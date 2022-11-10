Connect with us

Knicks get embarrassed in Barclays Center, lose 112-85

Knicks Get Embarrassed In Barclays Center, Lose 112-85
The Knicks can claim the title for least dysfunctional team in New York.  Not the best.

If Wednesday night were any indication, they’re still below the Nets, who’ve been rejuvenated since Steve Nash’s removal and Kyrie Irving’s suspension.

Of course, the big reason for the gap remains Kevin Durant, the greatest talent to ever play in the NBA for NYC (Dr. J would be No. 1 but only played in the ABA for the New York Nets, and that was technically on Long Island). The Knicks were no match in Barclays Center on Wednesday night, conceding to outer borough very early in the 112-85 wire-to-wire defeat.

The Knicks (5-6) folded by halftime, when the deficit reached 25 points. It was never close in the second half. The Nets led by double digits for the final 42 minutes.

Total domination.

Julius Randle’s stat line looked well enough (24 points, 11 rebounds) but he was lax on defense and outplayed by Durant, who notched his first triple-double of the season with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists..

The Nets have now won eight straight against the Knicks, a stretch that started with Durant’s first game against the rival in a Brooklyn uniform. On second thought, we can’t call it a rivalry.

Despite their encouraging play in the last week or so, the aura of uneasiness and potential combustion hovers over the Nets (5-7). Almost all of that is related to Irving.

On Wednesday night, for instance, as the Nets were introducing Jacque Vaughn as their permanent head coach, a group of Black Hebrew Israelites were outside Barclays Center protesting Irving’s suspension while distributing anti-Semitic pamphlets.

Irving wasn’t around Wednesday and GM Sean Marks acknowledged he hasn’t spoken directly to his point guard about the suspension.

The Knicks don’t have that type of drama but they can’t be confused for title contenders. Wednesday night was a reminder.

Brooklyn’s knockdown blow connected in the first quarter, when the Knicks allowed 38 points and trailed by 16. It was a steady ride to a blowout from there. .

New York’s starters were dominated again, with Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett all finishing with +/- of -22 or worse. The Knicks shot just 32 percent and their 85 points represented a season-low.

“We have our challenges,” Tom Thibodeau said. “We know how hard this league is. Gotta work every day. You focus on your own team, and that’s what we’ve tried to do. Each day is a challenge. Concentrate on the improvement, put the work in that’s necessary to prepare for each opponent, go out and play your best.”

"Great danger": a couple sentenced in a case of underwater secrets

November 10, 2022

"Great Danger": A Couple Sentenced In A Case Of Underwater Secrets
Groh said their story “reads like a detective story or a movie script” and that “Jonathan Toebbe’s greedy selfish actions and intentions have placed the military at sea and every citizen of this country in a vulnerable and vulnerable position. risk of being injured by opponents.”

Diana Toebbe, who admitted acting as a lookout for her husband, received an enhanced sentence after the judge revealed during the couple’s five-hour combined sentencing hearing that Diana Toebbe had tried to send to her husband two letters from prison.

The letters, which were read out in court, were intercepted before they could be delivered. In one, Diana Toebbe told her husband to flush the letter down the toilet after reading it. She encouraged him to lie about his involvement in the scheme and to say that she “knew nothing about it”.

The judge said she lacked sincere remorse and did not take responsibility for her actions.

“It’s an outstanding story, straight out of the movies,” Groh said.

Prior to sentencing, Jonathan Toebbe described his battles with stress taking on extra duties and his own battle with alcohol. He said he had experienced warning signs of a nervous breakdown for 18 months which he had not recognised.

“I believed my family was in grave danger, that democracy itself was collapsing,” he said. This belief overwhelmed him, he said, and led him to believe he had to take “hasty action to try to save them from serious harm”.

Prosecutors say Toebbe abused his access to top-secret government information and repeatedly sold design and performance details of the Virginia-class submarines to someone he believed to be a representative of a foreign government but was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Diana Toebbe, 46, who was teaching at a private school in Maryland at the time of the couple’s arrest last October, admitted she stood watch at several pre-arranged “dead-drop” locations where cards memory containing the secret information was left behind.

Memory cards were devices concealed in objects such as chewing gum wrappers and peanut butter sandwiches. The couple were arrested in October 2021 after Jonathan Toebbe planted a map in Jefferson County, West Virginia.

None of the information was classified top secret or secret, falling under a third category considered confidential, according to previous testimony.

Russia to withdraw troops from frontline city of Kherson – MOD

November 10, 2022

Russia To Withdraw Troops From Frontline City Of Kherson – Mod
The regional administration has worked for weeks to move civilians from the area, citing Ukrainian attacks

Russia has decided to withdraw its troops from the right bank of the Dnieper, including the regional capital of Kherson. The Ministry of Defense explained that it wanted to avoid unnecessary losses among its forces and to spare the lives of civilians.

While saying the decision was not easy, commanders see no point in keeping troops on the right bank, the head of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, Army General Sergei Surovikin, said on Wednesday. , to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The general pointed to the continued Ukrainian attacks on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam on the Dnieper, arguing that this could mean the complete isolation of Russian troops in Kherson.

“If the kyiv regime… launches an even more devastating attack on the Kakhovskaya dam, a water outflow could occur and flood large areas, causing significant civilian casualties,” Surovikin added. This, according to the commander, “Would create new threats to civilians and risk totally isolating our force regrouped on the right bank of the Dnieper.”

A withdrawal would help avoid the worst-case scenario and maintain the combat effectiveness of the grouping of forces in the area, Surovikin said.

It is a very difficult decision. Yet we would be able to preserve the most important thing: the lives of our soldiers.

“Begin the withdrawal of forces”, Shoigu told Surovikin in a video released by the media. The minister ordered the general to organize a safe relocation for soldiers and civilians.

In recent weeks, local authorities have launched an effort to bring as many civilians as possible to the left bank of the Dnieper, citing a threat posed by Ukrainian forces on the other side. More than 115,000 people had left the city so far, according to Surovikin.


Ukrainian Advance To Frontline City Failed – Official

Russia incorporated the Kherson region last month, after residents voted in a referendum to secede from Ukraine and seek Russian membership. Kyiv dismissed the vote as a “fake” and pledged to use military force to retake all territories it considers to be under its sovereignty.

Ukraine has waged a counter-offensive over the past two months, forcing Russian troops to retreat in some places. Earlier this week, Ukrainian troops launched several attacks, making an attempt in the eastern Kharkov region, in the northwestern part of the Lugansk People’s Republic and in the Kherson region. All assaults were successfully repelled, the Russian military said.

According to Surovikin, kyiv troops suffered heavy losses, amounting to more than 12,000 soldiers in October. Russian losses were seven to eight times lower, he said. The general claimed that the Russian troops managed to “stabilize” the situation on the front line, including with the help of the people mobilized since the end of September.

You can share this story on social media:

State volleyball: Focused Lakeville North moves past Centennial in Class 4A quarters

November 10, 2022

State Volleyball: Focused Lakeville North Moves Past Centennial In Class 4A Quarters
Lakeville North knocked off Northfield in a raucous environment in Rochester in the Class 4A, Section 1 final on Saturday.

Four days later, the Panthers were back in action —  this time in the state tournament. And it was business as usual. Second-seeded Lakeville North topped unseeded Centennial in four sets in Wednesday’s quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center, showing no signs of a letdown.

That’s kind of how Lakeville North rolls.

So even after the Panthers won their state opener — a contest many favorites often describe as a “relief” — Lakeville North was experiencing no feeling of the sort.

“It’s hard to feel that relief when you know you’re still on a mission,” senior libero Sidney Wissbrod said.

“I think our team is really good in focus, and it helps us to be really motivated by the future, not hold onto anything that’s behind us,” senior setter Ava Blascziek added. “What’s behind us is behind us, and we just have to get what’s ahead.”

Set scores were 25-19, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20.

What’s next for Lakeville North is a semifinal date with third-seeded East Ridge at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Paul.

That comes after a convincing win Wednesday over Centennial. The Cougars (25-5) proved game early, bouncing back from a disappointing first set to win the second and apply some pressure on the favored Panthers.

“We had just brought more energy and it almost felt like we wanted it,” Centennial senior libero Mattie Petersen said. “We wanted to work together as a team, and it kind of worked out for us.”

At least for that set, before the Panthers re-established their dominance. Emily Ramsay tallied 18 kills for the Panthers (28-4), while Blascziek notched 43 assists.

Centennial had a difficult time slowing the Panthers’ offensive attack.

“They run a really fast offense, to their middles, to their outsides, it’s really fast. That’s probably the fastest tempoed offense we’ve come up against,” Centennial coach Jackie Rehbein-Manthey said. “So just trying to always get two blockers up on a hitter isn’t always a possibility. So we got caught on our heels a few times.”

Petersen said once you think you have a read on where the ball is going, you need to go. Because if you hesitate defensively, you’re not going to get to it.

Richter said to run an offense with the pace at which the Panthers play, you need to have good ball control to aid your setter, and then Blascziek kind of handles things from there. The setter, however, was quick to credit her teammates.

“I think our hitters do a really great job of working hard in transition and approaching it at their max so they can touch really high and hit with a lot of range,” she said.

In other words, everyone has to be on top of their respective games. And the Panthers usually are.

“Lakeville North is just a very smart team,” Rehbein-Manthey said. “They know what they’re doing out there and they have that No. 2 for a reason.”

Services affected by the Veterans Day holiday

November 10, 2022

Services Affected By The Veterans Day Holiday
Arizona Daily Star

The City of Tucson’s garbage and recycling services will not be affected by Friday’s holiday. The Los Reales landfill will be open on Friday. For more information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd

County waste, recycling

All landfills and transfer stations in the county will be open. This includes the Ajo landfill and the transfer stations at Ryan Airfield, Sahuarita and Catalina. For more information, call 623-7300. For recycling or garbage collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm their schedule. Waste management will have its regular service on Friday. Call 744-2600 for more information.

Public libraries in Pima County will be closed Friday.

City, county, state and federal offices are closed Friday.

Sun Tran buses and the Sun Link light rail will operate on regular schedules on Friday. For more information, call 792-9222 or visit suntran.com.

University of Arizona, Pima Community College

Most will be closed on Friday; call yours to confirm.

The test stations open on Friday.

Students at Keeling Elementary School in Tucson received new shoes from the nonprofit Soles4Souls, New Balance and the National Shoe Retailers Association. 250 children received a new pair of shoes and socks. 550 pairs of shoes were available. Teachers received a $150 gift card for new shoes. Video by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star 2022

Rick Wiley



Family will be torn when Dalvin Cook's Vikings face brother James' Bills

November 10, 2022

Family Will Be Torn When Dalvin Cook's Vikings Face Brother James' Bills
The split hoodies are ready for the Cook Bowl.

With Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and his brother, Bills rookie running back James Cook, ready to face off Sunday for the first time, their mother has sprung into action. Varondria White had a relative who is in the apparel business make up 20 split hoodies, which will be on display in the stands at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium.

“They’ve got a picture of Dalvin on one side and picture of James on the other, and their names are on the sleeve on the side where their picture is,’’ White said Wednesday. “Then on the back it says, ‘Cook Off.’ We’re still calling it the “Cook Bowl,’ but that was really catchy and I liked that.”

White said family members and friends were able to buy a hoodie for $50 apiece. Overall, she said there will be about 30 supporters in the group at Sunday’s game.

“I’m very nervous,’’ White said of her sons facing off. “I’m excited, but I’m actually nervous. I’ll just be there to cheer for them. Regardless of who wins, I just want the boys to have fun and do well.’’

Dalvin, in his sixth Minnesota season, has made three Pro Bowls and looks bound for another with a team-high 608 yards rushing for the 7-1 Vikings. James, taken in the second round out of Georgia, has 147 yards off the bench for the 6-2 Bills.

“It’s definitely going to be fun,’’ Dalvin said of Sunday’s game. “First time I ever get to play against him. It’s just funny how things work out. We made it to the stages of our career that we aimed for when we were younger. … it’s a fun time for my family. But it’s something that I will remember forever.’’

Dalvin said “every day” he’s been trash-talking with his brother. His mother saw it in person last Sunday, when she attended Minnesota’s 20-17 win at Washington. She put James on FaceTime after the game.

“They started trash-talking,’’ she said. “Dalvin said, ‘I’ll see you Sunday, baby.’ ’’

Adam Zimmer service

At least six current or former Vikings players attended Tuesday’s funeral mass for former Vikings assistant coach Adam Zimmer, who died Oct. 31.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks said he was on hand in Colleyville, Texas, a Dallas suburb, along with current Vikings safety Harrison Smith and linebacker Troy Dye. He said former Minnesota players present included linebackers Anthony Barr and Ben Gedeon and safety Andrew Sendejo.

Zimmer, the son of former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, was Minnesota’s linebackers coach from 2014-21 and also was co-defensive coordinator from 2020-21. He was found dead at his home in Mendota Heights, and a cause of death has not been released.

“It was definitely difficult because Adam was a really good coach,’’ said Dye, a fourth-round pick in 2020. “He played an important role in my career. I had a really close relationship with him. It was a beautiful service. They did a really good job putting everything together. I was blessed and fortunate to be able to go there and show my support to the Zimmer family.’’

Expecting Allen

Head coach Kevin O’Connell is expecting Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, who suffered an elbow injury last Sunday against the New York Jets and didn’t practice Wednesday, to play Sunday. Bills coach Sean McDermott called him “day-to-day.”

“I think we’ve got to prepare like he’s going to be play,’’ O’Connell said.

If Allen doesn’t, he would be replaced by former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum. He threw the famous “Minneapolis Miracle” pass to Stefon Diggs to win a 2017 playoff game against New Orleans, and Diggs is now also with Buffalo.

“I do have a lot of respect for Case, and know that the offense won’t change all that much schematically if it ends up being Case,’’ O’Connell said.

Injury updates

The Vikings were without three starters in practice Wednesday in defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (calf), cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle) and center Garrett Bradbury (ankle).

O’Connell said before the workout that Dantzler, who had a walking boot on after being hurt against the Commanders, remains a “long shot” to play Sunday. The coach indicated that Tomlinson could miss his second straight game. He didn’t comment on Bradbury, who sat out two snaps late in the first half at Washington.

The Vikings listed receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) as limited in practice and Ben Ellefson (groin) took part in the workout after being designated for return from injured reserve. Ellefson has missed the minimum of four games required while on injured reserve and could be activated to play Sunday.

Martinez is set to become the county's first female sheriff; Hemmerling hopes the numbers will swing

November 10, 2022

Martinez Is Set To Become The County'S First Female Sheriff; Hemmerling Hopes The Numbers Will Swing
SAN DIEGO COUNTY —

If the numbers hold, San Diego County will have elected its first female sheriff.

But there are still many ballots to be counted.

Deputy Kelly Martinez finished Wednesday with a comfortable 14-point lead over former chief prosecutor John Hemmerling in a bid to lead a department on a $1 billion budget.

The most recently released unofficial results show Martinez up 57% to Hemmerling’s 43%. There is plenty of room for change, however, with those figures representing just 29.4% of the votes cast. About 500,000 ballots remain uncounted.

The county’s registrar of voters said it will post the next update at 5 p.m. Thursday. It could take several days for all the votes to be counted.

“Now we’re just waiting for the final numbers,” Martinez said Wednesday. “But I feel really, really good about it.”

Hemmerling’s campaign is withholding any comments until the Registrar’s next update. After early figures released showed him trailing, he noted that only a quarter of the votes had been counted and said he remained confident.

“These early results will not be indicative of the final outcome,” he said on election night.

With the endorsement of the Reverend Shane Harris, Sheriff candidate (left) John Hemmerling (2nd from left) talks to voter Charles Hampton (right) at the Hamlett Coffee Shop and Apothecary on Tuesday — Election Day — in Lemon Grove.

(Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Hemmerling campaigned to change the department and bring about a change in culture. It has appeared to be gaining momentum in recent weeks, crowned by endorsements from community activists Reverend Shane Harris and Bishop Cornelius Bowser, who have both called for law enforcement reforms. Hemmerling also obtained the endorsement of the editorial board of the Union-Tribune.

Last year, then-Sheriff Bill Gore promoted Martinez to second-in-command. He also encouraged her to run for his seat. Critics saw it as an attempt to choose his successor.

Martinez said she would make changes to improve the department and hopes her critics will see it.

“Hopefully they’ll just pay attention and watch,” Martinez said, responding to a question about voters who support Hemmerling. “I mean what I said. I intend to do the things I promised, and I really want to serve our communities.

Martinez said if she won, she would continue to work to implement improvements in prisons and would continue to recruit employees, especially nurses and mental health clinicians to work in prisons, who she says are hard-to-fill jobs. She said the department is offering better pay and benefits in hopes of bringing in more medical workers.

“Detention is the area we’re really focusing on now and hiring more people,” she said.

The record number of people who have died in San Diego County jails since 2006 prompted a state audit calling for legislation to secure change. It also included recommendations to improve the care of people in detention. This year, 20 people have died, including a long-suffering inmate who died hours after his release on compassionate grounds.

If elected, Martinez would be the county’s first female sheriff. San Diego had a female chief when Shelley Zimmerman led the department from 2014 to 2018, and Chula Vista Police has been led by Chief Roxana Kennedy since 2016.

“I think it was about time,” Martinez said of the prospect of winning the job as a woman. “What I hope voters have seen, however, is my experience, my background and my passion for this work, the compassion I have for the people in our communities, the people who are in our care.

“But I think it’s important that this department no longer has that glass ceiling as well, so that all women believe that they can be at the highest levels of this organization.”

About 16 percent of the department’s more than 2,000 sworn deputies are women.

