FTX dipped into client accounts to fund risky bets
Crypto exchange FTX loaned billions of dollars in client assets to fund bets from its affiliate trading firm, Alameda Research, setting the stage for the exchange to implode, a person familiar with the matter said.
wsj
How the Nets saved their season: ‘We’re doing the exact same stuff’
How?
How can a team — running largely the same offensive and defensive sets, with the exact same players — swing the pendulum as drastically as the Brooklyn Nets have in the last two weeks.
Twelve days ago, Kevin Durant slapped the scorer’s table in frustration to cope with the inevitable: His Nets were headed to 1-5, down 13 to a lottery bound Indiana Pacers team despite 11-point odds in their favor.
Yet by Wednesday night, Durant was slapping hands and swapping smiles with all of his teammates after a thorough unpacking of the New York Knicks. It was the Nets’ fourth win in their last six games and the second time they led by at least 35 in one of those victories.
“We were struggling,” Durant said. “We went through a lot, and guys got pride — individual pride — and just wanted to come out and play better.”
There are a number of factors at play in the early season turnaround that has salvaged Brooklyn’s no-longer lost season. The team surprised the biggest of those factors in the locker room after Wednesday’s game.
***
The unfamiliar sound of the home team celebrating reverberated throughout the Barclays Center corridors.
Newly promoted and full-time head coach Jacque Vaughn recorded his first win as Steve Nash’s official replacement, and as he told his — and finally his — players to enjoy a day off on Wednesday, every player in the locker room jumped up and told him to pump the brakes.
That’s when Durant — the unquestioned leader of the locker room as one of the unquestioned best basketball players on the planet — made a gesture.
He gave his new coach the game ball and also gave a short speech.
“The interim tag is gone,” Durant said. “Head coach’s first win. Congratulations.”
It’s been a long road for Vaughn to reclaim the title he once held as the young coach of a rebuilding Orlando Magic team a decade ago. After all, Vaughn was an assistant-turned interim coach for the Nets years ago when the franchise parted ways with Kenny Atkinson. And despite Vaughn going 7-3 after Atkinson’s dismissal, the Nets still hired Nash — a Hall of Fame point guard but unproven rookie head coach — over him.
The Nets almost passed Vaughn over a second time this week. Even after the Boston Celtics suspended Ime Udoka for having an inappropriate relationship with a female subordinate, the Nets still strongly considered hiring Udoka — even as they endured a political superstorm in the aftermath of Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic social media post.
“I guess I was the write-in candidate in the minds of the elections right now, but I’m OK with that,” Vaughn said. “I said to my wife, I might not have been her first choice and we’ve been together 20 years, so it can all work out. So, off we go.”
It’s too soon to make any declarative statements on whether or not hiring Vaughn was the right move to make. But the early returns are promising.
Through Vaughn’s first five games, the Nets own the NBA’s best defense. No opponent has scored more than 98 points against Vaughn this season.
How?
How did a bottom-five NBA defense become the league’s best overnight?
“They’ve obviously rallied around each other. They’ve rallied around the coaching staff. They’ve rallied around JV,” GM Sean Marks said after announcing Vaughn as the full-time head coach on Monday. “He’s been the catalyst for that, so I’ve got to give him credit.”
**
There are enough flowers to go around, and some, without question, must go to the general manager.
The Nets are only four months removed from Durant’s seismic trade request, followed by the “trade-me-or-fire-boffum” ultimatum he issued Nets ownership.
Marks never wavered. He built the roster as if Durant would be suiting up on opening night. He did not force a trade for pennies on the dollar, a move Durant said he appreciated as a sign of his greatness.
All of Marks’ moves have paid dividends. Maybe this will finally be the season his peers acknowledge him with Executive of the Year honors.
Edmond Sumner, fresh off a lost season following an Achilles injury, is playing his best basketball as the starting point guard in Irving’s absence. Royce O’Neale has broken into the starting lineup and has flexed his playmaking skills outside of his steady three-point shooting and defense. Even Yuta Watanabe, who Marks signed to a non-guaranteed contract this offseason, earned a role in Brooklyn’s rotation before injuring his ankle earlier this week.
Not to mention each of the second and third-year players who get steady minutes — specifically Nic Claxton, Cam Thomas and David Duke Jr. — have taken visible strides year-over-year.
And now the recently injured players are starting to turn a corner.
Seth Curry and Joe Harris are each recovering from tricky ankle surgeries performed this calendar year. Curry had his first impactful game of the season against the Knicks, scoring 23 points on 6-of-11 shooting from downtown. Harris is now coming off back-to-back double-digit scoring outings. After battling foot soreness, he finally has air under his three-point shot and reinvigorated life on the defensive end.
Even Ben Simmons is starting to look better. After missing an entire season, getting offseason back surgery, then having the fluid drained from his swollen left knee, Simmons says he is pain-free. He is flashing the speed that made him an impossible open-court check. Barclays Center exploded when he cleaned up Durant’s missed three with a two-handed putback dunk against the Knicks on Wednesday.
Simmons is not remotely close to his old, perennial All-Star self, but he, like his recovering teammates, like his team, is starting to turn a corner.
“It feels good; just getting my legs back, feeling like myself a little bit more easy,” he said. “It’s a good feeling to see progress each game.”
There’s another wild card in Brooklyn: T.J. Warren, who has been cooking in the proverbial hyperbolic time chamber since signing with the Nets this offseason. Warren has missed each of the last two seasons with stress fractures in his foot, but the last time played, he was averaging about 27 points and six rebounds for the Indiana Pacers in the Orlando Bubble.
It’s fair to assume Warren will reach his optimal level of play because Sumner, Harris, Curry and Simmons are each on track or ahead of schedule with their injury rehab. Even Durant, who missed the entire 2019-20 season recovering from a ruptured Achilles, is playing better basketball in Brooklyn than he did pre-injury.
And he’s the one pushing for more from those who are still on the road to recovery.
“We just demand the level of play that we need [from them],” Durant said. “Can’t baby nobody through no injuries. If you on the court, you on the court, and that’s how they all feel. If you can’t play, then go rehab. But once you’re out there, we expect you to do your job — and nobody’s out there complaining about being injured.”
**
But how?
These are still the same players, minus Irving, whose evaporated scoring punch should have been crippling for a Nets team once exclusively built on the foundation laid by its stars.
In Irving’s absence, the Nets have simply worked harder.
It’s how they hung a record-setting 42-point victory on the Wizards at Capital One Arena, how they lapped a team coached by Tom Thibodeau, and how they nearly pulled off a five-game winning streak had it not been for Durant’s anomalous crunch-time missed free throw in the two-point loss in Dallas.
“We’re playing harder on the defensive end. That’s something that we’re really trying to build on because defense wins games. I know it’s cliche, but it’s the truth,” said Sumner, who scored 18 points in 19 minutes against the Knicks and has started at the point in each of the Nets’ last four games. “Losing. You lose some games that you felt you should have won, and you look back at it, and you were giving up easy baskets. There’s no second efforts, no helping each other.”
Sumner said the team film sessions have been honest, with players calling each other out for “unacceptable” defensive effort.
“Us not playing hard is not acceptable. Us not caring on the defensive end is just not acceptable,” he said. “The schemes are still the same; we’re doing the exact same stuff. I just feel like we’re covering for each other. If I get beat off the bounce, I know somebody is right there to pick me up. I feel like we’re really just coming together. … We’re a lot more games in, and we’re willing to sacrifice, so we’re really trusting guys more.”
And in comes the elephant in the room — the Nets have hit their stride without their second-best player.
It remains unclear when Irving will complete the requirements needed to return to the floor after the Nets deemed him “unfit to be associated with” the franchise. He is serving a minimum five-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, but the Nets outlined six time consuming steps he must complete before returning to action — including meeting with both the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish leaders in Brooklyn, condemning the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” denouncing antisemitism and completing sensitivity training.
As of Wednesday, Marks had no update on Irving’s progress back to the court. Marks has yet to speak with Irving directly following the suspension. He has only spoken with Irving’s representatives, and it’s considered unlikely the star guard meets the necessary benchmarks to return by Nov. 13 against the Los Angeles Lakers, which would be the first game after his five-game suspension Irving would be eligible to play.
How will the Nets approach reintegrating Irving — who has picked up a reputation as a ball stopper due to his superior offensive gifts — into a free-flowing offensive system? Can they keep the same defensive energy? Will he accept the individual challenge on the defensive end?
That’s what comes next for a Nets team finally hitting its stride without its superstar guard. Folding Irving, provided he returns from his suspension, into the rotation will be easier said than done.
“We showed two clips at halftime: the two clips were us shifting [defensively] very much,” said Vaughn. “Covering for each other, the talk behind it is not going to be perfect. That’s what we talked about. The basketball isn’t perfect, but you cover for your teammate and he covers with someone else and we can live with it.”
()
Nike-Kyrie relationship is likely over, Knight tells CNBC
The relationship between Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Nike is likely broken for good, the footwear giant’s co-founder told CNBC.
“I would doubt we would go back,” co-founder Phil Knight said in an interview that aired Thursday. “But I don’t know for sure.”
Nike announced last Friday that it had “suspended” its relationship with Irving and canceled plans to release his next signature shoe, part of the massive fallout that followed his tweet about a link to a movie containing anti-Semitic material. The Nets also suspended Irving for at least five games; he has already missed four.
Irving signed with Nike in 2011 and had a signature shoe line since 2014, with his annual endorsement deal estimated at at least $11 million.
“Kyrie crossed the line,” Knight said. “It’s pretty simple. He made statements that we just can’t live up to and that’s why we ended the relationship. And that was fine with me.”
Irving posted a since-deleted tweet last month with a link to a documentary titled “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which includes Holocaust denial and conspiracy theories about Jews. In a controversial post-game interview a few days later, Irving defended his right to post whatever he wanted.
The Nets said they decided to suspend Irving in part because he “refused to state unequivocally that he had no anti-Semitic beliefs.”
“Same situation. It was dug,” Knight said.
Irving eventually made an Instagram post after the Nets announced their decision to suspend him, writing in part, “To all the Jewish families and communities who are hurt and affected by my post, I am deeply sorry for causing you pain. bother and I apologize. “
A day later, Nike suspended its relationship with Irving.
Irving has also been criticized by several anti-hate groups, including the Anti-Defamation League, as well as NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Irving and Silver met earlier this week in New York to discuss the situation, one of several conditions the Nets wanted Irving to meet before reinstating him.
A small group of protesters were outside Barclays Center before the team played the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, claiming Irving had been treated unfairly by the team and others for speaking his mind .
“We look at who we sign and how much we pay and we look at not just how good the athlete is, but what his character is,” Knight said. “It’s not an exact science, but it’s a process that we’re going through with a lot of intensity and with a lot of people getting their hands on it.”
Irving has had no shortage of controversial opinions throughout his career. He repeatedly asked if the Earth was round before finally apologizing to the science teachers. After the pandemic hit in 2020, he urged players to consider skipping the season resumption in a bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida. And last year, his refusal to get a COVID-19 shot resulted in him being banned from playing in most Nets home games.
———
AP NBA: and
ABC News
I’m marrying my brother-in-law and people say it’s “wrong”
Forget the better half – it’s his half-brother.
TikTok user Vicky Papadakis, 22, is making a show of her marriage after sharing with her followers that her husband, Matt Kiatipis, also 22, is actually her own half-brother – and she doesn’t care what the enemies say.
In various clips posted to her account, the Greek model has been known to show off her lover, a basketball coach, to the surprise and disgust of viewers. In a video, Papadakis wrote, “When your stepbrother walks in but you forget he’s your ‘stepbrother’.”
The post featured the couple, who reside in Canada, looking lovingly at each other. In a separate snap, the couple do a coordinated dance as text in the image brags about their marriage.
“I heard you married your brother-in-law,” she wrote on the video, referring to questions her fans are asking her.
“Yes, yes I did,” Papadakis replied in the clip. The comments below indicated that followers were scratching their heads over the unorthodox relationship and even questioned if the pair were even legal.
One said, “I know it’s not illegal, but it’s just wrong…”
“You both need to go to therapy. WTF is wrong with women these days? another reprimanded.
However, a few hopeless romantics came to the defense of Papadakis and Kiatipis, one of whom reminded the others that they were not organic brothers and sisters. “If they grew up together, it’s weird otherwise you all need to relax.”
“Am I weird? I don’t see anything wrong with that,” another agreed. “They’re not blood related”
Recently, a Finn, Matilda Eriksson, also made headlines after getting married to her half-brother, Samuli. The 23-year-old woman and her 27-year-old man met at her mother’s 50th birthday party. Eriksson’s mother married Samuli’s father in 2019.
“I responded immediately with passion,” Eriksson told Yahoo! News of their first meeting. “It took us two weeks to start dating after that and he moved in with me straight away. It felt good and natural immediately.
She noted that some of their friends were hesitant about the relationship, but her mother reassured her that the connection was good.
“Some of our friends were a little dubious at first and [were] kind of judgment.
“My mother told me to do what I thought was right at the time, putting everything else aside and following my heart, and that led to me marrying Samuli,” Eriksson explained. .
“We both had a few long relationships before, but we never felt like this with anyone.”
New York Post
Suspicious blast destroys buildings in Mexican border state
Mexican authorities are investigating an explosion at a shopping mall in a border state. The blast comes two months after state troopers were killed when their home exploded in an apparent cartel attack, which was officially ruled as a gas leak.
The explosion took place Monday in Saltillo, Coahuila, in a shopping center in the Villas de San Lorenzo neighborhood. The blast appears to have been centered on a restaurant where Birria and other meats are sold and completely destroyed the building.
Information provided to Breitbart Texas by local Department of Civil Defense officials indicates that the blast shattered the windows of about 50 homes in the area and caused structural damage to seven buildings. Two women walking past the mall at the time of the blast required medical evaluation but were released.
State authorities say the blast was due to a gas explosion, similar to the incident at the police home. As Breitbart Texas reported, this explosion was allegedly caused by cartel members targeting officers belonging to the Coahuila Attorney General’s Security Service. In the aftermath of the house explosion, the Sinaloa Cartel took the credit. Authorities still maintain that the gas was to blame. No criminal organization has taken credit for the most recent case at the mall to date.
Coahuila Attorney General Gerardo Marquez told local news outlets to avoid promoting “fake news” and stories that “promote fear and panic”. Marquez said there is “strong evidence that the explosion was caused by the buildup of gas” in the mall.
Coahuila has seen an increase in cartel violence in recent months. In the northern part of the state, the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas has carried out numerous attacks on law enforcement.
Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels that silence their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in these regions, including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas, if a pseudonym was not used. Chronicles of the Breitbart Texas Cartel are published in English and in their original version Spanish. This article was written by “CE Herrera” and “JM Martinez” from Coahuila.
Breitbart News
Loons leave Wil Trapp, Tyler Miller, Alan Benitez unprotected for expansion draft
Minnesota United have protected 12 players from being selected by St. Louis City in Friday’s MLS expansion draft.
The Loons’ off-limits players, which became public Thursday, are forwards Luis Amarilla and Mender Garcia; attacking midfielders Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod, Franco Fragapane and Bongi Hlongwane; central midfielders Hassani Dotson and Kervin Arriaga; defenders Kemar Lawrence, Michael Boxall and D.J. Taylor,; and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.
In turn, Minnesota left 17 players available for the new MLS club to possible take one. United’s key unprotected players were midfielder Wil Trapp, goalkeeper Tyler Miller and defenders Alan Benitez and Bakaye Dibassy.
Minnesota has yet to announce its end-of-season roster decisions, but Trapp, the club’s captain, and Miller are expected to be under contract in Minnesota for 2023. MNUFC said it would share its full roster decisions next week.
Benitez was signed to 2 1/2-year contract in July and arrived on a free transfer from Paraguyan club Cerro Porteno, but ended up behind Taylor on the right-back depth chart to finish last season.
In July, Dibassy, 33, signed a one-year contract with MNUFC for 2023, with a club option for 2024. Minnesota’s top center back then suffered a ruptured quadricep tendon in his right leg in August, with a recovery time expected to continue into 2023.
Minnesota also left unprotected: Brent Kallman, Romain Metanire, Abu Danladi, Niko Hansen, Jacori Hayes, Oniel Fisher, Callum Montgomery and Eric Dick.
Metanire, a former MLS All-Star from Mali, was plagued by hamstring injuries over the previous year. He is out of contract and not expected to return to the Loons next season.
United also didn’t protect three recent draft picks: Nabi Kibunguchy, Justin McMaster and Tani Oluwaseyi. Minnesota, by rule, did not have to protect its four homegrown players: Fred Emmings, Patrick Weah, Devin Padelford and newly acquired Cameron Dunbar.
Two players on expiring loans also were left unprotected: Joseph Rosales and Jonathan Gonzalez. Rosales is more likely than Gonzalez to return to Minnesota for next season.
Iran says it has built a hypersonic missile
Iran said it had built a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating any air defense system, as the United Nations atomic agency reported that Tehran continued to block its investigation into Iranian nuclear activities.
wsj
