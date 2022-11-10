‘Insulting’ for Biden to say he won’t change

A federal judge sentenced a US Navy engineer and his wife to lengthy prison terms for a conspiracy to sell nuclear submarine secrets to a person they believed to be a foreign government official, citing the “great danger” they posed to American security.

US District Judge Gina Groh sentenced Jonathan Toebbe to over 19 years and his wife, Diana Toebbe, to almost 22 years. In August, she had rejected previous plea agreements that had called for directives to reduce sentences.

The couple, from Annapolis, Maryland, and their lawyers described the struggles of the defendants with mental health and alcohol issues and said they were worried about the political climate when they sold secrets in exchange for 100 $000 in cryptocurrency.

Groh said their story “reads like a detective story or a movie script” and that “Jonathan Toebbe’s greedy selfish actions and intentions have placed the military at sea and every citizen of this country in a vulnerable and vulnerable position. risk of being injured by opponents.”

Diana Toebbe, who admitted acting as a lookout for her husband, received an enhanced sentence after the judge revealed during the couple’s five-hour combined sentencing hearing that she had tried to send to her husband two letters from prison.

US Navy Engineer Jonathan Toebbe appears for his first hearing in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Photograph: Reuters

The letters, which were read out in court, were intercepted before they could be delivered. In one, Diana Toebbe told her husband to flush the letter down the toilet after reading it. She encouraged him to lie about his involvement in the scheme and to say that she “knew nothing about it”.

The judge said she lacked sincere remorse and did not take responsibility for her actions. Groh said, “It’s an exceptional story, straight out of the movies.”

Prior to sentencing, Jonathan Toebbe described his battles with the stress of taking on extra duties and his alcohol problems. He said he had experienced warning signs of a nervous breakdown over an 18-month period that he had not recognised.

He said: “I believed my family was in grave danger, that democracy itself was collapsing. This belief overwhelmed him, he said, and led him to believe he had to take “hasty action to try to save them from serious harm”.

Prosecutors say Toebbe abused his access to top-secret government information and repeatedly sold design and performance details of the Virginia-class submarines to someone he believed to be a representative of a foreign government but was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Diana Toebbe, 46, who was teaching at a private school in Maryland at the time of the couple’s arrest last October, admitted she stood watch at several pre-arranged “dead drop” locations where memory cards containing the secret information had been left behind.

Memory cards were devices concealed in objects such as chewing gum wrappers and peanut butter sandwiches. The couple were arrested in October 2021 after Jonathan Toebbe planted a map in Jefferson County, West Virginia.

None of the information was classified top secret or secret, falling under a third category considered confidential, according to previous testimony.

The couple were sentenced for their guilty pleas in September in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, on one count each of conspiracy to release restricted data.

In August, Groh rejected their initial guilty pleas to the same charges, saying the sentencing options were “surprisingly deficient” given the seriousness of the case. The previous sentencing range agreed by Jonathan Toebbe’s lawyers included a potential sentence of up to 17 years in prison. Prosecutors had asked for three years for Diana Toebbe.

During a hearing last December, Diana Toebbe’s attorney, Barry Beck, said the couple were seeking to flee the United States because of their contempt for then-President Donald Trump.

During a search of the couple’s home, FBI agents found a trash bag containing shredded documents, thousands of dollars in cash, valid children’s passports and a “go bag” containing a USB drive and leather gloves. latex, according to previous accounts.

She said her decision to take part in the program was “catastrophic”, as she is a mother of children aged 12 and 16, and should have tried to talk her husband out of it.

“I didn’t think of my children, who suffered the most,” she says. “Their lives will forever be marked by the decision I made.”

Groh said the choice was “deliberate and calculated.” She berated Beck, who had called her client merely an accomplice in seeking a lesser sentence. “Your client has put this country in great danger,” Groh told Beck. “Whatever you call it, the harm done to this nation was great.”

The FBI said the scheme began in April 2020, when Jonathan Toebbe sent a package of Navy documents to a foreign government and expressed interest in selling user manuals, performance reports and other sensitive information. This package was obtained by the FBI in December 2020 through its legal home office in an unspecified foreign country, triggering a months-long undercover operation.

An FBI agent posing as a representative of a foreign government made contact with Toebbe, eventually paying in cryptocurrency for the information Toebbe was offering.

Groh said around $54,000 of the cryptocurrency was recovered. It imposed fines of approximately $50,000 on each defendant.