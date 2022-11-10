News
GOP nudges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff
By SARA BURNETT, JILL COLVIN and WILL WEISSERT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on a series of tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
Either party could secure a Senate majority with wins in both Nevada and Arizona — where the races were too early to call. But there was a strong possibility that, for the second time in two years, the Senate majority could come down to a runoff in Georgia next month, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker failing to earn enough votes to win outright.
In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Pennsylvania to Kansas, while many West Coast contests were still too early to call. But Republicans notched several important victories in their bid to get to the 218 seats needed to reclaim the House majority. In a particularly symbolic victory, the GOP toppled House Democratic campaign chief Sean Patrick Maloney of New York.
Control of Congress will decide how the next two years of Biden’s term play out, and whether he is able to achieve more of his agenda or see it blocked by a new GOP majority. Republicans are likely to launch a spate of investigations into Biden, his family and his administration if they take power, while a GOP takeover of the Senate would hobble the president’s ability to appoint judges.
“Regardless of what the final tally of these elections show, and there’s still some counting going on, I’m prepared to work with my Republican colleagues,” Biden said Wednesday, in his first public remarks since the polls closed. “The American people have made clear, I think, that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well.”
Democratic candidates who prioritized protecting abortion rights, after this summer’s Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade court decision, performed well. The party won governors’ races in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — battlegrounds critical to Biden’s 2020 win over Donald Trump. But Republicans held on to governors’ mansions in Florida, Texas and Georgia, another battleground state Biden narrowly won two years ago.
Even if the GOP ultimately wins the House, it won’t be by a margin as large as during other midterm cycles. Democrats gained a net of 41 House seats under Trump in 2018, President Barack Obama saw the GOP gain 63 in 2010 and Republicans gained 54 seats in 1994, during the Bill Clinton administration.
A small majority in the House would pose a great challenge for the GOP and especially California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to be House speaker and would have little room for error in navigating a chamber of members eager to leverage their votes to advance their own agenda.
Though neither party had yet secured a majority in either congressional chamber, the midterms — on track to be the most expensive ever — didn’t feature a strong GOP surge, uplifting for Democrats who had braced for sweeping losses. That raised questions about how big the Republicans could hope their possible majority might be.
“As we sit here I can’t, with 100% certainty, tell you who holds the House majority,” said Maloney, whose defeat marks the first time since 1980 the head of the Democratic House campaign arm has been defeated. “If we fall a little short, we’re going to know that we gave it our all and we beat the spread.”
Democrats had faced historic headwinds. The party in power almost always suffers losses in the president’s first midterm elections, but Democrats bet that anger from the Supreme Court’s decision to gut abortion rights might energize their voters to buck historical trends.
In Pennsylvania, Democrats won the governorship and Senate in the key battleground state. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke five months ago, flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat, topping Trump-endorsed Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. In the governor’s race Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro beat Republican Doug Mastriano, an election denier who some feared would not certify a Democratic presidential win in the state in 2024.
Georgia, meanwhile, was set for yet another runoff on Dec. 6. In 2021, Warnock used a runoff to win his seat as did Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff — which gave Democrats control of the Senate. Both Warnock and Walker were already fundraising off the race stretching into a second round.
Both Republicans and Democratic incumbents maintained key Senate seats. In Wisconsin, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson prevailed over Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, while in New Hampshire, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan beat Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who had initially promoted Trump’s lies about the 2020 election but tried to shift away those views closer to Election Day.
AP VoteCast, a broad survey of the national electorate, showed that high inflation and concerns about the fragility of democracy were heavily influencing voters. Half of voters said inflation factored significantly, with groceries, gasoline, housing, food and other costs that have shot up in the past year. Slightly fewer — 44% — said the future of democracy was their primary consideration.
Biden didn’t entirely shoulder the blame for inflation, with close to half of voters saying the higher-than-usual prices were more because of factors outside of his control. And despite the president bearing criticism from a pessimistic electorate, some of those voters backed Democratic candidates.
Democrats were betting on a midterm boost resulting from voter outrage over the elimination of a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. Voters in reliably red Kentucky rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion. In the swing state of Michigan, meanwhile, voters approved a measure to enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution.
The results mirrored an August vote in conservative Kansas, where voters soundly rejected changing that state’s constitution to let lawmakers tighten restrictions or ban abortions.
VoteCast showed that 7 in 10 national voters said overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was an important factor in their midterm decisions. It also showed the reversal was broadly unpopular. And roughly 6 in 10 say they favor a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide.
There were no widespread problems with ballots or voter intimidation reported around the country, though there were hiccups typical of most Election Days.
In the first national election since the Jan. 6 insurrection, some who participated in or were in the vicinity of the attack on the U.S. Capitol were poised to win elected office. One of those Republican candidates, Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin — who was outside the Capitol during the deadly riot — won a House seat. Another, J.R. Majewski, lost to Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur.
Trump lifted Republican Senate candidates to victory in Ohio and North Carolina. JD Vance, the bestselling author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” defeated 10-term congressman Tim Ryan, while Rep. Ted Budd beat Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court.
Trump had endorsed more than 300 candidates across the country, hoping the night would end in a red wave he could ride to the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. After summoning reporters and his most loyal supporters to a watch party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Tuesday, he ended the night without a triumphant speech.
Still, the former president insisted on social media that he’d had “A GREAT EVENING.” Hours later, Palm Beach County issued an evacuation order for an area that included Trump’s club with Tropical Storm Nicole approaching.
Associated Press writer Hannah Fingerhut contributed.
Follow the AP's coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at And learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at
Wholesale inventories are revised lower as growth slows more than expected
Wholesale inventories in the United States at the end of September were lower than previously thought, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.
Wholesale inventories rose 0.6% from the previous month, two tenths of a point below the advance estimate. Economists had expected the figure to hold steady at a 0.8% gain.
The weaker-than-expected growth is likely a sign of caution from some traders as demand slows thanks to the Fed’s tightening of financial conditions. Additionally, supply chain issues stemming from the shutdowns in China could lower computer and electronics inventories, which fell 0.5%.
Compared to a year ago, inventories increased by 24.1%.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product. Weak inventory growth in the first quarter of the year was one of the main reasons for the contraction in gross domestic product. Economists expect GDP to contract slightly again in the fourth quarter.
Oil inventories fell 3.8%, but this was likely due to price changes rather than an actual decline. Gas prices fell 4.9% in September and inventory figures are not adjusted for price changes.
#MeToo Hits Comedian Bill Murray Again As Gina Davis Accuses Him Of Assault Following His Recent 100K Settlement To An Unknown Actress For Same Crime
So #MeToo never dies, once you decide to be a j-rk, it will come back haunting you even in your grave. Yes! Some dead Hollywood stars are accused of assault with no chance to defend themselves. Unfortunately for Bill Murray, his victims did not wait till he is dead. They are hitting him while he's…
#MeToo Hits Comedian Bill Murray Again As Gina Davis Accuses Him Of Assault Following His Recent 100K Settlement To An Unknown Actress For Same Crime
Heat arena could be in for another name change amid collapse of FTX; Herro, Martin questionable for Thursday
Amid the liquidity issues of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and decision by Binance not to pursue a takeover of FTX, the naming rights of the Miami Heat’s arena have come into question 17 months after the facility formally changed to FTX Arena from AmericanAirlines Arena.
The Heat on Wednesday said, “It is far too premature for us to comment,” even as it is possible FTX soon will cease to exist. The team declined further immediate comment in the wake of reports of investigations into FTX’s business practices.
Miami-Dade County in March 2021 agreed to a 19-year, $135 million contract with FTX for naming rights to the facility alongside Biscayne Bay, with the official renaming coming three months later.
Last month, the FTX logo was formally placed on the arena’s roof, replacing the airplane logo of American Airlines.
South Florida has had an uneven history of naming rights with its sporting venues.
It wasn’t until March 2021 that Marlins Park became loanDepot Park. Hard Rock Stadium previously went without a title sponsor as Dolphins Stadium from 2005 to 2009. And the Florida Panthers currently are without a title sponsor for their Sunrise Arena, which is currently being called FLA Live Arena.
FTX made a significant splash with its entry into the sports realm. Beyond the Heat’s arena, the company has a sponsorship-patch agreement with Major League Baseball for umpire uniforms, a Formula 1 sponsorship with Mercedes, the naming rights for Cal-Berkley’s football field, and marketing agreements with Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Sohei Otani, among others.
Heat captain Udonis Haslem is featured in a commercial for FTX that plays inside the arena and on the team’s broadcasts. Haslem was one of multiple Heat players offered the opportunity to invest in FTX.
Herro, Martin questionable
The Heat are listing starters Tyler Herro (sprained right ankle) and Caleb Martin (bruised right quad) as questionable for Thursday night’s visit by the Charlotte Hornets to FTX Arena.
Herro also missed Monday’s home victory over the Portland Trail Blazers with the injury, his lone previous absence of the season. He injured the ankle during the first half of Friday’s road loss to the Indiana Pacers, playing through to the finish that night.
Martin’s lone absence was when he was suspended for the Oct. 24 home loss to the Toronto Raptors, after a melee two night earlier against the Raptors.
Listed as out for Thursday by the Heat are Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Jamal Cain (G League).
Despite the tropical activity that led to the Heat cancelling Wednesday’s practice, Thursday’s game against the Hornets, as of Wednesday evening, still was scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Hornets again listed LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward as out for their Wednesday night game against the visiting Trail Blazers. Also, Cody Martin, twin brother of the Heat’s Caleb Martin, has been dealing with a quadriceps issue.
“We haven’t played one game with everybody healthy,” Hornets forward PJ Washington told the Charlotte Observer. “So for everybody out there that’s thinking we are just losing or whatever, I mean we haven’t had our main guys at the end of the day. So once they get back, everything is going to change.”
Upon review
As seemingly has become the norm for the Heat and their opponents this season, the latest set of NBA last-two-minute officiating reports shows another moment that got away.
In the lone officiating error cited by the NBA over the final two minutes of the Heat’s 110-107 Monday night loss to the Trail Blazers, the league said the Heat should have been awarded a free throw for a defensive-three-seconds violation by Portland’s Justise Winslow with 55.7 seconds to play with the score tied 102-102 at the time.
The Heat lost that game on a Jason Hart 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Kaley Cuoco Praises Jennifer Aniston for Sharing Her Infertility Journey
Kaley Cuoco has applauded Jennifer Anniston for being candid about her first-time infertility journey.
The ‘Big Bang Theory’ actress – who is pregnant with her first child – asked for people’s sympathy on Wednesday after the ‘Friends’ alum opened up about her failed in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments while constantly pushing back pregnancy rumours.
“You never know what people are going through behind the scenes,” Cuoco, 36, wrote above a quote from Aniston’s Allure cover story. “Stop assuming and judging every little thing! @jenniferaniston thanks for sharing this story!!!”
Although Aniston, 53, revealed she tried to get pregnant in her late 30s and 40s, she said ‘making a baby’ was a ‘hard road’ – especially when people assumed that she didn’t want to be a mother.
“All the years and years and years of [media] speculation… It was really tough,” the “Morning Show” actress said.
“I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I threw everything on it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, “Freeze your eggs.” Have fun.’ You just don’t think about it,” she added.
Aniston went on to clarify her split from Brad Pitt in 2005, which some people say ended because she “wouldn’t bear him a child.”
“Those were absolute lies,” Aniston said of the “narrative” that she “was just selfish” and “only cared about my career.”
“And God forbid that a woman succeeds and has no children. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage is because I wouldn’t give him a child,” she continued, adding, “I don’t. I have nothing to hide at this point.”
Cuoco’s fierce support comes just a month after the ‘Flight Attendant’ star and partner Tom Pelphrey announced they were expecting a baby girl.
“💕Baby girl Pelphrey is coming in 2023💕,” the “Meet Cute” star wrote via Instagram. “Beyond the blessing and the moon…I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!”
Although the actress has never spoken about her own fertility journey, she was “horribly sick” during her first trimester, saying she “slept every day between setups” while filming her upcoming movie. “Roleplay”.
The couple confirmed their relationship in May, just a month before she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Karl Cook.
Kim Zolciak Defaults Court’s Order – Says She’s Not Leaving Her $2.6 Million Mansion Despite Default In $300K Mortgage Payment
Okay, so the Real Housewives star Kim Zolciak and her former NFL player husband Kroy Biermann may have settled their $300K mortgage debt and regained access to their $2.6 million mansion. Or the couple has decided to disregard the court's orders and not leave their beloved mansion. Either way, Kim is here to tell y'all,…
Kim Zolciak Defaults Court's Order – Says She's Not Leaving Her $2.6 Million Mansion Despite Default In $300K Mortgage Payment
