Good news for crores of railway passengers, now tickets are not needed for traveling in the train! Know Details – jkbreakingnews.net

Many types of facilities are being provided by the railways for the passengers. Today we will tell you about such a facility, through which you can board the train without a ticket.

Many times a passenger is unable to get a confirmed ticket or if he does not get a ticket to his destination, then heavy penalty is imposed by the railways. Now you can pay this penalty also through card. Railways is connecting electronic devices with 4G to run them smoothly.

A new step has been taken by the Railways. In this step, you can pay the fare or fine in the train with the debit card. That is, now if you do not have a train ticket, then after boarding the train, you can also get it made by paying with the card.

According to the railway rules, if you do not have a reservation and you have to go somewhere by train, then you can board the train only by taking platform ticket.

You can get tickets made very easily by going to the ticket checker. This rule (Indian Railways Rules) has been made by the Railways itself. For this, you will have to contact TTE immediately by taking a platform ticket. Then TTE will create a ticket till your destination point.

According to the Railway Board, the officers have 2G SIMs installed in the Point of Selling ie POS machines, due to which there is network problem in distant areas, but now you do not need to worry. The facility of 4G SIM is being started by the Railways for these machines, so you can easily make the payment.

