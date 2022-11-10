News
Ken Jennings swears after spoiling “Jeopardy!” clue in last error
What is… doing your job well?
“Danger!” host Ken Jennings sent the internet into a tizzy Tuesday after accidentally revealing the answer to a trivial question – then uttering a curse when he realized what he had done.
An excerpt from the show was posted tuesday on Twitter and has since gone viral, with over 34,000 views.
“Forty, 23, 38 and 74, which is bigger than all of them…” Jennings babbles before realizing what he’s done.
“You gave it away,” shouts a voice off screen and off the microphone.
” Oh shit ! cursed a shaken Jennings as audience members and contestants laughed.
The Post has contacted Jennings for comment.
According to the official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account, the show broadcast on the occasion of the second anniversary of the death of Alex Trebek.
Tweeters were relentless in mocking Jennings.
“‘Oh shit.’ – Ken Jennings Well, that’s a first,” joked an user.
“Ken is having a blast,” said another one.
“It made my night. Waaaaay better than anything else on ” joked a third.
This isn’t the first time Jennings has caused a stir on the game show set plagued by blunders.
In September, the host allowed a contestant to edit his answer mid-show, but refused to do so for another contestant when it happened again later.
Earlier in July, Jennings cringed after cracking an NSFW joke.
Tuesday’s show also featured a touching tribute to its longtime host with a special category called “Remembering Alex Trebek.” It featured anecdotes about the beloved personality, who in a tweet from the show was recognized as “the man, the myth, the legend.”
New York Post
News
Minnesota AG Ellison reelected over GOP newcomer Schultz
STEVE KARNOWSKI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison defeated Republican newcomer Jim Schultz in Tuesday’s election to win a second term in a race that turned largely on crime and abortion.
Ellison declared victory early Wednesday, and Schultz later conceded a race in which the two were separated by roughly 21,000 votes, or about 1 percentage point, out of 2.5 million cast. Though close, the margin was well outside that which would mean a publicly funded recount.
“Millions of dollars were spent to sow division, hate, and fear,” Ellison said in a statement. “And we overcame it: we were positive, and Minnesotans responded.”
“The results are now clear, and I plan to call Attorney General Ellison later today to congratulate him on his reelection,” Schultz said in his own statement.
Schultz, a 37-year-old hedge fund attorney with no courtroom experience, is a political newcomer who blamed Ellison for rising crime. He was seeking to become the first Republican to win Minnesota’s attorney general race since 1966.
Ellison, who burst on the national scene as the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2006, left that safe seat behind for his first run as attorney general in 2018, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Ellison just squeaked into office, and his progressive policies have made him a polarizing figure in the eyes of some voters.
Ellison led the prosecution team that won a conviction of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s killing, and obtained guilty pleas from other officers. He also stepped in to prosecute a suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist, Daunte Wright, in the midst of Chauvin’s trial. Ellison said his office had successfully prosecuted 50 serious crimes, and contrasted that with Schultz’s lack of courtroom experience.
Schultz made crime his top issue. He accused Ellison of being at the forefront of the “defund the police” movement that arose from Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, and he promised to shift the office’s attorneys away from their traditional duties of consumer and labor protection into a major expansion of the criminal division. He also accused Ellison of doing too little to stop a massive scheme that federal prosecutors say stole at least $250 million from a program to feed children during the pandemic.
Ellison supported a failed Minneapolis ballot measure in 2020 that would have replaced the city’s police department with a vaguely defined public safety department. But he maintained that he never supported defunding police, just reforming law enforcement. And he accused Schultz of misstating the role of the attorney general’s office in fighting violent crime, pointing out that it can only take over a criminal case at the request of the local county attorney or the governor.
After the Supreme Court overturned the Roe legal precedent that guaranteed a national right to abortion, Ellison made the issue central to his campaign. He vowed to use his office to defend abortion rights, and reminded voters that Schultz had vowed to go on “offense, offense, offense” against abortion when he was trying to win the GOP nomination.
Schultz tried to avoid talking about abortion.
“I’m pro-life and I’m not ashamed of that,” he said, but accused Ellison of using the issue as a distraction.

Check out to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.
Follow AP's coverage of the elections at:
News
Rep. Jim Jordan lays out top GOP priorities
Host Alex Marlow reports on the key election results and then offers a number of explanations for why the “red wave” didn’t materialize, some of which might surprise you. Next, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) lays out top priorities for the new (presumably) Republican-led House of Representatives.
The Breitbart News Daily podcast airs Monday through Friday as the "Director's Cut" of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you'll hear Alex's perspective on major political stories, interviews with various journalists, and the Patriot "Caller of the Day."

Breitbart News
News
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control up for grabs
By SARA BURNETT, JILL COLVIN and WILL WEISSERT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
John Fetterman’s success in flipping Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate seat lifted Democratic hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. Republicans found a bright spot in Wisconsin, where Sen. Ron Johnson’s victory raised the stakes of races where results were unclear and vote counting continued.
In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many in states like New York and California had not been called. But Republicans notched several important victories in their bid to flip the five seats needed to reclaim the House majority. In a particularly symbolic victory, the GOP toppled House Democratic campaign chief Sean Patrick Maloney of New York.
The race for control of Congress will determine the future of Biden’s agenda and serve as a referendum on his administration as the nation reels from record-high inflation and concerns over the direction of the country. A Republican House majority would likely trigger a spate of investigations into Biden and his family, while a GOP Senate takeover would hobble the president’s ability to make judicial appointments.
Democrats. though, saw candidates who prioritized protecting abortion rights after this summer’s Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade court decision, perform well. The party won governors’ races, winning in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — battlegrounds critical to Biden’s 2020 win over Donald Trump. But Republicans held on to governors’ mansions in Florida, Texas and Georgia, another battleground state Biden narrowly won two years ago.
Though neither party had yet secured a majority in either congressional chamber, the midterms didn’t feature a strong GOP surge, uplifting for Democrats who had braced for sweeping losses — and raising questions about how big the Republicans could hope their possible majority might be.
“As we sit here I can’t, with 100% certainty, tell you who holds the House majority,” said Maloney whose defeat marks the first time since 1980 the head of the Democratic House campaign arm has been defeated. “If we fall a little short, we’re going to know that we gave it our all and we beat the spread.”
Democrats had faced historic headwinds. The party in power almost always suffers losses in the president’s first midterm elections, but Democrats bet that anger from the Supreme Court’s decision to gut abortion rights might energize their voters to buck historical trends.
In battleground Pennsylvania Democrats won the governorship to go along with their Senate victory. Fetterman had faced questions about his fitness for office after suffering a stroke but topped Trump-endorsed Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. In the governor’s race Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro beat Republican Doug Mastriano, an election denier who some feared would not certify a Democratic presidential win in the state in 2024.
“I’m so humbled,” Fetterman, wearing his signature hoodie, told supporters. “This campaign has always been about fighting for everyone who’s ever been knocked down that ever got back up.”
Democrats also held a crucial Senate seat in New Hampshire, where incumbent Maggie Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who had initially promoted Trump’s lies about the 2020 election being marred by widespread fraud that did not occur but tried to shift away from some of the more extreme positions he took during the GOP primary.
Democrats Tony Evers in Wisconsin, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Kathy Hochul of New York, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico and Janet Mills of Maine also repelled Republican challengers.
Incumbent Republican governors had some success. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp won reelection, defeating Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 race. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two future possible Republican presidential contenders, beat back Democratic challengers to win in the nation’s two largest red states.
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won reelection in conservative Kansas, despite a GOP push to flip it. In liberal Oregon, Democrat Tina Kotek was fighting for victory in a three-way governor’s race.
AP VoteCast, a broad survey of the national electorate, showed that high inflation and concerns about the fragility of democracy were heavily influencing voters. Half of voters said inflation factored significantly, with groceries, gasoline, housing, food and other costs that have shot up in the past year. Slightly fewer — 44% — said the future of democracy was their primary consideration.
Biden didn’t entirely shoulder the blame for inflation, with close to half of voters saying the higher-than-usual prices were more because of factors outside of his control. And despite the president bearing criticism from a pessimistic electorate, some of those voters backed Democratic candidates.
Biden spent the night calling Democrats to congratulate them on their wins and was holding a late Wednesday afternoon news conference at the White House.
Democrats were betting on a midterm boost resulting from voter outrage over the elimination of a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. Voters in reliably red Kentucky rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion. Voters in the swing state of Michigan voted to amend their state’s constitution to protect abortion rights.
The result mirrored what happened in another red state, Kansas, where voters in August rejected changing that state’s constitution to let lawmakers tighten restrictions or ban abortions. Voters in the swing state of Michigan, meanwhile, voted to amend their state’s constitution to protect abortion rights.
VoteCast showed that 7 in 10 national voters said overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was an important factor in their midterm decisions. It also showed the reversal was broadly unpopular. And roughly 6 in 10 say they favor a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide.
There were no widespread problems with ballots or voter intimidation reported around the country, though there were hiccups typical of most Election Days.
In the first national election since the Jan. 6 insurrection, some who participated in or were in the vicinity of the attack on the U.S. Capitol were poised to win elected office. One of those Republican candidates, Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin — who was outside the Capitol during the deadly riot — won a House seat. Another, J.R. Majewski lost to Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur.
Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton held off spirited Republican challengers in Virginia districts the GOP had hoped to flip.
The 2022 elections are on track to cost a projected $16.7 billion at the state and federal level, making them the most expensive midterms ever, according to the nonpartisan campaign finance tracking organization OpenSecrets.
Trump lifted Republican Senate candidates to victory in Ohio and North Carolina. JD Vance, the bestselling author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” defeated 10-term congressman Tim Ryan, while Rep. Ted Budd beat Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court.
Trump had endorsed more than 300 candidates across the country, hoping the night would end in a red wave he could ride to the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. After summoning reporters and his most loyal supporters to a watch party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Tuesday, he ended the night without a triumphant speech.
Still, the former president insisted on social media that he’d had “A GREAT EVENING.” Hours later, Palm Beach County issued an evacuation order for an area that included Trump’s club with Tropical Storm Nicole approaching.

Associated Press writer Hannah Fingerhut contributed.

Follow the AP's coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at And learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at
News
Laura Kelly wins gubernatorial race : NPR
Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images
A Democrat will continue to lead dark red Kansas as Governor Laura Kelly won re-election on Tuesday, according to a race call from The Associated Press, keeping the state on a politically moderate course despite its conservative leanings.
Kelly fended off Republican challenger Derek Schmidt, the state attorney general.
Kelly’s victory means Democrats can block some of the more conservative bills passed by the Republican-dominated Legislature, particularly efforts to further restrict abortion. Voters in the state in August rejected a constitutional amendment that would have made a ban possible, but conservative lawmakers could still have tested how far state courts would allow regulations making abortions harder to obtain in the state.
Kelly argued that she pulled the state out of a budget crisis that followed tax cuts and cuts to government services imposed by her Republican predecessors, Sam Brownback and Jeff Colyer.
She presented herself as a moderate, business-friendly leader who lured Panasonic’s $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant to the state.
But Schmidt blamed her for inflation and painted her as a liberal in tune with President Joe Biden. He argued that Kelly should have done more to make Kansans’ lives more affordable, such as cutting taxes further.
He also promised to sign Conservative bills passed by the Legislative Assembly that Kelly vetoed, including a ban on transgender girls playing girls’ sports.
More coverage of the 2022 elections:
The Kansas News Service is a collaboration between KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW, and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health, and how they relate to public policy.
NPR News
News
Brittney Griner is transferred to a Russian penal colony
The American basketball star has been moved to a penal colony in Russia to serve out the remainder of a nine-year drug conviction, dashing supporters’ hopes that she could be freed in a prisoner swap before to have to go through difficult times.
wsj
News
Suella Braverman urges police to crack down on Just Stop Oil activists | Police
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has accused the police of failing in their duty and demanded an intensified crackdown on Just Stop Oil activists who are disrupting the M25 motorway.
In a rare move to criticize officers in the midst of an operation, Braverman told police chiefs at their annual conference that she expected “a firmer line to safeguard public order. Indeed, it is your duty.
There have been increasingly disruptive actions in Just Stop Oil’s campaign to highlight the climate emergency.
Essex Police said on Wednesday an officer on a motorbike was injured after colliding with two lorries during a roadblock introduced due to an activist’s actions on London’s Orbital Freeway between Junctions 26 and 27.
Just Stop Oil (JSO) said about a dozen of its supporters scaled gantries at various locations, and police said activists locked their heads on infrastructure in a new tactic.
Hertfordshire Constabulary said the protests were causing ‘significant disruption and potential harm’ to the public and that officers had ‘been instructed to act as quickly as possible, using their professional judgement’, to eliminate and deter protesters .
The force also announced an investigation after an LBC radio journalist was arrested and detained for five hours.
Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley defended police actions, saying chiefs could not place ‘snipers’ in motorway gantries or risk ‘decapitating’ people securing themselves to infrastructure with bike locks.
Braverman, in his speech, called those who act directly “extremists”, causing “serious disruption in the life of the community”.
She said: “While most police are doing a great job, unfortunately in recent months and years we have seen an erosion of confidence in the police to act against radicals, highway robbers, vandals , activists and extremists.
“But we also saw the police seem to lose faith in themselves – in yourselves. In your authority, in your power. institutional reluctance. This must change. Criminal damage, obstruction of the highway, public nuisance – none of this should be accepted. Vandalizing a work of art is not a human right. It is not a civil liberty to prevent ambulances from reaching the sick and injured.
She continued: “Such disruption is a threat to our way of life. It does not “advance a cause”. This is not “free speech”, and I want to assure you that you have my full support – and that of this government – to take a stronger line in order to safeguard public order. Indeed, it is your duty. The scenes of members of the public taking the law into their own hands are a sign of a loss of trust and I urge you all to perform your public duties of policing the protests.
Rowley appeared to scoff at even harsher demands for action after a week in which police made preemptive arrests. He said: “We’ve gone as far as we think we can on the JSO issues. Apparently we can’t take snipers to people who are gantries. When we use the angle grinders we apparently have to remove the locks, we cannot remove their limbs at the same time. There are limits to how quickly you can do this.
Essex Police Chief BJ Harrington said: ‘These are extremely dangerous environments to work in. We used our powers, we made arrests and brought them to justice. Do you want the cops to physically drag people out of the way without first trying to persuade or cajole them? If that doesn’t work, you have to be confident to use force and we did.
theguardian
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
