Faye Flam: If you’ve had COVID, watch out for stroke symptoms
Harlan Krumholz, a cardiologist at the Yale School of Medicine, says he worries about two kinds of long COVID. There’s the obvious version where people suffer prolonged virus symptoms like fatigue, and a stealthier version in which people recover yet carry an added risk of blood clots and strokes.
He doesn’t want to panic people — most of us will probably be fine. But new studies confirm that some will develop an elevated risk of blood clots, strokes or heart attacks. Given that most people have had COVID by now, everyone should be more vigilant about the early warning signs such as chest pain, unusual swelling, numbness or weakness, or sudden changes in balance, speech or vision.
Scary reports started to surface in the spring of 2020 of young people suffering deadly strokes during or right after a COVID infection. Doctors were starting to suspect COVID was not just a respiratory disease but a blood vessel disease. Larger studies now back up their suspicions and showed that COVID infections elevated everyone’s risk. That explained why younger people who should have had almost no risk were showing up with strokes, but they were just the tip of the iceberg. Patients who already smoked or had high blood pressure or diabetes went from high risk to even higher.
One recent study, published in the journal Heart — associated with the British Medical Journal — tracked 54,000 people in the UK for four and a half months, and concluded that those who’d been infected were 2.7 times more likely to develop venous thromboembolism — a dangerous type of blood clot — than those who had never been infected.
The study also showed that those who got infected but were not sick enough to be hospitalized were still 10 times more likely to die of any cause during the study period than their uninfected counterparts. People who’d been hospitalized for COVID-19 were about 100 times more likely to die during the study period.
Another new study published in Neurosurgery focused on the period when people were actively infected, and concluded that COVID-19 infection was associated with strokes, and that strokes that occurred in infected people were likely to be more severe and harder to treat with surgery.
Krumholz, who I met before the pandemic through his work on improving the way doctors conduct and evaluate studies, said they still don’t have enough data to know how much these risks are mitigated by vaccination, or how long the elevated risk lasts. He said the medical community has long known that viruses can leave lingering effects, but until this pandemic, it had never been studied so thoroughly.
A consensus is forming that the lasting damage is caused by inflammation — a necessary part of our immune defense system, but one that can cause harm if it remains in high gear.
Not everyone who gets COVID will suffer serious blood vessel inflammation, but the disease is still something of a roll of the dice — or, as physician Ziyad Al-Aly puts it, Russian Roulette. That doesn’t mean people should despair or panic. Early treatment can save lives, which is why doctors urge people who’ve been infected not to ignore any warning sign, even if they weren’t previously at any known risk.
Al-Aly, who works at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System, was one of the first doctors to jump into studying long COVID and, more generally, the aftermath of infection. “Something about SARS-CoV-2 increases propensity to damaging the lining of the blood vessels and increases the probability of blood clotting,” he said.
“What makes this such a dangerous disease is mainly that it attacks these vessels,” said Pascal Jabbour, a neurosurgeon at Thomas Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. The disease can lead to inflammation in blood vessels all over the body, he said, including the gut, causing a condition called bowel ischemia. It’s also at the root of a circulatory problem known as COVID toes.
Jabbour is lead author of the Neurosurgery paper. I’d interviewed in the spring of 2020, after he’d led one of a handful of very small studies showing preliminary but worrisome connections between strokes and COVID.
His newer research looks at 575 stroke patients — some with COVID and some without. They found those with COVID fared worse and were harder to treat with surgery aimed at opening blocked vessels. The infected group included younger, healthier people than the group of uninfected stroke patients, which is what you’d expect to see if infections were raising risk across the board.
Some in the infected group had mild infections, and a few didn’t know they had COVID until they showed up at the hospital with a stroke, Jabbour said. This further complicates the already complex task of tallying COVID deaths. Should people who appear to have had died of a stroke and tested positive be counted as dying with COVID, or from COVID?
Even something as neutral as heart disease risk is politicized when it intersects with the pandemic. “You can’t imagine the attacks I got,” said Jabbour, after he appeared on CNN in 2020 discussing his early observations and study results. That polarization has only deepened — with some people refusing to believe that COVID can have lasting effects, and others posting scare stories that the continued harsh lockdowns in China are part of a plan to triumph over the West as widespread long COVID collapses our work force.
The reality is some people have been devastated by COVID, even as most fully recover. It takes time, good studies and a lot of cases to get an understanding of the after-effects of infection, and that information is coming from countries that have seen the most cases. The take-home message is that even if you feel fine, past COVID infection is a cardiovascular risk factor, a little like elevated cholesterol. It’s not a reason to despair, but it’s a very good reason to be vigilant.
From sending someone to Mexico for goatskin gloves to late nights in his MGM suite and elaborate ring walks, Naseem Hamed was an absent-minded man when he fought Marco Antonio Barrera
Naseem Hamed was an undefeated fighter, and remained widely regarded as a force of nature, when in April 2001 he fought in Las Vegas for the first time.
A huge favorite for the fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena against his long-term target Marco Antonio Barrera, he was paid $6 million of the $7.9 million purse that then made Hamed-Barrera the featherweight fight. the richest of all time.
Hamed, however, also had to lose 35 pounds to reach the 9th featherweight limit. A broken hand he had suffered and the period of rest that followed had contributed to his weight gain, to the extent that some around him later reflected that that night of April 7, he would never have had to be in the ring.
“Right now I have one guy in mind, and that’s Barrera,” Hamed told cameras allowed access to his often amateurish pre-fight preparations for the documentary Little Prince, Big Fight. The reality, however, is that this has rarely seemed to be the case.
Such was the belief in Hamed’s undoubted potential as an entertainer that HBO, then boxing’s most influential force, invested in a 50x20ft billboard in Times Square to run a publicity campaign around his debut. excitement in the United States against Kevin Kelley in December 1997. His performances since then had done little to improve his reputation, however – he had been particularly disappointing when he edged out Cesar Soto in Detroit in October 1999 – and he had since been advised by promoter Lou DiBella, incidentally once of HBO, to fight Barrera, the great Mexican.
In a world yet to be transformed by the horrors of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Hamed’s Yemeni heritage had already made him a favorite among the Arab-American population of New York who rarely had a hero. He was considered the world’s leading featherweight, remained popular in the UK, and had become one of boxing’s greatest figures; the intention was to enhance its already impressive market appeal.
“In the United States, interest in the lighter divisions is largely Hispanic,” observed none other than Bob Arum, who successfully applied a similar logic when working with Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines. “To attract crowds [in the US]Naz needed to fight a Hispanic name.
As the rugged, hungry Barrera – who had just lost the first fight of his trilogy to the equally great Erik Morales – trained at altitude in the Big Bear Mountains of California, Hamed and his team headed into the heat of Palm Springs and a luxury villa that once belonged to singer Bing Crosby. “There are no distractions,” said one of his brothers, Nabeel. “We are here in the heat and he is up there in the cold.”
The narcissist Hamed – then almost always led by his “Prince” persona – still managed to find distractions on several occasions. There was a visit to a local driving range where he received a lesson; five weeks before fight night, another brother, Riath, was in Vegas helping prepare for his final grand walk in the ring; there was even a phone call to the president of the MGM Grand asking him to free up one of the mansion’s suites usually reserved for its elite players, before concluding that the 6,500 square foot alternative with pool table , bar and hammam would suffice.
“Who else can I fear except Allah? Hamed had said. “I cannot fear any human being. What’s a human being going to do to me? He has two arms, two legs and a chin like me. Once you get hit by these hits, it’s over; It’s finish.”
Decorated trainer Manny Steward, who arrived in Palm Springs with three weeks remaining to oversee fight preparations led by the late Oscar Suarez, was, at least at the time of his arrival, equally confident. “[Hamed’s the] the greatest featherweight of all time,” he said. “He’s going to score an electrifying knockout.”
That confidence was tempered somewhat after witnessing Hamed’s first day of fighting, but even then he said, somewhat prophetically, “He strikes too long; too big. He’ll be fine in a week or two.
Yet the closer the date with Barrera got, the more erratic Hamed, 27 – whose career earnings exceeded £30m – and his preparations became. After arriving in Vegas by private jet the Sunday before fight week, and insisting in an interview a few days later from the Vegas Strip that “I’m in the best shape I can be”, his ride continued. to betray a distracted bother.
In a conversation with ring announcer Michael Buffer about the pre-fight intro that would acknowledge his faith as a Muslim and follow six signs – three with the name of the Prophet Muhammad and three with the inscription ` ‘Allah’ – completing his walking ring, a glimpse of the real Hamed was provided when he told Buffer: “It means more to me than fighting.”
Nabeel Hamed was next to reveal his concerns when he said he had been told those in his brother’s suite – who even closer to fight night were visited by Chris Eubank – had had nights late. “It’s all mental this week,” he said, when it might already be too late.
Hamed had previously sent someone to Mexico to confirm that his Reyes-branded fight gloves were made from goatskin, as he wanted, and insisted, “I want them in green.” At the weigh-in, however – when his struggles with gaining weight were laid bare by his unimpressive physique – a lengthy argument erupted when he saw those Barrera had in yellow, and demanded that as champion (they were fighting for the lightly considered IBO title) he takes them for himself.
On the eve of his biggest and toughest fight, Hamed was unhappy with the gloves he was about to wear, and to the extent steward and promoter Barry Hearn tried to mediate and secure the yellow gloves he had decided he wanted. When Barrera rightly refused to back down, the fight commissioner decided instead that they would both wear red; another dispute then ensued regarding the length of the “Prince’s” walk to the ring. Hamed, likewise, had one last visitor, the night before the fight, at the sycophant barber who had come from Los Angeles with the intention, as Hamed put it, of making his hair “absolutely perfect”.
Hamed’s displeasure with the gloves he had been assigned, during the warm-up, contributed to delaying their fight and causing Barrera to wait to enter the ring when he was ready. When Hamed finally began his elaborate ring walk, he was soaked in beer by someone in the crowd and, at the last moment, decided not to somersault over the ropes, due to his lack of confidence in his gloves.
From the opening bell, the compact Barrera – who rarely strayed from his high guard – capitalized on Hamed being loose to the point of botching to constantly advance, and caught and injured the favorite with a left hook . Hamed, no doubt dependent on landing a fight-changing punch, quickly grew frustrated.
In the second round, he attempted to wrestle Barrera to the canvas; his punch attempts also got wilder, further compromising his balance and in turn inviting Barrera to land both jabs and hooks. In the final laps, Steward had warned him he needed a knockout, but instead of threatening him with an aggressive last spell in the 12th, in a show of machismo, he was manhandled and shoved into the post. corner by Barrera, aware he was so far ahead, he could risk the ensuing points deduction.
Two scores of 115-112 and another 116-111 in favor of Barrera followed, as did, mystifyingly, a round of applause from those present for Hamed in his locker room when he returned to absorb his first defeat. “I’m nowhere near as sad as I thought I was now,” Hamed said in another honest moment – again suggesting he may have never wanted to be in the ring.
Suarez – speaking to the same cameras that had followed Hamed from Palm Springs to Vegas, finally capturing the causes of his decline – added: “He will be back and they will see the difference next time.” However, there would never have been a next time. Hamed resisted having his rematch clause activated and fought just once in London against little-known Manuel Calvo 13 months later, aged 28, he struggled to impress in victory and was booed.
GOP’s muted midterms shake up its House leadership rivalries
As Emmer’s position in the race comes under renewed scrutiny, Republicans can’t seem to decide whether potential defections from his side would translate into votes for Banks or Ferguson.
“This job is hard work. When you win, everyone takes credit for it. When you lose, you’re all to blame,” said another House Republican, referring to Emmer’s position at the top of the NRCC. “I think the guy who had a good night was Drew.”
Ferguson has his own issues though, as he is not favored by McCarthy. The GOP leader, despite being on good terms with his No. 2, viewed the Georgia Republican with suspicion as a Scalise ally who is less likely to be a loyal No. 3.
Some, meanwhile, believed that Emmer should always be credited if Republicans took the House, regardless of the total size of the majority.
“Not being cavalier… They always get the credit. If we get the majority, Tom Emmer gets the credit and Kevin McCarthy gets the credit. They get the credit,” said Rep. Thomas Masse (R-Ky.), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, who attended McCarthy’s election night Tuesday night.
The rolling in the whip race comes as McCarthy and Scalise work to lock in their respective positions as the No. 1 and No. 2 Republicans next year. Scalise sent a letter to colleagues on Wednesday pledging to empower rank-and-file members and pledging to “work tirelessly to get our vision across the House.”
Republicans are still betting on McCarthy picking up the hammer – and he made his candidacy official on Wednesday – but a narrower majority could mean headaches for a right flank that is eagerly waiting to exert its influence next year. Asked about McCarthy as the alleged GOP leader, Rep. Andy Bigg (R-Arizona) said wednesday“I would say maybe not so fast.”
“Maybe we should have a good discussion within the confines of our inner body. We were told we were going to have an amazing, amazing wave … but I think we need to have a serious discussion,” House Freedom Caucus member Biggs said.
Yet it’s the race for the No. 3 position that has turned sour in recent weeks, with Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr. jumping into the fray after the Daily Beast ran a story last month that cited a Anonymous Republican invoking 25-year-old Banks helps Buckley Carlson, son of the Fox News host. And while the quote has no clear ties to Emmer, allies of Banks — including Trump Jr. — have accused the campaign leader of allowing his side to go after the young aide, an accusation that Emmer and his camp vigorously contested.
The episode illustrated Banks’ ties to Trump’s world, an undeniable boon as the former president still wields significant influence with much of the House GOP approaching what is expected to be the announcement of a third presidential bid. from next week. But other members said outside noise from Carlson and Trump Jr. would not affect their votes in the leadership contests.
Lawmakers who said they had no intention of supporting Emmer instead pointed to votes he took that they disagreed with, particularly his vote to protect gay and interracial marriage. .
As one Third House Republican put it after a surprising night: “All the math changes. I don’t know what it is yet.
Biden makes another blunder in Iraq — RT World News
US President Joe Biden has once again confused his country’s military mission in Iraq with the Russian operation in Ukraine. Commenting on the news that Russia was withdrawing its forces from the city of Kherson, he misnamed it Fallujah.
The gaffe occurred during a press conference on Wednesday, when Biden explained how Washington took to Moscow’s announcement that it was redeploying troops away from the right bank of the Dnieper, where the regional capital of Kherson is located. . Fallujah, meanwhile, was the scene of heavy fighting in 2004 during the US war in Iraq.
Russia incorporated the former Ukrainian region last month after its residents voted in a referendum in favor of the move. Regional authorities have urged residents of Kherson to leave, citing a threat posed by Ukrainian troops. On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced it was withdrawing its forces and taking up defensive positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, saying the move was necessary to save soldiers’ lives and regroup for action elsewhere.
After correcting himself and clarifying that he was referring to Kherson and not Fallujah, as he originally said, Biden felt that the Russians were going “lick their wounds, decide if – what they’re going to do through the winter, and decide whether or not they’re going to compromise.”
Biden: “Whether or not [the Russians are] pull out of Fallujah and the, I mean…” Reporter: “Kherson. Biden: “Kherson, the city of Kherson.” pic.twitter.com/v6ee2VJ62g
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2022
Last week, Biden conflated Ukraine with Iraq in remarks made in Florida as he blamed the conflict for soaring global inflation.
“I mean, excuse me, the war in Ukraine”, he corrected himself. “I think of Iraq because that’s where my son died.”
Beau Biden died in 2015 of brain cancer, which his father associates with exposure to toxic fumes from fire pits used by the US military to dispose of waste on bases in foreign countries. Beau was deployed to Iraq in 2008 as part of the Delaware Army National Guard.
READ MORE:
Biden says Musk ‘worthy’ of questioning
In his State of the Union address in March, Biden called on the people of Ukraine “Iranian” as he promised them the support of his government.
You can share this story on social media:
Daniel DePetris: Despite Russia’s abhorrent actions, U.S. has to take a thoughtful path toward resolution
With the exception of Hungary’s Viktor Orban, Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t have many friends or associates left in the West. Whereas some leaders in Europe were willing to give him an opportunity to make his case for better relations, Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine has significantly limited Moscow’s freedom of action. Bridges with the West have essentially burned down. Even the European Union, previously content with gobbling up Russian oil and natural gas, is moving away from Russia in the energy sphere; according to the Paris-based International Energy Agency, EU imports of Russian gas are down by half this year.
The U.S.-Russia relationship, to put it charily, is a dumpster fire. About a year and a half ago, President Joe Biden and Putin shook hands with each other with stern faces in Geneva and came away from the summit guardedly optimistic that ties could be stabilized. Today, the tone is one of icy contempt, with Putin blasting Biden for orchestrating a campaign to permanently weaken Russia and Biden (rightly) labeling the Russian strongman an aggressor who wants to wipe out Ukrainian identity. White House aides are working hard to ensure Biden and Putin’s paths don’t cross during the Nov. 15-16 G-20 summit in Indonesia.
The personal relationship at the top is in many ways a microcosm of the overall relationship at the state-to-state level. It’s a struggle to find any area of policy convergence between Washington and Moscow. Arms control, that most important of topics, is dormant, with the Biden administration having suspended talks a day after Russia began lobbing missiles at Ukrainian cities. The U.S. and Russian delegations at the United Nations Security Council blame each other for every sin. The war in Ukraine is bleeding into other policy issues as well: Russia is not as constructive in the Iran nuclear talks as it once was, no doubt a consequence of Moscow doing everything possible to complicate a key U.S. policy objective in retaliation for Washington’s $18 billion in military support for Kyiv.
Nevertheless, U.S. and Russian officials are slowly coming to grips with the reality that an outright severing of communication links wouldn’t be prudent. Much has been made of Putin’s ominous suggestion that Russia will use the full power of its military to protect Russian territory — code for nuclear weapons — with many viewing it as a desperate bluff meant to sow divides in the West. But U.S. policymakers, who have immense responsibility on their shoulders, can’t simply plan for the best-case scenario. The old phraseology “hope for the best but plan for worst” applies. Durable, consistent contact is necessary at the senior-most levels to deliver messages clearly and forthrightly, minimize any misunderstandings that inevitably develop during a time of war and explore, however tentatively, paths that could lead to a de-escalation.
This is precisely what U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan has been doing for months. The Wall Street Journal reports that Sullivan, a longtime foreign policy aide to Biden and a top State Department official during the Obama administration, has participated in conversations with a number of Putin’s advisers, aiming to maintain open lines of communication, warn Moscow of the consequences of using a nuclear warhead and nip further escalation in the bud. Sullivan has also spoken with Ukraine’s political leadership throughout the war, including during a visit to Kyiv on Friday, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov.
Sullivan isn’t the only senior U.S. official making the rounds. After five months of radio silence, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley had a telephone call on Oct. 24 with Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian general staff. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu twice over a three-day period in late October, which we can only assume touched on Putin’s threats of nuclear escalation. There are likely other calls that haven’t been disclosed publicly; it wouldn’t be surprising, for instance, if CIA Director William Burns, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia and someone who is extremely familiar with how Putin operates, was involved in some of them.
Are these conversations appropriate? Should the U.S. be spending some of its valuable time talking with representatives of a country committing war crimes, forcefully relocating civilians under its control and condemning the Ukrainian people to a long, dark winter? Unsurprisingly, there are more than a few in the commentariat who would strongly disagree with the notion of sitting down with the Russians under any circumstances. Some on Capitol Hill would rather designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and freeze it out completely. Given the grisly nature of Russia’s conduct in Ukraine, one can’t condemn folks for feeling the way they do.
Ultimately, however, such recommendations are predicated on emotion. Emotion can be an extraordinarily powerful force, of course, and depending on the circumstances, it can be entirely justifiable. But emotion can also limit our options, cloud our judgment and tempt us to take actions that aren’t fully thought through — if they are thought through at all.
Nations don’t have the luxury of letting emotion rule the roost. We may despise what Russia is doing to its neighbor and dream of the day when Putin is sitting in the docket at The Hague as a defendant. Yet the U.S. doesn’t have the luxury of wishing Russia, a country with nearly 6,000 nuclear warheads, including up to 2,000 tactical nuclear warheads, into the ether, nor does it have the power to smash it into submission.
At best, U.S.-Russia relations won’t improve until Putin leaves the Kremlin. The most we can hope for is to prevent the situation from going from really bad to worse.
Daniel DePetris is a fellow at Defense Priorities and a foreign affairs columnist for the Chicago Tribune.
La Habra man pleads guilty and gets 6 months for threatening state senator – Orange County Register
Hanna Lykke is a crime and public safety reporter covering Southern California. She graduated from UC Berkeley, where she studied English and Journalism. While at Cal, she worked at Berkeley’s official newspaper, The Daily Californian, covering city and campus issues. She was also the newspaper’s first-ever sports editor. Determined to understand the dynamics of crime in Southern California, Hanna interned with the Orange County Public Defender’s Office after graduation. Born and raised in Orange County, she is passionate about covering her community through a local lens.
Russia’s strategic withdrawal from preparing Kherson for winter?
The Russian military has announced it is withdrawing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and nearby areas. PA
New Delhi: Russia announced on Wednesday that its forces in Kherson would withdraw to the eastern banks of the Dnieper River, to a location that offers a more defensible line with the Dnieper between Russian and Ukrainian troops on one side and an area fully controlled by Russia. to the already annexed Crimean Peninsula on the other hand.
The Russian military commander in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, reported to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that, firstly, it was “impossible” to supply the city of Kherson, and secondly, “futile”.
Kherson is a province in southern Ukraine divided by the Dnieper River. Most of the province on the eastern bank, as well as the capital – the city of Kherson – on the western bank, were occupied by Russian forces moving up from the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014 , to the south, in the first days of the war which began on February 24, 2022.
General Sergei Surovikin said 115,000 people had been relocated because their “lives are in constant danger” and proposed a military retreat “in the near future” to the opposite bank of the Dnieper where Kherson is located.
Russia had last month ordered civilians to leave the city of Kherson for other Russian-occupied territories, which it also recently annexed, in anticipation of a Ukrainian attack on the city.
The Russian Defense Minister, in accordance with Surovikin’s assessment, ordered to “begin with the withdrawal of troops and take all measures to ensure the safe transfer of personnel, weapons and equipment across the Dnieper”.
Preparations for winter
The Ukrainian terrain has a large number of water bodies, which makes it difficult for heavy mechanized movements. However, during winters when most of these corps freeze, large-scale heavy artillery movements become more feasible. This is when an offensive is most likely to succeed.
Ukraine’s counter-offensive over the past two months has significantly reduced the number of Russian troops on the ground. Russia had recently called for a partial mobilization of around 300,000 reservists. Mobilization is now complete. 82,000 of these reservists are already deployed in Ukraine, while the other 218,000 are in training and are expected to be deployed shortly after a brief training period. These should help Russian units on the ground to defend against the Ukrainian offensive this winter.
Initiate
Additionally, the Russian military is entering a conscription cycle in the fall, which begins this month. Although Russian law prohibits the deployment of troops with less than four months of training, there are provisions that this law could be circumvented as Putin has already declared a state of emergency of different levels throughout the Russian Federation, which now technically includes the Ukrainian provinces of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Lugansk and Donetsk since their annexation last month.
According to Institute for the Study of War evaluation, the generation of Russian forces will take place in two phases. One of them would be this winter with the reserves, which he intends to hold this winter in defense against the Ukrainian offensive.
During this time, the ISW, According to one assessment, Russia is counting on winters to break European support for Ukraine. He expects Europe, which depends mainly on Russian gas for energy and to keep warm during the harsh European winters, to see a wave of massive unrest from people with nothing to survive the winters. . This will pressure European governments to stop supporting Ukrainian war efforts.
After the winters, when Europe stops arms deliveries to Ukraine, the second generation of forces will take place. These would be trained conscripts with at least six months of training.
The fresh troops as well as the withdrawal of European support will make the Russian offensive next year much more likely to easily overwhelm Ukrainian forces.
However, the ISW The assessment indicates that removed from the strategy, fresh Russian troops without proper training will not add to the combat effectiveness of units in the field, which is what is expected of them.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
