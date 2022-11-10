News
Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife’s edge
By BRIAN SLODYSKO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign.
And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate.
But some things were obvious. Republicans did not achieve the “wave” election that many had predicted. Democrats won major statewide races and flipped a Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Abortion remained an animating issue.
Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three senate races and about a dozen in the House.
Here are some takeaways from this year’s election:
___
TO BE CONTINUED …
Republicans hoped for a wipeout. They didn’t get it. After Democrats racked up several hard-fought wins in swing districts, like Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s Virginia seat, the sweeping wins many Republicans predicted had yet to materialize Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the fate of Democrats’ narrow hold on the Senate was unclear.
Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz for a crucial Pennsylvania Senate seat vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker, a Republican, were headed to a runoff in Georgia in December.
And the outcome of the remaining two seats that will determine which party will hold a Senate majority — Arizona and Nevada — may not be known for days because both states conduct elections in part by mail ballots, which take a long time to count.
Stay tuned.
___
HISTORY LESSON
It’s called history for a reason. The party that celebrates winning the White House is usually mourning a loss in the midterms two years later.
Add to that historical pattern an economy battered by inflation and teetering on recession, throw in fears about crime, and the outcome is close to certain.
Since 1906, there have been only three midterms in which the party of the president in power gained House seats: 1934, when the country was struggling with a Depression; 1998, when the U.S. was buoyed by a soaring economy; and 2002, when President George W. Bush had a sky-high approval rating amid the national feeling of unity after the Sept. 11 attacks.
___
DEMOCRATIC CAMPAIGN CHIEF OUSTED
Democrats’ unexpected good fortune did not extend to Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, of New York, the chairman of the party’s House campaign arm.
Maloney’s defeat in a race for a Hudson Valley seat by Republican Mike Lawler made him the first serving House Democratic campaign chief to be defeated since Rep. James Corman, of California, in 1980.
Typically parties elect a campaign chair familiar with the struggles of frontline members, but insulated enough that they don’t face a threat themselves.
Maloney’s defeat was partially of his own making.
Democrats, including Maloney, urged the New York legislature to draw favorable congressional maps for the party during this year’s redistricting. But the new maps were promptly challenged and struck down by a Republican judge who drew his own, which were far less advantageous.
That led Maloney to abandon his old seat in favor of a more Democratic leaning district held by first term Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones, who dropped out of the race.
That alienated progressives in the party, who supported Jones, while also forcing Maloney to compete on largely new turf. It also gave Republicans an opening.
___
IS FLORIDA STILL A SWING STATE?
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, both Republicans, offer the latest evidence that Florida is becoming increasingly red. They soared to early reelection victories Tuesday, both winning Miami-Dade County, which Democrat Hillary Clinton carried by 29 percentage points in 2016.
Florida has been a classic battleground. It twice helped propel Barack Obama to the White House. But the state, where the number of registered Democrats exceeded Republicans in 2020, has shifted increasingly to the right. That’s thanks to GOP inroads with Hispanic voters, as well as an influx of new residents, including many retirees, drawn to its lack of an income tax as well as its sunny weather.
“Democrats really have to think about how they are going to rebuild there. The Obama coalition no longer exists,” said Carlos Curbelo, a Republican former member of Congress, who called Florida ”off the map for the foreseeable future” to Democrats.
DeSantis won the governor’s office in 2018 by only about 30,000 votes. On Tuesday, he flipped at least six counties that he lost that year. Those counties were carried by Biden just two years ago.
Some Democrats blame some of Tuesday’s blowout losses to a lack of investment by their party.
“This is what happens when national Democrats decide to not spend money in the state,” said Greg Goddard, a Democratic fundraising consultant from Florida who raised money for Rep. Val Demings’ losing challenge of Rubio. “The pathway to Democrats winning future presidential elections is very thin if you do not plan to spend in Florida.”
___
FROM INSURRECTION TO CONGRESS
Republicans nominated three candidates for Congress this year who were at or near the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Only one of them, Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin, prevailed.
Van Orden, a former Navy SEAL who was photographed on the Capitol grounds and denies being in a restricted area or taking part in the attack, defeated Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff in Tuesday’s election to flip a Wisconsin congressional seat to Republicans.
In January, Van Orden will join the same body whose obligations and duties his presence helped disrupt.
While his case may be an outlier, he is among at least 30 Republican candidates elected to state-wide and federal offices during the midterms who have denied Biden’s 2020 victory, according to an analysis by the New York Times. Scores more who have raised concern about how the election was conducted also won.
The two other candidates who were present at the Capitol were handily defeated. Sandy Smith of North Carolina, lost her bid for a Democratic leaning seat by roughly 5 percentage points.
J.R. Majewksi lost his campaign to unseat Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur in a Trump leaning district by 13 percentage points.
___
WHAT DO REPUBLICANS WANT?
Newt Gingrich’s “Contract with America” was celebrated as a cornerstone of the Republicans’ 1994 House takeover for offering a concrete list of policies the GOP would pursue if put in power.
Now Republicans are far more circumspect about their aims.
“That’s a very good question. And I’ll let you know when we take it back,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell he told reporters in January.
McCarthy has offered up a “Commitment to America,” a list of priorities that fits on a pocket-sized card he carries with him that is heavy on slogans and light on detail.
Both may be attempting to avoid the plight of Gingrich whose “Contract with America” became a liability when Republicans failed to enact it.
House Republicans have said they intend to investigate Biden and his administration. They have also called for a renewed focus on fiscal restraint, a crackdown on illegal immigration at the southern border and increased domestic energy production.
Much of it may not matter. Biden, after all, has a veto pen.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at And check out to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms.
News
The House Dems’ leadership landscape is frozen by their pleasant midterm surprise
A handful of more junior caucus members have told their colleagues they will run for those first three positions if and when they are released. Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus Hakeem Jeffries (DN.Y.) is seen by many Democrats as the frontrunner for the No. 1 position — likely the minority leader — though Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is also considering a private run.
representing Catherine Clark (D-Mass.), currently the No. 4 Democrat, is expected to run for second. She has a potential rival in Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who had expressed interest in a leadership race before a tense intra-caucus fell out over a letter she led that opened the door to talks in the war of Russia versus Ukraine.
Be p. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), currently vice-chairman of the caucus, has aligned with Clark and Jeffries and is expected to run for No. 3.
“While election results are still being counted, it is clear that American voters reject Republican extremism and affirm the Democrats’ commitment to working people,” Clark said in a Tuesday night results release.
Many other top Democrats remained hopeful of more upset victories in the hours to come.
In that same post-election conference call on Wednesday, the leader of the House Democratic campaign arm addressed his fellow caucus members just minutes after conceding his own race. representing Sean Patrick Maloneywho led the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, fell to a GOP opponent in a tough showdown in upstate New York.
“Republicans want to take the plunge and declare victory, but right now we don’t know who will have the majority,” Maloney told fellow Democrats, according to a person on the call.
Campaign Branch Executive Director Tim Persico gave a detailed recap to state members across the country as key races in California, Arizona, Washington and Oregon remain uncalled. He projected the Democrats would win at least 200 seats – and said there was still a “small path” to a majority.
Indeed, rather than the beating that even their own party operatives were predicting, the Democrats seem likely to hang on to all but a handful of their most threatened incumbents. On Wednesday afternoon, battleground Democratic incumbents like Rep. Matt Cartwright — which represents a red-leaning northeastern Pennsylvania seat — had emerged victorious. Yet Rep. Tom O‘Halleranwhose sprawling Arizona seat had become more GOP-friendly during the redistricting, ultimately suffered a loss.
A leadership race that can start faster than others: the candidacies to succeed Maloney at the helm of the DCCC. Representatives. Tony Cardenas (D-California) and Friend Bera (D-California) should throw their hats in the ring to help the party regain a majority in 2024.
Nicholas Wu contributed reporting.
Politices
News
Vogue Sues Drake And 21 Savage For $4 Million Over Forged Images On Vogue Magazine Cover To Promote ‘Her Loss’ Album
So, Drake‘s ‘Her Loss’ album with 21 Savage is facing another backlash but this time it is huuuge! A lawsuit from Vogue Magazine seeking $4 million in damages has been slapped at Drake and 21 Savage for falsifying their images on the magazine’s covers and promoting it as though it was an authentic Vogue mention.… Read More »Vogue Sues Drake And 21 Savage For $4 Million Over Forged Images On Vogue Magazine Cover To Promote ‘Her Loss’ Album
The post Vogue Sues Drake And 21 Savage For $4 Million Over Forged Images On Vogue Magazine Cover To Promote ‘Her Loss’ Album appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Andre Drummond is set to return to the Chicago Bulls lineup after getting ‘very antsy’ recovering from a shoulder injury
Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond is eager to return to the court for the first time in six games Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The veteran center missed nearly two weeks with a shoulder sprain, describing his days of mandated rest as an anxious waiting period before he was cleared to return for the game at the United Center.
“Everybody knows I don’t miss too many games in my career,” Drummond said. “Six games in a row was a lot for me. I was getting very antsy, especially watching at home.”
Drummond returned to practice for the first time in nearly two weeks during Wednesday’s shootaround, running through several four-on-four scrimmages to close a nearly two-hour training session.
Although he still is feeling discomfort, Drummond said he felt confident in his shoulder heading into the game.
“I feel pretty good,” Drummond said. “I’m going to give it a try tonight, see how I feel. Still a little nicks and pains, but nothing I can’t tolerate.”
The sprain initially occurred Oct. 28 against the Spurs in San Antonio. Drummond drove into Spurs forward Josh Collins in the third quarter, tumbling to the floor with a violent crash onto his left shoulder that allowed no time to brace himself for the impact.
At the time, Drummond attempted to play through the pain, convincing coach Billy Donovan to put him back into the final quarter of the game.
“That’s pure adrenaline,” Drummond said.
Pain set in quickly after that adrenaline faded. By the end of the night, Drummond said he lost complete mobility in his shoulder and couldn’t lift his arm over his head or perpendicular to his body. The medical staff confined the center to complete immobility to allow his shoulder to fully recover, which kept him from practicing or traveling to games.
“It was just stationary,” Drummond said. “I couldn’t move it. It wasn’t a fun feeling. But we have a great staff here, they got me back a lot faster than I expected.”
Although it didn’t last as long as initially feared, Drummond’s absence was felt by the Bulls — especially on the offensive glass. The Bulls dropped from averaging 11.7 offensive rebounds (11th in the league) to 9.8 (16th overall) during the center’s injury. Drummond averages 10.2 total rebounds per game.
But even without their secondary big man, the Bulls are starting the season with an improved defensive presence. The Bulls have the fifth-best defensive rating (108.3) in the league through the first 12 games of the season despite a 6-6 record.
The defensive improvement is centered on the team’s commitment to defense around the rim, limiting teams to only 11.3 second-chance points per game (third in the league) and 48.0 points in the paint (14th in the league) — which should be bolstered by Drummond’s return.
“Last year I wasn’t here but for them that was a big factor — a lot of offensive rebounds and a lot of blow-by’s,” Drummond said. “We took that personally throughout training camp and we’re showing it now.”
()
News
US gets first Gen Z congressman — RT World News
A CNN exit poll found only the youth vote saved the Democratic Party from annihilation
Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost has become the first Gen Z member elected to Congress. A supporter of “social justice,” Frost’s victory came despite landslide victories for Republicans in the Sunshine State.
Frost won 58% of the vote in Florida’s 10th congressional district, beating Republican challenger Calvin Wimbish’s 40%. He was heavily favored in this solidly Democratic district and is now taking the seat from Val Demings, a Democrat who comfortably won in 2016 and 2020.
Elsewhere in Florida, Republicans recorded historic victories, with Governor Ron DeSantis scoring a 20-point victory over Charlie Crist and Senator Marco Rubio knocking out Demings by more than 16 points.
At 25, Frost will be the youngest member of Congress when the next term of the House of Representatives begins in January. Celebrating on Twitter, Frost described his victory as making history for Generation Z, or the demographic group born between 1997 and 2012.
Frost’s platform is typical of young Democrats, with his campaign website portraying him as a fighter for “social, racial and economic justice”. In practice, Frost supports universal health care, strict gun control, a fossil fuel phase-out, defunding the police, and freeing some criminals.
His campaign has been endorsed by progressive senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, as well as the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
With votes still being counted in some states, Republicans are expected to take control of the House, while the Senate is still in turmoil Wednesday morning. Although President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have been dismal for months, the “red wave” predicted by some experts apparently did not materialize.
Biden and the Democrats can thank Gen Z for their luck. More liberal than even their millennial predecessors, members of this generation favored the Democratic midterm candidates by a margin of 28 points, according to a CNN exit poll. Millennials, ages 30 to 44, voted Democrat by a two-point margin, while voters ages 45-65 and 65 and older preferred Republicans by 11 and 13 points, respectively.
RT
News
Justin Bieber Is Set To Perform At Takeoff’s Burial At Atlanta’s State Farm Arena
Preparations are underway to give 28-year-old Migos rapper Takeoff a befitting burial following his fatal demise over a chaotic dice game in Houston. Justin Bieber who has had several collaborations with the Migos trio and Takeoff’s uncle Quavo is set to show his last respect to the rapper through a performance. And it will happen… Read More »Justin Bieber Is Set To Perform At Takeoff’s Burial At Atlanta’s State Farm Arena
The post Justin Bieber Is Set To Perform At Takeoff’s Burial At Atlanta’s State Farm Arena appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia
By BILL BARROW
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law.
That sets up a four-week blitz that again will test whether voters are more concerned about inflation under Democratic control of Washington or the Republican candidate’s rocky past.
The runoff campaign will be a four-week blitz that, depending on the outcomes in other Senate contests, could reprise the 2020 election cycle, when two Senate runoffs in Georgia doubled as a national winner-take-all battle for Senate control. Victories from Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., left the chamber divided 50-50 between the two major parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats the tie-breaking vote.
It will mean another month of Warnock hammering Walker, who is making his first bid for public office, as unqualified and Walker assailing Warnock as a rubber-stamp for the White House.
“Raphael Warnock votes with Joe Biden 96% of the time,” Walker has told voters again and again. “He’s forgotten about the people of Georgia.”
Warnock, who is also the senior minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, answers that Walker is “not ready” and “not fit” for high office. That’s an allusion to the celebrity athlete’s rocky past, from allegations of violence against his ex-wife to accusations by two women Walker once dated that he encouraged and paid for their abortions despite his public opposition to abortion rights.
Both approaches highlight the candidates’ most glaring liabilities.
Amid generationally high inflation and with Biden’s popularity lagging in Georgia, Warnock wants voters to make a localized choice, not a national referendum on Democrats as a whole. Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator, Warnock pitches himself as a pragmatist who cuts deals with Republicans when they’re willing and pushes Democratic-backed cost-cutting measures when they’re not. Among the top accomplishments Warnock touts: capping the cost of insulin and other drugs for Medicare recipients.
“I’ll work with anybody to get things done for the people of Georgia,” Warnock said.
Walker, meanwhile, denies that he’s ever paid for an abortion. And glossing over a cascade of other stories — documented exaggerations of his business record, academic achievements and philanthropic activities; publicly acknowledging three additional children during the campaign only after media reports on their existence — Walker touts his Christian faith and says his life is a story of “redemption.”
Through the scrutiny he calls “foolishness,” the Republican nominee has campaigned as a cultural and fiscal conservative. Walker, who is also Black, pledges to “bring people together” while framing Warnock as a divisive figure on matters of race and equality. Walker justifies his attack using snippets of Warnock’s sermons in which the pastor-senator discusses institutional racism.
Republicans used similar tactics against Warnock ahead of his runoff victory on Jan. 5, 2021. Warnock won that contest by about 95,000 votes out of 4.5 million cast.
Runoff dynamics this year would vary widely depending on the Senate makeup. If the Senate majority already has been settled, it could make it easier for Warnock to frame the race as a localized choice between himself and Walker. But if the Georgia outcome determines which party will hold a majority and set the agenda, Walker could have the upper-hand in his effort to tie Warnock to Biden and national Democrats.
Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife’s edge
Twitter Enters Into Crypto Payments!
The House Dems’ leadership landscape is frozen by their pleasant midterm surprise
Vogue Sues Drake And 21 Savage For $4 Million Over Forged Images On Vogue Magazine Cover To Promote ‘Her Loss’ Album
Andre Drummond is set to return to the Chicago Bulls lineup after getting ‘very antsy’ recovering from a shoulder injury
FTX Legal Department Jumps Ship, Binance Deal Fizzles Out
US gets first Gen Z congressman — RT World News
Justin Bieber Is Set To Perform At Takeoff’s Burial At Atlanta’s State Farm Arena
Japanese Telecom Giant NTT Docomo to Pour $4 Billion Into Web3
Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?