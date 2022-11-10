News
I’m marrying my brother-in-law and people say it’s “wrong”
Forget the better half – it’s his half-brother.
TikTok user Vicky Papadakis, 22, is making a show of her marriage after sharing with her followers that her husband, Matt Kiatipis, also 22, is actually her own half-brother – and she doesn’t care what the enemies say.
In various clips posted to her account, the Greek model has been known to show off her lover, a basketball coach, to the surprise and disgust of viewers. In a video, Papadakis wrote, “When your stepbrother walks in but you forget he’s your ‘stepbrother’.”
The post featured the couple, who reside in Canada, looking lovingly at each other. In a separate snap, the couple do a coordinated dance as text in the image brags about their marriage.
“I heard you married your brother-in-law,” she wrote on the video, referring to questions her fans are asking her.
“Yes, yes I did,” Papadakis replied in the clip. The comments below indicated that followers were scratching their heads over the unorthodox relationship and even questioned if the pair were even legal.
One said, “I know it’s not illegal, but it’s just wrong…”
“You both need to go to therapy. WTF is wrong with women these days? another reprimanded.
However, a few hopeless romantics came to the defense of Papadakis and Kiatipis, one of whom reminded the others that they were not organic brothers and sisters. “If they grew up together, it’s weird otherwise you all need to relax.”
“Am I weird? I don’t see anything wrong with that,” another agreed. “They’re not blood related”
Recently, a Finn, Matilda Eriksson, also made headlines after getting married to her half-brother, Samuli. The 23-year-old woman and her 27-year-old man met at her mother’s 50th birthday party. Eriksson’s mother married Samuli’s father in 2019.
“I responded immediately with passion,” Eriksson told Yahoo! News of their first meeting. “It took us two weeks to start dating after that and he moved in with me straight away. It felt good and natural immediately.
She noted that some of their friends were hesitant about the relationship, but her mother reassured her that the connection was good.
“Some of our friends were a little dubious at first and [were] kind of judgment.
“My mother told me to do what I thought was right at the time, putting everything else aside and following my heart, and that led to me marrying Samuli,” Eriksson explained. .
“We both had a few long relationships before, but we never felt like this with anyone.”
New York Post
Suspicious blast destroys buildings in Mexican border state
Mexican authorities are investigating an explosion at a shopping mall in a border state. The blast comes two months after state troopers were killed when their home exploded in an apparent cartel attack, which was officially ruled as a gas leak.
The explosion took place Monday in Saltillo, Coahuila, in a shopping center in the Villas de San Lorenzo neighborhood. The blast appears to have been centered on a restaurant where Birria and other meats are sold and completely destroyed the building.
Information provided to Breitbart Texas by local Department of Civil Defense officials indicates that the blast shattered the windows of about 50 homes in the area and caused structural damage to seven buildings. Two women walking past the mall at the time of the blast required medical evaluation but were released.
State authorities say the blast was due to a gas explosion, similar to the incident at the police home. As Breitbart Texas reported, this explosion was allegedly caused by cartel members targeting officers belonging to the Coahuila Attorney General’s Security Service. In the aftermath of the house explosion, the Sinaloa Cartel took the credit. Authorities still maintain that the gas was to blame. No criminal organization has taken credit for the most recent case at the mall to date.
Coahuila Attorney General Gerardo Marquez told local news outlets to avoid promoting “fake news” and stories that “promote fear and panic”. Marquez said there is “strong evidence that the explosion was caused by the buildup of gas” in the mall.
Coahuila has seen an increase in cartel violence in recent months. In the northern part of the state, the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas has carried out numerous attacks on law enforcement.
Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels that silence their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in these regions, including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas, if a pseudonym was not used. Chronicles of the Breitbart Texas Cartel are published in English and in their original version Spanish. This article was written by “CE Herrera” and “JM Martinez” from Coahuila.
Breitbart News
News
Loons leave Wil Trapp, Tyler Miller, Alan Benitez unprotected for expansion draft
Minnesota United have protected 12 players from being selected by St. Louis City in Friday’s MLS expansion draft.
The Loons’ off-limits players, which became public Thursday, are forwards Luis Amarilla and Mender Garcia; attacking midfielders Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod, Franco Fragapane and Bongi Hlongwane; central midfielders Hassani Dotson and Kervin Arriaga; defenders Kemar Lawrence, Michael Boxall and D.J. Taylor,; and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.
In turn, Minnesota left 17 players available for the new MLS club to possible take one. United’s key unprotected players were midfielder Wil Trapp, goalkeeper Tyler Miller and defenders Alan Benitez and Bakaye Dibassy.
Minnesota has yet to announce its end-of-season roster decisions, but Trapp, the club’s captain, and Miller are expected to be under contract in Minnesota for 2023. MNUFC said it would share its full roster decisions next week.
Benitez was signed to 2 1/2-year contract in July and arrived on a free transfer from Paraguyan club Cerro Porteno, but ended up behind Taylor on the right-back depth chart to finish last season.
In July, Dibassy, 33, signed a one-year contract with MNUFC for 2023, with a club option for 2024. Minnesota’s top center back then suffered a ruptured quadricep tendon in his right leg in August, with a recovery time expected to continue into 2023.
Minnesota also left unprotected: Brent Kallman, Romain Metanire, Abu Danladi, Niko Hansen, Jacori Hayes, Oniel Fisher, Callum Montgomery and Eric Dick.
Metanire, a former MLS All-Star from Mali, was plagued by hamstring injuries over the previous year. He is out of contract and not expected to return to the Loons next season.
United also didn’t protect three recent draft picks: Nabi Kibunguchy, Justin McMaster and Tani Oluwaseyi. Minnesota, by rule, did not have to protect its four homegrown players: Fred Emmings, Patrick Weah, Devin Padelford and newly acquired Cameron Dunbar.
Two players on expiring loans also were left unprotected: Joseph Rosales and Jonathan Gonzalez. Rosales is more likely than Gonzalez to return to Minnesota for next season.
Iran says it has built a hypersonic missile
Iran said it had built a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating any air defense system, as the United Nations atomic agency reported that Tehran continued to block its investigation into Iranian nuclear activities.
wsj
Review: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is an emotionally affecting superhero sequel
2018’s “Black Panther” wasn’t just a wild success, it was an axis-shifting historically significant moment — the first major comic book movie featuring a Black superhero, it was the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture, and it won three Oscars, for its score, production design and costumes. But after star Chadwick Boseman died in 2020 following a private battle with cancer, where do you go from there?
Director and co-writer Ryan Coogler and co-writer Joe Robert Cole went back to the drawing board for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” writing a script that addresses the death of Boseman’s character T’Challa, and turns its focus to T’Challa’s mother, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), who takes over leadership duties in Wakanda, and sister, Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), the tech-oriented scientist who is more comfortable in her lab than out in front of Wakanda.
Ultimately, “Wakanda Forever” becomes a film about Shuri stepping into her power as she grapples with grief and loss, and the tension between science and spirituality, the balance of which has always ruled the culture of Wakanda. Wright steps up to the plate, and proves her chops and gravitas as an actor, carrying the emotional weight of this film, which is as much a bittersweet sendoff to Boseman as it is for T’Challa.
Coogler and Cole have crafted this story for Shuri, positioning the Marvel Comics character of Namor as her antagonist, the force against which Shuri has to define herself as a leader. Played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, Namor is a powerful, centuries-old amphibious Aztec superhero, whose mother escaped the wrath and smallpox of the conquistadors in the 16th century when her people turned to plant medicine and developed the ability to breathe underwater, settling the underwater kingdom of Talokan. Vibranium, the element that powers Wakanda, is also found in Talokan, and is the current target of American mining companies that seek to exploit the resource.
It’s a story of two indigenous cultures wrestling with how best to protect themselves from the rapacious greediness of developed nations. Namor’s aggressive approach clashes with Wakanda’s carefully diplomatic isolationism, and Shuri has to figure out what kind of leader she wants to be in the vacuum of her brother’s leadership.
“Wakanda Forever” suffers a bit from the fact that Namor is an overly sympathetic “villain” (see also: Eric Killmonger of “Black Panther” and Bane of “The Dark Knight Rises”). Huerta is too compelling a screen presence, his cause too just to fully root against him. Despite the sharp style, there is little pleasure to be found in watching the violent clashes between the Talokan and the Wakandans. But in presenting an antagonist such as Namor, who seems more of an ally to Shuri, Coogler creates a story that occupies shades of gray, rather than easily digestible black and white morality. Namor becomes the stone against which Shuri must sharpen her skills as a leader and develop her own personal moral code, pulling from her ancestral influences as well as her real-world experiences.
When the film is focused on these dual approaches to resisting colonialism (co-existence vs. revolution), it excels. There are a few script fumbles, like the American MIT student, Riri (Dominique Thorne), who has created a vibranium detecting machine that sets off this international incident, but she never feels like an actual character, just a story device. Similarly, the storyline with CIA agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) lends to the political intrigue but feels underbaked.
But there’s no denying the intoxicating effect of the world of Wakanda. Once again, the artisans behind the camera on “Wakanda Forever” work to create a style that is uniquely “Black Panther,” which is fantastical and futuristic, but grounded, and most importantly, cool. Coogler is a director with a grasp of cinematic language and imagery that distinguishes his work from the other Marvel movies, and Oscar-winning production and costume designers Hannah Beachler and Ruth Carter put their signature stamp on the style as well. Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw captures shots of true beauty, like the sun piercing the landscape on a rocky shore, or a magic hour on the sand, which brings an uncommon intimacy to the proceedings.
Considering the challenges facing “Wakanda Forever,” Coogler pulls off an incredible feat, despite some story stumbles, creating a superhero film that is emotionally affecting, politically and culturally urgent, and that pays loving tribute not just to T’Challa but Chadwick Boseman too. While Namor just about steals the show, this sequel is all about Shuri, and Letitia Wright carries the mantle of Wakanda’s legacy beautifully.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
★★★
MPAA rating: PG-13 (for sequences of strong violence, action and some language)
Running time: 2:41
How to watch: In theaters Friday
I’ve booed at the opera before. But what happened to a young soprano this week was simply cruel | Martin kettle
Jthere is nothing wrong in principle with protesting at the opera. I have very occasionally booed shows I hated, and I want to be free to do so again if I wish. Everything at the opera, or on any other stage, doesn’t always have to be politely cheered or given the reflexive standing ovations that seem to be becoming more and more common. Booing and whistling at the opera or theater can sometimes be a healthy and necessary protest. It’s actually a lot more common than you might think, especially on the first few nights, especially in continental Europe. I even once heard Luciano Pavarotti, no less, booed at La Scala in Milan.
What happened in Covent Garden on Tuesday night, however, was not booed but heckled. It was a repeated, mean-spirited barracks over a touching, plaintive tune about the loss of a father. Most disturbing of all was the ruckus of a child. It took place during the first act of Handel’s opera Alcina, with a boy character, Oberto. The Covent Garden production gives Oberto a prominent and poignant significance. The target was Malakai M Bayoh, a 12-year-old boy soprano who alternates the role with another young singer during the six performances scheduled by the Royal Opera this month.
Bayoh’s rowdiness happened several times. From where I sat, the words used were indistinct. But the interruption was shocking and unwarranted. It was also incredibly cruel, given Bayoh’s age. But this completely reprehensible action is the work of an isolated man. It found no echo at all elsewhere in the theater. The vigorous shhh from those nearby and the loud cheers and prolonged applause from everyone else who drowned him out at the end of the aria gave a true and unambiguous voice to the views of the rest of the audience from the opera. When Bayoh bowed out at the end, he was again loudly applauded. Everyone was rightly on his side.
So don’t read this incident and jump to the false conclusion that it was typical operatic behavior. This was not the case. It was the reverse. I would add for the record that as far as I know the heckling was not racist (Bayoh is a black boy from south London), although it may have been. I guess the heckler was outraged that Oberto was sung by a boy soprano and not a grown woman with a more finished voice. But I could be wrong and I have to correct myself.
The heckler apparently left the theater later and has now been banned from Covent Garden for life. I’m not sure how wise this is. He was definitely wrong to heckle Bayoh. It was good that he left. But there is a larger issue to consider here. Dissenting against a production or performance is often unappealing and sometimes (like here) undeserved. But it may have its place. Not always, but sometimes. It’s a tricky line to draw and control. But I hope theaters don’t start requiring you not to boo or protest, let alone make boos a lifetime ban.
Two days later, however, my opera frustration turns on something quite different. Bayoh’s Ruckus got a lot of coverage (including this piece from me). I understand why. But is this story really as important as Arts Council England’s far more consequential decision last week to cut funding to English National Opera if it doesn’t leave London? I hardly think so. It’s a cut that will affect dozens of lives and reshape the shared cultural landscape for the worse, especially for Bayoh’s generation of young talent. It deserves to be interrupted by more than a ruckus.
theguardian
Lakers drop fourth in a row, LeBron James leaves fourth quarter with groin injury
The Los Angeles Lakers lost its fourth straight game Wednesday night, falling to 2-9 this season in a 114-101 loss to the LA Clippers.
To make matters worse in Laker Land, LeBron James left the court midway through the fourth quarter and did not return due to a groin injury.
“I didn’t do anything out of the ordinary on the game,” James said after the game, according to the New York Post. “Just as I landed I felt a little spasm or tightness in my groin so I immediately had to come out after that on the next play when I went to the free throw line.
MID-TERM ELECTIONS: LEBRON JAMES APPROVES GEORGIA SENATE RACE
“I feel good, apart from the injury,” added James.
James, who was suffering from pain in his left foot, told reporters on Wednesday that he planned to play in Los Angeles’ next game. against the Sacramento Kings.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“You act like I’ve been out of every game this season or something. I missed a game,” James said after Wednesday’s loss. “To be completely honest, if it was a playoff game I probably would have played even if my foot was acting up. But I played every game.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
“I hope I’ll be in the lineup [Friday against Sacramento]. This is not a problem.”
James finished the night with 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists, but the Lakers fired 31.3% from the three-point line and received just 21 points from the bench unit.
NBA CHAMPION MAKES A DECISION ON THE FUTURE OF BASKETBALL
“I mean it’s just a lot of adversity,” Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said, per ESPN. “[James] did everything possible to be there for us and play at a high level. I thought he was doing really, really well tonight. But it’s just something it’s NBA season, man. You have to be ready for a bit of everything. We’ll see once it’s assessed, and we’ll be ready to move on.”
Fox
