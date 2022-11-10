Knicks embarrassed at Barclays Center, lose 112-85 to Nets – The Mercury News

The Knicks can claim the title of the least dysfunctional team in New York. Not the best.

If Wednesday night was any indication, they’re still below the Nets, who have gotten younger since Steve Nash’s withdrawal and Kyrie Irving’s suspension.

Of course, the big reason for the gap remains Kevin Durant, the greatest talent to ever play in the NBA for NYC (Dr. J would be No. 1 but only played in the ABA for the New York Nets, and it was technically on Long Island). The Knicks were up short at Barclays Center on Wednesday night, conceding to the outside rounder early in the 112-85 wire-to-wire loss.

The Knicks (5-6) folded at halftime, when the deficit reached 25 points. It was never tight in the second half. The Nets led in double digits for the final 42 minutes.

Total dominance.

Julius Randle’s stat line looked pretty good (24 points, 11 rebounds) but he was lax on defense and dominated by Durant, who notched his first triple-double of the season with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

The Nets have now won eight straight against the Knicks, a streak that began with Durant’s first game against the rival in a Brooklyn uniform. On second thought, we can’t call it a rivalry.

Despite their encouraging play last week, the aura of unease and potential combustion hovers over the Nets (5-7). Almost all of this is related to Irving.

On Wednesday night, for example, as the Nets introduced Jacque Vaughn as permanent head coach, a group of Black Hebrew Israelites stood outside the Barclays Center protesting Irving’s suspension while handing out anti-Semitic pamphlets.

Irving wasn’t there Wednesday and general manager Sean Marks admitted he didn’t speak directly to his point guard about the suspension.

The Knicks don’t have that type of drama but they can’t be confused with title contenders. Wednesday night was an encore.

Brooklyn’s overhand hit connected in the first quarter, when the Knicks allowed 38 runs and trailed by 16. It was a steady run to a blowout from there.

The Knicks starters were again outplayed, with Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett all finishing +/- of -22 or worse. The Knicks shot just 32% and their 85 points were a season low.

“We have our challenges,” said Tom Thibodeau. “We know how tough this league is. Have to work every day. You focus on your own team, and that’s what we tried to do. Every day is a challenge. Focus on improving, do the work necessary to prepare for every opponent, go out and play your best.

