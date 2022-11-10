News
Erica Mena Seen Jumping In Joy About Her Divorce From Safaree But Broke Down In Tears Upon Hearing He Will Pay $4K A Month In Child Support
Erica Mena had a roller coaster of emotions upon hearing about her divorce from Safaree. It was all joy and celebration until child support was mentioned. Erica says, she deserves better than the court is giving. Erica Mena was on set shooting Love & Hip hop when a call came in to break the news… Read More »Erica Mena Seen Jumping In Joy About Her Divorce From Safaree But Broke Down In Tears Upon Hearing He Will Pay $4K A Month In Child Support
The post Erica Mena Seen Jumping In Joy About Her Divorce From Safaree But Broke Down In Tears Upon Hearing He Will Pay $4K A Month In Child Support appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
4 things we heard from Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus, including Justin Fields’ speed and being surprised by Frank Reich’s firing
The Chicago Bears practiced Wednesday at Halas Hall to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field.
Here are four things we learned from coach Matt Eberflus, quarterback Justin Fields and other players.
1. Fields was named NFC offensive player of the week for his record-breaking performance Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
Fields has been getting a lot of acclaim nationally after throwing/ for 123 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 178 yards and a touchdown, breaking Michael Vick’s NFL single-game regular-season rushing record for a quarterback of 173 yards.
On Wednesday, Fields received more praise from Eberflus, who was asked what has surprised him about the quarterback’s game over the first few months coaching him.
“You see some of those plays from the field level and watch what he does to pull away from people, I think that’s pretty special,” Eberflus said. “He’s certainly a lot faster when you see it in person than I thought, for sure. He’s strong. … I didn’t know how strong he was in terms of hanging in the pocket, being able to move guys off of him and be able to stay alive. Those are really the two things.
“I’ve said everything else about the guy. He’s uber smart and is running the offense well. He’s getting more comfortable, so that’s what we’re most excited about.”
Fields said it was “an honor” to be named the NFC offensive player of the week.
“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches,” Fields said. “I’m not the type to get too high on one award. Just the same old me. I’m going come back to work today, practice hard with my guys and we’re just going to get better.”
2. Eberflus said he was ‘a little bit taken (aback)’ when he heard the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich and hired Jeff Saturday.
Eberflus worked as the defensive coordinator under Reich in Indianapolis for four seasons before taking the Bears job.
Reich had three winning seasons and two playoff appearances in his first four years with the Colts, but owner Jim Irsay fired him Monday in the middle of a 3-5 start and major offensive struggles. Irsay then hired Saturday, the Colts’ former All-Pro center and ESPN analyst, as the interim coach.
Eberflus declined to answer a question about the Colts hiring Saturday, who has no college or pro coaching experience, but added, “I will say that I was a little bit taken (aback) by what happened there.”
“Frank’s a very good friend of mine,” Eberflus said. “I really enjoyed my time with him. He certainly helped me professionally as a man, as a coach. And I can’t say enough good things about Frank Reich. I love him to death.”
Eberflus said he also felt for other coaches and staff in the building whom he knows well, noting how he experienced a coaching change as an assistant when the Cleveland Browns fired Eric Mangini after the 2010 season.
“I was in that situation a little bit when I was back in Cleveland before I got hired with the Cowboys, so I know that feeling with the families,” Eberflus said. “I know it’s hard, and my heart goes out to those guys and just hopefully they’ll have some wisdom and stay strong.”
3. When it comes to playing time for rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr., Eberflus said ‘we’re doing what’s best for us.’
Jones, the Bears’ 2022 third-round pick, was a healthy scratch Sunday following the addition of wide receiver Chase Claypool. Eberflus said after the game that the Bears decided to go without Jones because of a bigger need on their special teams coverage units. Jones already had lost his return job because he muffed two punts.
Eberflus was asked Wednesday about whether the Bears needed to play Jones to further his growth.
“Certainly we look at that and we understand that,” Eberflus said. “But we do that more in practice. For the game, we’re going to put the best guys up for the game to win that game.”
Along with the Claypool addition at the trade deadline, the Bears have gotten healthier in the wide receivers room, with N’Keal Harry coming back from injured reserve and Byron Pringle in his window to return from IR.
That has pushed Jones down the depth chart. Eberflus said it remains a competition to get time.
“Do you know your job? Do you know your motions? Do you know how to block the point, when we’re running the ball on the perimeter and hustle on the back side?” Eberflus said. “But then it comes down to being a playmaker. That position to me is a game-changer, playmaking position. And there’s a lot of competition in there, which is good for us.”
4. The Bears were missing two key defensive players at practice.
Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad sat out Wednesday with a knee injury, while cornerback Kindle Vildor is recovering from an ankle injury he suffered against the Dolphins.
Safety Dane Cruikshank also sat out with illness, and defensive back/special teamer Josh Blackwell was limited with a knee injury.
The Bears also opened the 21-day window for linebacker Matt Adams to return from IR. Adams has been out since Oct. 11 with a calf injury.
()
News
What many Pennsylvanians saw in Fetterman
PITTSBURGH — The morning after Lt. Gov. John Fetterman won the Pennsylvania Senate race, Alberta Wilkes was in jubilant mood as she waited for a bus to the post office to buy money orders for the bills.
“I love it,” said Ms Wilkes, 71, a retired hospital cook, on Wednesday. “John overcame a lot of obstacles.”
A resident of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Ms. Wilkes said her sister worked at the Edgar Thomson Steel Mill near Braddock, Pennsylvania, where Mr. Fetterman served as mayor for 13 years. “He would come over there and talk to the steelworkers,” Ms Wilkes said. “John is for the people, and it doesn’t matter if you’re rich, poor, white, black.”
In reinventing his campaign after a near-fatal stroke, appealing to all those who “got knocked down and had to get up,” as he put it, Mr. Fetterman seemed to connect with many Pennsylvanians who responded to his saga of loss and return. .
Rather than seeing his rocky recovery and spotty debate performance as evidence of his lack of fitness for office – as Mr Fetterman’s Republican opponent Dr Mehmet Oz tried to frame him – voters said they found Mr. Fetterman relatable, even inspirational. His personal revitalization, though incomplete, echoed a promise he had campaigned on – the resurgence of communities in Pennsylvania who feel left behind, a leftist response to Donald J. Trump’s call to win. Pennsylvania and other industrial states in 2016.
“For every job that’s been lost, for every factory that’s been closed, for every person that works hard but never gets ahead,” Mr. Fetterman said during his election party early Wednesday morning. “I’m proud of what we ran on.”
Who will control Congress? Here’s when we’ll know.
Much remains uncertain. For the second election day in a row, election night ended without a clear winner. Nate Cohn, the Times’ chief political analyst, looks at the state of the races for the House and Senate, and when we might know the outcome:
In Pittsburgh, a liberal city with steel roots reborn as a tech and medical hub, Fetterman supporters expressed hope on Wednesday that his progressive politics would lift up those in trouble and become a national role model for the Democratic Party. . They also spoke personally, even intimately, about how they saw his health issues as a reflection of their lives.
Kim Kifer, 59, a banker whose family members suffered strokes, said Mr Fetterman’s performance in last month’s debate, when he struggled to find words and left sentences unfinished, was “not good”. Still, she added, the performance showed courage.
“I found that inspiring,” Ms. Kifer said. “I admired that he showed up for the debate. I think it takes a lot of courage to get back on a horse.
Jena Bence, 33, a nanny pushing a stroller, agreed. “I didn’t think Fetterman did well” in the debate, she said, “but I think it was great that he still went out there and did it.”
For many Democrats, Wednesday’s reaction was nothing short of a huge relief – for Mr. Fetterman’s victory and for a night in which the party nationwide largely escaped a beating from of Republican candidates and leaders whom many see as extremists.
“I’m really thrilled – very, very happy, relieved, exhausted,” said Dianne Lassman, 66, a yoga teacher who belongs to a popular group, the Order of the Phoenix, which formed after the victory of Mr. Trump in 2016 against helping progressives win elections.
For the 2022 midterm elections, Ms. Lassman has been registering voters and tirelessly canvassing Democrats as the election nears. At 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, her husband woke with a start, unable to sleep without knowing who had won the Senate race. “So we got along and we learned,” she said.
November 9, 2022, 6:43 p.m. ET
Republican voters weren’t thrilled. Many were disheartened by the defeat of Dr. Oz, a famous TV doctor endorsed by Mr. Trump.
Mr. Fetterman won by only around 182,000 votes from more than five million voters on Wednesday night. Shana Smith, 59, who voted for Dr Oz, said she was surprised more people did not vote for their portfolio and elected the Republican.
“With gas prices and food prices, people can’t live,” said Shana Smith, 59, who was walking through Market Square downtown to work for the county criminal courts. “So many homeless people. There are so many people who cannot afford their prescriptions.
A number of voters hoped that Mr. Fetterman’s victory would provide an answer to the perennial debate among Democrats over whether progressive or moderate candidates hold the best hopes of winning battleground states like Pennsylvania. They said it showed there was indeed support for progressives.
For Paula DeCarlo, 56, a former teacher and flight attendant who said she had to quit her job because of cancer, the takeaway from Mr Fetterman’s victory was: “We need help.
“The message would be to help people with health care, universal health care, a single-payer system,” she said. “We need that in this country.”
A couple in their 20s, Max Snyder and Anastasia Hons-Astle, who identified as working class and ‘hard left’, said they voted enthusiastically for Mr Fetterman, after reluctantly voting for Joseph R. Biden Jr. in 2020.
“I think a lot of people weren’t thrilled to vote for Joe Biden,” said Hons-Astle, 27, who was recently fired from a tech start-up. “I can relate to Fetterman. I can’t identify with Joe Biden.
Ms Hons-Astle’s father is a steelworker who supported Mr Trump, she said. Democratic candidates like Mr. Fetterman, who have at least some appeal to white, working-class voters, should be seen as the future of the party, she said.
“Democrats tend to elect more centrist Democrats, and in theory that would appeal to a wider audience, but that excludes the working class,” Ms Hons-Astle said. “The working class feels alienated by Democrats or Republicans.”
Mr Snyder, 28, a tattoo artist, said Democrats had failed to speak to working-class voters and the “very real material issues that people have”.
Mr. Fetterman’s path to statewide victory has been traced largely through rural counties that lean heavily in red. He was able to win higher margins in those counties than Mr. Biden in 2020 during his contest with Mr. Trump. Michelle McFall, the Democratic chairwoman of one such red spot, Westmoreland County, east of Pittsburgh, attended Mr. Fetterman’s election night in the city.
“I was tired but needed to be there,” she said.
When the results were announced, she described realizing his victory had come not just because he had racked up votes in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, but, she said, “because of Westmoreland and Erie and Washington and Fayette and Butler and Beaver and Indiana” – all rural counties in western Pennsylvania. Many were Democratic strongholds in the past but have swung hard to Republicans in recent years.
Ms McFall cited the Fetterman campaign slogan – “Every county, every vote”.
“Those words have been the anthem of this cycle,” she said, “but they must become the model we use in every statewide election. This is how we win. elections in Pennsylvania.
nytimes
News
Transgender YouTuber, Nikita Dragun, Arrested For Disorderly Conduct Including Walking Around N-ked At A Miami Hotel And Assaulting A Police Officer
Where are the LGBTQI members? One of your executive members is causing a nuisance, and may need your help! Social media influencers and their insane main-character vibes are what you are not ready for today. According to reports, Transgender YouTuber Nikita Dragun has been arrested for disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, and felony battery on an… Read More »Transgender YouTuber, Nikita Dragun, Arrested For Disorderly Conduct Including Walking Around N-ked At A Miami Hotel And Assaulting A Police Officer
The post Transgender YouTuber, Nikita Dragun, Arrested For Disorderly Conduct Including Walking Around N-ked At A Miami Hotel And Assaulting A Police Officer appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
GOP nudges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff
By SARA BURNETT, JILL COLVIN and WILL WEISSERT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on a series of tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
Either party could secure a Senate majority with wins in both Nevada and Arizona — where the races were too early to call. But there was a strong possibility that, for the second time in two years, the Senate majority could come down to a runoff in Georgia next month, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker failing to earn enough votes to win outright.
In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Pennsylvania to Kansas, while many West Coast contests were still too early to call. But Republicans notched several important victories in their bid to get to the 218 seats needed to reclaim the House majority. In a particularly symbolic victory, the GOP toppled House Democratic campaign chief Sean Patrick Maloney of New York.
Control of Congress will decide how the next two years of Biden’s term play out, and whether he is able to achieve more of his agenda or see it blocked by a new GOP majority. Republicans are likely to launch a spate of investigations into Biden, his family and his administration if they take power, while a GOP takeover of the Senate would hobble the president’s ability to appoint judges.
“Regardless of what the final tally of these elections show, and there’s still some counting going on, I’m prepared to work with my Republican colleagues,” Biden said Wednesday, in his first public remarks since the polls closed. “The American people have made clear, I think, that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well.”
Democratic candidates who prioritized protecting abortion rights, after this summer’s Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade court decision, performed well. The party won governors’ races in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — battlegrounds critical to Biden’s 2020 win over Donald Trump. But Republicans held on to governors’ mansions in Florida, Texas and Georgia, another battleground state Biden narrowly won two years ago.
Even if the GOP ultimately wins the House, it won’t be by a margin as large as during other midterm cycles. Democrats gained a net of 41 House seats under Trump in 2018, President Barack Obama saw the GOP gain 63 in 2010 and Republicans gained 54 seats in 1994, during the Bill Clinton administration.
A small majority in the House would pose a great challenge for the GOP and especially California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to be House speaker and would have little room for error in navigating a chamber of members eager to leverage their votes to advance their own agenda.
Though neither party had yet secured a majority in either congressional chamber, the midterms — on track to be the most expensive ever — didn’t feature a strong GOP surge, uplifting for Democrats who had braced for sweeping losses. That raised questions about how big the Republicans could hope their possible majority might be.
“As we sit here I can’t, with 100% certainty, tell you who holds the House majority,” said Maloney, whose defeat marks the first time since 1980 the head of the Democratic House campaign arm has been defeated. “If we fall a little short, we’re going to know that we gave it our all and we beat the spread.”
Democrats had faced historic headwinds. The party in power almost always suffers losses in the president’s first midterm elections, but Democrats bet that anger from the Supreme Court’s decision to gut abortion rights might energize their voters to buck historical trends.
In Pennsylvania, Democrats won the governorship and Senate in the key battleground state. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke five months ago, flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat, topping Trump-endorsed Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. In the governor’s race Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro beat Republican Doug Mastriano, an election denier who some feared would not certify a Democratic presidential win in the state in 2024.
Georgia, meanwhile, was set for yet another runoff on Dec. 6. In 2021, Warnock used a runoff to win his seat as did Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff — which gave Democrats control of the Senate. Both Warnock and Walker were already fundraising off the race stretching into a second round.
Both Republicans and Democratic incumbents maintained key Senate seats. In Wisconsin, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson prevailed over Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, while in New Hampshire, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan beat Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who had initially promoted Trump’s lies about the 2020 election but tried to shift away those views closer to Election Day.
AP VoteCast, a broad survey of the national electorate, showed that high inflation and concerns about the fragility of democracy were heavily influencing voters. Half of voters said inflation factored significantly, with groceries, gasoline, housing, food and other costs that have shot up in the past year. Slightly fewer — 44% — said the future of democracy was their primary consideration.
Biden didn’t entirely shoulder the blame for inflation, with close to half of voters saying the higher-than-usual prices were more because of factors outside of his control. And despite the president bearing criticism from a pessimistic electorate, some of those voters backed Democratic candidates.
Democrats were betting on a midterm boost resulting from voter outrage over the elimination of a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. Voters in reliably red Kentucky rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion. In the swing state of Michigan, meanwhile, voters approved a measure to enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution.
The results mirrored an August vote in conservative Kansas, where voters soundly rejected changing that state’s constitution to let lawmakers tighten restrictions or ban abortions.
VoteCast showed that 7 in 10 national voters said overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was an important factor in their midterm decisions. It also showed the reversal was broadly unpopular. And roughly 6 in 10 say they favor a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide.
There were no widespread problems with ballots or voter intimidation reported around the country, though there were hiccups typical of most Election Days.
In the first national election since the Jan. 6 insurrection, some who participated in or were in the vicinity of the attack on the U.S. Capitol were poised to win elected office. One of those Republican candidates, Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin — who was outside the Capitol during the deadly riot — won a House seat. Another, J.R. Majewski, lost to Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur.
Trump lifted Republican Senate candidates to victory in Ohio and North Carolina. JD Vance, the bestselling author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” defeated 10-term congressman Tim Ryan, while Rep. Ted Budd beat Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court.
Trump had endorsed more than 300 candidates across the country, hoping the night would end in a red wave he could ride to the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. After summoning reporters and his most loyal supporters to a watch party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Tuesday, he ended the night without a triumphant speech.
Still, the former president insisted on social media that he’d had “A GREAT EVENING.” Hours later, Palm Beach County issued an evacuation order for an area that included Trump’s club with Tropical Storm Nicole approaching.
___
Associated Press writer Hannah Fingerhut contributed.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at And learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at
News
Wholesale inventories are revised lower as growth slows more than expected
Wholesale inventories in the United States at the end of September were lower than previously thought, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.
Wholesale inventories rose 0.6% from the previous month, two tenths of a point below the advance estimate. Economists had expected the figure to hold steady at a 0.8% gain.
The weaker-than-expected growth is likely a sign of caution from some traders as demand slows thanks to the Fed’s tightening of financial conditions. Additionally, supply chain issues stemming from the shutdowns in China could lower computer and electronics inventories, which fell 0.5%.
Compared to a year ago, inventories increased by 24.1%.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product. Weak inventory growth in the first quarter of the year was one of the main reasons for the contraction in gross domestic product. Economists expect GDP to contract slightly again in the fourth quarter.
Oil inventories fell 3.8%, but this was likely due to price changes rather than an actual decline. Gas prices fell 4.9% in September and inventory figures are not adjusted for price changes.
Breitbart News
News
#MeToo Hits Comedian Bill Murray Again As Gina Davis Accuses Him Of Assault Following His Recent 100K Settlement To An Unknown Actress For Same Crime
So #MeToo never dies, once you decide to be a j-rk, it will come back haunting you even in your grave. Yes! Some dead Hollywood stars are accused of assault with no chance to defend themselves. Unfortunately for Bill Murray, his victims did not wait till he is dead. They are hitting him while he’s… Read More »#MeToo Hits Comedian Bill Murray Again As Gina Davis Accuses Him Of Assault Following His Recent 100K Settlement To An Unknown Actress For Same Crime
The post #MeToo Hits Comedian Bill Murray Again As Gina Davis Accuses Him Of Assault Following His Recent 100K Settlement To An Unknown Actress For Same Crime appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Erica Mena Seen Jumping In Joy About Her Divorce From Safaree But Broke Down In Tears Upon Hearing He Will Pay $4K A Month In Child Support
4 things we heard from Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus, including Justin Fields’ speed and being surprised by Frank Reich’s firing
What many Pennsylvanians saw in Fetterman
Transgender YouTuber, Nikita Dragun, Arrested For Disorderly Conduct Including Walking Around N-ked At A Miami Hotel And Assaulting A Police Officer
GOP nudges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff
Wholesale inventories are revised lower as growth slows more than expected
#MeToo Hits Comedian Bill Murray Again As Gina Davis Accuses Him Of Assault Following His Recent 100K Settlement To An Unknown Actress For Same Crime
Heat arena could be in for another name change amid collapse of FTX; Herro, Martin questionable for Thursday
Chia Network Establishes Official Singapore Entity and Begins Operations
Kaley Cuoco Praises Jennifer Aniston for Sharing Her Infertility Journey
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?