Faye Flam: If you’ve had COVID, watch out for stroke symptoms

Naseem Hamed was an undefeated fighter, and remained widely regarded as a force of nature, when in April 2001 he fought in Las Vegas for the first time.

A huge favorite for the fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena against his long-term target Marco Antonio Barrera, he was paid $6 million of the $7.9 million purse that then made Hamed-Barrera the featherweight fight. the richest of all time.

Getty Images – Getty Prince Naseem Hamed was one of the most entertaining British boxers in history

Getty Images – Getty You were guaranteed to be entertained long before the fight even started when the “Prince” was in town, when his entrances were truly memorable.

Hamed, however, also had to lose 35 pounds to reach the 9th featherweight limit. A broken hand he had suffered and the period of rest that followed had contributed to his weight gain, to the extent that some around him later reflected that that night of April 7, he would never have had to be in the ring.

“Right now I have one guy in mind, and that’s Barrera,” Hamed told cameras allowed access to his often amateurish pre-fight preparations for the documentary Little Prince, Big Fight. The reality, however, is that this has rarely seemed to be the case.

Such was the belief in Hamed’s undoubted potential as an entertainer that HBO, then boxing’s most influential force, invested in a 50x20ft billboard in Times Square to run a publicity campaign around his debut. excitement in the United States against Kevin Kelley in December 1997. His performances since then had done little to improve his reputation, however – he had been particularly disappointing when he edged out Cesar Soto in Detroit in October 1999 – and he had since been advised by promoter Lou DiBella, incidentally once of HBO, to fight Barrera, the great Mexican.

In a world yet to be transformed by the horrors of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Hamed’s Yemeni heritage had already made him a favorite among the Arab-American population of New York who rarely had a hero. He was considered the world’s leading featherweight, remained popular in the UK, and had become one of boxing’s greatest figures; the intention was to enhance its already impressive market appeal.

“In the United States, interest in the lighter divisions is largely Hispanic,” observed none other than Bob Arum, who successfully applied a similar logic when working with Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines. “To attract crowds [in the US]Naz needed to fight a Hispanic name.

As the rugged, hungry Barrera – who had just lost the first fight of his trilogy to the equally great Erik Morales – trained at altitude in the Big Bear Mountains of California, Hamed and his team headed into the heat of Palm Springs and a luxury villa that once belonged to singer Bing Crosby. “There are no distractions,” said one of his brothers, Nabeel. “We are here in the heat and he is up there in the cold.”

Youtube Hamed was seen in the documentary, posting to Buffer details of his ring walk and an introduction where he was heard saying “it means more to me than the fight”

The narcissist Hamed – then almost always led by his “Prince” persona – still managed to find distractions on several occasions. There was a visit to a local driving range where he received a lesson; five weeks before fight night, another brother, Riath, was in Vegas helping prepare for his final grand walk in the ring; there was even a phone call to the president of the MGM Grand asking him to free up one of the mansion’s suites usually reserved for its elite players, before concluding that the 6,500 square foot alternative with pool table , bar and hammam would suffice.

“Who else can I fear except Allah? Hamed had said. “I cannot fear any human being. What’s a human being going to do to me? He has two arms, two legs and a chin like me. Once you get hit by these hits, it’s over; It’s finish.”

Decorated trainer Manny Steward, who arrived in Palm Springs with three weeks remaining to oversee fight preparations led by the late Oscar Suarez, was, at least at the time of his arrival, equally confident. “[Hamed’s the] the greatest featherweight of all time,” he said. “He’s going to score an electrifying knockout.”

That confidence was tempered somewhat after witnessing Hamed’s first day of fighting, but even then he said, somewhat prophetically, “He strikes too long; too big. He’ll be fine in a week or two.

Getty Barrera was the underdog in this fight, but Hamed’s preparations were less than ideal for a man who, you could say, injected glamor into the featherweight division.

Yet the closer the date with Barrera got, the more erratic Hamed, 27 – whose career earnings exceeded £30m – and his preparations became. After arriving in Vegas by private jet the Sunday before fight week, and insisting in an interview a few days later from the Vegas Strip that “I’m in the best shape I can be”, his ride continued. to betray a distracted bother.

In a conversation with ring announcer Michael Buffer about the pre-fight intro that would acknowledge his faith as a Muslim and follow six signs – three with the name of the Prophet Muhammad and three with the inscription ` ‘Allah’ – completing his walking ring, a glimpse of the real Hamed was provided when he told Buffer: “It means more to me than fighting.”

Nabeel Hamed was next to reveal his concerns when he said he had been told those in his brother’s suite – who even closer to fight night were visited by Chris Eubank – had had nights late. “It’s all mental this week,” he said, when it might already be too late.

Hamed had previously sent someone to Mexico to confirm that his Reyes-branded fight gloves were made from goatskin, as he wanted, and insisted, “I want them in green.” At the weigh-in, however – when his struggles with gaining weight were laid bare by his unimpressive physique – a lengthy argument erupted when he saw those Barrera had in yellow, and demanded that as champion (they were fighting for the lightly considered IBO title) he takes them for himself.

Getty His ring walk took a while and he was bombarded with beer as he stepped down to the ring

Getty The loss to Barrera was the only one in his 37-fight career and he later admitted the fight left him

Getty Barrera won the lineal and IBO featherweight titles and will return to the ring in November to face the popular Ricky Hatton

On the eve of his biggest and toughest fight, Hamed was unhappy with the gloves he was about to wear, and to the extent steward and promoter Barry Hearn tried to mediate and secure the yellow gloves he had decided he wanted. When Barrera rightly refused to back down, the fight commissioner decided instead that they would both wear red; another dispute then ensued regarding the length of the “Prince’s” walk to the ring. Hamed, likewise, had one last visitor, the night before the fight, at the sycophant barber who had come from Los Angeles with the intention, as Hamed put it, of making his hair “absolutely perfect”.

Hamed’s displeasure with the gloves he had been assigned, during the warm-up, contributed to delaying their fight and causing Barrera to wait to enter the ring when he was ready. When Hamed finally began his elaborate ring walk, he was soaked in beer by someone in the crowd and, at the last moment, decided not to somersault over the ropes, due to his lack of confidence in his gloves.

From the opening bell, the compact Barrera – who rarely strayed from his high guard – capitalized on Hamed being loose to the point of botching to constantly advance, and caught and injured the favorite with a left hook . Hamed, no doubt dependent on landing a fight-changing punch, quickly grew frustrated.

In the second round, he attempted to wrestle Barrera to the canvas; his punch attempts also got wilder, further compromising his balance and in turn inviting Barrera to land both jabs and hooks. In the final laps, Steward had warned him he needed a knockout, but instead of threatening him with an aggressive last spell in the 12th, in a show of machismo, he was manhandled and shoved into the post. corner by Barrera, aware he was so far ahead, he could risk the ensuing points deduction.

Two scores of 115-112 and another 116-111 in favor of Barrera followed, as did, mystifyingly, a round of applause from those present for Hamed in his locker room when he returned to absorb his first defeat. “I’m nowhere near as sad as I thought I was now,” Hamed said in another honest moment – again suggesting he may have never wanted to be in the ring.

Suarez – speaking to the same cameras that had followed Hamed from Palm Springs to Vegas, finally capturing the causes of his decline – added: “He will be back and they will see the difference next time.” However, there would never have been a next time. Hamed resisted having his rematch clause activated and fought just once in London against little-known Manuel Calvo 13 months later, aged 28, he struggled to impress in victory and was booed.