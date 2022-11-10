How Meta’s layoff affected its desi employees

Need weekend plans?
After layoffs at Twitter, Meta laid off 11,000 employees on Wednesday, November 9, or about 13% of its workforce.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced he was laying off employees to make the company “more capital efficient” and was also freezing hiring until the first financial quarter of 2023.
“I want to take responsibility for those decisions and how we got here. I know this is difficult for everyone, and I am especially sorry for those affected,” he said in a letter.
Many people, including those affected by one of the tech industry’s worst layoffs, have taken to social media to express their anger, shock and distress on social media platforms.
Let’s take a look at the stories of some employees who were impacted by Meta’s layoff and the steps the company is taking to soften the blow.
“Dismissed two days after his arrival”
A LinkedIn user, who said he was a recently terminated Meta employee, shared his situation.
The Indian, named Himanshu V, said he moved to Canada from India for his new job at Meta and was fired just two days after his arrival.
“I have moved to Canada to join Meta and two days after my arrival my trip has come to an end as I am affected by the massive layoff. My heart goes out to everyone who is facing a difficult situation at this time” , wrote Himanshu, who according to his profile has worked with brands like Flipkart, GitHub and Adobe, in his LinkedIn post.
“What is the next step for me? Honestly, I have no idea! I eagerly await what will follow. Let me know if you know of any position or hiring for a Software Engineer (Canada or India),” he added.
Reacting to his post, several users spoke out against Meta over the layoffs.
One user wrote, “I don’t know how these things happen? How does a company not know that it is moving someone across continents just to fire them two days later? ! Surely they had the “dismissal list” ready at least two weeks in advance. »
Another commented: “I feel you mate. I am in a similar situation. Stay positive, someone somewhere will help us. All my wishes!!’
Some users also shared other job opportunities with him.
Employee on maternity leave dismissed
Anneka Patel, whose profile says she is head of communications at Facebook, was also among those made redundant.
In a lengthy LinkedIn post, Patel, who is on maternity leave, explained how she learned she had been made redundant.
Describing her journey with the company, she wrote: “For those who know me, working at Facebook (now Meta) has been my dream since I moved from London to the Bay Area nine years ago. It’s been an amazing 2.5 years of working on the Facebook Groups product, which I really think is the best part of Facebook.
“At 5:35 a.m. I received the email that I had been included in the layoffs. My heart sank,” Patel added.
She said she is open to work and is also looking forward to other job opportunities.
“I will continue to dedicate my time to my daughter over the next few months and will be open for work in the new year. While it’s a tough decision to make knowing it’s a competitive market with all the other tech layoffs, I know I’m never going back with it,” said Patel, who shared the post with a photo of her holding her in her arms. daughter, said.
What does Meta do for its terminated employees?
Meta said employees terminated on Wednesday will be entitled to 16 weeks of base pay plus an additional two weeks for each year of service with no cap. They will also benefit from their paid leave (PTO).
Facebook’s parent company also said it would cover healthcare costs for six months for laid-off employees and their families.
According Indian ExpressZuckerberg said those former employees will receive three months of career support with outside vendors, including access to unpublished job leads.
For those working in the United States on a visa such as H-1B, Meta’s CEO said the company has immigration specialists to help them.
“I know it’s particularly difficult if you’re here on a visa. There is a notice period before termination and some visa grace periods, which means everyone will have time to make plans and work out their immigration status. We have dedicated immigration specialists to guide you based on what you and your family need,” Zuckerberg said in the letter, according to India today.
“Outside the United States, support will be similar, and we will follow soon with separate processes that take into account local employment laws,” the letter adds.
The layoff is especially cruel to those on an H-1B visa in the United States because they only have 60 days to find another job or they will be deported.
“Once terminated, an H-1B visa holder has a 60-day grace period to obtain alternate employment in the United States (under an H-1B transfer process, where the new employer s handles sponsorship and relevant documents), otherwise he or she must be deported from the United States,” according to India time.
With contributions from agencies
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the Indonesian city of Bali from November 14 to 16 to attend the G-20 summit, the External Affairs Ministry announced on Thursday.
On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with some of his counterparts. The summit is expected to bring together US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, among others.
Leaders are expected to deliberate on the conflict in Ukraine, its implications for food and energy security, and other pressing global issues such as climate change. Prime Minister Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
Indonesia is the current chair of the G-20. “During the Bali summit, G20 leaders will extensively discuss key issues of global concern under the summit theme ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger.’ Three working sessions will be held under the agenda of the G20 summit – food and energy security, health and digital transformation,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a press conference.
He said President Widodo would symbolically hand over the G20 presidency to Prime Minister PM Modi during the closing session of the summit.
India will officially assume the presidency of the G20 from December 1.
“On the sidelines of the summit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts. The prime minister will also address and interact with the Indian community in Bali,” Bagchi said.
The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.
It includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union. (EU).
The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, representing around 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade and around two-thirds of the world’s population.
India is currently part of the G20 troika (current, previous and incoming G20 presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website for India’s G20 Presidency.
Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that India’s G-20 Presidency will be an opportunity for her to share her expertise with the world in the areas of women’s empowerment, democracy and technologies. digital.
The prime minister also said that as chairman of the influential group, India’s endeavor would be that there is “no first world or third world” and that there should only be “one world”.
“A great opportunity has arisen. It is a matter of pride for every Indian, it is a matter of increasing their pride,” Prime Minister Modi said in his address at the online event.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
BJP Fields Ex MLA who ‘jumped into the river to save lives’ in Gujarat’s Morbi
“As for the ultimate status of Crimea, it will be something to be negotiated or discussed between the Ukrainians and the Russians, but Crimea is Ukraine,” Deputy Colin H. Kahl said Tuesday. Pentagon policy secretary.
Ukrainian military advances in Crimea, though a distant prospect for now, would stoke concern in Washington over Mr Putin’s threats to escalate the conflict.
US and European leaders see their goal for now as containing a protracted war against Ukraine and deterring Mr. Putin from using a tactical nuclear warhead or other weapon of mass destruction. Officials wonder if Mr Putin is bluffing when he alludes to the use of nuclear weapons, but some analysts believe control of Crimea, home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, could be a red line for the Russian leader.
US officials have said for months they send private and public messages to the Kremlin warning of dire consequences if Mr Putin uses nuclear weapons. Mr. Sullivan has spoken with Nikolai Patrushev, his Russian counterpart, since the start of the war to try to avoid any misunderstandings around nuclear threats, the Biden administration official said.
“I’ve known both Jake Sullivan and Tony Blinken for years,” said Rep. Ro Khanna, Democrat of California, referring to Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken. Mr Khanna, who was among those who signed the progressives’ letter to Mr Biden, continued: “I am confident that they understand the risks of nuclear war and the risks of escalation, and are doing everything they can to support Ukraine while minimizing the risk of conflict escalation.
US officials said Mr. Zelensky’s private position was the same as his public position: He wants to see pre-2014 Ukrainian territory returned, and he is not interested in trading anything to end it. at war.
Some European officials privately question whether this position is tenable, but others support it.
A hiker who fell off a cliff and got stuck on a mountain in New York was rescued the next day after a jogger heard his desperate cries for help.
Mandeep Tiwana, 46, left his home in Nyack around 1.30am on Tuesday to go for a walk – when he failed to return home, his wife contacted the police.
They tried to locate Tiwana using K-9 units and drones, but were unsuccessful and he was forced to spend a night alone in the scorching cold.
It wasn’t until around 8 a.m. the next day that Elyse Vandorpe, 56, heard him screaming for help from a heavily wooded area as she ran her daily errand.
Since Tiwana was caught in rough and steep terrain, he had to be airlifted to safety. He was taken to hospital and treated for minor abrasions as well as non-life-threatening hypothermia and dehydration.
Tiwana left her mobile phone in her car and was therefore unable to call for help, paramedics said.
Mandeep Tiwana, 46, was out for a walk on a trail in Nyack, New York, when he slipped on loose rocks, causing him to tumble off a cliff and be stranded.
Tiwana’s wife contacted the police to say he was missing but he was not found that evening. He spent the night alone in the cold
Elyse Vandorpe, 56, heard Tiwana scream from the top of the mountain. She then returned to the trail and caught the attention of a ranger
Tiwana, who works as a human rights activist advocating for citizen action, walks regularly in Nyack State Park, his wife Karena Kronin, 44, told police.
He was reported missing by Kronin at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday after being missing for more than three hours.
The Clarkston Police Department said they then triggered a county alarm which notified county police departments of the emergency.
“An exhaustive search was conducted by patrol officers, CPD K9 and our drone unit of the surrounding neighborhood, Nyack State Beach and Hook Mtn, which did not allow us to locate the missing portion,” Clarksdale Police said. in a press release.
Kronin also posted a message on social media asking anyone in the area to come forward if they had seen him.
Tiwana takes regular walks in Nyack State Park. He was unable to call for help because he left his phone in the car, paramedics said.
Tiwana’s wife, Karen Kronin, 44, contacted police when he had not returned. She posted on social media asking anyone who had been to Nyack State Park to say if they had seen it
Park police deployed K-9 units and drones to find the missing hiker, but had no luck locating him until the next day when he was heard screaming by a woman during his daily run .
The next day, Vandorpe was running in the park when she heard distant cries for help but could not clearly make out what was being said, so stopped another runner for a second opinion.
“I was running and I heard him screaming from the mountain ‘help, help,’” Vandorpe told NBC4.
“I started trying to shout into the mountain, they started communicating with me,” she added.
Vandorpe then sprinted down the trail and found a ranger who called for more help.
Beneath the leaves, loose shale rocks that covered the cliff face were giving way, paramedic Donny Federowski told NBC4.
Tiwana may have fallen off the cliff as the ground collapsed beneath him.
Federowski climbed the cliff to meet Tiwana, who he said was not properly dressed for the cold. He gave her water and blankets.
Other first responders descended from above to reach Tiwana before he was removed by helicopter – a collaboration between the Nyack and Piedmont fire departments.
Donny Federowski was one of the paramedics who climbed the mountain to find Tiwani. He said that under the sheets were loose shale rocks that would give way easily
Tiwana was dehydrated and hypothermic when she was reached by the rescue team.
The rescue team placed Tiwana in a basket and from there he was carried up a hiking trail further up the mountain where he received initial treatment.
A helicopter crew then took him to Montefiore Nyack Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
On Wednesday, federal organized crime investigators in Arkansas arrested 45 suspected members of two gangs for drug trafficking and crimes involving firearms.
The FBI led two of the three total investigations, targeting the Every Body Killas (EBK) and Loady Murder Mobb gangs, and the groups’ alleged violent activities in the corridor between Pine Bluff and Little Rock, Arkansas. The 45 people arrested were part of an indictment naming 80 suspects.
EBK’s indictment involves 35 defendants, including rapper Freddie Gladney III, also known as Bankroll Freddie, while Loady Murder Mobb’s indictment involves 26 people, the Department of Justice said. Justice in a press release.
In the third operation, the Drug Enforcement Administration discovered the California source of methamphetamine and fentanyl sold by street dealers in Arkansas. A total of 18 defendants have been charged in connection with the investigation.
Through wiretapping, “law enforcement discovered that the gangs were funding their violent activities primarily through the sale of large quantities of high-grade marijuana. The investigation revealed drug trafficking and travel between Arkansas and Texas, California, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Oklahoma,” the Justice Department said.
Both agencies were involved in the arrests and sweeps carried out on Wednesday.
“We’re all in the business of saving lives and with the Eastern District of Arkansas’ 80 indictments for drugs, drug crimes, weapons, gang activity, that’s exactly what we’ve done. today,” DEA Deputy Special Agent Jared Harper said. said, according to KATV-TV, an affiliate of Little Rock ABC.
Prior to Wednesday’s arrests, the FBI had brought in 42 firearms, about $775,000 in cash and $428,000 in jewelry, about 278 pounds of marijuana worth about $450,000, seven ounces of cocaine, three ounces of crack, 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine and 116 fentanyl pills, the Justice Department said. The DEA, meanwhile, had returned 10 firearms, 12 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 kilograms of powdered fentanyl, 600 fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of marijuana, nine ounces of cocaine and $146,000 in cash.
Authorities are still looking for the other 27 fugitives.
The vintage-chic 1928 Beacon Hill restaurant hosted several Hollywood stars for a private wedding celebration at the end of October.
Famous stylist Ilaria Urbinati and Boston-born martial arts expert Johnny Hunt exchanged vows on Oct. 15 in Cambridge. Afterwards, the happy couple and their family and friends – including actors Rami Malek, James Marsden and Yolanda Masterson as well as fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff – partied the night away at 1928.
The couple met in 2017 when Urbinati wanted to learn martial arts, and Hunt became his trainer, according to vogue. Urbinati, who was born in Italy, recently styled actor Chris Evans for PeopleThe filming of “The Sexiest Man Alive”.
So how did Beacon Hill’s intimate celebration go?
“The first thing we knew for sure was that we wanted to have a wedding in Boston in the fall,” Hunt told Boston.com. “I’m very proud to be from here, of course. My family is here. My mom is there. And Ilaria is also in love with the city. We come back often, and we even got engaged on Cape Cod. So it was like a natural fit.
“The couple came over for lunch and we started talking about it,” 1928 owner Kristen Jenkins told Boston.com. “We hadn’t had many private events at that time, and I said yes without really thinking.”
“We really didn’t want a typical wedding venue,” Urbinati said. “We wanted a place that felt moody and intimate. 1928 was fairly new. We stumbled across it one night while walking around Beacon Hill and immediately knew this was the place.
“Specifically,” added Hunt, “we love the charm of Beacon Hill and thought it would be great to be able to share it with all of our out-of-town friends.”
“I had no idea who was coming to the wedding,” Jenkins said. “It was a very nice surprise when these lovely actors came through the door.”
James Marsden, aka X-Men’s Cyclops, happens to be the star of one of Jenkins’ favorite movies: “Hop.” Malek, best known for his Oscar-winning performance as Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” as well as playing the villain in the latest James Bond film, “No Time To Die,” and Elliot in the TV series “Mr. Robot,” left his autograph on the office wall, Jenkins said. It reads: Magnificent humans live here!
“He was adorable,” she added. “…He seemed to be in charge of music and helping me set up our computer.” Jenkins said the playlist included “a lot of 80s tunes”. And a Queen song: “Don’t Stop Me Now”.
“Rami didn’t sing to it, but he got behind the bar and started throwing cocktails to the music. He was really impressive. He was definitely a bartender at some point in his life.
“It was hard to keep my phone in my pocket,” Jenkins admitted, “but we all respected the privacy of the guests.”
The couple worked with chef Victor Valencia from 1928 on the four-course menu: homemade salmon roulade, Hawaiian lemon snapper with sesame-crusted jumbo crab, New York sirloin with melted gorgonzola and fondue with raspberry chocolate.
“The bride and groom knew what they wanted and Victor executed it perfectly,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins, who also runs Leonards New England, which has been in his family since 1933, has always wanted to own a restaurant.
“1928 Beacon Hill is low-key luxury, not too glitzy. The neighbors call it home here,” she said. “We’re only a year old, but we’re off to a great start.”
An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday for allegedly transmitting an online threat that sparked FBI warnings of a broad threat to New Jersey’s Jewish community.
Last week’s threat — which the FBI later said had been “mitigated” — sent police scrambling to add extra patrols to synagogues and Jewish centers in New Jersey.
Federal prosecutors in Newark have charged Omar Alkattoul of Sayreville, New Jersey, with one count of transmitting threat in interstate and foreign commerce.
“According to the complaint, this defendant used social media to post a manifesto containing a threat to attack a synagogue based on his hatred of Jews,” U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint, Alkattoul posted on social media a link to a document he wrote titled “When Swords Collide,” about an attack on Jews.
In the document, Alkattoul reportedly wrote, “The motive for this attack is hatred towards Jews and their heinous acts.”
He reportedly wrote: “I targeted a synagogue for a very good reason in my opinion and a lot of Muslims who have a brain. … This attack was just to remind the Jews that as long as a Muslim remains in this world, they will never live a good life until Muslims in Palestine, Syria, West Africa and South Asia live a good life.Jews support terror against Muslims and they always have do.
Sellinger said, “No one should be the target of violence or acts of hate because of the way they worship.”
Alkattoul is due to appear before a federal magistrate on Thursday. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
