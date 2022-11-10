News
Irfan Pathan breaks silence after outrage over ‘GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi’ tweet on Pakistan’s win — jkbreakingnews.net
Former India pacer Irfan Pathan recently stirred up a mini-controversy through his tweet after Pakistan defeated New Zealand to qualify for the final of T20 World Cup 2022.
Pathan tweeted that ‘grace padosiyon ki bas ki baat nahi’ but was subsequently trolled by Pakistani fans. However, the cricketer-turned-commentator has clarified that his tweet was not regarding the Pakistani players.
After Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the first semifinal of Wednesday by 7 wickets, Pathan took to Twitter and wrote, “Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi hai. (Neighbours, winning and losing is part and parcel of the game but grace doesn’t come naturally to you)”
This was after many Pakistani fans had instead of celebrating their team’s win started to troll Indian players.
But after Pathan put out the tweet, he was criticised and had to clarify the same. Half an hour after his first tweet, the legendary pacer added, “And this is not for the player. NEVER.”
And this is not for the player. NEVER.
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 9, 2022
Pakistan played like a really well-drilled unit as they first restricted the Kiwis to a below-par total of 152, and chased it down in 19.1 over.
Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam notched half-centuries, whereas Shaheen Afridi shined with the ball picking up two wickets to help the Men in Green reach their first final after 13 years.
Last year too, Pakistan had reached the semifinals but lost to eventual champions Australia but this time around, they will be hoping to return home with the trophy itself. (CREDIT DNA)
There is a Chicago Wicked lottery going on for show tickets. Here’s how to enter and how it works – NBC Chicago
Tickets to Broadway musicals in Chicago are often priced high. But for the city’s Wicked race, there’s a way around it: the Chicago Wicked Lottery.
Wicked, the critically acclaimed musical that tells the story of the Wizard of Oz from the perspective of the Wicked Witch, is currently playing in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theater until December 4. While tickets for evening and matinee performances are still available for multiple dates, prices start at $75.
This is where the Wicked Lottery comes in.
According to Broadway Direct, winners of the “official digital lottery” for the show will have the opportunity to purchase up to two $25 tickets to see the show on select nights.
“If you are selected as a winner,” the site says, “you have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets. Seats are assigned at the box office’s discretion and cannot be transferred to other people or performances.”
After the lottery closes, those who register will be notified by email “within minutes” whether or not they have the chance to purchase a $25 ticket. They can also check the status of their entry here.
The lotteries contain a limited number of tickets and only concern certain shows. Each lottery takes place one day before a scheduled performance.
This means that the lottery for the 7:30 p.m. show on Friday, November 11 opens at 9 a.m. Thursday.
In their registration, applicants may request up to two tickets, at $25 each before taxes.
Once the lottery is open, you can throw your witch hat into the ring by clicking the “enter now” button on the lottery website.
NBC Chicago
Police apologize to Roman Abramovich – media – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
They allegedly admitted to illegally searching properties linked to the Russian billionaire on the island of Jersey
Police on the island of Jersey in the English Channel have agreed to pay damages and apologize for searching properties linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, Reuters and the Wall Street Journal reported, citing documents legal.
Britain and the EU blacklisted Abramovich in May in response to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, which was launched in February.
According to Reuters, the police admitted that “the search warrants were obtained illegally” and “should be cancelled.”
The appeal comes as the WSJ quoted the Royal Court of Jersey as saying the police had agreed to issue “private apologies” to Abramovich.
A spokeswoman for the billionaire said that “Abramovich has always acted within the law, we are pleased that Jersey Police conceded to these unlawful and unfounded searches.”
The States of Jersey Police and the Jersey Court Officers Department, meanwhile, said they were unable to comment on ongoing investigations.
In April, a court in Jersey, a British dependency, ordered the freezing of $7 billion in assets linked to Abramovich. Around the same time, police raided premises in the island’s capital, St Helier, seizing documents and electronic devices.
However, two weeks later, the police returned all seized items. The court did not specify in its decision how the warrants were illegal, according to the WSJ.
Abramovich made his fortune mainly from trading oil and commodities in the 1990s and served as governor of the remote Chukotka region in the far north of Russia’s Far East in the 2000s. He bought the club English football club from Chelsea in 2003 but sold it earlier this year.
Liz Truss, when she was still British Foreign Secretary, described Abramovich in May as one of the “oligarchs and kleptocrats” with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin who are ” partner in crime “ in the Ukrainian conflict.
The EUobserver news site reported in June that Abramovich’s legal team allegedly sent a letter to EU officials claiming he “has never expressed support for the policy of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine.”
RT
Who has the edge? Breaking down the matchups for Dolphins (6-3) vs. Browns (3-5)
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (6-3) and Cleveland Browns (3-5) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 10 game at Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m., CBS):
When the Dolphins run: It’s a new-look backfield for the Dolphins now with Jeff Wilson Jr. in the mix. If his debut with Miami is any indication, he’s now set to split carries with Raheem Mostert after Mostert had a handle on the bulk of the carries when he was paired with Chase Edmonds, who was dealt in the Bradley Chubb trade.
Wilson and Mostert each got nine carries last Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Wilson picked up 51 yards off those attempts and Mostert 26, but Wilson added three receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown. Coach Mike McDaniel said he’s looking to get both their opportunities and could lean toward a hot hand if one develops in a game.
The Browns are 22nd against the run. They can take a run game out if they build an early lead and control time of possession with their own ground game. In their last win, they did that to the Cincinnati Bengals and only allowed 36 yards rushing. They’ve also allowed rush totals of 238 to the Los Angeles Chargers, 202 to the Atlanta Falcons and 160 to the Baltimore Ravens. If Miami commits to the run game, there should be opportunities against the Cleveland front. Edge: Dolphins
When the Browns run: After failing to stop the Chicago Bears’ No. 1-ranked rushing attack, the Dolphins’ reward is the Browns and their third-ranked rushing offense. The good news is Cleveland does it the traditional way with the running backs, which the Dolphins have been good against, as opposed to stopping scrambling quarterbacks like the Bears’ Justin Fields.
Nick Chubb is second in the NFL in rushing with 841 yards and averaging a whopping 5.6 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns. Kareem Hunt is possibly the league’s top No. 2 running back, and he’s going for 4 yards per carry. The Browns have five Pro Bowls between their two guards, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.
The Dolphins fell all the way from sixth to 15th in run defense after allowing Fields to run for 178 yards, an NFL regular-season record for a quarterback. It should still be a competitive matchup Sunday because Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and the rest of the defensive front did not leave too much to be discouraged about in stopping running backs. Against the Bears, David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert were held to a combined 2.8 yards per carry. The fundamentals in tackling and angles in pursuit still have to be sharper. Edge: Browns
When the Dolphins pass: Miami has put itself up there with the most electric passing attacks in the NFL. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is on fire with a league-leading passer rating (115.9). He is coming off the best two-game stretch of his career, completing 75 percent of passes for 684 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in wins over the Detroit Lions and Bears.
Tyreek Hill is on an NFL single-season receiving record pace, and he and Jaylen Waddle are combining for the most receiving yards teammates have accumulated through a team’s first nine games in the Super Bowl era. The pass protection for Tagovailoa is also settling in with Terron Armstead and Brandon Shell at the two tackle spots.
It will need to be on point against a Cleveland defense that features Myles Garrett and his 7 1/2 sacks. He can switch sides but will likely line up a bit more in front of Armstead. Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward could be in line to return from concussion for the Browns’ 15th-ranked pass defense. Converting third downs, where Tagovailoa has been money, will be key in not allowing Cleveland to win time of possession with its ground game. Edge: Dolphins
When the Browns pass: Jacoby Brissett revenge game? The South Florida product who once starred at Dwyer High in Palm Beach Gardens and spent last season with the Dolphins returns home as a starter in place of the suspended Deshaun Watson. Brissett is completing 63.9 percent of passes for 1,862 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions, an 86.8 passer rating.
Complementing the run game, Brissett actually has the Browns in the middle of the pack in passing offense, ranking 16th of 32 teams. In his past two outings, including the 32-13 Monday night win over the Bengals that preceded Cleveland’s bye, Brissett is 39 of 49 for 536 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. Continuing with the South Florida connections, Miami Northwestern High product Amari Cooper is having a solid season with 39 receptions for 553 yards and five touchdowns, as is former University of Miami tight end David Njoku (34 receptions, 418 yards, touchdown).
The new pass-rushing tandem of Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips will get its second game together. The hope for Miami is cornerback Xavien Howard finds his rhythm after he gave up a touchdown to Darnell Mooney during the Bears game and had what would’ve been his first interception of the season negated by a hold. It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins stick with Eric Rowe or go back to either Verone McKinley or Clayton Fejedelem for the safety spot alongside Jevon Holland since Brandon Jones went down. Edge: Even
Special teams: The Dolphins got a big play from their special teams against the Bears. Phillips came through with the blocked punt, and Andrew Van Ginkel recovered it for the touchdown.
But then there was the weekly blunder — this time, Jason Sanders missing a 29-yard field goal for his first miss from inside 50 yards. Browns kicker Cade York has also missed four field goals on the season. Edge: Even
Intangibles: The Browns are coming off their bye, but it also kind of stunted some momentum they may have been picking up from their Monday night win over the Bengals their last time out. The Dolphins return home after back-to-back road wins and are on a three-game winning streak, but they must focus on earning this win and not looking ahead to the bye week that follows. Edge: Dolphins
PREDICTION: Dolphins 27, Browns 20
Know the Symptoms of Gluten Sensitivity
Roti is the staple food in most parts of North India where meals are usually incomplete without the wheat flatbread. A cool, warm chapatti goes well with all kinds of curries and dishes and helps you feel full. However, for some people, eating wheat chapatti comes with bothersome health issues such as bloating, headaches, and joint pain.
According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, the problem here could be your wheat intolerance. In one of her Instagram posts, the nutritionist explained that some people have trouble digesting wheat and experience stomach pain and bloating after eating it. This, she says, indicates that your body might be intolerant to wheat protein or gluten that you consume as part of your diet.
For these people, when they consume gluten in any form, it triggers an inflammatory response in the body that causes this discomfort after meals. Thus, insists the nutritionist, wheat should be avoided in such cases to avoid adverse effects.
Anjali Mukerjee warns that eating wheat, which contains gluten, can worsen the condition of people with celiac disease and cause a severe allergic reaction. Additionally, people with a wheat allergy should also consider giving up wheat rotis or any food made from it.
But, bloating alone isn’t something that can tell you if you’re truly gluten intolerant. Here are some of the symptoms according to the nutritionist that you can look for. If you’re having these issues and can’t pinpoint the cause, gluten may be the culprit.
-
coated tongue
-
Asthma
-
Water retention and heaviness
-
Urticaria
-
Eczema
-
Muscle stiffness especially after waking up
-
Weakness or fatigue
-
Stiff joints
-
Belly pain and bloating
While you may want to consider eliminating wheat or gluten-containing foods from your diet if you have a gluten intolerance, it should also be noted that wheat is an important source of dietary fiber. According to Anjali Mukerjee, one can consider avoiding foods like wheat, rye and barley, which contain gluten, for a month. And, if symptoms improve, it could mean you’re gluten sensitive.
The nutritionist advises that wheat flour should ideally be eaten right after grinding or stored in an airtight container, refrigerated and consumed within two to three weeks.
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It does not in any way replace qualified medical advice. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim any responsibility for this information.
Center vs Judiciary: How to Make Judicial Appointments Transparent
ndtv
How Bill Dividers Make Their Mark on Mid-Runs
There were also signs that Mr. Fetterman significantly improved on President Biden’s margins in some key counties compared to 2020.
In Georgia, the Senate race has focused to a striking degree on personal character. Mr Walker, who has presented himself as a staunch social conservative, has been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife, and two women said he paid for their abortions. He denied these latest charges.
Jeffrey Hackling, 72, said he voted for Mr Kemp and Mr Warnock. His decision to vote for Mr Warnock was “difficult”, he said, and he felt pressure from other Republicans in his life, including his wife, to vote for Mr Walker – but he didn’t. couldn’t make it, alarmed by Mr. Walker’s record.
“I didn’t like Herschel Walker, all the lies he made and told,” said Mr. Hackling, a Republican from Milton, Georgia. “A lot of people wanted to convince me to vote for a Republican, but I didn’t like him, I didn’t like the person.
In Ohio, 34-year-old Kevin Balogh had gone through a difficult process across the aisle as he tried to support Nan Whaley, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate. But even though he voted for Mr. Ryan, the Democrat, in the Senate, Mr. Balogh still appreciated Mr. DeWine’s handling as governor at the height of the coronavirus crisis and ultimately backed him instead. .
“It’s kind of what I imagined two and a half years ago what the new conservatism might look like, outside and outside of some Trump nonsense,” he said. “He did enough early in his governorship that — maybe it cemented itself early in my mind, that I like Mike DeWine.”
In Kennesaw, Georgia, Audrey Zohner, 39, identified as a Republican as recently as 2020, even though she backed Mr. Biden for president.
nytimes
Joe Biden says Twitter’s foreign funding deserves scrutiny
President Biden has said Elon Musk’s relationships with other countries deserve consideration after the mogul took over Twitter with the help of foreign investors.
Mr Musk, owner of car company Tesla and SpaceX, acquired the popular social media platform with funding from Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, who had invested in the social network in the past, and of an investment company linked to the sovereign wealth of Qatar. funds.
“I think Elon Musk’s cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries are worth considering,” Biden said at a press conference on Wednesday. “Whether or not he’s doing anything inappropriate, I’m not suggesting. I suggest it’s worth looking into.
When asked how he could investigate the situation, he replied, “There are many ways.”
The remarks are likely to be dismissed by conservatives who believe Mr Musk is shaking up the platform and allowing free speech instead of heavy-handed content moderation.
However, Mr. Biden is under pressure to look closely at possible foreign entanglements between Mr. Musk and his business interests.
Sen. Chris Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut, urged the Treasury Department to review the funding through its Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.
“Setting aside the vast stores of data that Twitter has collected on US citizens, any potential that foreign ownership of Twitter will lead to increased censorship, misinformation, or political violence is a serious national security concern.” , said Mr. Murphy. “Saudi Arabia is one of the most repressive countries in the world, with little or no tolerance for free speech.”
washingtontimes
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
