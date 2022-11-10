News
Kari Lake slams chaotic Arizona election tabulation as she closes gap on Hobbs
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake called out Maricopa County and statewide officials for what she said was another messed up election process in the Grand Canyon state.
Lake, a former reporter affiliated with Arizona Fox, said she was still ‘100 per cent certain’ she would win – criticizing the fact that as of 6.30pm Mountain time 650,000 votes had yet to be counted .
“The question is, how significant will this win be? Can you believe that?” she says.
Lake said the votes that have yet to be counted come from on-the-spot votes on Election Day, including up to 275,000 mail-in ballots that voters decided to bypass the Postal Service and bring in person.
MIDTERMS SHOWS VOTERS LACK ‘HATE’ FOR BIDEN THAN CLINTONS AND OBAMA A Drew
“[Those] are people who brought their mail-in ballots to the polls on Election Day because they don’t trust the mail and they don’t trust the drop boxes,” she said.
“We’ve only lost a few thousand votes right now. When those votes come in, I think we’re going to see a lot of liberal spirits explode.”
After another drop of a chunk of votes out of that 650,000, Lake was asked who she would blame for the delay and potential confusion.
DEMOCRATS’ ANTI-MAGA STRATEGY WORKED, SAYS BUSH HELPS
Lake pointed to his opponent, Democrat Katie Hobbs — who, as outgoing secretary of state, is the statewide official overseeing election operations. She also criticized Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, another Republican, calling him “incompetent.”
In remarks reported by Phoenix media, Richer defended Maricopa’s election operations, saying the 275,000 early ballots eclipsed the 170,000 early ballots the county received in the 2020 presidential election. .
“That number is huge,” he reportedly said, adding that increased turnout in the midterm elections limited the number of official tabulation reports that could be written in the first 24 to 48 hours.
DESANTIS RESPONDS TO PREDICTIONS MIAMI-DADE COULD TURN RED FOR FIRST GOVERNOR SINCE JEB BUSH
“Last night we were down 15 points, and now we’re down [less than a point]”, Lake later said. “When I started voting in 1988, you showed up on election day…and you knew who won the election before you went to bed.”
Lake said the 2000 election was the start of an annual election chaos, when the Bush-Gore race became forever associated with paper voting “hanging chads” and the “Brooks Brothers Riot” protest at the headquarters of Miami canvassing that was associated with political figures like GOP consultant Roger Stone.
CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“I want all Democrats, Independents and Republicans to have faith in the system. And when I win…that will be the priority on my platform,” Lake said, calling for the return of machine-free voting and paper ballots.
Fox
News
On camera, a Chhattisgarh doctor slaps a patient. He faces the action
Korba (Chhattisgarh):
An allegedly intoxicated doctor allegedly beat a female patient at Korba District Medical College Hospital in Chhattisgarh.
Hospital management issued a show cause notice against the doctor after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
The patient’s son, Shyam Kumar, a resident of Gerwani village, said his mother Sukhmati’s health deteriorated late at night, following which he called 108 and 112, but he understood that it would take time. After seeing her health deteriorate, he immediately took her to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw. During the treatment, the doctor allegedly beat his mother. When he protested this act, he was told to shut up.
The Dean of Medical College Hospital, Dr Avinash Meshram, said the matter was brought to his attention and a show cause notice was issued against the doctor. Further investigation into the matter is underway and action will be taken accordingly, he added.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor take their baby girl home
ndtv
News
7 dead in clash between Filipino troops and Muslim rebels
Manila, Philippines — Filipino troops clashed with Muslim guerrillas in a southern village, killing at least three soldiers and four rebels and raising fears an escalation could threaten a 2014 peace pact that significantly eased years of violent fights.
The sporadic clashes erupted on Tuesday and Wednesday in a village in the town of Ungkaya Pukan in the island province of Basilan, where army and Moro Islamic Liberation Front leaders separately ordered their forces to arrest the fighting and authorize de-escalation talks on Thursday.
Military and rebel commanders at the scene of the fighting accused each other of violating the 2014 peace accord, which facilitated years of bloody and extensive fighting between government forces and the Muslim rebel front, the largest group of separatist insurgents in the south of the vast Roman Catholic majority. nation.
The clashes left three soldiers dead and seven others injured, the army said, while the rebels reported at least four dead and several others injured. The conflict has underscored the fragility of law and order in a southern region plagued by an overabundance of guns, private armies, crushing poverty and a long history of violence.
As part of the 2014 peace pact, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front gave up its secessionist claim in exchange for a more powerful and better-funded Muslim autonomous region called Bangsamoro.
The five-province Muslim region is now ruled by former guerrilla leaders under a transition period ending in 2025.
Nearly half of the roughly 40,000 guerrillas have agreed to lay down their arms and return to normal life in exchange for livelihoods under the peace pact. Thousands of other rebels have kept their guns waiting to go through a years-long “dismantling process”, a subtle term for surrendering their weapons. The process has been delayed due to complaints that former rebels have not received promised money and other government incentives.
“It’s very alarming because the implications worry us,” Naguib Sinarimbo, interior minister of the autonomous region of Bangsamoro, told The Associated Press. “Our concern is that if there are sparks like this, concerns could arise about the continuation of the dismantling process.”
Brig. General Domingo Gobway, an army brigade commander in Basilan, said his forces were cracking down on gunmen involved in extortion and intimidation using pipe bombs. Amid the military campaign, the gunmen fled to a village in Basilan called Ulitan, where they were protected by Moro Islamic Liberation Front guerrillas, he said.
The rebels and extortion gang were forced out of the village of Ulitan in September amid the military crackdown, but Moro Islamic Liberation Front guerrillas returned with their guns on Monday, in violation of an agreement that rebel firearms and other weapons should be restricted in mutually identified Moro Islamic territories. Liberation Front encampments, Gobway said.
Troops came under fire in Ulitan on Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting them to return fire and take action to bring the situation under control, military officials said.
Mohagher Iqbal, who led the Muslim guerrillas through years of peace talks with the government, said the violence “was an unfortunate incident that no one wanted to see happen…as the dividends of the peace process began to flow.” felt by the people.
Iqbal called for the “immediate disengagement of fighters to prevent the situation from escalating” and urged government and ceasefire officials to conduct an investigation to prevent the recurrence of such deadly clashes.
Western governments have hailed progress made during years of peace talks between Manila and Muslim rebels that have turned major battlegrounds into potential growth centers in the south in recent years, the homeland of Muslim minorities who live in some of the poorest and least developed provinces of the country. the country.
Had the decades-old Muslim insurgency continued to erupt in the southern Philippines, there were fears that large numbers of Muslim insurgents would forge an alliance with outside militant forces and turn the south into a breeding ground for extremists. .
ABC News
News
Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn and Jerry Lee Lewis honored
Luke Combs was crowned Entertainer of the Year at Wednesday’s Country Music Association Awards, the second year in a row he has won the night’s top honor.
“I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true,” Combs said, dedicating the award to his wife and newborn baby. Her win came after a performance-packed three-hour show that paid homage to country icons and new voices.
“Country sounds more country than it has in a long time tonight,” Combs said. He also won album of the year for “Growin’ Up”.
The show opened with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire paying tribute to the late Queen of Country Loretta Lynn.
The trio of superstars performed a medley of Lynn hits including ‘You Ain’t Woman Enough’, ‘Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin” and ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ as images of Lynn were projected behind them and members of the public were singing.
Rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, who died like Lynn last month, was honored with a fiery tribute by Elle King and the Black Keys.
Alan Jackson accepted the lifetime achievement award, recounting how a film about Hank Williams inspired him to move to Nashville when he was completely broke. He wept during his speech, ending it by telling the audience, “I’m still living that honky tonk dream, y’all.”
Brothers Osborne won Vocal Duo of the Year and Old Dominion won the Vocal Group trophy.
Chris Stapleton won Male Vocalist of the Year, his sixth win in the category. Bryan, Combs, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen were also nominated.
“All the guys in this category deserve this award,” Stapleton said.
He dedicated the honor to his 12-year-old daughter, whose birthday was Wednesday.
Emerging country superstar Lainey Wilson was the main nominee with six nominations, winning trophies for new artist and singer.
Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt” won Song of the Year. The song featured CMA Awards host Luke Bryan, whom Davis called onto the stage to give him a hug.
Bryan co-hosted the show at Bridgestone Arena with NFL great Peyton Manning.
Katy Perry and actors Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon joined the country’s biggest stars for the evening, who play Tammy Wynette and George Jones in an upcoming Showtime limited series and presented Combs with the biggest honor of the evening.
Perry took the stage and performed “Where We Started” with Thomas Rhett during the show.
New York Post
News
Indonesia says Putin appears to be pulling out of G20 with Zelensky and Biden on guest list
Indonesian President Joko Widodo told reporters on Tuesday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin may not attend next week’s G20 summit, suggesting a potential “virtual” appearance instead.
The G20 summit brings together the leaders of the world’s 19 largest economies and the European Union collectively. The guest list for this year’s conference has raised expectations for contentious encounters, as leftist US President Joe Biden, Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were all expected this summer. Ukraine is not a member, but Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is known, announced in April that he had contacted Zelensky and extended an invitation.
Indonesia is hosting this year’s summit, which is due to start on November 15, on the island of Bali.
Jokowi’s latest public update on the summit said 17 world leaders had confirmed their attendance, leaving three not including Ukraine up in the air. Jokowi did not say who, other than Putin, had not yet confirmed, but noted that no party had declined the invitation.
Russia’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine, and the ensuing escalation of hostilities in February, led to widespread calls for Indonesia to disinvite Putin from the summit and for the G20 in general to expel Russia, as the current G7, formerly G8, did in 2014 after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Zelensky insisted he would not attend the summit if Putin was there, although he generally accepted the invitation.
Jokowi categorically refused to disinvite Putin and insisted on bringing all the countries involved in the dispute to one place to discuss the matter. He also rejected bringing geopolitics into the summit, which he said should be a purely economic event.
Speaking to reporters, Jokowi said on Tuesday he had not yet received confirmation from Putin and indicated that the Russian leader was considering not participating.
“He said he would be there if circumstances allowed. If not, he may ask to do it virtually,” Jokowi said vaguely, according to the Jakarta Post. Jokowi claimed Putin had given ‘strong impressions’ that he would skip the summit in other remarks to the FinancialTimes.
Check out our print edition today at pic.twitter.com/anTiW4zFMn
– Jakarta Post (@jakpost) November 9, 2022
Attending the conference “virtually” would allow Putin to offer an address and use the G20 platform without potentially having uncomfortable sideline exchanges or involving allies like China’s Xi, who Putin himself said has expressed “concerns” about the invasion of Ukraine, in such a situation. meetings. It would also keep him in Moscow, guiding the war.
Addressing the Financial Times, Jokowi also insisted that the G20 was not “a political forum” and that political disputes should not be the focus there.
“It’s supposed to be about economics and development,” he insisted, although it was he who chose to invite Zelensky.
Indonesian President Jokowi has a “strong impression” that Putin will skip next week’s G20 summit in Bali. That would put much of the focus on the first Biden-Xi face-off and mending the US-China ties.
— Derek J. Grossman (@DerekJGrossman) November 8, 2022
Jokowi, whose country is allied with both Russia and Ukraine, takes a personal interest in the war. In July, he visited Zelensky in Kyiv and immediately flew to Moscow to meet Putin in an effort to facilitate dialogue.
“The Indonesian constitution demands to contribute to the creation of world peace. It is in this context that I visited Kyiv and Moscow,” he said. Explain at the time. “The current situation is still very difficult, but it is important to continue to promote a peaceful settlement and to open spaces for dialogue.
Putin’s government addressed confusion surrounding his potential summit attendance on Wednesday, but the Kremlin offered no new clarity.
“When the decision is made – I think it will happen in the next few days – we will tell you,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Peskov said Putin was still considering “various formats” for participation, without giving further details.
A potential appearance in Bali for Zelensky likely plays into considerations for Putin’s trip to the event. Zelensky has also not confirmed his appearance. On Tuesday, the Ukrainian President’s spokesman, Sergei Nikiforov, confirmed that Zelensky would attend the conference “one way or another”, but did not say whether he would travel to Indonesia. According to the Russian news agency Tass, Nikiforov said “it will most likely be an online format”.
“In a way, of course, Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in the G20 summit. I can’t say more,” he said.
Zelensky himself mentioned the G20 on Tuesday in his usual address to Ukrainians.
“An important preparatory week for us continues on the eve of diplomatic activities in the second half of November,” he said during a television broadcast, according to state media Ukrinform. “These are important summits: G20, ASEAN, NATO Parliamentary Assembly and a few others. Ukraine’s position must and will be heard in all regions of the world.
Just last week, Ukrainian officials confirmed Zelensky’s stance not to attend Putin’s summit. Zelensky issued an executive order last month formalizing a policy of non-negotiation with Putin, calling talks with the leader to end the war “impossible” and saying Ukraine would only negotiate peace with another Russian head of state. Earlier, in September, Zelensky told the UN General Assembly that his country had unsuccessfully participated in 88 rounds of talks with Russia.
Addressing COP27, the United Nations climate change alarmist conference, this week, Zelensky hinted that, executive order aside, he was open to some negotiation again.
“Anyone who is serious about the climate agenda should also be serious about the need to immediately stop Russian aggression, restore our territorial integrity and force Russia into real peace negotiations,” Zelensky reportedly said during of the climate conference.
Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.
Breitbart News
News
Inside Amy Schumer and the Trouble with Topical Comedy | TV comedy
JAmy Schumer’s “Dr Congress” skit inside depicts a recognizable hell: the comedian in a sterile exam room, seeking gynecological care from a doctor, but instead encounters four condescending, distraught and puritans. Her medical care is actually in the hands of politicians, members of the all-male, staunchly unscientific “House Committee on Women’s Health.”
The sketch, from the show’s fourth season, was released in April 2016. But watching it earlier this month, I took it for recent, a bit of the new season of Inside Amy Schumer on Paramount +, the show’s first since going on hiatus half a year before Trump was elected. That’s partly because the skit’s grotesque satire is only a few degrees away from our current reality – especially in the absence of Roe v Wade, unscientific committees of politicians now make medical decisions for women. Across the country. (As Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Oz put it in a recent debate: Decisions about abortion should be made between women, doctors, and “local political leaders.”)
But it’s also because the sketch matches much of Inside Amy Schumer’s fifth season, which attempts to confuse some big issues facing women with thinly contoured hyperbole, sketches whose absurdity is less provocative or illuminating than declarative. Instead of a joke, the punchline is an undercurrent of righteous fury with a subtext that’s basically, “It’s bad, we know it.”
“Dr Congress” would actually be one of the best political sketches of the show’s fifth season, which premiered last month and has, over the course of four episodes, demonstrated the limits of what topical comedy may direct in 2022. New episodes have their well-watched nutcases or bits — a New York “fart park,” women smugly invoking “gratitude!” for all cosmetic procedures that promote appreciation of their natural body. But he has highlighted sketches that deal with dire causes — the wars on reproductive and trans rights, as well as sexual assault — that work more like public service announcements than comedy. They aren’t wrong, mince words, and have a clear point of view, but that doesn’t make them funny.
Take “Colorado,” a skit from the premiere in which Schumer stars in a fake tourist ad for a state with lax abortion laws, encouraging women to visit a number of neighboring states without mentioning abortion by name. (For those in Iowa and Missouri, she says, Illinois is also a good option.) The skit has the sheen of comedy – lines like “I could have gone to a town in Texas which has a super cool DA, if you know what I mean,” delivered with snappy gaiety – but fails to bring laughs. It’s hardly a distortion. There’s nothing surprising, let alone funny, when the conclusion is that things are as bad as you know they are. Another sketch reveals a Texan Republican’s worst fear: surprise! – a trans woman using the bathroom that matches her gender.
Or take another skit, “O-Week,” one of the few not to feature Schumer, in which a college RA preps freshmen during orientation by handing out increasingly deranged gifts – rape whistles, mace, swords – and declaring each girl out for herself. There’s nothing telling about pointing out that college campuses are hotbeds of sexual assault; if anything, the skit feels like it responds to 2014-2015, when Rolling Stone’s botched story and The Hunting Ground documentary formed focus on dealing with college sexual misconduct. “The college orientation is just, ‘Welcome to college, you’re about to be mugged,’” writer and college student Sascha Seinfeld (Jerry’s daughter) says in one of many fifth-season interstitials that deflate whatever humor remains as they explain the joke. , which almost never go much further than “shit is bad, it exists”.
To be fair, it was always going to be difficult for Schumer to restart his flagship show in 2022, just six years but cultural eternities away from his departure, a time when a shared American political reality disintegrated and the place of comedy peak. moved further online. The original Inside Amy Schumer, which ran from 2013 to 2016, arguably the height of the era of pop feminism, made her lead role one of the most famous comedians in the country for a reason: when it was good, it was awesome – sharp, insightful and, above all, hilarious. Schumer demonstrated an astute understanding of upper-middle-class white women: how they communicated, how they compromised, how they presented themselves to other women and were still, despite all their privileges, circumscribed by sexism. She specialized in identifying familiar but fuzzy cultural tropes, which she twisted to the point of clarity (see: the wine wife in “Football Town Nights”, the aging actresses in “Last Fuckable Day”, the war of women deflecting compliments.
This type of comedy — impressions of tropes you know on sight but couldn’t categorize, bits broaching the narcissism of white women or the ties of sexism — have thrived online since Inside Amy Schumer quit. emit. Scroll for a few seconds on TikTok or Twitter and you’ll see full-face comedians donning half-over-the-top personas. Given the hyper-speed and inevitability of social media, the task of finding an original angle, or a trope to sneak into and explode into, has become harder and more niche.
But neither did Schumer and his writers find the right recipe in topical or political humor, a category that for years produced increasingly diminishing returns. Issue-based comedy is only as funny when the stakes rise, the fringe more mainstream, the source material more unbalanced. Saturday Night Live has been hitting that wall for years with its cold opens, the main reveal of which has been to see which celebrities are most in search of impressions, and who still struggle to twist an already macabre political reality for a laugh. . Sketches or comedies tied to a certain level of contemporary discourse such as Showtime’s Ziwe, HBO’s Break with Sam Jay and That Damn Michael Che – all of which have black hosts with different perspectives than Schumer – have struggled to burst. There’s the ever-evolving obsolescence of late-night television, whose monologues remain stuck in a right-wing response loop two years after Trump’s departure.
Amy Schumer’s Inside reboot is just the latest to hit that ceiling, using sketch comedy as a megaphone rather than a blacklight. When reality becomes more and more absurd, with characters devoid of sincerity, there is little air left for satire. Jokes scratch but don’t tickle. There’s nothing inherently wrong with these sketches – they’re well executed and constructed. But when the intended response seems like an acknowledgment nod rather than a cackle, those jokes might be out of breath.
theguardian
News
Meta layoffs show Mark Zuckerberg ‘religious’ on costs, but he needs to cut more
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc., speaks during the Meta Connect virtual event in New York, U.S., Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Club holding’s announcement on Wednesday Metaplatforms (META) that it employs about 13% of its workforce, or more than 11,000 employees, is a sign to us that CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in the words of Jim Cramer, “has religion” when it comes to to try to get a handle on the company’s uncontrollable costs. While we don’t welcome people losing their jobs, we would like to point out that the severance packages seem generous, and we hope they can mitigate some of the blow for those unfortunate to be included in these reductions. of staff.
cnbc
Sequoia Capital Drops Its FTX Holdings to $0, Following “Liquidity Crunch”
On camera, a Chhattisgarh doctor slaps a patient. He faces the action
7 dead in clash between Filipino troops and Muslim rebels
Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn and Jerry Lee Lewis honored
Indonesia says Putin appears to be pulling out of G20 with Zelensky and Biden on guest list
Inside Amy Schumer and the Trouble with Topical Comedy | TV comedy
Kari Lake slams chaotic Arizona election tabulation as she closes gap on Hobbs
Meta layoffs show Mark Zuckerberg ‘religious’ on costs, but he needs to cut more
Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck have officially broken up
Kelly Stafford ‘angry’ after her NFL husband completes concussion protocol
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?