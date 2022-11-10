Blockchain
Ethereum Whales Gobble Up Over 650,000 ETH As Market Hits New Lows
Ethereum whales are going straight to market to load up their bags as ETH falls to ‘discount prices’. Just like the rest of the crypto market, Ethereum has taken a beating down, falling more than 20% in the last three days. While panic continues to spread across the market, whales have loaded up their holdings with more than 600,000 ETH.
Ethereum Whales Buy The Dip
The “Buy the dip” sentiment is still really strong among players in crypto. Since the assets are currently at one of the lowest price points for the year 2022, it presents an opportunity for those looking to buy the digital asset at a low price.
Ethereum whales holding between 100-1,000,000 ETH on their balances have been the most active in this regard. Data from on-chain analysis firm Santiment shows that these large investors added a total of 657,390 ETH to their balances in the space of 24 hours.
Whales accumulate ETH | Source: Santiment
This led to a sharp increase in their collective holdings as they are now holding more than $780 million worth of ETH. Most of the buys happened after the market had begun to stabilize and the accumulation trend had begun.
Accumulation among Ethereum investors is also shown in the exchange net flows in the last 24 hours. Even as sell-offs continue to be the order of the day, there is still reasonable demand for ETH in the market. Glassnode data shows that on the last day, there was $1.4 billion worth of ETH flowing out of exchanges compared to $1.2 billion in inflows, leading to negative net flows of -$220.6 million.
Bitcoin Whales Follow Suit
Ethereum whales are not the only ones trying to get their hands on more coins. Unlike Ethereum which had held above its cycle low, bitcoin had broken far below its cycle low of $17,600, reaching levels not seen since 2020.
In response, the bitcoin-denominated open interest has soared. With open interest reaching as high as 380,000 BTC on Thursday, it shows that bitcoin investors are treating the decline as an opportunity to buy tokens for cheap.
😖 Traders are viewing #Bitcoin‘s 2-year low price levels as a #buythedip opportunity. Funding rates show an extreme #long bias, particularly on @FTX_Official, where many believe their funds may be impossible to withdraw. Feelings of hopelessness often correlate with higher risk. pic.twitter.com/OW2buYx2gb
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) November 9, 2022
Santiment notes that long bias was becoming more prominent, especially among FTX users whose funds are stuck on the exchange. Given that these users believe their funds have already been lost, they are taking more risks as they try to recoup losses.
Nevertheless, bitcoin has not shown any signs of being at the bottom. There has been no significant support and the price of the digital asset continues to fluctuate wildly after hitting a new cycle low of $15,500 on Wednesday.
ETH falls to $1,187 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Featured image from Bitcoinist, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
SafeMoon Introduces new “Tokenomics Supervisor” for Non-Flat Fee Tokens that run on Multiple Decentralized Exchanges
– As decentralized exchanges grow more prevalent, SafeMoon is leading out to resolve the issue of fee discrepancies for Non-Flat Fee Tokens that choose to register on multiple de-centralized exchanges –
SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeFi—SafeMoon has taken another step in the development of a more meaningful ecosystem for cryptocurrency and distributed financial (DeFi) technology. Today SafeMoon announced the SafeMoon Tokenomics Supervisor, to resolve a growing issue facing non flat-fee tokens that deploy on multiple decentralized exchanges.
The Challenge
In the existing paradigm, tokens that require different fees for transfer, buy and sell transactions (“non flat-fee”) create a difficulty for DeFi exchanges that can result in incorrect fees when the tokens are registered on more than one DeFi exchange.
The SafeMoon Resolution
To resolve this challenge on SafeMoon’s own decentralized exchange (known as the SafeMoon SWaP), SafeMoon has partnered with AI and Blockchain expert Dr. Adel ElMessiry in the creation of the SafeMoon Tokenomics Supervisor, a patent pending invention that operates in two steps:
- Token Registration – As Partner Tokens register with the SafeMoon SWaP, the system notes that they need to be supervised and documents what is missing from the fee rules for buy/sell transactions.
- Token SWaP – As the tokens swap, the Supervisor checks and loads the fees against the registration requirements and manages the corrections, even in the cases of multi-hop transactions and when multiple token types are involved.
As SafeMoon works to raise the bar for this industry sector, the SafeMoon Tokenomics Supervisor is an example of support that can update older tokens to newer tokenomics rules on the fly, to benefit their fluid and accurate movement.
Does the Tokenomics Supervisor work for all non flat-fee tokens?
For any already-released tokens unable to take advantage of a proxy contract or can’t be updated after being released onto the binance smart chain, the router system in the SafeMoon Decentralized Exchange collects and sends the missing fees and sends them onto the token contract owner’s designated wallet, allowing them to be distributed according to their declared values.
What this means
The SafeMoon Tokenomics Supervisor changes the decentralized exchange landscape to free up additional access for token partner listings; essentially expanding the availability of web 3 for more participants by making token inclusions more accessible to token liquidity providers, unlocking additional community potential to partner with meaningful projects.
About SafeMoon
SafeMoon is a human-focused and privately-held technology company headquartered in Utah with a secondary presence in the U.K. SafeMoon’s longer-term goal is the advancement of its Defi products and services into an ecosystem that makes the blockchain’s power available to a much broader community, and to include the power of a passionate community to support and advance new sustainable technologies. For more information, readers can visit SafeMoon.com.
#SAFEMOON, #SAFEMOONFAMILY, #DeFi, #WEB3, #ReturnOnImpact
Contacts
Cheryl Conner, SnappConner PR
801-806-0150
[email protected]
Ethereum Reclaims Demand Zone As Market Turmoil Heats Up; Is $500 Possible?
- ETH’s price loses its $1,200 demand zone in the early hours as Binance rejects FTX takeover, with the price responding with a bounce from its daily low.
- ETH’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors.
- ETH’s price bounces from a low of $1,100 on the daily timeframes as the price aims for the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)
In the last two days, the crypto market has been erratic, with the price of many altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), battling for survival after the news that Binance would not be taking over FTX after conducting due diligence. Previous weeks saw the price of Ethereum (ETH) perform well, rallying from a low of $1,200 to a high of $1,600. Most altcoins trend higher as many produced gains of over 200%, including DOGE rallying from a region of $0.55 to a high of $0.15, with many hoping for more recovery bounce. Still, these expectations were cut short by the uncertainty surrounding the crypto market. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The previous week saw many altcoins produced over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope is returning to the crypto space.
The new week has yet to look like the previous as the week has looked choked with FUD (Fear of uncertainty and doubt), leading to many altcoins being affected negatively in price as major coins have been struggling to stay afloat from what looks like a crypto purge.
The news of Binance rescuing the situation by taking over FTX was good. Still, after conducting their due diligence, Binance decided it would not take over FTX as this has affected the market negatively, sending the price of ETH on a spiral movement to $1,100.
The price of ETH continued to look bearish after breaking below its weekly low of $1,100; the price swiftly bounced off this region as price rallied back to the high of $1,300, looking somewhat safe. The price of ETH needs to rally away from $1,200, acting as a demand zone to remain safe from sell-off.
Weekly resistance for the price of ETH – $1,450.
Weekly support for the price of ETH – $1,100.
Price Analysis Of ETH On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of ETH remains considerably strong in the daily timeframe as the price trades above $1,200 support after bouncing off from the region of $1,100, which saw the price of ETH losing its demand zone to the bears.
If the price of ETH breaks above $1,450, we could see more rally for ETH price, but the market is still early; we would want to give it time and watch how it responds to the market situation.
Daily resistance for the ETH price – $1,450.
Daily support for the ETH price – $1,200.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Paramount Consumer Products Partners With droppLabs to Unveil Industry-First Immersive Shopping Experience for the Original Series Star Trek Tridimensional Chess Set
Multi-Layered XR & E-commerce Technology Elevates Iconic Prop Replica of 3D Chess Set Featured in Many Star Trek Episodes and Films, Starting with the Original Series.
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR–Paramount Consumer Products in partnership with droppLabs, a division of dropp group (“dropp”), today announced an industry-first, interactive shopatainment experience for The Noble Collection’s original series Star Trek Tridimensional Chess Set. Through dropp’s patent protected XR and e-commerce technology, Star Trek fans can now experience and interact with the 3D chess set before making their purchase of the physical product.
“Providing fans a compelling interactive digital experience in advance of purchasing and receiving a physical product is the essence of shopatainment and the future of E-commerce,” said Gurps Rai, CEO & Co-founder of dropp group. “We’re completely aligned with Paramount’s and the Star Trek franchise’s vision to boldly go where no one has gone before. Our partnership represents a meaningful first step for the entertainment industry’s Web3 adoption journey.”
This is the first integration of droppLab’s technology within Paramount’s vast E-commerce offerings. The activation aligns with Paramount’s focus on delivering value-add interactive experiences for fans that bridge the digital world and physical products. By providing Star Trek fans unique, XR-driven and gamified experiences, Paramount will tap into a new frontier of E-commerce industry metrics that will define success going forward.
“Through droppLabs, Paramount is able to provide our fans with an immersive experience during their shopping journey,” said Jose Castro, Executive Vice President, Global Collaborations, EMEA Licensing and US Softlines, Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences. “Paramount is excited to offer Star Trek fans the ability to interact with the 3D chess set through dropp’s AR technology before purchase to create an out-of-this-world shopping experience.”
Fans can view and order the Star Trek 3D Chess Set https://shop.startrek.com/
About Paramount Consumer Products
Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.
For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.
About droppLabs
droppLabs, a division of dropp group (“dropp”), is a future-forward web3 enabler. We leverage our proprietary, patent-protected technology stack to provide a foundation and launching point for brands and creators across all industries to successfully transition into web3. droppLabs covers every and any aspect of an organization’s journey into web3 and powers tokenized community experiences for brands, creators, IP owners, consumers and more.
Headquartered in New York with additional operational hubs in Canada and Saudi Arabia, dropp has developed multiple proprietary, patent-protected innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision algorithms, object recognition, streaming, XR and crypto to recognize products in video content and tag them in real-time.
For more info, please visit www.dropplabs.io
Contacts
Public Relations
Nicole Rodrigues
NRPR Group – for DroppTV Holdings, Inc.
[email protected]
Crypto Market Drops Back Into Extreme Fear As Crash Continues
Data shows the crypto investor sentiment has once again plunged back into extreme fear, as the crash in the market continues.
Crypto Fear And Greed Index Now Points To A State Of “Extreme Fear”
The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that measures the general sentiment among investors in the crypto market.
The metric uses a numeric scale that runs from zero to hundred for displaying this sentiment. All values above fifty imply a greedy market, while those below the threshold suggest fearful holders.
Values of more than 75 and less than 25 denote special sentiments called “extreme greed” and “extreme fear,” respectively.
The significance of extreme greed is that cyclical tops in Bitcoin and other coins have tended to form during periods with this sentiment.
On the other hand, bottoms have usually formed in stretches where the market has been extremely fearful.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the crypto fear and greed index over the past year:
Looks like the value of the metric has taken a plunge in recent days | Source: Alternative
As you can see in the above graph, the crypto fear and greed index has been showing fear values for a year now, with the market actually spending a lot of this period all the way down in extreme fear.
The latest rally in the prices of coins like Bitcoin significantly improved the investor sentiment recently, as the indicator rose from 20 to 40, implying it was nearly on the edge of greed.
However, the latest market-wide crash over the last couple of days has dealt a violent blow to the holder mentality, making it plummet back into the extreme fear zone.
The fear and greed index needle currently points at 22, an extreme fear value | Source: Alternative
The latest failure to escape into greed means the market has been fearful for around a year now (with the exception of some very brief spikes), continuing the longest stretch of such sentiment since the indicator was conceived back in 2018.
And the way the market environment is currently developing, the streak is probably going to go on for a while still.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $16.2k, down 19% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 16% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The value of the crypto seems to have taken a deep dive during the last couple of days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Elizabeth Meyers on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Alternative.me
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Results Webcast for 5:00 p.m. ET on November 14, 2022
ATLANTA & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider, today announced that the company has scheduled a webcast for November 14, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss results for the third quarter of 2022.
A new Investor Presentation will be available on the website at www.mawsoninc.com prior to the call.
Conference Call Information:
Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-877-300-8521
Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-412-317-6026
Please Reference Conference ID: 10172926
The call will also be accompanied live by webcast and will be accessible at:
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1580792&tp_key=27b22f2c06
To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.
A replay will be available starting on November 14, 2022 at approximately 8:00 p.m. ET through November 28, 2022 at 11:59 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 10172926.
About Mawson Infrastructure
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia. Mawson’s vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation Mobile Data Center (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned board and management, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.
For more information, visit: www.mawsoninc.com
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Mawson cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mawson’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility that Mawson’s need and ability to raise additional capital, the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets and their protocols and software, the reduction in incentives to mine digital assets over time, the costs associated with digital asset mining, the volatility in the value and prices of cryptocurrencies and further or new regulation of digital assets. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Mawson is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Mawson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 21, 2022, and Mawson’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 22, 2022, and November 14, 2022 and in other filings Mawson has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Mawson undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.
Contacts
Investor Contact:
Brett Maas
646-536-7331
[email protected]
www.haydenir.com
BlockFills Launches Vision Crypto Cloud, SaaS Solution for Emerging and Established Digital Asset Business
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BlockFills–BlockFills, a fast-growing global digital asset trading and financial technology company, today announces the launch of Vision Crypto Cloud, a secure, full-service, end-to-end digital asset trading, order management, and risk management solution that enables institutions to quickly gain access to the digital asset ecosystem out of the box, without the multi-year timeline and expense associated with building an in-house solution.
Vision Crypto Cloud is a battle-tested technology stack that BlockFills has been employing for its own use for several years as a pioneer in the digital asset space. Unlike the largely untested software solutions available for enterprise-level participants, Vision Crypto Cloud offers institutional market participants the opportunity to enter the market both confidently and quickly. Further, BlockFills deploys an integrated liquidity solution that licensees of Vision Crypto Cloud can utilize as part of the service. Therefore, BlockFills can offer an end-to-end solution – encompassing technology and liquidity – in a single, integrated product suite.
“Our software division is very proud to launch Vision Crypto Cloud as a new and innovative SaaS product for the sector. Vision Crypto Cloud represents a simple and flexible path for entities to enter into the digital asset space which is wrought with challenges for top-tier institutions,” said Nick Hammer, Co-Founder and CEO of BlockFills. He continues: “BlockFills can provide a turn-key, yet scalable software solution with integrated liquidity in the spot, derivatives, and lending markets to institutions seeking to enter the market or better manage their current digital trading business.”
Adds Chris Stevenson, Managing Director of Digital Asset Software: “Creating bespoke API integration points for each centralized and decentralized exchange, custody stack, liquidity provider, or bank is an extremely complex, expensive, and time-consuming task.” He continues: “The value of Vision Crypto Cloud is that it seamlessly integrates all of these counterparties to provide a 360-degree view of an entire operation in a single, intuitive interface.”
Based out of Chicago and founded in 2018, BlockFills is one of the fastest growing crypto liquidity and technology providers globally. Their digital asset technology is already serving over 900 institutional clients across 50 countries.
About BlockFills
BlockFills is a disruptive financial technology firm dedicated to the provision of end-to-end solutions for global crypto currency market participants. The Company has successfully built and deployed a cutting-edge multi-asset technology platform that solves major liquidity fragmentation problems in the marketplace. The platform provides price discovery, price aggregation, electronic order matching, smart order routing and trade reconciliation solutions for institutions in the digital spot, derivatives, and lending markets. In addition, BlockFills provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that simplify all aspects of the trade lifecycle for institutions in the sector.
To reach BlockFills regarding business opportunities, please email [email protected], or for more information, please visit www.blockfills.com.
This is not to be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation or an offer to buy contracts for difference (CFD), cryptocurrencies, futures, foreign exchange, or options on the aforementioned. The risks of trading can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Before trading one should be aware that with potential profits there is also potential for losses that may be very large. Contracts for difference (CFD), cryptocurrencies, futures, foreign exchange, and options trading is highly speculative in nature and involves substantial risk of loss and is not appropriate for all investors. Those acting on this information are responsible for their own actions. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Contacts
[email protected]
