RIO DE JANEIRO — The Ministry of Defense released a report on Wednesday highlighting flaws in Brazil’s electoral systems and proposing improvements, but there is nothing to substantiate allegations of fraud by some supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro protesting his defeat on 30 october.
Family will be torn when Dalvin Cook’s Vikings face brother James’ Bills
The split hoodies are ready for the Cook Bowl.
With Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and his brother, Bills rookie running back James Cook, ready to face off Sunday for the first time, their mother has sprung into action. Varondria White had a relative who is in the apparel business make up 20 split hoodies, which will be on display in the stands at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium.
“They’ve got a picture of Dalvin on one side and picture of James on the other, and their names are on the sleeve on the side where their picture is,’’ White said Wednesday. “Then on the back it says, ‘Cook Off.’ We’re still calling it the “Cook Bowl,’ but that was really catchy and I liked that.”
White said family members and friends were able to buy a hoodie for $50 apiece. Overall, she said there will be about 30 supporters in the group at Sunday’s game.
“I’m very nervous,’’ White said of her sons facing off. “I’m excited, but I’m actually nervous. I’ll just be there to cheer for them. Regardless of who wins, I just want the boys to have fun and do well.’’
Dalvin, in his sixth Minnesota season, has made three Pro Bowls and looks bound for another with a team-high 608 yards rushing for the 7-1 Vikings. James, taken in the second round out of Georgia, has 147 yards off the bench for the 6-2 Bills.
“It’s definitely going to be fun,’’ Dalvin said of Sunday’s game. “First time I ever get to play against him. It’s just funny how things work out. We made it to the stages of our career that we aimed for when we were younger. … it’s a fun time for my family. But it’s something that I will remember forever.’’
Dalvin said “every day” he’s been trash-talking with his brother. His mother saw it in person last Sunday, when she attended Minnesota’s 20-17 win at Washington. She put James on FaceTime after the game.
“They started trash-talking,’’ she said. “Dalvin said, ‘I’ll see you Sunday, baby.’ ’’
Adam Zimmer service
At least six current or former Vikings players attended Tuesday’s funeral mass for former Vikings assistant coach Adam Zimmer, who died Oct. 31.
Linebacker Eric Kendricks said he was on hand in Colleyville, Texas, a Dallas suburb, along with current Vikings safety Harrison Smith and linebacker Troy Dye. He said former Minnesota players present included linebackers Anthony Barr and Ben Gedeon and safety Andrew Sendejo.
Zimmer, the son of former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, was Minnesota’s linebackers coach from 2014-21 and also was co-defensive coordinator from 2020-21. He was found dead at his home in Mendota Heights, and a cause of death has not been released.
“It was definitely difficult because Adam was a really good coach,’’ said Dye, a fourth-round pick in 2020. “He played an important role in my career. I had a really close relationship with him. It was a beautiful service. They did a really good job putting everything together. I was blessed and fortunate to be able to go there and show my support to the Zimmer family.’’
Expecting Allen
Head coach Kevin O’Connell is expecting Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, who suffered an elbow injury last Sunday against the New York Jets and didn’t practice Wednesday, to play Sunday. Bills coach Sean McDermott called him “day-to-day.”
“I think we’ve got to prepare like he’s going to be play,’’ O’Connell said.
If Allen doesn’t, he would be replaced by former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum. He threw the famous “Minneapolis Miracle” pass to Stefon Diggs to win a 2017 playoff game against New Orleans, and Diggs is now also with Buffalo.
“I do have a lot of respect for Case, and know that the offense won’t change all that much schematically if it ends up being Case,’’ O’Connell said.
Injury updates
The Vikings were without three starters in practice Wednesday in defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (calf), cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle) and center Garrett Bradbury (ankle).
O’Connell said before the workout that Dantzler, who had a walking boot on after being hurt against the Commanders, remains a “long shot” to play Sunday. The coach indicated that Tomlinson could miss his second straight game. He didn’t comment on Bradbury, who sat out two snaps late in the first half at Washington.
The Vikings listed receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) as limited in practice and Ben Ellefson (groin) took part in the workout after being designated for return from injured reserve. Ellefson has missed the minimum of four games required while on injured reserve and could be activated to play Sunday.
Martinez is set to become the county’s first female sheriff; Hemmerling hopes the numbers will swing
If the numbers hold, San Diego County will have elected its first female sheriff.
But there are still many ballots to be counted.
Deputy Kelly Martinez finished Wednesday with a comfortable 14-point lead over former chief prosecutor John Hemmerling in a bid to lead a department on a $1 billion budget.
The most recently released unofficial results show Martinez up 57% to Hemmerling’s 43%. There is plenty of room for change, however, with those figures representing just 29.4% of the votes cast. About 500,000 ballots remain uncounted.
The county’s registrar of voters said it will post the next update at 5 p.m. Thursday. It could take several days for all the votes to be counted.
“Now we’re just waiting for the final numbers,” Martinez said Wednesday. “But I feel really, really good about it.”
Hemmerling’s campaign is withholding any comments until the Registrar’s next update. After early figures released showed him trailing, he noted that only a quarter of the votes had been counted and said he remained confident.
“These early results will not be indicative of the final outcome,” he said on election night.
Hemmerling campaigned to change the department and bring about a change in culture. It has appeared to be gaining momentum in recent weeks, crowned by endorsements from community activists Reverend Shane Harris and Bishop Cornelius Bowser, who have both called for law enforcement reforms. Hemmerling also obtained the endorsement of the editorial board of the Union-Tribune.
Last year, then-Sheriff Bill Gore promoted Martinez to second-in-command. He also encouraged her to run for his seat. Critics saw it as an attempt to choose his successor.
Martinez said she would make changes to improve the department and hopes her critics will see it.
“Hopefully they’ll just pay attention and watch,” Martinez said, responding to a question about voters who support Hemmerling. “I mean what I said. I intend to do the things I promised, and I really want to serve our communities.
Martinez said if she won, she would continue to work to implement improvements in prisons and would continue to recruit employees, especially nurses and mental health clinicians to work in prisons, who she says are hard-to-fill jobs. She said the department is offering better pay and benefits in hopes of bringing in more medical workers.
“Detention is the area we’re really focusing on now and hiring more people,” she said.
The record number of people who have died in San Diego County jails since 2006 prompted a state audit calling for legislation to secure change. It also included recommendations to improve the care of people in detention. This year, 20 people have died, including a long-suffering inmate who died hours after his release on compassionate grounds.
If elected, Martinez would be the county’s first female sheriff. San Diego had a female chief when Shelley Zimmerman led the department from 2014 to 2018, and Chula Vista Police has been led by Chief Roxana Kennedy since 2016.
“I think it was about time,” Martinez said of the prospect of winning the job as a woman. “What I hope voters have seen, however, is my experience, my background and my passion for this work, the compassion I have for the people in our communities, the people who are in our care.
“But I think it’s important that this department no longer has that glass ceiling as well, so that all women believe that they can be at the highest levels of this organization.”
About 16 percent of the department’s more than 2,000 sworn deputies are women.
Knicks TV analyst unloads on Ben Simmons: ‘So overrated you can’t put him in the game’
A Knicks analyst unloaded on Ben Simmons a couple days before the interborough rivalry game, labeling the Nets’ point guard as “scared” when asked to identify the league’s most overrated player.
“Most overrated player is Ben Simmons. It’s not even close,” Wally Szczerbiak said Monday night on MSG Network.” The guy couldn’t even play in the playoffs two years ago. Then he was scared to get on the court all of last year. The guy is scared to shoot. He’s the first pick in the NBA draft and you can’t even get him on the basketball floor.”
Simmons, 26, didn’t play all of last season while citing mental health struggles and a back injury. The three-time All-Star staggered his seven appearances this season around a “sore knee,” averaging just 5.6 points on 43% shooting before Wednesday’s game against the Knicks.
Simmons had remained hesitant to shoot or attack the basket, often turning away with the ball and searching for a kick-out pass. He only attempted seven shots outside the paint before Wednesday, missing five of them. He was shooting 47% on free throws.
Szczerbiak, 45, a former All-Star and sixth overall pick, indicated that Simmons is at least partially responsible for the underwhelming team defense that left Steve Nash unemployed (with good pay).
“He’s supposed to be a good defender. He was playing for the Brooklyn Nets and they were giving up 125 points per game and they got their coach (Steve Nash) fired because they couldn’t stop anybody,” Szczerbiak said. “Ben Simmons is so overrated you can’t even put him in the game anymore. It’s a little bit of a shame.”
Simmons, who is expected to play against the Knicks, was torched Monday night by Luka Doncic and acknowledged, “I think I did terrible.”
Simmons added, “I’m my own harshest critic,” which rings hollow to anybody who listened to Sixers fans or Szczerbiak on MSG Network.
“When you have back surgery, and then you’re dealing with your knee, it’s tough,” Simmons said. “But it’s the cards I was dealt, so I’ve gotta push through it.”
Simmons’ regression from a two-way All-Star to his current status would sit atop the disappointment list for any other NBA franchise. But the Nets are lined with issues and suspended their point guard, Kyrie Irving, for his unapologetic response to endorsing an anti-Semitic film.
The Knicks, meanwhile, have been less dysfunctional and dramatic lately but needed a win against the Nets to avoid a losing record.
“That’s their problem,” Julius Randle told reporters when asked about the Nets drama. “All good over here in Knicksland.”
GRIMES UPDATE
Here’s the latest with the on-again, off-again status of Quentin Grimes’ sore foot: He was available to play Wednesday night but labeled “situational” by coach Tom Thibodeau, which usually means sparse playing time.
Grimes missed eight of the season’s opening 10 games because of the foot injury, including two straight heading into Wednesday at Brooklyn. Thibodeau envisioned Grimes as a potential starting shooting guard but the foot has been his biggest hurdle.
“Follow the trainers’ plans. If he doesn’t have soreness, he goes,” Thibodeau said. “You trust the doctors, you trust your trainers, you trust Quentin.
“Just let him work his way through it. Obviously, he’s been out for a while now, so the conditioning piece of it is important also.”
For the first time since Nov. 4, the Knicks used the same starting lineup in consecutive games with Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Randle and Jericho Sims.
Evan Fournier remains out of the lineup despite Grimes’ injury. The Frenchman has been professional about the demotion.
“He’s handled everything like you would expect. He’s a pro’s pro,” Thibodeau said. “He stays ready. Whatever he can do to help the team that’s what he’ll do.”
Brazilian Armed Forces Report on Elections Reveals No Fraud
When the Defense Ministry announced this week that it would present its report on the election, some Bolsonaro supporters rejoiced, anticipating the impending revelation of a smoking gun. This does not happen.
“There’s nothing surprising about the document,” Diego Aranha, an associate professor of systems security at Aarhus University in Denmark, who served as a member of Public Security Testing, told The Associated Press. of the Brazilian electoral authority. “The limitations found are the same that analysts have complained about for decades…but this shows no evidence of impropriety.”
Defense Minister Paulo Nogueira wrote that “it is not possible to say” with certainty that the computerized vote tabulation system was not infiltrated by malicious code, but the 65-page report cites no anomaly in the vote count. Based on the possible risk, however, the report suggests creating a commission made up of members of civil society and auditing entities to further investigate the operation of electronic voting machines.
Bolsonaro, whose loss of less than two points was the narrowest margin since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985, has not specifically cried foul since the election.
Yet his persistent refusal to concede defeat or congratulate his opponent left ample room for fans to draw their own conclusions. And it follows more than a year of Bolsonaro repeatedly claiming that Brazil’s electronic voting system is prone to fraud, without ever presenting a shred of evidence, even when ordered by the electoral authority.
In the months leading up to the vote, as polls showed him trailing da Silva, Bolsonaro pushed for the military to take on an expanded role in the electoral process. The electoral authority, in a move apparently intended to appease the president, allowed unprecedented participation by the armed forces. The report presented on Wednesday was signed by the Minister of Defense and representatives of the army, navy and air force.
The electoral authority said in a statement that it “received with satisfaction the final report from the Ministry of Defense which, like all other oversight bodies, did not find any fraud or inconsistency in the electronic voting machines and the electoral process. of 2022”.
Bolsonaro did not immediately comment on the report, nor did the presidential palace respond to an email from the AP. His party leader said on Tuesday that the president would only question the election results if the report provided “real” evidence.
Da Silva, speaking in the capital Brasilia on Wednesday on his first visit since the election, told reporters the vote was clean and Brazil’s electronic voting system is a success.
“No one will believe the putschist talk of someone who lost the election,” da Silva said. “We know that the institutions have been attacked by certain government authorities.”
Brazil began using an electronic voting system in 1996. Election security experts consider these systems to be less secure than hand-marked paper ballots because they leave no verifiable paper trail. The Brazilian system is, however, closely monitored and national authorities and international observers have never found evidence that it is being exploited to commit fraud. External security audits have been performed to prevent the system software from being surreptitiously modified. In addition, before election day, tests are carried out to ensure that no tampering has occurred.
The electoral authority said in its statement on Wednesday that it would analyze the Defense Ministry’s suggestions. Aranha, the system security professor, said the military’s suggestions for fixing the flaws are not specific and would actually make an audit even more difficult.
This year, the armed forces also conducted a partial audit, comparing the results of hundreds of polling stations to the official tally. The idea was first floated by Bolsonaro, who said in May that they “will not play the role of simply endorsing the electoral process or participating as spectators.”
The federal government’s accounts watchdog performed a partial audit similar to that of the military, tallying votes in 604 voting machines across Brazil. He found no abnormalities. Similarly, the Brazilian Bar Association said in a report on Tuesday that it had found nothing that indicated suspicion of irregularities.
“There are important lessons from all of this,” said Paulo Calmon, professor of political science at the University of Brasilia, who continued: “Primarily, the idea of formally involving the armed forces in electoral processes is a mistake that should never be repeated.”
Associated Press writer Carla Bridi reported from Brasilia. AP videojournalist Juan Arraez and writer David Biller in Rio de Janeiro contributed to this report.
Class 3A state volleyball quarterfinal: Grand Rapids 3, Mahtomedi 1
After their Class 3A quarterfinal loss to Grand Rapids at the state volleyball tournament Wednesday evening at Xcel Energy Center, a handful of Mahtomedi players were asked if they could sum up what this season has been like for them.
Although the Zephyrs lost to the Thunderhawks, who advanced to Friday’s semifinals against six-time champion Marshall, the program had never advanced this far before.
When it was suggested that perhaps it’s been magical, senior right-side hitter Katherine Arneson didn’t hesitate.
“I frankly think magical is a fantastic word,” said Arneson, who had a team-high nine kills on 45 attacks. “I mean, being in a place where we’ve never been before? I’m just really proud of the girls. We earned coming here, and this team has earned being the first team in program history to come to state.”
And the fifth-seeded Zephyrs aren’t done, scheduled for a consolation bracket match with DeLaSalle at 9 a.m. Friday morning at the X.
“Just playing in that stadium and being surrounded by everything was kind of like a win for us,” senior libero Camryn Peterson said.
“Losing isn’t fun,” she added, “but we made the most of it. It was a fun match.”
No. 4 Grand Rapids (27-4) was ultimately too much for the Zephyrs, winning in three sets for a rematch with top-seeded Marshall (31-2), which beat the Thunderhawks in last year’s semifinals.
The Thunderhawks combined for 44 kills, 10 each by Haylee Finckbone, Kate Jamtgaard and Krya Giffen, and to win 25-16, 25-17, 25-18 – although Mahtomedi got better as the match progressed, taking a 17-14 lead in the second set on five straight points – a pair of aces by Anusha Khandpur and kills by Abby Bruggamen (2) and Elie Mustar, who also led the Zephyrs with 16 assists.
Otherwise, Grand Rapids was in control after taking an 8-1 lead in the first set. The teams met in an invitational on Sept. 17, a 2-1 Thunderhawks victory. Before that match, the Zephyrs had been 15-0.
“I’m just really proud of the girls for taking those jitters and the nervousness of being where they were for the first time and setting those aside and just really pushing hard and not giving up on things.” coach Jadyn Burns said.
The Zephyrs put a veteran team on the floor, nine seniors and two juniors, but Burns is optimistic that this team has started something at Mahtomedi. Making state was a goal of this group – “the driving force in the back of their minds,” she said.
“I’m hoping that seeing them get to experience fuels the younger girls to get that drive and want to experience the same thing,” Burns added.
Next up is DeLaSalle (13-14), another team making its first state appearance. Both teams were excited to play at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday, and eager to get another whack on Friday.
The Zephyrs will go through a shortened practice on Thursday to prepare.
“We got our jitters out, and a lot of the girls who haven’t had club experience, this was their first time in front of bright lights and a lot of people,” Arneson said. “So, I think being able to play in this arena for a day, and … have that routine of play, practice, play, I have a lot of confidence right now.”
World Science Day for Peace and Development 2022: History and Meaning
Representative image. Wikimedia Commons
In order to raise awareness of the importance and relevance of science in our daily lives, November 10 is celebrated annually as World Science Day for Peace and Development. From highlighting the important role of science in society to engaging the general public in debates on emerging scientific issues, the day is dedicated to marking the importance of science in keeping society intact. and flourishing. The day further aims to ensure that citizens are kept informed of all relevant scientific developments. By bringing science closer to society, World Science Day for Peace and Development also highlights the role scientists play in expanding our understanding of the remarkable and fragile planet we inhabit. The day has a great contribution to making our societies more sustainable.
Story
The emergence of the day can be traced back to the World Conference on Science in 1999. The World Conference on Science can be credited with being more than an organization that cemented the concept of commitment to science, its applications and the positivity it brings to society. It was during this time that the use of scientific knowledge to acquire humanistic and materialistic goals fell under the radar.
Thus, in 2001, World Science Day for Peace and Development was proclaimed by UNESCO. On November 10, 2002, the day was celebrated for the first time around the world and brought together participants from various organizations and professions. Since then, the day has triggered several projects and programs, which have come to fruitful and favorable conclusions.
Importance
The celebration of this special day is important because it commemorates achievements in the field of science. From highlighting the role of science in building a sustainable society to promoting methods deeply rooted in science, World Science Day for Peace and Development ensures the use of science to achieve to peace.
This important day offers the opportunity to mobilize all crucial participants around the theme of science for peace and development, which also includes government officials, media and students. World Science Day for Peace and Development is immensely promoted by UNESCO so that everyone can join in the celebrations and organize their own events and activities.
Kenny Golladay ‘pushing’ to return for Giants against Houston Texans
The Giants might have a big receiver on the way to upgrade their offense after the trade deadline after all.
Kenny Golladay said his injured right knee feels “good,” and he’s working to return Sunday against the Houston Texans after missing four straight games.
“That’s what I’m pushing for,” Golladay said Wednesday, after a second straight limited practice.
Golladay has only two catches for 22 yards in four games played this season. He has not caught a touchdown pass yet in 18 games with the team the past two years.
But he is carrying a $21.15 million salary cap hit this season, plus a $4.5 million roster bonus due in March.
GM Joe Schoen wasn’t going to find a trade partner for that contract. So after Schoen made no acquisitions at the deadline and shipped Kadarius Toney to Kansas City, the hope is Golladay can give the Giants value on the field.
“That’s my main goal: to hit the ground running,” Golladay said.
The Giants offense gained a season-low 225 yards in their 27-13 loss at Seattle in Week 8 before the bye week. That included only 176 passing yards for Daniel Jones.
Golladay said he doesn’t care how he’s utilized by coach Brian Daboll.
“I’m ready for whatever,” he said. “It really don’t matter.”
He just wants to play and contribute. That’s what bothered him about his Week 2 benching while healthy against Carolina. That’s why he’s eager to be a big part of this run.
“I’m really not trying to prove nothing to no coaches,” Golladay said. “Really I’m out here playing for my guys, these people in the locker room. Of course I got to show on the practice field to the coaches, but at the exact same time, I’m playing for the guys in this locker room, period.”
GETTING COORDINATED
Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce “might be the angriest runner in the league.”
“I don’t know who said something to him or did something to him to make him so angry,” Martindale said with a smirk. “He is — I’ll give you my comparisons again, old, old school — Earl Campbell, Jamal Lewis. He’s one of those big power backs that has great balance. Runs mad every time he touches it.”
Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said “everyone,” both coaches and players, contributed to their subpar performance in Seattle prior to the bye week.
“We went back and looked at all the little fundamental things, the techniques, those things showed up,” he said. “We look at it and evaluate it as a play caller. Did I put my guys in the right spot in that situation? There’s things that showed up that way, as well.”
Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said punt returner Richie James’ first fumble against the Seahawks was due to James wearing long “cotton sleeves.”
“Probably wasn’t the best decision, and that’s probably on me more than anything else to tell him to take them off,” McGaughey said. “It was my fault. I should’ve told him to take it off. I’m normally all over that.”
McGaughey would not disclose his punt returner’s status for Sunday’s game. Corner Darnay Holmes replaced James in Seattle after his injury and caught punts first in Tuesday’s practice. But corner Adoree Jackson was fielding them as the primary Wednesday.
Plus, when asked how Holmes had risen to the top of the return list, McGaughey said: “Who said he was at the top?”
GIANTS INJURY REPORT
Right tackle Evan Neal (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) did not practice Wednesday. Golladay (knee), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad) and CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf) were limited. WR James (concussion) was a full participant as he nears clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol … Daboll said it is “doubtful” CB Aaron Robinson (knee, injured reserve) will play again this season.
TEXANS INJURY REPORT
WR Brandin Cooks (wrist), LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and DL Jerry Hughes (rest) did not participate. DL Maliek Collins (chest), WR Nico Collins (groin), WR Phillip Dorsett (ankle), DL Jaleel Johnson (illness), RB Pierce (chest/shoulder) and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (groin) were limited. OL Justin McCray (concussion) was a full participant.
