Ex-Meta employee talks about waking up to an email about being fired

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) — We learn details of how more than 11,000 Meta employees found out they had been laid off Wednesday morning.

For months, rumors of potential layoffs at Meta have been circulating. On Wednesday morning, those rumors solidified.

“I woke up around 8 a.m., checked my personal email and found the email that said I was fired,” said a former Meta employee.

A software engineer who did not want to be identified by name, said many of her colleagues were up until 3 a.m. checking their personal email hoping it wouldn’t be them.

“Everyone is anxious because we knew it would happen, but we didn’t know when it would happen.”

Luz Pena: “How many people do you know who were also fired today?”

Former Meta employee: “A lot. I think of my friends, probably 10 or more.”

News of the layoffs is also impacting businesses in the region. We spoke to several restaurant owners who said business was already down with some Meta employees working from home. After Wednesday, that worry intensifies.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen now. Because people aren’t coming. I don’t know what’s going to happen. My business is down,” said My Taqueria owner Miguel Angel Sanchez.

Some business owners were afraid to speak on camera. Meta owns this mall and is influential in this community. Recently they worked with the city on an ambitious housing, retail and open space development. Menlo Park Mayor Betsy Nash said in a statement on Wednesday:

“It is a difficult day for the 11,000 employees who are laid off, as well as those who remain. I hope that all those who are laid off can quickly find new jobs. Meta’s Willow Village project is in order Council day next week, so I won’t comment further.”

Under Meta’s severance package, employees will receive 16 weeks of base salary, plus two weeks for each year of service.

Luz Pena: “What is your plan now?” »

Former Meta employee: “I think I could take a break, rest for a while and look for my new job.”

