Etc Price, Social Dominance Down In Last 7 Days

- The Tron founder added that his staff is working with all TRX holders on FTX.
- The identical message has also been re-tweeted by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is currently in a delicate position as Binance cut off the idea of any possible relationship with FTX. Tron’s founder Justin Sun alluded to a possible deal with cryptocurrency exchange FTX hours after Binance pulled out.
The Tron founder added that his staff is working with all TRX holders on FTX as the crypto exchange confronts a significant liquidity shortage. The two parties are cooperating with FTX to pave the way for a “path forward,” he said. The two parties are cooperating with FTX to pave the way for a “path forward,” he said. Justin Sun has also suggested a relationship with FTX in other tweets.
Sun stated:
“The ongoing liquidity crunch, despite short term in nature, is harmful to the industry development and investors alike. My team has been working around the clock to avert further deterioration. I have faith that the situation is manageable following the wholistic approach together with our partners. Stay tuned #TRON @FTX_Official.”
Hole Greater Than Projected
The identical message has also been re-tweeted by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. It would be fascinating to observe if Justin Sun would make any prospective takeover approach to FTX. With heavyweights like Binance backing out, the hole on FTX’s and Alameda’s balance sheets seems greater than projected.
In light of Binance’s decision to terminate the agreement with FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried must now go elsewhere for funding. Reuters obtained a message sent by SBF to FTX staff in which he stated, “I’m working, as quickly as I can, on the next steps here. I wish I could give you all more clarity than I can.” He added that safeguarding his customers, employees, and investors is his top priority.
Recommended For You:
Sequoia Capital Drops Its FTX Holdings to $0, Following “Liquidity Crunch”