with his teammates — should help.
After one week in Chicago, Claypool has wrapped his arms around the fresh start with a team that wants to help him maximize his abilities.
“They look at me as a valuable player, obviously,” Claypool said. “That’s why they traded for me. And I think they’ll give me more opportunities to make plays. It’s just a matter of time to get that ball rolling.”
Harry Kane ‘really, really tired’ as Antonio Conte says Tottenham star has pulled out of training as Jamie O’Hara fears Spurs are ‘falling off a cliff’
Antonio Conte has revealed Harry Kane was ‘really, really tired’ and ready to feature in their loss to Nottingham Forest.
The striker, who is set to be named in England’s 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar, played 59 minutes of Tottenham’s Carabao Cup defeat at the City Ground, a clash they lost 2-0 .
Spurs watched the pace for much of the game with their hopes of ending their trophy drought this season dealt another blow.
With the loss to Forest making them back-to-back defeats and just two wins out of seven for Tottenham, some were quick to criticize the team. But according to Conte, the hectic list of fixtures weighs on the players.
Speaking about Kane after the game, Conte said: “Other players might say to me, ‘I’m tired and I don’t want to play and help the team.’
“When I speak, I have a group of players who are men and then good players, and because of that. Another might be selfish and think for himself because in a week he has to play the World Cup. world.
“Instead, Harry Kane turned out to be a really good man. But so did Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur and Ivan Perisic and Eric Dier, another who played a lot.
When asked if there was an injury issue with Kane, Conte replied: “No, it was a fatigue issue.
CUTTING SHOCK
Liverpool 0-0 Derby (3-2) LIVE REACTION: Reds go on penalties at Anfield
GAME
Man City 2-0 Chelsea LIVE REACTION: Phillips ‘optimistic’ about World Cup spot
stock
Carabao Cup third round: draw of match dates, kick-off times and talkSPORT coverage
REGISTRATION
Kelleher’s stunning stat emerges as Liverpool need penalties to beat Ligue 1 Derby
DISASTER
Hein’s ‘calamized goalkeeper’ on Arsenal debut helps Brighton surprise cup win
CUT TIE
Arsenal vs Brighton LIVE: Gunners aim to continue superb start to cup season
“Really, really tired and yesterday we had a gentle training session and at one point he stopped to recover some energy. But he’s fine, it’s just fatigue but it’s just It’s normal because Harry has played all the matches.
“When you have a player like him, it’s hard to decide not to play with him.
“In this situation, even if I wanted to start with another player, it was impossible because of Richarlison’s injuries, Kulu [Dejan Kulusevski] and Lucas Moura, since the start of the season.
“We won’t have Lucas Moura since the start of the season but nobody talks about it. Then two weeks ago, also Sonny [Heung-min Son].
“Today, honestly, it was really difficult. If Kane said to me ‘coach maybe it’s better that I don’t start today because I’m very likely to get an injury’. But I repeat it’s normal, what happens during her period is really strange.
However, speaking on The Sports Bar, O’Hara was unimpressed: “I don’t know what to say. Tottenham tonight, what’s going on? This cannot go on.
“I’ve been a big fan of Conte, I’m still a big fan of him, but the way we play, the way we approach games and the constant drops from 1-0 or 2-0 down.
“The first half performances are absolutely miles away. I don’t know how I can keep saying “support him” because I’ll end up looking like the idiot.
“Right now I keep saying you have to support him, he will win us a competition, win us a trophy, but we came out of the Carabao Cup for Nottingham Forest. It’s not good enough.
“If we make it into the top four, so much the better. Champions League football, well done, but we want a trophy. Tonight is a massive chance to get into the last 16 of a competition where Arsenal are out, Chelsea are out. Great teams have come out and you would think we have a chance and then you are beaten by Nottingham Forest.
“No disrespect, they’re a Premier League side and a decent side, but come on. When you have players like Harry Kane alongside you, you have to win those games.
“You have to set the standard and the standards at Tottenham fall off a cliff. I don’t know what the answer is.
4 things we heard from Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus, including Justin Fields’ speed and being surprised by Frank Reich’s firing
The Chicago Bears practiced Wednesday at Halas Hall to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field.
Here are four things we learned from coach Matt Eberflus, quarterback Justin Fields and other players.
1. Fields was named NFC offensive player of the week for his record-breaking performance Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
Fields has been getting a lot of acclaim nationally after throwing/ for 123 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 178 yards and a touchdown, breaking Michael Vick’s NFL single-game regular-season rushing record for a quarterback of 173 yards.
On Wednesday, Fields received more praise from Eberflus, who was asked what has surprised him about the quarterback’s game over the first few months coaching him.
“You see some of those plays from the field level and watch what he does to pull away from people, I think that’s pretty special,” Eberflus said. “He’s certainly a lot faster when you see it in person than I thought, for sure. He’s strong. … I didn’t know how strong he was in terms of hanging in the pocket, being able to move guys off of him and be able to stay alive. Those are really the two things.
“I’ve said everything else about the guy. He’s uber smart and is running the offense well. He’s getting more comfortable, so that’s what we’re most excited about.”
Fields said it was “an honor” to be named the NFC offensive player of the week.
“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches,” Fields said. “I’m not the type to get too high on one award. Just the same old me. I’m going come back to work today, practice hard with my guys and we’re just going to get better.”
2. Eberflus said he was ‘a little bit taken (aback)’ when he heard the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich and hired Jeff Saturday.
Eberflus worked as the defensive coordinator under Reich in Indianapolis for four seasons before taking the Bears job.
Reich had three winning seasons and two playoff appearances in his first four years with the Colts, but owner Jim Irsay fired him Monday in the middle of a 3-5 start and major offensive struggles. Irsay then hired Saturday, the Colts’ former All-Pro center and ESPN analyst, as the interim coach.
Eberflus declined to answer a question about the Colts hiring Saturday, who has no college or pro coaching experience, but added, “I will say that I was a little bit taken (aback) by what happened there.”
“Frank’s a very good friend of mine,” Eberflus said. “I really enjoyed my time with him. He certainly helped me professionally as a man, as a coach. And I can’t say enough good things about Frank Reich. I love him to death.”
Eberflus said he also felt for other coaches and staff in the building whom he knows well, noting how he experienced a coaching change as an assistant when the Cleveland Browns fired Eric Mangini after the 2010 season.
“I was in that situation a little bit when I was back in Cleveland before I got hired with the Cowboys, so I know that feeling with the families,” Eberflus said. “I know it’s hard, and my heart goes out to those guys and just hopefully they’ll have some wisdom and stay strong.”
3. When it comes to playing time for rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr., Eberflus said ‘we’re doing what’s best for us.’
Jones, the Bears’ 2022 third-round pick, was a healthy scratch Sunday following the addition of wide receiver Chase Claypool. Eberflus said after the game that the Bears decided to go without Jones because of a bigger need on their special teams coverage units. Jones already had lost his return job because he muffed two punts.
Eberflus was asked Wednesday about whether the Bears needed to play Jones to further his growth.
“Certainly we look at that and we understand that,” Eberflus said. “But we do that more in practice. For the game, we’re going to put the best guys up for the game to win that game.”
Along with the Claypool addition at the trade deadline, the Bears have gotten healthier in the wide receivers room, with N’Keal Harry coming back from injured reserve and Byron Pringle in his window to return from IR.
That has pushed Jones down the depth chart. Eberflus said it remains a competition to get time.
“Do you know your job? Do you know your motions? Do you know how to block the point, when we’re running the ball on the perimeter and hustle on the back side?” Eberflus said. “But then it comes down to being a playmaker. That position to me is a game-changer, playmaking position. And there’s a lot of competition in there, which is good for us.”
4. The Bears were missing two key defensive players at practice.
Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad sat out Wednesday with a knee injury, while cornerback Kindle Vildor is recovering from an ankle injury he suffered against the Dolphins.
Safety Dane Cruikshank also sat out with illness, and defensive back/special teamer Josh Blackwell was limited with a knee injury.
The Bears also opened the 21-day window for linebacker Matt Adams to return from IR. Adams has been out since Oct. 11 with a calf injury.
