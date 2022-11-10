Fantasy Billboard: Giddy Up! and Whoa Down! for Week 10

“No intensity, no victory” is a great quote from the movie “Any Given Sunday.” The stunning Jets victory over the Buffalo Bills was a wake-up call for both teams. The Jets had great intensity and now know they can hang with the big boys. The Bills had no intensity and must stop reading “Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills” news clippings. The lesson here is whether your Fantasy team is struggling or in first place, keep up your intensity. Work the waiver wire. Make a trade or two. Use great resources like FantasyGuru.com. Any given Sunday the Fantasy gods can bless your team with a victory, and you can hang with the big boys. As we look at our Giddy Ups! and Whoa Downs! for Week 10, make sure to check the NFL injury reports before submitting your lineups.

GIDDY UP!

Case Keenum, QB — If Josh Allen is active don’t hesitate to start him. But if Allen sits, Keenum will run the same pass-heavy offense for Buffalo. Don’t forget Keenum’s favorite target from his best NFL season in Minnesota (3,547 yards/22 TDs) was Stefon Diggs.

Jacoby Brissett, QB — The Dolphins can stop the run, but they are abysmal in pass defense. They just allowed Justin Fields his first three TD game last week. This bodes well for Brissett, who has at least 250 yards in his last three games.

D’Onta Foreman, RB — The Panthers know they can run on the Falcons. Foreman had an incredible 3 TD/118 yard day vs Atlanta two weeks ago. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Jeff Wilson Jr. RB — Dumped on the waiver wire by Fantasy owners after his trade to Miami, few realized Wilson worked with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel in 2018 at San Francisco. Wilson knew the system well enough to amass 16 Fantasy points in his Dolphins debut.

Darnell Mooney, WR — Mooney played the Lions twice last year. In both games, he had a TD and at least 123 yards. Giddy Up! He’s the cat’s pajamas this week.

Rondale Moore, WR — Fantasy success hinges a lot on opportunity. When Marquise Brown went down it opened the door for Moore, who has 38 targets in his last 5 games, and over 300 yards to show for it.

Dalton Schultz, TE — Schultz has no less than 49 yards and five receptions in every game with Dak Prescott at QB. At full strength since his injury, Schultz is a No. 1 TE the rest of the season.

WHOA DOWN!

Matthew Stafford, QB — The Rams have three wins. Stafford has around 2,000 passing yards, three lost fumbles and eight interceptions. He has fewer TD passes than Geno Smith. Even though he’s a 2021 Super Bowl champ and was good for 41 TDs last year, Stafford is droppable now in Fantasy. His line can’t protect him, and he’s growing more frustrated with every outing.

Aaron Rodgers, QB — The Packers have three wins. Rodgers has around 2,000 passing yards, three lost fumbles and seven interceptions. He has fewer TD passes than Geno Smith. Even though he’s a 2011 Super Bowl champ and was good for 37 TDs last year, Rodgers is droppable now in Fantasy. His line can’t protect him, and he’s growing more frustrated with every outing. Holy Déjà vu.

Eno Benjamin, RB — That was fast. No sooner had James Conner come back from injury than Benjamin found a comfy spot on the bench, only getting five touches last week. Stash Eno on your roster. It’s only a matter of time before Conner goes down again.

AJ Dillon, RB — It’s likely Aaron Jones will be out this week. Dillon gets a difficult assignment against a Dallas D that has given up just three TDs on the ground and no 100-yard games even against the likes of Saquon Barkley, Leonard Fournette, Miles Sanders and David Montgomery.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR — Patrick Mahomes threw 68 times last week in a come-from-behind win over Tennessee. MVS had one target. At least he caught it.

Michael Pittman, WR — New Colts QB Sam Ehlinger threw for a pitiful 103 yards last week at New England. Pittman had three catches for 22 of those yards. By starting Ehlinger, the Colts have quit on the season, so you might as well quit on all Colts for now.

Logan Thomas, TE — Thomas was on the field for 72% of the game last week without a single catch.

