Blockchain

Ethereum Price Approaches $1,000, Why Upsides Could Be Limited

Ethereum
Ethereum extended losses below the $1,200 support against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating and might even test the $1,000 support zone in the near term.

  • Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,320 and $1,250 levels.
  • The price is now trading below $1,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,200 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair is recovering, but upsides might be limited above the $1,200 resistance zone.

Ethereum Price Dives Over 15%

Ethereum remained in a bearish zone after it settled below the $1,500 level. ETH broke many important support zones near $1,300 to move further into a negative zone.

The price gained pace below the $1,300 and $1,250 support levels. It even settled below the $1,200 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Ether price traded as low as $1,070 and recently started an upside correction, similar to bitcoin.

There was a minor increase above the $1,120 resistance level. The price is now trading above $1,150 and facing many hurdles. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,190 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,200 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

The trend line resistance is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $1,580 swing high to $1,070 low. The next major resistance is near the $1,240 level. A clear break above the $1,240 resistance could set the pace for a decent increase.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

In the stated case, the price could rise to the $1,320 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $1,580 swing high to $1,070 low. Any more gains might send the price toward the $1,400 resistance zone.

More Losses in ETH?

If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,240 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,120 level.

The next major support is near the $1,070 level, below which ether price may perhaps extend losses. In the stated scenario, the price could decline towards the $1,000 support zone in the near term.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,120

Major Resistance Level – $1,240

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Plunges 15%, Can Buyers Save The Key $15K Support?

Bitcoin
Bitcoin price declined over 15% and even traded below $16,000. BTC remains at a risk of more losses if it breaks the $15,000 support zone.

  • Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone after the FTX collapse and declined below $16,000.
  • The price is trading below $17,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $16,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could continue to move down if it stays below the $16,500 and $17,000 levels.

Bitcoin Price Tumbles

Bitcoin price remained in a bearish zone after it settled below the $20,000 support zone. Binance opted out to bail FTX, resulting in an increase in selling pressure. BTC declined below the $18,500 and $17,000 levels.

The crypto market is bleeding and many altcoins such as ethereum, bnb, ripple are down over 15%. Bitcoin price also gained bearish momentum and traded below the $16,000 support level. The price traded as low as $15,555 and is currently consolidating losses.

It is trading below $17,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $16,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $16,400 level. The first major resistance is near the $16,650 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $20,671 swing high to $15,555 low.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

A clear move above the trend line resistance and $16,675 might start a decent recovery wave. The next major resistance is near $18,000 or the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $20,671 swing high to $15,555 low, above which the price could test the $20,000 zone.

More Losses in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to start a recovery wave above the $16,500 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $15,800 level.

The next major support is near the $15,500 zone. A clear move below the $15,500 support might push the price further lower. In this case, the price may perhaps decline below the $15,000 support zone.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 30 level.

Major Support Levels – $15,800, followed by $15,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $16,500, $16,675 and $18,000.

Blockchain

FTX Acquisition And Crypto Crash Is Bad For The Community, Says CZ Binance

Ftx Acquisition And Crypto Crash Is Bad For The Community, Says Cz Binance
CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) gave statements to clarify the air amid the FTX ordeal and circumstances surrounding its acquisition by Binance. On Tuesday, FTT, the FTX native token, went to ruins with over 73% decline. It happened after the exchange liquidated its Ethereum holdings to mitigate its insolvency crisis.

Before the crisis became known, the CEO of FTX, Bankman-Fried, debunked rumors of the firm’s financial pressure. He said the firm’s asset remains okay, and there was no threat of insolvency.

However, yesterday, Bankman-Fried went on Twitter to reveal FTX’s financial ordeal. He pleaded with Binance to assist them in navigating through the overwhelming withdrawal requests.

Binance CEO CZ later announced that Binance would acquire the embattled crypto exchange. However, today, the CEO announced again, stating that the supposed acquisition was not a planned decision. He noted that acquiring FTX is not good for any crypto firm, hence not a win for Binance.

FTX Crash Would Increase Scrutiny On Crypto Exchanges By Regulators

Despite Binance’s previous ties with FTX, the move for its acquisition was rather sudden. According to Changpeng Zhao, he talked with Bankman-Fried in less than 24 hours leading to news of the FTX acquisition. The Binance CEO explained that FTX’s fallout would place the crypto space on regulators’ radar.

Furthermore, CZ said the difficulty in obtaining a license in the global crypto market would increase. He emphasized the need for transparency about company assets and reserves. Changpeng Zhao’s advice is in line with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s advice for public audit and transparency in the industry.

Further in his statement, CZ placed importance on product quality. Given the current market condition, he encouraged his employees to focus on creating valued products for users instead of asset prices.

Despite FTX’s liquidity issues and concerns about how it could affect potential buyers, CZ revealed plans for fully acquiring the crypto exchange. The CEO acknowledged that the crypto exchange is in a serious liquidity crisis, and the acquisition is a form of assistance to cover FTX’s debts.

Peep Into Market After FTT Crash

The news of  FTX’s crash saw the crypto market in massive loss as assets’ prices dropped, with an overall 10% decline.

FTT has recorded a total decline of 83% over the last seven days. Its price currently records a 77% 24-hour decline from the Monday price of $22. The token sells at above $2, with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,197,341,326.

The FTT issue has exerted a cascade effect on the crypto market, as Bitcoin price went down by 10% in the last 24 hours. BTC now trades at $16,151 in the past 24 hours, while Ethereum is down by 23.49% and trading at $1,135.

Ethereum follows an upward trajectory l ETHUSDT on Tradingview.com
featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview.com

Blockchain

Chia Network Establishes Official Singapore Entity and Begins Operations

Establishment Of Bitdao’s Layer 1 (L1) Proposed By Bitdao Development Team Headed By Bybit
SINGAPORE & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chia Network, Inc. (“Chia”) founded by Bram Cohen to provide an open-source, public blockchain optimized for real-world adoption, today announced the incorporation and launch of Chia Network subsidiary headquartered in Singapore, Chia Network PTE. LTD. The new office will serve as the primary entity for the company’s operations in Asia.

“Chia’s workforce is as distributed as the nodes on the Chia blockchain, and Singapore represents an opportunity for us to continue scaling our work globally,” said Gene Hoffman, Director, President and COO, Chia Network. “We always want to be in a position to support our community and partners, and a presence in Asia will continue to build the global infrastructure necessary to stand behind our work with international partners, multilateral organizations, and governments worldwide.”

As a major financial hub, Singapore offers increased access to the global markets and the broader financial system. The Singapore office is the third official corporate presence for Chia Network, following the North American headquarters and Swiss subsidiary.

About Chia Network

Chia Network built a better blockchain to drive real-world use and application. Founded by Bram Cohen, inventor of BitTorrent, Chia provides a secure, sustainable and regulatory compliant blockchain setting the standard for the infrastructure of digital currency and inclusive access to global, decentralized finance. Through the innovative Proof of Space and Time consensus algorithm, Chia Network’s public, open source blockchain leverages hard drive space to create the first new Nakamoto Consensus since Bitcoin in 2009.

For more information, visit: https://chia.net/

Contacts

Chia Network Contacts:

FTI Consulting

James Jarman (Singapore) and Parveen Singh (U.S.)

E: [email protected]

Gretchen Lium

Head of Investor Relations

E: [email protected]

Blockchain

Tornado Cash Yet Again Sanctioned by U.S Treasury

Certik Uncovers Suspicious $2.4M Payments Into Tornado Cash
  • Tornado Cash developers, founders, DAO members, and users are not subject to sanctions. 
  • Public opinion is divided on the sanctions imposed on the project.

The ideal mixing protocol, for Ethereum, Tornado Cash, has been sanctioned yet again. The United States Treasury Department said in a press statement today that it was updating its sanctions on Tornado Cash because the service had been used to provide North Korea with money, supplies, and technology.

The Treasury reclassified the project because it permitted criminal “cyber-enabled activity originating from… outside the United States.” Specifically, because the Lazarus Group used Tornado Cash in March to transfer $455 million in stolen cryptocurrencies.

The Treasury Department also blacklisted two people with ties to Air Koryo, the national airline of North Korea. While seemingly unrelated, both moves are a part of its larger strategy to cut off financial support for North Korea’s nuclear development.

The sanctions issued on Tornado Cash this summer have been nullified by today’s reclassification. As of right now, “The August 8, 2022 designation of Tornado Cash is no longer operative and is wholly replaced.”

According to the Treasury’s frequently asked questions section, as of the September update, Tornado Cash developers, founders, DAO members, and users are not subject to sanctions. Sanctions instead work to prohibit people from utilizing Tornado Cash by blacklisting the project’s cryptocurrency addresses and website.

Public opinion is divided on the sanctions imposed on the project, and there are movements afoot to overturn them. To that purpose, the Coin Center has sued the Treasury with funding from Coinbase. Tornado Cash is still active and has a total locked value of about $200 million. Authorities cannot intervene in coin mixer transactions directly since it is a decentralized application.

Coin Center Sues OFAC Over Tornado Cash Sanction

Blockchain

How Much Longer Till The Bottom

Bitcoin Bear Market
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily crypto technical analysis videos, we are examining past Bitcoin bear markets to see how much further we could have before a bottom is in.

Take a look at the video below:

VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): November 9, 2022

Bitcoin price continues to set new low after low now that support has been decisively broken. 

Expanded Flat Corrective Pattern Fills Out Further

The market is clearly bearish, but on the brighter side we have what could be the final wave in an expanded flat pattern. The push to new lows continues to fill out what could be a large falling wedge pattern. But considering the price action and sentiment out there, it is challenging to consider any bullish thesis.

Bitcoin price is now at the 0.5 retracement using Fibonacci on log settings. But that isn’t very reassuring. Given the expectations for the $14K and $13K area, either Bitcoin price action stops short of that level, or slices right through it.

Has the corrective pattern completed? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Related Reading: Bitcoin Price: Can Cyclical Tools Predict The Next Bubble? | BTCUSD November 7, 2022

Bitcoin Bear Market Worst-Case Scenario

In these next charts, the worst case scenario would involve filling a BTC CME gap at under $10,000. Not only is there confluence there with diagonal uptrend support, but that is roughly 85% retracement from the peak. 

This is notable, because during the 2018 bear market, BTC fell by 84%, and in the 2015 bear market it dropped 86%. If you average out those two samples, you get an 85% retracement on average.

Much like the top cryptocurrency peaked well below the ROI levels of past bull runs, bear markets won’t see as much of a decline either. The idea is that Bitcoin volatility is disappearing over time.

Btc1!_2022-11-09_16-27-40

Btcusd_2022-11-09_16-33-51

Blockchain

Silvergate Provides Statement on Digital Asset Market Volatility

Silvergate Provides Statement On Digital Asset Market Volatility
LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Silvergate Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “Silvergate”) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital asset industry, today issued the following statements regarding recent digital asset market volatility.

“As a prudentially regulated bank, we manage our balance sheet to provide liquidity for our clients while maintaining a strong capital position in excess of the well-capitalized status required by federal banking regulations,” said Alan Lane, Chief Executive Officer of Silvergate. “We are a key infrastructure provider with an established track record, which gives our customers the confidence they need during times like these.”

Mr. Lane added, “In addition to our securities available-for-sale portfolio, which amounted to $8.3 billion at September 30, 2022, as a federally regulated banking institution, we have the ability to borrow from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank, further strengthening our liquidity position.”

Silvergate’s flagship product, the Silvergate Exchange Network (“SEN”), continues to provide clients with the ability to move U.S. dollars 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. “When our customers want to take advantage of trading opportunities at over 100 different exchanges that bank with Silvergate, the SEN facilitates these fund flows in near real-time, 24/7,” said Ben Reynolds, President of Silvergate.

Silvergate also provides select, underwritten clients with access to bitcoin collateralized loans known as SEN Leverage. To date, these loans have continued to perform as expected with zero losses and zero forced liquidations.

About Silvergate

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) is the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital asset industry. The Company’s real-time payments platform, known as the Silvergate Exchange Network, is at the heart of its customer-centric suite of payments, lending and funding solutions serving an expanding class of digital asset companies and investors around the world. Silvergate is enabling the rapid growth of digital asset markets and reshaping global commerce for a digital asset future.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Hunter Stenback/Ashna Vasa

(858) 200-3782

[email protected]

Media:

Evann Berry

[email protected]

