Fears as Virgin plane forced to circle Perth airport

Morgan Evans is using her music to deal with her divorce from singer Kelsea Ballerini.

Early in his divorce, Evans wrote the song “Over For You” to help him understand how he felt and to help him work through his emotions.

He told Fox News Digital that he decided to release the song after performing it in front of a crowd at a festival in Australia and getting positive feedback from the audience. After that, he “realized how meaningful it was to so many people” and what an impact it had on everyone.

“All my social media and the conversations I started having with people went from ‘Great show man’ or ‘Come back to Kentucky soon’ to stuff like ‘Thank you for writing the song, that’s helps me through my divorce,” or, “Thank you for putting into words how I felt when I went through this seven years ago,” stuff like that,” Evans explained. “When things started to happen like that, I knew it was something I had to record properly and share, and that’s what we did. And I’m really proud of the song.”

Evans and Ballerini tied the knot in 2017 and announced on Instagram that they had decided to separate in August 2022 after nearly five years of marriage. They first met in 2016 when they co-hosted Australia’s Country Music Channel Awards together.

It’s been a tough few months for Evans, so he’s excited to be at the CMA Awards and having fun with his fellow country music artists. He can’t wait to celebrate a great year in country music and have a great night.

“I’m doing great. It’s great to be here tonight,” Evans said. It’s been a weird few months in my life, but I’m taking it one day at a time, and it’s good to be here celebrating country music.”

Like most fans, Evans can’t wait to see Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning host the show, saying neither Bryan nor Manning takes themselves very seriously, which should make for an entertaining evening.

“I’m super excited to see Luke and Peyton Manning host this thing tonight. What could go wrong?” said Evans. “I can imagine them both taking it very seriously but not seriously at all, and I’m looking forward to when it really starts to go off the rails and see how they try to bring it back.”

Bryan said he and Manning expected to have fun together and with the crowd during the show. And, even though Manning isn’t a country music artist, Bryan says he’ll do a great job because he loves country music.

“We both don’t take ourselves too seriously. And he’s obviously been on TV. He’s always done really well on camera, and he’s a lifelong fan of country music,” Bryan said. at Fox News Digital. “I think by being on stage we can, you know, have a lot of fun with the crowd and make it a really special night.”