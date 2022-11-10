Elon Musk’s Twitter didn’t perform at its best on Election Day

Get the latest Boston sports news
Unfounded speculation about the rigged vote in Maricopa began to heat up after Charlie Kirk, a conservative radio host, tweeted a video that showed a poll worker telling voters outside a polling station that two ballot tabulators were acting. The video has been viewed over four million times.
Voters had the option of staying until tabulators resumed normal operation, traveling to another of the county’s 223 voting centers, or dropping off their ballots for manual counting in a secure drop box. Local authorities acted quickly, post a video to Twitter explaining the situation. The video has been viewed less than a million times. Officials tweeted later that they sent technicians to fix faulty printer settings on the machines.
But the posts were largely swallowed up by an onslaught of conspiratorial messages that continued to sprout on Twitter, apparently unresponsive to fact checks. Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, informed her 583,000 Twitter followers that leaving for another polling place would likely be prevent their vote from counting. His request was debunked by election officialswhich said voters need only check with a poll worker at the original location to return the issued ballot.
Maricopa’s Twitter account too reply to a tweet of Mr Kirk who claimed there was a minimum two-hour wait at most polling places in the county, which he described as a ‘purposeful traffic jam’ that ‘the Democrats running the election here knew’ that it would happen. The county, whose board chairman and recorder are both Republicans, wrote that “no part of the tweet below is accurate,” with wait times under 30 minutes in the vast majority of polling centers.
But by the end of the day, the contagion of Maricopa’s misinformation had spread across Twitter and beyond. It has been fueled by podcasts, right-wing publications and fringe platforms, as well as increasingly aggressive calls for protests, recalls and arrests. Jack Posobiec, a far-right commentator, wrote on Truth Social that the Guantánamo Bay detention center “has openings for the people behind the Maricopa County disaster.”
Other dubious claims also made the rounds on Twitter on Tuesday.
Kristina Karamo, a Republican who unsuccessfully ran for Michigan secretary of state, told her Twitter followers that a software glitch in Detroit was actually evidence of voter fraud, a later unsubstantiated claim amplified by former President Donald J. Trump on Truth Social, his social media platform.
nytimes
WASHINGTON — Razor-thin margins around the country left control of Congress undetermined Wednesday, but Democrats showed surprising strength in the midterm election, topping Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag his party to key defeats.
In the most heartening news for Democrats, John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate seat that’s key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. But Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin won reelection, raising the stakes of races in Nevada, Georgia and Arizona that were too early to call but could determine the majority.
In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California had not been called.
Democrats also were successful in governors’ races, winning in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — battlegrounds critical to Biden’s 2020 win over Donald Trump. But Republicans held on to governors’ mansions in Florida, Texas and Georgia, another battleground state Biden narrowly won two years ago.
Votes were still being counted across the country, meaning Republicans could still emerge with control of both chambers of Congress. But there was no strong GOP surge, uplifting for Democrats who had braced for sweeping losses — and raised questions about the size of Republicans’ governing majority if they win the House.
“As we sit here I can’t, with 100% certainty, tell you who holds the House majority,” said New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, head of the Democrats House campaign organization, after conceding his own race Wednesday. “If we fall a little short, we’re going to know that we gave it our all and we beat the spread.”
Maloney’s loss marks the first time since 1980 the head of the Democratic House campaign arm has been defeated.
The House and Senate races will determine the future of Biden’s agenda and serve as a referendum on his administration as the nation reels from record-high inflation and concerns over the direction of the country. Republican control of the House would likely trigger a spate of investigations into Biden and his family, while a GOP Senate takeover would hobble the president’s ability to make judicial appointments.
Democrats faced historic headwinds. The party in power almost always suffers losses in the president’s first midterm elections, but Democrats bet that anger from the Supreme Court’s decision to gut abortion rights might energize their voters to buck historical trends.
In battleground Pennsylvania Democrats won the governorship to go along with their Senate victory. Fetterman had faced questions about his fitness for office after suffering a stroke but topped Trump-endorsed Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. In the governor’s race Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro beat Republican Doug Mastriano, an election denier who some feared would not certify a Democratic presidential win in the state in 2024.
“I’m so humbled,” Fetterman, wearing his signature hoodie, told supporters. “This campaign has always been about fighting for everyone who’s ever been knocked down that ever got back up.”
Democrats also held a crucial Senate seat in New Hampshire, where incumbent Maggie Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who had initially promoted Trump’s lies about the 2020 election being marred by widespread fraud that did not occur but tried to shift away from some of the more extreme positions he took during the GOP primary.
Democrats Tony Evers in Wisconsin, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Kathy Hochul of New York, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico and Janet Mills of Maine also repelled Republican challengers.
Incumbent Republican governors had some success. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp won reelection, defeating Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 race. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two future possible Republican presidential contenders, beat back Democratic challengers to win in the nation’s two largest red states.
In governors’ races, the GOP faced unexpected headwinds in flipping the office in conservative Kansas, while Democrats were nervous about their prospects in the race in Oregon, typically a liberal bastion.
AP VoteCast, a broad survey of the national electorate, showed that high inflation and concerns about the fragility of democracy were heavily influencing voters. Half of voters said inflation factored significantly, with groceries, gasoline, housing, food and other costs that have shot up in the past year. Slightly fewer — 44% — said the future of democracy was their primary consideration.
Biden didn’t entirely shoulder the blame for inflation, with close to half of voters saying the higher-than-usual prices were more because of factors outside of his control. And despite the president bearing criticism from a pessimistic electorate, some of those voters backed Democratic candidates.
Biden spent the night calling Democrats to congratulate them on their wins and was holding a late Wednesday afternoon news conference at the White House.
Democrats were betting on a midterm boost after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling guaranteeing a constitutional right to an abortion — and there were signs the issue may have provided one. Voters in reliably red Kentucky rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion. Voters in the swing state of Michigan voted to amend their state’s constitution to protect abortion rights.
The result mirrored what happened in another red state, Kansas, where voters in August rejected changing that state’s constitution to let lawmakers tighten restrictions or ban abortions. Voters in the swing state of Michigan, meanwhile, voted to amend their state’s constitution to protect abortion rights.
VoteCast showed that 7 in 10 national voters said overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was an important factor in their midterm decisions. It also showed the reversal was broadly unpopular. And roughly 6 in 10 say they favor a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide.
There were no widespread problems with ballots or voter intimidation reported around the country, though there were hiccups typical of most Election Days.
In the first national election since the Jan. 6 insurrection, some who participated in or were in the vicinity of the attack on the U.S. Capitol were poised to win elected office. One of those Republican candidates, Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin — who was outside the Capitol during the deadly riot — won a House seat. Another, J.R. Majewski lost to Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur.
Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton held off spirited Republican challengers in Virginia districts the GOP had hoped to flip.
The 2022 elections are on track to cost a projected $16.7 billion at the state and federal level, making them the most expensive midterms ever, according to the nonpartisan campaign finance tracking organization OpenSecrets.
Trump lifted Republican Senate candidates to victory in Ohio and North Carolina. JD Vance, the bestselling author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” defeated 10-term congressman Tim Ryan, while Rep. Ted Budd beat Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court.
Trump had endorsed more than 300 candidates across the country, hoping the night would end in a red wave he could ride to the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. After summoning reporters and his most loyal supporters to a watch party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Tuesday, he ended the night without a triumphant speech.
Still, the former president insisted on social media that he’d had “A GREAT EVENING.” Hours later, Palm Beach County issued an evacuation order for an area that included Trump’s club with Tropical Storm Nicole approaching.
John Bolton, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, says protesters in Iran have seized weapons from Basij and are receiving them from Iraqi Kurdistan. This autonomous region is allied with the United States and Israel.
While Iran has been going through major protests across the country for several weeks, John Bolton, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, said that “the opposition is now armed”.
During an interview with the London-based BBC Persian television channel on November 7, answering several questions relating to the situation in Iran, the neocon gave details of the alleged militarization of protesters. It states that the weapons were “seized in Basij, and other weapons enter Iran from Iraqi Kurdistan”. The Bassij is a paramilitary group which is notably employed as an Iranian morality police which intervenes regularly to restore order.
John Bolton, known for his hawkish stances on Iran and close to the Iranian opposition, says that “it reveals the perspective that the systematic effort of the opposition not only to protest but to use coercive force against the government, with the message that we are no longer helpless and that we can fight against the IRGC [corps des gardiens de la révolution islamique]. This shows that the position of the Islamic Republic is more vulnerable than ever”. To back up his remarks, the neocon asserts that “there are social media reports and videos coming out of Iran that show the opposition has weapons.”
Moreover, on November 6, the Iranian border guards announced the seizure of a shipment of arms at the south-eastern border, coming from outside the country in the direction of the province of Sistan-Balouchestan.
Since the start of the demonstrations, the Iranian government has accused the foreigner of plotting against its internal security. Tehran points the finger at the responsibility of the American, Israeli and British intelligence services but also the Saudi media. The Iranian authorities are indeed targeting the Iran International news site, funded by Riyadh. This media wants to be the spokesperson for the demonstrations against the power in Iran and would be a means for the Wahhabi kingdom to destabilize its historical regional enemy.
The information revealed by John Bolton would also explain why Iran allegedly bombed several positions in Iraqi Kurdistan last September. This bordering region notably hosts several Iranian opponents and serves as a military and political fallback to the American presence in Iraq. The demonstration in Iran which occurred in September spread from the Kurdish part to the northwest of the country, an area bordering the Iraqi Kurdish territory. In addition, this autonomous region maintains good relations with the Jewish state. In retaliation for an Israeli attack on an Iranian military drone factory in Kermanshah last March, Tehran targeted a so-called Mossad base in Iraqi Kurdistan. Since the time of Saddam Hussein, the Iraqi Kurds have received military and humanitarian aid from the Israeli authorities in return for cheap oil.
The statements by Donald Trump’s former national security adviser come days after Joe Biden’s comments on Iran. During an election speech in California on November 3, the US president declared that his country would “liberate” Iran. “Don’t worry, we will liberate Iran. [Les Iraniens] will liberate themselves very soon”. Allegations that had been mocked by his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raïsi.
RT All Fr Trans
Hitting coach Derek Shomon will be joining the Twins’ major-league staff, one of many promotions the club announced on Wednesday.
Shomon, who spent last season as the hitting coach at Double-A Wichita, will take on the title of assistant hitting coach. He is expected to take on some of the duties that run creation coordinator Frankie Padulo was handling, as well as helping out fellow hitting coaches David Popkins and Rudy Hernandez.
Padulo, will transition to a new role, serving as one of the Twins’ two assistant directors of player development. He takes the spot of Drew MacPhail, who will become the Twins’ farm director.
MacPhail is the son of Andy MacPhail, the former Twins general manager who was the architect of the 1987 and 1991 World Series championship teams. He joined the Twins ahead of the 2020 season after working for four seasons in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ front office.
MacPhail replaces Alex Hassan, who has been promoted to vice president of hitting development and procurement. Additionally, the Twins announced that Brian Maloney has been promoted to director of minor league and high performance operations, and Amanda Daley has been promoted to director of player education.
Officials are investigating after an off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting in northwest Chicago near the city’s North Austin neighborhood, authorities said Wednesday.
Chicago police say the shooting happened at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 2000 block of North Laramie Avenue.
Officials said the officer was not injured, but was taken to an area hospital for observation and later released. A preliminary statement from police said it is not yet known whether other people were injured in the incident.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force in the incident, and the officer involved will be assigned to routine administrative duties for 30 days.
This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available..
NBC Chicago
Morning sports update
The Celtics host the Pistons tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Tomorrow, the Bruins face the Flames at TD Garden at 7 p.m.
Chaim Bloom’s response: After Xander Bogaerts opted out of his contract with the Red Sox earlier this week (making him a free agent this offseason), Boston baseball manager Chaim Bloom insisted that the stop- short remained the team’s “first choice” priority.
Shortly after, however, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that the Red Sox could be planning a future without Bogaerts.
“Sources say the Red Sox have begun contacting some teams regarding the availability of their second basemen, hoping to come up with a plan B in the likely event that Bogaerts leaves Boston,” Feinsand wrote.
He quoted an unnamed source who claimed it “doesn’t look like they’re going to spend big on a shortstop.”
In a press conference at general managers’ meetings in California on Tuesday, Bloom pushed back against the idea that the team is already preparing for a Bogaerts departure.
“I would say that individual report is overblown,” Bloom explained, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “We’re looking at a lot of different guys right now. Some of them, obviously, intersect with our shortstop situation. Some of them don’t. I wouldn’t read too much into it.
Bloom admitted Boston has been looking at what might happen if the longtime shortstop leaves for another team. Part of the plan should involve bringing Trevor Story back to shortstop (where he played before signing with the Red Sox last offseason), or possibly using utility player Kiké Hernández in that position.
“We talked about it internally. It’s not something we wanted to think about, but we might have to think about it,” he said. “We both feel good [Story and Hernández] to be able to play there, so I think it allows us to look at different options to add impact to the club.
General Manager of Baseball meetings run Nov. 9-11, with free agency officially slated to begin Thursday, Nov. 10.
Anecdotes: Only three Red Sox players have recorded seasons with at least 10 triples since 2000. Can you name the three?
(Answer below).
Hint: One did it in his freshman year with the Red Sox (2002) after signing as a free agent. Another did so three years after winning back-to-back American League batting titles. The third did so the same year he set a new team record for stolen bases (with 70).
More on boston.com:
Images and sounds recorded at the microphone of the victory of the Patriots over the Colts:
The latest update on Josh Allen: The Bills lead the AFC East at 6-2, but the Jets and Dolphins are just behind at 6-3 (with the Patriots at 5-4).
On this day: In 1986, the Patriots trailed the winless Colts 14-3 in the second quarter. New England responded to the momentary slump by scoring an unanswered 27 points in an eventual 30-21 victory.
daily highlight: Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood had a tough night in a 5-1 loss to the Jets, but he made one of the most unorthodox saves of the season.
Quiz Answer: Johnny Damon, Nomar Garciaparra, Jacoby Ellsbury
Boston
By SCOTT BAUER
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson defeated Democrat Mandela Barnes in the midterm elections, keeping a seat in GOP hands while turning back Barnes’ attempt to make history as Wisconsin’s first Black senator.
The win for Johnson, one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest backers, came after Trump narrowly lost the state to President Joe Biden two years ago.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was locked in a tight race in battleground Wisconsin, holding a narrow lead Wednesday over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in a pivotal race for determining majority control of the Senate.
Johnson declared victory Wednesday, but The Associated Press has yet to call the race. Johnson held a narrow 1-point lead over Barnes, just outside the margin for a recount to be sought.
“The votes are in,” Johnson said in an email statement. “There is no path mathematically for Lt. Gov. Barnes to overcome his 27,374 vote deficit. This race is over.”
Barnes did not concede defeat early Wednesday. He planned a noon news conference in his hometown of Milwaukee.
“No matter what anyone says, we are committed to making sure every vote is counted,” Barnes’ campaign spokesperson Maddy McDaniel said earlier Wednesday morning. “We will wait and see what the Wisconsin voters have decided after all their voices are heard.”
Johnson, in an interview on WISN-AM, accused Barnes of refusing to accept the outcome of the race after he had promised earlier in the campaign he would.
“It’s just crystal clear he has no path to victory here,” Johnson said.
The race was one of a handful of tight Senate contests across the country that could determine which party holds majority control.
Johnson said he expected Republicans to do better in the midterm election, saying Democratic policies are “not good for America.”
“I’m surprised in Wisconsin my race was this close, I am,” Johnson said.
Barnes, the current lieutenant governor, was seeking to become the first Black senator from Wisconsin. Johnson was running for a third term.
Johnson has been a top target for Democrats in swing state Wisconsin. He was first elected in 2010, as part of the tea party wave, and won reelection in 2016.
Johnson is one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest backers. He ran this campaign trying to paint Barnes as being weak on crime with a thin resume who will be a rubber stamp for the national Democratic agenda.
Barnes, like many Democrats nationally, tried to make the race about abortion, highlighting Johnson’s long support for overturning Roe v. Wade, and arguing that the millionaire Johnson was out of touch with the concerns of the middle class.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at:
Check out to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.
