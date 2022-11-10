A listeria outbreak linked to deli meats and cheese has killed one person, sickened 16 and resulted in one lost pregnancy, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The diseases spanned six states.
Knicks get embarrassed in Barclays Center, lose 112-85 to Nets
The Knicks can claim the title for least dysfunctional team in New York. Not the best.
If Wednesday night were any indication, they’re still below the Nets, who’ve been rejuvenated since Steve Nash’s removal and Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Of course, the big reason for the gap remains Kevin Durant, the greatest talent to ever play in the NBA for NYC (Dr. J would be No. 1 but only played in the ABA for the New York Nets, and that was technically on Long Island). The Knicks were no match in Barclays Center on Wednesday night, conceding to outer borough very early in the 112-85 wire-to-wire defeat.
The Knicks (5-6) folded by halftime, when the deficit reached 25 points. It was never close in the second half. The Nets led by double digits for the final 42 minutes.
Total domination.
Julius Randle’s stat line looked well enough (24 points, 11 rebounds) but he was lax on defense and outplayed by Durant, who notched his first triple-double of the season with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists..
The Nets have now won eight straight against the Knicks, a stretch that started with Durant’s first game against the rival in a Brooklyn uniform. On second thought, we can’t call it a rivalry.
Despite their encouraging play in the last week or so, the aura of uneasiness and potential combustion hovers over the Nets (5-7). Almost all of that is related to Irving.
On Wednesday night, for instance, as the Nets were introducing Jacque Vaughn as their permanent head coach, a group of Black Hebrew Israelites were outside Barclays Center protesting Irving’s suspension while distributing anti-Semitic pamphlets.
Irving wasn’t around Wednesday and GM Sean Marks acknowledged he hasn’t spoken directly to his point guard about the suspension.
The Knicks don’t have that type of drama but they can’t be confused for title contenders. Wednesday night was a reminder.
Brooklyn’s knockdown blow connected in the first quarter, when the Knicks allowed 38 points and trailed by 16. It was a steady ride to a blowout from there.
The Knicks’ starters were dominated again, with Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett all finishing with +/- of -22 or worse. The Knicks shot just 32% and their 85 points represented a season-low.
“We have our challenges,” Tom Thibodeau said. “We know how hard this league is. Gotta work every day. You focus on your own team, and that’s what we’ve tried to do. Each day is a challenge. Concentrate on the improvement, put the work in that’s necessary to prepare for each opponent, go out and play your best.”
()
Listeria outbreak from deli meats and cheese kills 1 and sickens dozens
“The actual number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to states with known illnesses,” according to the CDC’s website.
The CDC reported that New York is home to seven of the sick people. Three live in Maryland. Massachusetts and Illinois each have two sick people. New Jersey and California each have one person who has fallen ill.
Of 14 people whose information is available, 13 have been hospitalized, according to the CDC. The only death was reported in Maryland.
Clorox recalls millions of Pine-Sol bottles that may contain bacteria
Eleven of the 12 respondents said they had eaten meat or cheese at deli counters.
The CDC estimates that about 1,600 people get sick from listeria each year and about 260 people die from it. Listeria ranks third on the list of foodborne illnesses that cause death in the United States.
Those most susceptible to listeria are pregnant women (and their newborns), adults 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems, according to the CDC. Listeria can infect other people, but they rarely become seriously ill.
The median age of those who have become seriously ill with this outbreak is 74, according to the CDC.
The agency said symptoms of a severe case usually start within two weeks of eating contaminated food – but symptoms can appear anywhere between the same day or 10 weeks after ingesting the bacteria .
Pregnant women typically only experience fever and other flu-like symptoms, according to the CDC. Others report these symptoms along with headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures.
Wolves blitzed again, this time by short-handed Phoenix
Devin Booker sprinted as he approached and came off screens on offense. He defended with maximum effort and even boxed out on the interior to cap possessions.
Every little effort was made on a possession-by-possession basis by Phoenix’s star player. On many nights, those types of little things wouldn’t stand out. The 32 points and 10 assists would be the highlights for the all-star guard in the Suns’ 129-117 victory at Target Center — Minnesota’s fifth loss in its last six games.
But on Wednesday, it was the Grand Canyon-sized gap between the effort Booker gave throughout and the one Minnesota again put forth. The Wolves didn’t have one player who could match Booker’s intensity, and it showed time and time again.
That’s an indictment of the roster, sure, but more so Minnesota’s best players. Not so much Rudy Gobert, but Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell have failed to lead any sort of charge on doing the “little things” that win games yet this season.
That’s why Minnesota is 5-7.
The Timberwolves took a risk when they traded away Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt in July to acquire Gobert. If one of those players was the heart of last year’s team, the other was the soul.
Minnesota made the assumption that its team had matured to the point where everyone else could pick up the slack in those areas, as is the case on winning teams. That assumption was incorrect.
Two nights after Minnesota was blown out of the water by the Knicks, the Wolves were again noncompetitive against a great Phoenix (8-3) team that was missing two of its starters in Cam Johnson and Chris Paul. It didn’t matter.
In comments made after that New York loss, the Wolves lamented their lack of effort and physicality and committed themselves to fix it. Those words were empty.
Booker and Mikal Bridges took it to Minnesota time and time again, and the Wolves didn’t even bother to pose any resistance. Minnesota was blown out on a night where it shot 53 percent from the field, which only happens when you’re thoroughly outplayed in every other aspect of the game.
Such has been the story for the Wolves.
Iran’s Protest Generation Explains Why They Won’t Be Silenced | podcasting | New
Nergis and Mohsin are Iranian students. They are part of protests that have swept Iran since Mahsa Amini died while in the custody of the country’s vice squad. Despite a fierce government crackdown, in which nearly 10,000 people were arrested and internet access blocked, the students say they won’t stop marching.
Journalist Deepa Parent, who followed the demonstrations, tells Michael Safi How? ‘Or’ What, despite the crackdown, she has remained in contact with protesters, many of whom are students and even schoolchildren. And she explains why, even though they know they are risking their lives, they will not remain silent.
But what does this younger generation of protesters want – and how is their attitude towards the regime different from those who joined the previous protests that have peppered the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran?
“Great danger”: a couple sentenced in a case of underwater secrets
Groh said their story “reads like a detective story or a movie script” and that “Jonathan Toebbe’s greedy selfish actions and intentions have placed the military at sea and every citizen of this country in a vulnerable and vulnerable position. risk of being injured by opponents.”
Diana Toebbe, who admitted acting as a lookout for her husband, received an enhanced sentence after the judge revealed during the couple’s five-hour combined sentencing hearing that Diana Toebbe had tried to send to her husband two letters from prison.
The letters, which were read out in court, were intercepted before they could be delivered. In one, Diana Toebbe told her husband to flush the letter down the toilet after reading it. She encouraged him to lie about his involvement in the scheme and to say that she “knew nothing about it”.
The judge said she lacked sincere remorse and did not take responsibility for her actions.
“It’s an outstanding story, straight out of the movies,” Groh said.
Prior to sentencing, Jonathan Toebbe described his battles with stress taking on extra duties and his own battle with alcohol. He said he had experienced warning signs of a nervous breakdown for 18 months which he had not recognised.
“I believed my family was in grave danger, that democracy itself was collapsing,” he said. This belief overwhelmed him, he said, and led him to believe he had to take “hasty action to try to save them from serious harm”.
Prosecutors say Toebbe abused his access to top-secret government information and repeatedly sold design and performance details of the Virginia-class submarines to someone he believed to be a representative of a foreign government but was actually an undercover FBI agent.
Diana Toebbe, 46, who was teaching at a private school in Maryland at the time of the couple’s arrest last October, admitted she stood watch at several pre-arranged “dead-drop” locations where cards memory containing the secret information was left behind.
Memory cards were devices concealed in objects such as chewing gum wrappers and peanut butter sandwiches. The couple were arrested in October 2021 after Jonathan Toebbe planted a map in Jefferson County, West Virginia.
None of the information was classified top secret or secret, falling under a third category considered confidential, according to previous testimony.
Russia to withdraw troops from frontline city of Kherson – MOD — RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
The regional administration has worked for weeks to move civilians from the area, citing Ukrainian attacks
Russia has decided to withdraw its troops from the right bank of the Dnieper, including the regional capital of Kherson. The Ministry of Defense explained that it wanted to avoid unnecessary losses among its forces and to spare the lives of civilians.
While saying the decision was not easy, commanders see no point in keeping troops on the right bank, the head of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, Army General Sergei Surovikin, said on Wednesday. , to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The general pointed to the continued Ukrainian attacks on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam on the Dnieper, arguing that this could mean the complete isolation of Russian troops in Kherson.
“If the kyiv regime… launches an even more devastating attack on the Kakhovskaya dam, a water outflow could occur and flood large areas, causing significant civilian casualties,” Surovikin added. This, according to the commander, “Would create new threats to civilians and risk totally isolating our force regrouped on the right bank of the Dnieper.”
A withdrawal would help avoid the worst-case scenario and maintain the combat effectiveness of the grouping of forces in the area, Surovikin said.
It is a very difficult decision. Yet we would be able to preserve the most important thing: the lives of our soldiers.
“Begin the withdrawal of forces”, Shoigu told Surovikin in a video released by the media. The minister ordered the general to organize a safe relocation for soldiers and civilians.
In recent weeks, local authorities have launched an effort to bring as many civilians as possible to the left bank of the Dnieper, citing a threat posed by Ukrainian forces on the other side. More than 115,000 people had left the city so far, according to Surovikin.
Russia incorporated the Kherson region last month, after residents voted in a referendum to secede from Ukraine and seek Russian membership. Kyiv dismissed the vote as a “fake” and pledged to use military force to retake all territories it considers to be under its sovereignty.
Ukraine has waged a counter-offensive over the past two months, forcing Russian troops to retreat in some places. Earlier this week, Ukrainian troops launched several attacks, making an attempt in the eastern Kharkov region, in the northwestern part of the Lugansk People’s Republic and in the Kherson region. All assaults were successfully repelled, the Russian military said.
According to Surovikin, kyiv troops suffered heavy losses, amounting to more than 12,000 soldiers in October. Russian losses were seven to eight times lower, he said. The general claimed that the Russian troops managed to “stabilize” the situation on the front line, including with the help of the people mobilized since the end of September.
