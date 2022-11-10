Blockchain
Evmos Partners with Anchorage Digital for Institutional Custody, Staking
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evmos, the port-of-entry from Ethereum to Cosmos, today launches its partnership with Anchorage Digital to offer institutions secure custody and staking of EVMOS, the native token of the platform. As Evmos continues to attract builders to deploy dApps on its cross-ecosystem interoperability platform, institutions accessing Evmos through Anchorage will help support ecosystem growth and secure Evmos’ layer-1 proof-of-stake blockchain.
“We’re very enthusiastic that Anchorage is bringing its proven custody and staking services to Evmos,” said Federico Kunze Küllmer, Co-Founder of Evmos. “This key partnership gives institutions the seamless infrastructure to bolster Evmos and help ensure that this platform has a secure foundation for a thriving ecosystem of interoperable decentralized applications.”
As the first federally-chartered crypto bank in the U.S., Anchorage gives institutions state-of-the-art, secure custody, but crucially it also gives customers the ability to stake assets, which underpins the security of proof-of-stake blockchains like Evmos. An important consideration for builders launching dApps on the platform as well as anyone looking to use those applications is the security of the underlying Tendermint consensus layer.
”While cryptonative VCs who use us are already adept at staking and custody with Anchorage, we’re particularly pleased to help Evmos and other Cosmos ecosystem protocols gain access to a broader cadre of institutions who select us for custody first, and see the benefits of staking with a federally compliant bank,” said Diogo Mónica, President and Co-Founder of Anchorage Digital.
This partnership comes at a pivotal time for Evmos, as it gains momentum as the leading EVM gateway into the Interchain ecosystem. Evmos’s core developer, Tharsis Labs Ltd., has just announced its $27M token sale, positioning the team to accelerate development of the platform. In addition, the community is leaning in to leverage its community fund for events like the just-completed Evmos Momentum Hackathon and the upcoming One Million Wallets Hackathon. Anyone interested in leveraging Anchorage’s custody and staking services to access and support Evmos are encouraged to get in touch with Anchorage.
About Evmos
Evmos is the leading Ethereum Virtual Machine-based blockchain in the Cosmos ecosystem and enables developers to launch apps that run interoperable smart contracts across any number of EVM and Cosmos-based blockchains. It makes that process as simple and seamless as possible by allowing developers to continue creating apps in Solidity and Vyper like they’re accustomed to in the Ethereum ecosystem. Evmos opens a new frontier for blockchain applications, expanding the functionality of the EVM by enabling cross-chain applications that tap the liquidity and user bases of multiple blockchain ecosystems to provide more unified experiences through interoperability, novel token economics and in-protocol incentives for users, developers and validators. To learn more, please visit https://evmos.org, on Telegram @EvmosOrg, and on Twitter @EvmosOrg.
About Anchorage Digital
Anchorage Digital is the most advanced digital asset platform for investors. From custody and trading to staking, governance, and financing, Anchorage offers a full range of crypto-native financial solutions that are compliant, built to adapt to emerging blockchain use cases, and made to evolve alongside the needs of digital asset investors. Today, Anchorage serves many of the largest institutional investors and enterprise brands in the digital asset space.
Anchorage Digital Bank makes it simple and secure for institutions to gain exposure to digital assets as the first federally chartered digital asset bank. With secure custody at its core, Anchorage is the premier partner for institutions and corporations. Anchorage offers financial solutions for today and tomorrow. To learn more, please visit anchorage.com and on Twitter @Anchorage.
Contacts
Mike West
[email protected]
415 689 8574
Blockchain
Sila, MX announce tokenized integration for bank account verification
New processor tokens give end users easier and more secure ways to verify bank accounts and do account balance checks
PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AnewFinancialWorld–Sila Inc., a fintech software platform that provides payment infrastructure as a service, and MX, a leader in Open Finance, today announced that they have completed integration work of MXapi Processor Tokens with Sila. This will allow Sila customers and their end users to more easily and securely verify bank accounts and account data for fraud mitigation and account balance checks. The use of processor tokens is the latest result of the strategic partnership between Sila and MX.
Bank account verification is a key element of any account opening process. It involves verifying a customer’s name, account, balances and other details. Yet the typical process of manual entry or microdeposits to verify a bank account introduces delays and frustrates end users. As a result, the industry is moving away from error-prone methods of manually entering account and routing information to token-based authentication.
Faster and more secure than using microdeposits or relying on manual entry, tokenized authentication with MXapi Processor Tokens removes the need to share and store sensitive user data when initiating money movement. It also further mitigates fraud and risk. Now, Sila clients and partners can leverage MXapi Processor Tokens for a more convenient and flexible way to access these token-based account verification services and do account balance checks.
“Sila consistently strives to streamline our customers’ workflow,” said Shamir Karkal, CEO and co-founder of Sila. “Investing our time and resources to identify the right partners and collaborating with them to deliver time and cost savings for our customers sets Sila apart. Joining forces with a partner like MX, which shares the same goals and vision, makes that even easier to achieve for Sila and our valued customers.”
“Our MXapi Processor Tokens make it both easier and safer for our partners and clients to verify consumer financial data while avoiding the risks of handling and storing sensitive information,” said Corinne Bartow, Vice President of Fintech Partnerships at MX. “We’re thrilled to partner with Sila to expand the use of these processor tokens, improving data accessibility between MX clients and their mutual payment processor partners.”
About MX
MX Technologies, Inc., a leader in Open Finance, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world’s financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 13,000 financial institutions and fintechs, providing the industry’s most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.
About Sila
Sila is a fintech software platform that provides payment infrastructure as a service, a business-critical element for all companies that need to integrate with the U.S. banking system and blockchain quickly, securely, and in compliance with applicable U.S. regulation. Sila offers Virtual Accounts, Digital Wallet and ACH payments APIs for software teams. The firm was recognized as a ‘2021 best place to work in financial technology’. Sila is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information go to www.silamoney.com
Contacts
Sila: Katie Morales, [email protected], 954-397-0336
MX: Tom Cook, [email protected] 801-669-5500
Blockchain
Algorand (ALGO) Loses Its Gains As Majority Of Coins Plummet
Despite bagging substantial gains earlier in the trading day, Algorand (ALGO) is down over 27% as of writing. The token’s price drop follows a bearish market sentiment that sees major coins plummet on the day.
The past seven days had seen the token climb steadily. It even tried reaching its 6-month high of $0.488 yesterday. However, its rally was cut short and only registered an intraday high of $0.409.
Algorand’s price dump comes as news of FTX acquisition by Binance surfaces. This single news has dragged the entire market into the red zone, with alpha crypto Bitcoin falling below $18k again.
ALGO Consolidating And Accumulating Between $0.28 And $0.42
ALGO’s price has been on a significant slump throughout 2022 up to May. Since reaching an all-time high of $2.41 in September 2021, the token has only known downward trends. However, the token has formed a pattern these past months, starting from June.
Specifically, ALGO has been fluctuating around $0.28 and $0.42, with the midrange being $0.35. This pointed to the possibility that the coin was through a period of accumulation. The A/D indicator also showed an upward trend, indicating sustained buyer interest. Since June, the indicator has been making higher lows.
Conversely, the CMF has followed the bear-bull battles by swinging back and forth between negative and positive values. At press time, the CMF was below zero, indicating that no substantial funds were entering the market. Instead, more funds were leaving.
Can ALGO Break Past This Range?
It’s highly unlikely. The overall market sentiment fueled by FTX/Binance news has already pulled ALGO from its upward trend. The RSI is already in the overbought zone and has started a downward movement. As of writing, the token is trading at around $0.2961, a 27% loss on the day.
A bearish order block formed above the range highs in May, indicating the market’s extreme volatility during that month. The range was from $0.41 to $0.49, implying strong resistance for ALGO up to the round $0.5 level.
What Pulled ALGO and Other Tokens’ Prices Under?
Earlier in the day yesterday, tokens across the crypto market pumped substantially after FTX’s acquisition by Binance was revealed. The news came after several days of rumors about FTX and Alameda’s liquidity issue. However, the news couldn’t sustain much bullish pressure, causing the market to sink. All profits gained on the day were wiped out by more than 15% across the board.
As of this writing, FTT had lost over 76% of its value, falling below the $4 threshold. The price of Solana came under pressure, retracing 39% to around $16. ALGO also suffered a 27% loss.
BNB was poised to be the day’s big winner after the Binance FTX announcement. However, the recent market sell-off has hit the exchange token hard. It is now trading at $288, down 20.54% from its early morning high.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Mark Zuckerberg Led Meta (Facebook) Lays Off 11,000 Employees
- Following Twitter’s big layoffs, Meta has done the same.
- Mark Zuckerberg has issued an apology to anyone who has been impacted.
It has just come to light that 11,000 people, or around 13% of Meta’s staff, would be impacted by the decision. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, made the news on the official blog. The crypto market is in disarray, and the IT sector has its own issues. Following Twitter’s big layoffs, Meta has done the same.
The global IT industry counts Meta as one of its largest players. However, similar to the economy as a whole, the firm has not been profitable. Aiming to become “leaner and more efficient,” the corporation has begun laying off employees. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has issued an apology to anyone who has been impacted.
Focusing on High Potential Sectors
Problems, as Zuckerberg sees it, all started with COVID. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg significantly increased spending in light of the rising popularity of online shopping and other digital services. The hope that the surge would continue after the epidemic was the driving factor for this choice.
Moreover, according to Zuckerberg, the company will be concentrating on a small number of high-potential expansion sectors, like advertising, artificial intelligence, and the metaverse.
Each laid-off worker will get 16 weeks of basic salary plus two extra weeks for every year of service, with no cap. The firm will also “provide three months of career support with an external vendor, including early access to unpublished job leads.”
Meta has spent $9.4 billion in developing its metaverse technology as of 2022, and it plans to spend much more in the years to come.
Recommended For You:
Following Twitter, Meta Plans Massive Layoffs for This Week
Blockchain
Polygon (MATIC) Holds Its Gains While Market Turns Red
Polygon’s MATIC has struggled to keep its weekly gains despite the entire crypto market trading in the red zone. The crypto market plunged into an endless decline yesterday after FTX’s acquisition by Binance was made known. The FTX saga has shaken many crypto investors for days due to rumors that the platform had liquidity issues. This resulted in mass liquidation, especially of the platform’s native token, FTT.
Although the acquisition news pushed prices up, bearish sentiments held sway, pulling the market downward. As of writing, MATIC and OKB were the only tokens still holding substantial gains across the top-100 board. Specifically, MATIC is still up by over 2% from last week’s run. However, it was trading at an intraday loss of 26.70%.
Polygon Adds Over 40 Million Wallets In Six Months Despite Bearish Market Sentiments
While much of the cryptocurrency market is again plunging into the red, Polygon still keeps measurable weekly and monthly gains. In addition, it has enjoyed strong network expansion over the previous several months. Specifically, more than 46 million new wallet addresses have been added to the network in the past six months. The data was pulled from the protocol’s network explorer, PolygonScan.
There are now over 188 million unique addresses on the Polygon network, up significantly from the 143 million in May. At the beginning of the year, it had about 130 million different addresses. According to the statistics, the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network expanded by over 30% within six months. It added approximately 250,000 new unique addresses every single day on average.
During this time span, the value of MATIC, the network’s native cryptocurrency, has skyrocketed. Since the beginning of this year, $MATIC has seen a price increase of nearly 58%, according to market statistics. Whereas Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have both had price decreases of 35.6% and 37.6%, respectively.
Crypto Community Feels Bearish About MATIC Despite Growing Usage
Despite the network’s expansion, price estimates for the cryptocurrency indicate a negative reversal by the end of the year. The crypto community at CoinMarketCap predicted that MATIC might fall to an average of $0.899 before the year ends. But the MATIC price has already touched that level today and currently stands at $0.8894.
These forecasts stand in stark contrast to the rapidly expanding usage of the Polygon network. This week, the international banking group JPMorgan conducted the institution’s first-ever transaction using decentralized finance on a public blockchain. Polygon was used with a customized version of the primary decentralized finance lending protocol Aave to complete the transaction.
Meta also announced that it has started working on how to mint and trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through its Instagram app. Users will be able to generate their own NFTs and sell them on the platform thanks to this new feature. At launch, the social media giant will use the Polygon blockchain for the NFTs. It’ll import metadata from NFT marketplace OpenSea to make collection names and descriptions accessible.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Allianceblock Adds On-chain Identity Verification To End-to-End Infrastructure With Launch of TIDV
AllianceBlock, whose goal is to provide frictionless entry points into DeFi, has announced the release of its Trustless Identity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet, with the first integration occurring through the Fundrs platform.
The issue of exchanging verified information without compromising security is addressed by Trustless Identity Verification (TIDV), a blockchain-based application. One group of users authenticates their online identities without giving up any personal information. In this way, the second group of users may examine participation without worrying about whether or not the data is legitimate, which can assist to avoid regulatory issues. With TIDV, consumers only need to go through the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure once, reducing the barrier to entry for compliant solutions. Requests may be accepted in accordance with varying standards, depending on the project or product in question. Users may be certain that their personal data is accessible only by themselves and the goods or services they have specifically requested. Not even GBG or AllianceBlock keep track of their information.
In order to utilize TIDV-integrated decentralized apps (dApps), users only need to go through the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure once to create a verifiable identity. Retail investors are acutely aware of the need for a compliance solution, and most experts feel that DeFi regulation is on the horizon. By giving users an encrypted identity that can be used in any dApp or application that connects with the service, TIDV brings trustless and on-chain identity verification to life.
Users just need to verify their identification with AllianceBlock’s identity verification partner, GBG, and link their crypto wallet once with TIDV. GBG is well recognized as a global leader in digital identification and Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions. Through its relationship with AllianceBlock, users in blockchain are protected from the moment of onboarding, with the least amount of user friction possible thanks to secure KYC checks.
Boris Huard, Managing Director, EMEA, at GBG said:
“GBG’s Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions help bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. Our global end-to-end solutions are quick to deploy and ensure the identities of potential users are verified in seconds, creating a secure environment that meets compliance needs without sacrificing the user experience. We are excited to partner with AllianceBlock to provide KYC checks for TIDV to protect against the ever-more sophisticated methods of crypto-crime and work together to build trust in the digital assets industry.”
Hashed records (encrypted KYC results) are kept securely once KYC is complete and may be used to verify a user’s identification across all linked services. Since the entire TIDV platform is driven by smart contracts, no validated data is ever kept or sent, simply committed to the user’s browser’s local storage, guaranteeing complete confidentiality. Users will have exclusive access to their own encrypted data, complete authority over their data and permissions, and the ability to terminate access at any moment. Another perk is that they may take their encrypted file offline with them by exporting or importing it.
It is possible to create and take part in compliant fundraising rounds thanks to TIDV’s collaboration with Fundrs. Both entrepreneurs looking for funding and investors looking to invest in such businesses may use TIDV to conduct the Know Your Customer (KYC) checks necessary to participate in fundraising rounds that require KYC. The first to be listed on Fundrs, dua Token, will use this new integration to start compliant fundraising rounds.
Rachid Ajaja CEO and Co-Founder at AllianceBlock said:
“Trustless IDentity Verification has the ability to revolutionize the way compliance is managed in DeFi and blockchain. It will give users complete control over their online identities and let them connect to different integrated dApps and revoke permissions if needed. Our GBG partnership will streamline this verification process and ensure that regulatory compliance rules are satisfied. We are absolutely excited about this partnership and look forward to integrating a compliant and trustless solution for all.”
In the future, TIDV will be integrated into the whole end-to-end architecture of AllianceBlock, including the DeFi Terminal, DEX, and the Data Tunnel. Users will find it easier to participate and interact across these many solutions in a compliant manner and will have to make fewer submissions if they can go through KYC just once and utilize the same verification across several solutions.
Blockchain
Alameda-Backed Tokens Suffer As FTT Fights To Stay Alive
In the wake of the FTX decline, the official token of the crypto exchange, FTT Token, has suffered a massive blow in the market. In the three days since Binance’s announced its intention to sell off its FTT, the token has recorded double-digit losses. However, the losses have not just been localized to one token, the general crypto market has suffered for it, but the worst of it has been reserved for the tokens Alameda Research has invested in.
FTT Token Slumps
In what has been a shocking development for the entire crypto space at large, FTT Token has crashed more than 80% in a matter of days. The token which was backed by the 2nd largest crypto exchange has continued to suffer significant setbacks.
In just the last 24 hours alone, the price of FTT is down more than 70%. The token is now trading at levels not seen since 2020. It has now also hit a new two-year low, making it one of the worst-performing coins of 2022.
The decline looks eerily similar to that of the LUNA token following the collapse of the Terra network. In the same vein, the cryptocurrency has lost billions of dollars off its market cap and is currently sitting at a fully diluted market cap of $1.5 billion.
FTT token trading at $4.459 | Source: FTTUSD on TradingView.com
Interestingly, the trading volume of FTT is up over 130% in the last 24 hours as traders try to take advantage of the token. Short traders have obviously enjoyed the most profit from their activities as FTT’s price dropped from $19 to $3 in a matter of hours.
Alameda Tokens Not Left Out
Alameda Research was one of the most active firms when it comes to crypto investments, which means they had their hands in a lot of pots in the space. As FTX is being brought to its knees, these other tokens have felt the impact of such a collapse.
Solana (SOL) which Alameda is vocally a backer of has been hit the worst of all tokens besides FTT that the firm holds. In the last 24 hours alone, SOL price is down more than 34%. The same is the case for Lido DAO (LDO) which has declined 23% in the last day.
Alameda reportedly holds 100 million BitDAO (BIT) tokens and the coin is down 15% in the last 24 hours. 1inch Network has also suffered a similar fate, although to a lesser extent with only 7% in losses in the last day. All DeFi protocols that Alameda is invested in including MobileCoin, Serum, and Liquidity are mostly down double-digits as well.
FTX was an investor in the recently launched Aptos blockchain and the token has not been left out of the bloodbath. APT is down 30% in the last day as its price has declined to $4.47 at the time of this writing.
Featured image from Currency.com, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
