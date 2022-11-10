I’m marrying my brother-in-law and people say it’s “wrong”

Forget the better half – it’s his half-brother.

TikTok user Vicky Papadakis, 22, is making a show of her marriage after sharing with her followers that her husband, Matt Kiatipis, also 22, is actually her own half-brother – and she doesn’t care what the enemies say.

In various clips posted to her account, the Greek model has been known to show off her lover, a basketball coach, to the surprise and disgust of viewers. In a video, Papadakis wrote, “When your stepbrother walks in but you forget he’s your ‘stepbrother’.”

The post featured the couple, who reside in Canada, looking lovingly at each other. In a separate snap, the couple do a coordinated dance as text in the image brags about their marriage.

“I heard you married your brother-in-law,” she wrote on the video, referring to questions her fans are asking her.

“Yes, yes I did,” Papadakis replied in the clip. The comments below indicated that followers were scratching their heads over the unorthodox relationship and even questioned if the pair were even legal.

The couple don’t care what trolls think of their relationship. Instagram/Vicky Papadakis

Papadakis frequently posts videos of her life with her half-brother and husband Matt Kiatipis.

Kiatipis, 22, is a basketball coach specializing in dunks.

Papadakis, 22, spends her time modeling parties and swimsuits.

The couple are from Greece and reside in Toronto, Canada.



One said, “I know it’s not illegal, but it’s just wrong…”

“You both need to go to therapy. WTF is wrong with women these days? another reprimanded.

However, a few hopeless romantics came to the defense of Papadakis and Kiatipis, one of whom reminded the others that they were not organic brothers and sisters. “If they grew up together, it’s weird otherwise you all need to relax.”

“Am I weird? I don’t see anything wrong with that,” another agreed. “They’re not blood related”

The influencer recently posted a video about how she married her half-brother. TikTok/Vicky Papadakis

Recently, a Finn, Matilda Eriksson, also made headlines after getting married to her half-brother, Samuli. The 23-year-old woman and her 27-year-old man met at her mother’s 50th birthday party. Eriksson’s mother married Samuli’s father in 2019.

“I responded immediately with passion,” Eriksson told Yahoo! News of their first meeting. “It took us two weeks to start dating after that and he moved in with me straight away. It felt good and natural immediately.

She noted that some of their friends were hesitant about the relationship, but her mother reassured her that the connection was good.

“Some of our friends were a little dubious at first and [were] kind of judgment.

“My mother told me to do what I thought was right at the time, putting everything else aside and following my heart, and that led to me marrying Samuli,” Eriksson explained. .

“We both had a few long relationships before, but we never felt like this with anyone.”