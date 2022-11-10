Connect with us

Blockchain

Galaxy Digital Reveals $76.8M Exposure to FTX Exchange

Galaxy Digital Reveals $76.8M Exposure to FTX Exchange
Blockchain News
  • Galaxy Digital has reported that $47.5 million is in the withdrawal process now.
  • The firm claims it has $1.5 billion in liquidity despite the present crisis.

On its most recent quarterly earnings statement on November 9th, blockchain financial services company Galaxy Digital revealed that it has $76.8 million in cash and digital assets exposed to struggling cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Galaxy Digital has reported that $47.5 million is in the withdrawal process now.

After a consumer bank run and a disastrous price decrease in its native FTX Token FTT, which the exchange utilizes as collateral, FTX declared the day before that it has blocked all withdrawals due to a liquidity issue.

$1.5 Billion in Liquidity 

Revenue for Galaxy Digital is generated via many sources, including advising fees, management fees, lending income, mining income, and changes in the fair value of assets and derivatives. Revenue for the third quarter dropped 84.9% year over year, to $32.7 million. This was because returns on capital expenditures were much lower than in the prior-year period.

Galaxy Digital claims it has $1.5 billion in liquidity despite the present crisis, including $1.0 billion in cash and an additional $235.8 million in stablecoins. For the three months ending September 30th, the company’s partner capital dropped by 12 percent year over year to $1.8 billion, with the falling value of the cryptocurrency market being the company’s stated reason.

The firm has announced that by the end of the following year it will have completed its restructuring and will have moved its stock listings from the Toronto Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States. 

Co-president Damian Vanderwilt plans to stand down and become an advisor and board member in the middle of January 2023. The company repurchased around 52% of its outstanding shares for roughly $52 million between May 16 and October 24 using cash on hand.

Blockchain

Creator Royalties Will Stay on NFT Marketplace OpenSea

November 10, 2022

Creator Royalties Will Stay on NFT Marketplace OpenSea
  • OpenSea said on Saturday that it was reviewing its approach towards royalty payments.
  • The NFT artist or creator determines the royalty rate.

OpenSea, the most prominent NFT marketplace, has declared that despite strong community resistance, it would continue to demand creator royalties on NFTs.

Following a spate of competing marketplaces that had either rejected such fees or made them optional for traders to pay, OpenSea said on Saturday that it was reviewing its approach towards imposing creator royalty payments on NFTs. The NFT artist or creator determines the royalty rate, which is usually between 5 and 10 percent of the item’s resale price.

Backlash From Creators

OpenSea had self-imposed a deadline of December 8 to review community input and potential courses of action, some of which include making creator fees voluntary for traders, only enforcing them on certain sorts of NFT collections, or deploying new enforcement mechanisms.

Many renowned developers, such as Yuga Labs, the developer of Bored Ape Yacht Club, voiced their displeasure with OpenSea’s plans to discontinue enforcing royalties and started coordinating amongst themselves in response.

The Hundreds, a well-known streetwear label, said on Tuesday that it will not be releasing any new OpenSea NFT products this week, marking an escalation in the brand’s reaction. “May it be a reminder to them, to you, and the world that the artists are always in control,” the firm’s founders wrote.

OpenSea urged authors to incentivize sellers to pay royalties by directing customers to stores that do so. It also suggested incorporating new forms of control.

On Saturday, OpenSea unveiled a blacklist that prevents listed markets from processing newly formed NFT projects’ revenues. This strategy is directed at OpenSea’s main competitors—marketplaces that do not strictly enforce royalty rates.

Blockchain

FTX CEO Reportedly Moved $4 Billion To Struggling Alameda Research

November 10, 2022

FTX CEO Reportedly Moved $4 Billion To Struggling Alameda Research
Exchange News
  • A significant percentage of Alameda’s $14.6 billion assets were held in FTT.
  • Nearly 94% of SBF’s wealth was destroyed in less than three days.

According to a Reuter’s report, when Alameda Research suffered a string of losses in its operations, FTX continued to assist the company using consumer monies. The loss of a $500 million loan agreement with the now-defunct crypto lender Voyager Digital was one of the biggest. The American branch of FTX spent $1.4 billion in an auction in September to acquire Voyager’s assets.

Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), CEO of FTX, allegedly moved $4 billion in FTX money collateralized by assets including FTT and Robinhood Markets Inc. shares. According to two sources with knowledge of the situation cited by Reuters, some of the money came from client deposits. The two individuals claim that SBF hid its intention to assist Alameda from other FTX officials for fear of the news spreading.

Verge of Collapse

However, according to a claim by media outlet CoinDesk based on a purportedly leaked balance sheet, a significant percentage of Alameda’s $14.6 billion assets were held in FTT. CEO Caroline Ellison of Alameda said on Twitter that the financial statements only reflect a portion of the corporate entities. She indicated that assets worth more than $10 billion were left out of the calculation.

Even yet, concerns about Alameda’s financials mounted, and then Binance’s decision to sell its FTT holdings came as a crushing blow. As a result of the domino effect, $6 billion worth of cryptocurrency was taken off the FTX exchange in only three days. There is very little hope for FTX’s continued existence if it is unable to get funding. Nearly 94% of SBF’s wealth was destroyed in less than three days, bringing FTX to the verge of collapse.

Blockchain

Algorithmic Stablecoin USDD Depegs, Now Trading at $0.98

November 10, 2022

Algorithmic Stablecoin USDD Depegs, Now Trading at $0.98
