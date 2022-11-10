Donald Trump was asked on Election Day, how much Republican midterm results should be seen as a function of his own efforts.
News
Here is the inflation breakdown for October 2022 – in a graph
People buy bread at a supermarket in Monterey Park, California on October 19, 2022.
Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images
Inflation was weaker than expected in October, although basic household goods such as housing, food and energy remained among the main contributors to consumer price inflation at a historical rate. fast, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday.
Inflation is a measure of how quickly the prices consumers pay for a wide range of goods and services increase.
The consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation, jumped 7.7% in October from a year earlier, the smallest 12-month increase since January. Economists had expected an annual increase of 7.9%, according to Dow Jones. Basically, a basket of goods and services that cost $100 a year ago costs $107.70 today.
The annual rate is down from June’s pandemic-era peak of 9.1% and September’s reading of 8.2%, but is near the highest levels since the early 1980s .
“It’s obviously still very high,” Andrew Hunter, senior US economist at Capital Economics, said of the October reading. “But at least it’s a step in the right direction.”
A drop in the annual inflation rate does not mean that the prices of goods and services have fallen; it just means that prices are not rising as quickly.
Learn more about personal finance:
Consumers reduce purchases of Christmas gifts amid higher inflation
How to Avoid Medicare Scams During Open Enrollment
Here are the pros and cons of owning cryptocurrency in a 401(k)
While the overall annual reading is generally easier for consumers to understand, the monthly change is a more accurate indicator of short-term trends, i.e. whether inflation is picking up or slowing down, the analysts said. economists.
The CPI rose 0.4% from September, according to the BLS. Economists were expecting a monthly increase of 0.6%.
“Over the last year at 18 months, we’ve seen a lot of 0.4%, 0.5%, 0.6%,” Hunter said. “That’s why annual inflation has been so high.”
Consistent monthly readings of around 0.2% would suggest inflation was under control, he said.
The “generalization” of price increases
A healthy economy experiences a low degree of inflation each year. US Federal Reserve officials aim to keep inflation around 2% per year.
But prices started rising at an unusually fast pace from early 2021, after years of low inflation.
When the US economy reopened, an imbalance between supply and demand fueled inflation which was initially limited to items such as used cars but has since spread and lasted longer than many officials and economists had predicted.
“That’s the crux of the matter: the pervasiveness of inflation,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.
Inflation was a major concern for voters ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. An NBC News poll released last weekend found 81% of those polled were either somewhat or very dissatisfied with the state of the economy – a level not seen since the midterms of 2010.
The typical U.S. household is spending $445 more per month on the same items than a year ago, according to an estimate from Moody’s Analytics based on the September CPI report.
Meanwhile, many workers’ compensation has not kept pace with inflation, resulting in a loss of purchasing power. Hourly earnings fell 2.8% over the past year after adjusting for inflation, according to the BLS.
Food, energy and housing are the main contributors
Large and steady increases in food, energy and housing prices have been troubling, despite recent improvement, McBride said.
These are basic necessities that make up a large share of household spending, which makes inflation “so problematic” for households, he said.
“You can’t live without eating, you can’t live without cooking or heating the house, and you need a roof over your head,” McBride said. “Those are three categories that continue to drive these high levels of inflation.”
Housing makes up the largest share of average consumer budgets, accounting for 34% of household spending in 2021, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Labor. Transportation, which includes gasoline, and food are #2 and #3, respectively, at 16% and 12%.
Any significant relief for household budgets is something that is still well beyond the horizon.
Greg McBride
chief financial analyst at Bankrate
House prices rose in October, jumping 0.8% from September – the largest monthly increase in this category since August 1990, according to the BLS. The category is up 6.9% year over year.
The “food at home” index – or grocery store prices – jumped 12.4% in October from the same period a year ago. That’s an improvement from 13.5% in August, which was the biggest 12-month increase in more than 40 years, since 1979.
The energy category — which includes gasoline, fuel oil, natural gas and electricity — rose 17.6% last month from October 2021. That’s down from 19, 8% September.
“Any meaningful relief for household budgets is something that is still well over the horizon,” McBride said.
Gasoline prices had been a main irritant for many Americans earlier in the year. Pump prices retreated from summer highs of over $5 a gallon nationally, but rose slightly last week; they currently average $3.80 per gallon, per AAA.
“We have a long way to go”
“Core” inflation – a measure that excludes food and energy costs, which can be volatile – is important for predicting future inflation trends, economists said.
The measure gives an idea of the evolution of generalized inflation. Core inflation was 6.6% in September, the largest 12-month increase since August 1982. Core inflation rose to 6.3% in October over a year ago; the index rose 0.3% during the month compared to 0.6% in September.
Housing, which includes rent, was the “dominating factor” in the monthly increase in the “core” CPI, according to the BLS. It represented 40% of annual underlying inflation.
The CPI generally lags price dynamics in the broader housing market and is unlikely to be an accurate current snapshot of house prices, economists said. Home sales and mortgage volumes have slowed significantly, leading some to declare that the United States is in a housing recession.
Other “noteworthy” increases over the past year include medical care (+5%), home furnishings and operations (8.4%), new vehicles (8.4%) and personal care (6.4%), according to the BLS.
The monthly increases came from housing, auto insurance, recreation, new vehicles and personal care, according to the BLS. There were also some monthly declines: used cars and trucks, medical care, clothing and airline tickets, he added.
“Price pressures remain evident across a wide range of goods and services,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at a Nov. 2 news conference.
The central bank has aggressively raised borrowing costs to cool the economy and reduce inflation. Powell signaled that the policy will likely continue for the foreseeable future.
“I would also say that it is premature to discuss a break [interest-rate increases]“, Powell said. “And it’s not something we think about; that’s really not a conversation to have right now.”
“We have a long way to go.”
Inflation is not just an American phenomenon
Inflation is not just a problem in the United States. In fact, it has been worse elsewhere.
For example, consumers in the UK saw prices rise 10.1% annually in September, matching a 40-year high in July.
But on the global stage, inflation first showed up in the United States, Hunter said. This is in part due to Covid-related restrictions unfolding earlier in many states compared to the rest of the world and federal support for households to kick-start economic recovery.
“The United States has been a leading indicator of what’s happened to inflation in other countries,” Hunter said.
Inflation is a global problem compounded by geopolitical factors such as the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Pictured: Damage in Donetsk, Ukraine, November 5, 2022, after a bombardment.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Americans had more disposable income as the economy reopened, a result of federal funds such as stimulus checks and pent-up demand to stay home. Meanwhile, Covid-19 lockdowns have upended global supply chains, meaning big money has flowed headlong into fewer goods to buy, driving up prices.
These supply chain issues are “only now beginning to resolve themselves,” Hunter said. But rising labor costs — the result of labor shortages and wages rising at nearly their fastest pace in decades — have also put upward pressure on the cost of jobs. service, he said.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also fueled a spike in commodity prices – for crude oil and grain, for example – which has driven up fuel and food costs, added Hunter.
High energy costs have broad ripple effects on other goods, which become more expensive to produce and transport.
“I think it’s something that will probably take much of 2023 to unfold, if we’re lucky,” McBride said.
cnbc
News
debacle of the FTX platform which was worth 32 billion dollars at the beginning of the year – RT in French
Due to doubts hovering over its accounts, the FTX cryptocurrency platform, based in the Bahamas, has been subject to mass withdrawals. Its competitor Binance has backpedaled after signing an intention to take over the struggling company.
Led by Sam Bankman-Fried, one of the most prominent figures in the cryptocurrency industry, the FTX platform suffered massive withdrawals after the publication of the article from a specialized site and the tweets of Changpeng Zhao , boss of Binance, rival of FTX.
Binance also gave up, on November 9, to acquire its competitor, thus going back on its letter of intent to takeover, signed the day before, in which it affirmed that FTX had “asked it for help because of a major liquidity crisis.
FTX, the platform that was worth 32 billion dollars at the start of the year
“We have decided not to proceed with the transaction to acquire FTX.com […]. At first, our hope was to be able to help FTX customers provide liquidity, but the issues are beyond our control or beyond our ability to help,” Binance finally let out.
“We have seen over the past few years that the crypto ecosystem is becoming more resilient and we believe that over time, outliers that misuse user funds will be eliminated by market force,” the firm added. . According to Investing.com, FTX bankruptcy fears have caused the prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and many other cryptocurrencies to plummet. The plunge in question resulted in a new yearly low for BTC at $17,260.
As AFP notes, the Bahamas-based company was worth $32 billion at the start of the year, but it only took a few doubts about its accounts to precipitate the platform’s debacle.
As a reminder, the value of the cryptocurrency market rose to $3 trillion in November 2021, before dropping below the symbolic cap of $1 trillion in June.
RT All Fr Trans
News
Nick Lachey Apparently Shades Ex Jessica Simpson With Marriage Diss
Nick Lachey may have just served 98 degrees of shade.
During the Love is blind season 3 reunion, the show’s hosts, Nick and his wife vanessa lachey, sat down to rehash the romantic ups and downs with the pod pairs. But it was Nick himself who raised fans’ eyebrows after contacting the contestant Matt Bolton about previous marriages, joking that marriage “is always better the second time around”.
Matt’s reaction to Nick’s comment (and punch)? “Well done, buddy.”
Before marrying Vanessa in 2011, the 98 degrees alum was married to Jessica Simpson for almost four years until their separation in 2006. As for Matt, during this season he revealed that he had already been married once before meeting his costar – and now his wife –Colleen Roseau.
After the reunion – which hit Netflix on Nov. 9 – aired, viewers aired their thoughts on Nick’s apparent dig at the “With You” singer on social media.
Entertainment
News
Pepi and Steffen left United States World Cup roster, Ream and Wright
NEW YORK (AP) — America’s World Cup team is truly of the video generation. Players who received a FaceTime from coach Gregg Berhalter headed to Qatar and those who received audio calls missed the cut.
“I think the best part of the last few days was seeing real smiles from the guys when I told them, and that’s priceless,” Berhalter said Wednesday night after his slate was announced on TV. 26 players.
Tim Ream, Haji Wright, Joe Scally and Sean Johnson have done it.
Ricardo Pepi, Zack Steffen, Paul Arriola and Jordan Pefok came up short.
Norwich’s Josh Sargent and Antalyspor’s Wright beat Pepi, the 19-year-old whose three qualifying goals were second to Christian Pulisic’s five. Berhalter rated Sargent playing in the English League Second Division Championship higher than Pepi in the Dutch Eredivisie, particularly with the United States opening the tournament against Wales on November 21 and facing England four days later before completing group play against Iran on November 29.
“The Dutch League is a big league, but it doesn’t bring the same physicality that the Premier League brings and the Championship brings,” Berhalter said. “Ricardo Pepi could have a great argument for why he should be there, and I can understand that argument.”
Players started receiving text messages from Berhalter on Sunday afternoon: “Are you available? He spent three days going through the list, then turned to just over a dozen days to suffer the devastation of failure.
Of what appears to be the youngest of 32 teams by average age, 29-year-old right-back DeAndre Yedlin is the only remnant of the 2014 World Cup. Yedlin, Pulisic, Kellyn Acosta and Ream are the remaining players from the sadly famous defeat in Trinidad that prevented the Americans from reaching the 2018 tournament.
“It could be a bit of a redemption or revenge tour if you want to call it that,” Yedlin said. “Now is when we really have to – I don’t want to apologize for this, but show how badly we want it.”
With centre-backs Miles Robinson and Chris Richards sidelined by injuries, Ream, 35, returns to the national team for the first time since the opening qualifying window in September 2021. Ream has not played in the four recent qualifying windows as Berhalter favored more mobile options and then was favored over Mark McKenzie and Erik-Palmer Brown.
“He’s playing in the best league in the world and he’s playing at a very high level,” Berhalter said.
Cameron Carter-Vickers, a son of former NBA player Howard Carter, was also chosen as the center back. Carter-Vickers, Johnson, Scally, Wright and goaltender Ethan Horvath didn’t make any of the 14 playoffs.
Shaq Moore was chosen as a substitute over Reggie Cannon at right-back and Cristian Roldan ahead of Malik Tillman in midfield, where Berhalter called Arriola “the strange man”.
“The last few days have been extremely difficult. Some of the toughest I’ve had in a while,” Arriola wrote on Twitter. “My heart is broken.”
Johnson, 33, was a surprise pick over Steffen, who started six qualifiers. He heard the news while sitting on a couch at his home in Hoboken, New Jersey.
“I wasn’t going to stray very far from my phone, I was just waiting for the call,” Johnson said. “The first thing he said, I think, was, ‘Why do you always wear the same camp (training) shirt? Then we talked about yoga and doing yoga that morning. Yes, I was sweating a little. But eventually we got to that point in the conversation and the weight just lifted and it was just pure exhilaration.
Nine players are from Major League Soccer; eight are with English clubs; two each are based in Germany, Italy and Spain; and one each plays in France, Scotland and Turkey.
Scally and midfielder Yunus Musah are only 19 years old. Winger Gio Reyna, son of former US captain Claudio Reyna, turns 20 on Sunday. The average age of 25 years, 175 days from opening is the second youngest for the United States at a World Cup behind 24 years, 24 days in 1990.
Pulisic, America’s biggest star, has started just five games for Chelsea this season. Outside back Sergiño Dest has made just two starts for AC Milan and hasn’t played at all since October 30 due to an adductor injury. Midfielder Weston McKennie has been out of Juventus since October 29 with a thigh problem.
Reyna is coming off repeated leg problems and has played a 90-minute game for Borussia Dortmund since April 2021. Matt Turner, the likely No.1 goalkeeper, is yet to make his Premier League debut for Arsenal and was limited to four Europa League. matches for the Gunners this season, on October 20.
Midfielder Luca de la Torre hasn’t played for Spain’s Celta Vigo since October 24 due to a torn muscle in his left leg and may not be fit for 90 minutes. Sargent returned for Norwich in the English League Second Division on Saturday after missing two games with a calf injury.
Berhalter, the first former American player to coach the Americans at a World Cup, reminded those who didn’t understand how he was cut from the roster in 2006. Three weeks later he was riding the monorail between the Magic Kingdom and the Disney-MGM studios. in Florida on vacation when he learned that he was replacing Cory Gibbs, who suffered a knee injury.
“I wanted to acknowledge that it’s unpleasant news that they’re getting, but there’s also this silver lining,” Berhalter said.
Even players considered locks, such as McKennie, Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson, had eagerly awaited Berhalter’s call.
“It’s always a relief and always a weight on your shoulders,” McKennie said, “when you can actually hear the words that you’re on the final list.”
The list :
Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton, England), Sean Johnson (New York), Matt Turner (Arsenal, England).
Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Glasgow Celtic, Scotland), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan, Italy), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany), DeAndre Yedlin (Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville).
Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds, England), Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles), Tyler Adams (Leeds, England), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo, Spain), Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy), Yunus Musah (Valencia , Spain) ), Cristian Roldan (Seattle).
Forwards: Jesús Ferreira (Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Gio Reyna (Borussia, Dortmund, Germany), Josh Sargent (Norwich, England), Tim Weah (Lille, France), Haji Wright (Antalspor, Turkey).
___
AP World Cup coverage: and
Frankfurt’s Mario Gotze, right, vies for the ball with Gladbach’s Joe Scally, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Mönchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt at Borussia-Park stadium, Mönchengladbach, Germany on Saturday October 22nd 2022. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)
United States soccer players DeAndre Yedlin, Shaq Moore, Aaron Long and Walker Zimmerman hold up shirts, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in New York, after being featured as defenders on the United States men’s national soccer roster for the next World Cup in Qatar. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
United States men’s national team soccer coach Gregg Berhalter smiles, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in New York, as the squad roster for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar is announced. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
News
Bay Area consumer prices are heating up again and exploding at a faster rate
The inflation rate in the Bay Area has started to heat up again, fueled by the rapid rise in prices that burned consumers’ wallets in October, according to a threatening new report released Thursday.
Consumer prices rose 6% in October from the same month a year earlier, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.
After the inflation rate eased slightly and fell 0.5% from June to August, the rate jumped 1% from August to October, according to the federal government report.
California Daily Newspapers
News
The right decides once again to attack Trump
The first part of this quote got a lot of attention, coming from “heads, I win; tails, you lose” the school of accepting blame. But the last part, it turns out, was prophetic. Not only was the startling Republican underperformance blamed on Trump, but the moment extended to something larger: an insistence in some quarters that Trump be excised entirely from Republican politics.
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
This was most evident in parallel excoriations from outlets linked to right-wing media kingmaker Rupert Murdoch. The New York Post’s front page, largely focused on bolstering Rep. Lee Zeldin’s (RN.Y.) failed candidacy in the weeks leading up to the election, pivoted to a celebration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election win. (R) Wednesday morning and Thursday poking fun at the man leading DeSantis in most of the 2024 presidential elections: Trump.
This… evocative image was linked to an essay by conservative writer John Podhoretz.
“Trump is perhaps the most profound electoral repellent in modern American history,” Podhoretz wrote. “The surest way to lose at those midpoints was to be a Trump-backed politician.”
For those who commute to work not on the subway but in the back of a sedan, the Wall Street Journal offered a similar, albeit cartoonless, assessment.
“Trump is the Republican Party’s biggest loser,” headlined an editorial in the newspaper.
“Since his unlikely 2016 victory over the much-hated Hillary Clinton, Mr. Trump has had a perfect record of electoral defeat,” it read. “The GOP was beaten midterm in 2018 due to its low approval rating. Mr. Trump himself lost in 2020. He then sabotaged Georgia’s 2021 runoff by accusing party leaders of failing to reverse his loss somehow.
That left aside Trump’s failed endorsement in the 2017 Alabama Senate special election and the backlash of the Virginia legislative races that year, but we digress.
Even at Fox News, the network deeply linked to Trump’s political rise, reviews were mixed. The network raised the Post’s celebration of DeSantis’ victory, for example, though prime-time host Tucker Carlson was careful to point the finger at his perennial target: the elites (meaning the GOP establishment here). The party lost races unrelated to Trump, he noted accurately. But that was just a variation of Trump’s rhetoric at the start of this article: If the Republicans win, it’s in spite of the elites; if they lose, it’s because of them.
The static traveled outside of the Murdochverse. Various Republican officials and allies have given quotes to The Washington Post and The New York Times – even, occasionally, officially! – attributing the disappointing results to the former president. Critics even came from more exotic neighborhoods.
There is no doubt that some of this is deserved, of course; research published after the 2018 midterm elections found that Trump rallies for the candidates often had the effect of boosting Democrats by energizing anti-Trump voters. But it has very post-2012 vibes: a backlash at a time when there was even the slightest possibility of doing anything about it.
In that election 10 years ago, you’ll recall, Republicans expected to defy the polls and see Mitt Romney handily beat President Barack Obama. But he did not do it. It sparked, first, an energetic round of finger-pointing and, second, a structural effort to reshape the party for success. It was a moment that paved the way for Trump in 2016: isolating the establishment Republican approach from the angry, fringe and conservative media-focused one, the two moving in different directions for several years. In 2015, Trump proved that the latter path held more political power and used it to take control of the GOP. He’s retained that control ever since, which is why he’s been receiving outsize criticism for mid-term results.
Part of the reason it could, however, was that there wasn’t much leverage the establishment could wield, especially immediately after the election. The party put together a group that aimed to find a better way forward, but it was like carefully plotting a route on a paper map as the party base raced 100 miles an hour the other way , radio tuned to Rush Limbaugh.
What does it mean to challenge Trump right now? Challenge him how? When the Journal responds to Trump’s promise that his party would tire of winning by suggesting that Republicans should instead be “sick and tired of losing,” it’s an unsubtle reminder of DeSantis’ success. But even if the party decided to circle the wagons around DeSantis right now, what does that mean?
Let’s set aside for the moment that DeSantis’ win will itself draw scrutiny. That Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) won by a similar margin against a stronger opponent has generally been brushed aside by money-seeking Republicans, for now. Let’s just assess the playing field for now.
Trump’s party has long been the group of kids on the playground who could beat the bully if enough of them worked together – but each of them individually is wary of being the first to step forward. But even if they were all to move forward together, they have to do so at the right time, not (to extend the metaphor here) after he’s already come home from recess. If a number of them have challenged him now, there’s no way to wrest power from him anyway. And if only a few steps forward, even more will use it as an opportunity to curry favor with Trump. To move the metaphor in a new direction: Since 2016, the GOP has been a party of remoras, not competitive, man-eating sharks.
Everyone knows that Donald Trump is not the kingmaker he has long claimed to be and never was. But Republicans accepted him in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021 because they were worried about 1) his support base and 2) invoking his wrath. These leverage points exist today as they existed Sunday.
Besides, if DeSantis were to use this moment to directly attack Trump, then what? Trump is quick to throw everything he can at DeSantis — and he’s no more bound than he’s ever been to offer nothing but valid criticism. Perhaps a challenge to Trump now from the party’s most popular non-Trump official would weaken the former president, deterring him from running at all. It’s more likely, however, that DeSantis will enter his second term fending off relentless attacks from his right flank.
Making Trump an election disaster in the post-election heat could benefit DeSantis or another Republican in 2024. But Trump has more than a year to reframe that stance and convince his base that elections are suspect and that candidates who lost were those who rejected his philosophy and put misguided Republicans back on track.
This is admittedly fatalistic, assuming that challenging Trump will get you nowhere. But this is not misinformed fatalism. Trump tried to overturn the results of a presidential election to take power in a legal coup and Republicans expressed frustration for about a week. They still need him to win the primaries – maybe not today, but someday. So even as the bully tried to burn down the school, they stood on the playground and agreed among themselves that someone had to do something.
Trump knows that’s how it works. He’s seen these little rebellions in the past. He’s quite obviously angry that Tuesday went badly and angry that DeSantis is getting good press. But he’s seen it before. And it’s still there, hands-on at least some of the controls.
washingtonpost
News
How Meta’s layoff affected its desi employees
After layoffs at Twitter, Meta laid off 11,000 employees on Wednesday, November 9, or about 13% of its workforce.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced he was laying off employees to make the company “more capital efficient” and was also freezing hiring until the first financial quarter of 2023.
“I want to take responsibility for those decisions and how we got here. I know this is difficult for everyone, and I am especially sorry for those affected,” he said in a letter.
Many people, including those affected by one of the tech industry’s worst layoffs, have taken to social media to express their anger, shock and distress on social media platforms.
Let’s take a look at the stories of some employees who were impacted by Meta’s layoff and the steps the company is taking to soften the blow.
“Dismissed two days after his arrival”
A LinkedIn user, who said he was a recently terminated Meta employee, shared his situation.
The Indian, named Himanshu V, said he moved to Canada from India for his new job at Meta and was fired just two days after his arrival.
“I have moved to Canada to join Meta and two days after my arrival my trip has come to an end as I am affected by the massive layoff. My heart goes out to everyone who is facing a difficult situation at this time” , wrote Himanshu, who according to his profile has worked with brands like Flipkart, GitHub and Adobe, in his LinkedIn post.
“What is the next step for me? Honestly, I have no idea! I eagerly await what will follow. Let me know if you know of any position or hiring for a Software Engineer (Canada or India),” he added.
Reacting to his post, several users spoke out against Meta over the layoffs.
One user wrote, “I don’t know how these things happen? How does a company not know that it is moving someone across continents just to fire them two days later? ! Surely they had the “dismissal list” ready at least two weeks in advance. »
Another commented: “I feel you mate. I am in a similar situation. Stay positive, someone somewhere will help us. All my wishes!!’
Some users also shared other job opportunities with him.
Employee on maternity leave dismissed
Anneka Patel, whose profile says she is head of communications at Facebook, was also among those made redundant.
In a lengthy LinkedIn post, Patel, who is on maternity leave, explained how she learned she had been made redundant.
Describing her journey with the company, she wrote: “For those who know me, working at Facebook (now Meta) has been my dream since I moved from London to the Bay Area nine years ago. It’s been an amazing 2.5 years of working on the Facebook Groups product, which I really think is the best part of Facebook.
“At 5:35 a.m. I received the email that I had been included in the layoffs. My heart sank,” Patel added.
She said she is open to work and is also looking forward to other job opportunities.
“I will continue to dedicate my time to my daughter over the next few months and will be open for work in the new year. While it’s a tough decision to make knowing it’s a competitive market with all the other tech layoffs, I know I’m never going back with it,” said Patel, who shared the post with a photo of her holding her in her arms. daughter, said.
What does Meta do for its terminated employees?
Meta said employees terminated on Wednesday will be entitled to 16 weeks of base pay plus an additional two weeks for each year of service with no cap. They will also benefit from their paid leave (PTO).
Facebook’s parent company also said it would cover healthcare costs for six months for laid-off employees and their families.
READ ALSO: American Dream turns into a nightmare: How Elon Musk’s massive Twitter layoffs affect H-1B visa holders
According Indian ExpressZuckerberg said those former employees will receive three months of career support with outside vendors, including access to unpublished job leads.
For those working in the United States on a visa such as H-1B, Meta’s CEO said the company has immigration specialists to help them.
“I know it’s particularly difficult if you’re here on a visa. There is a notice period before termination and some visa grace periods, which means everyone will have time to make plans and work out their immigration status. We have dedicated immigration specialists to guide you based on what you and your family need,” Zuckerberg said in the letter, according to India today.
“Outside the United States, support will be similar, and we will follow soon with separate processes that take into account local employment laws,” the letter adds.
The layoff is especially cruel to those on an H-1B visa in the United States because they only have 60 days to find another job or they will be deported.
“Once terminated, an H-1B visa holder has a 60-day grace period to obtain alternate employment in the United States (under an H-1B transfer process, where the new employer s handles sponsorship and relevant documents), otherwise he or she must be deported from the United States,” according to India time.
With contributions from agencies
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
Here is the inflation breakdown for October 2022 – in a graph
debacle of the FTX platform which was worth 32 billion dollars at the beginning of the year – RT in French
SafeMoon Introduces new “Tokenomics Supervisor” for Non-Flat Fee Tokens that run on Multiple Decentralized Exchanges
Nick Lachey Apparently Shades Ex Jessica Simpson With Marriage Diss
Pepi and Steffen left United States World Cup roster, Ream and Wright
Bay Area consumer prices are heating up again and exploding at a faster rate
Ethereum Reclaims Demand Zone As Market Turmoil Heats Up; Is $500 Possible?
The right decides once again to attack Trump
How Meta’s layoff affected its desi employees
Paramount Consumer Products Partners With droppLabs to Unveil Industry-First Immersive Shopping Experience for the Original Series Star Trek Tridimensional Chess Set
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World