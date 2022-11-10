RIO DE JANEIRO — The Ministry of Defense released a report on Wednesday highlighting flaws in Brazil’s electoral systems and proposing improvements, but there is nothing to substantiate allegations of fraud by some supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro protesting his defeat on 30 october.
Knicks TV analyst unloads on Ben Simmons: ‘So overrated you can’t put him in the game’
A Knicks analyst unloaded on Ben Simmons a couple days before the interborough rivalry game, labeling the Nets’ point guard as “scared” when asked to identify the league’s most overrated player.
“Most overrated player is Ben Simmons. It’s not even close,” Wally Szczerbiak said Monday night on MSG Network.” The guy couldn’t even play in the playoffs two years ago. Then he was scared to get on the court all of last year. The guy is scared to shoot. He’s the first pick in the NBA draft and you can’t even get him on the basketball floor.”
Simmons, 26, didn’t play all of last season while citing mental health struggles and a back injury. The three-time All-Star staggered his seven appearances this season around a “sore knee,” averaging just 5.6 points on 43% shooting before Wednesday’s game against the Knicks.
Simmons had remained hesitant to shoot or attack the basket, often turning away with the ball and searching for a kick-out pass. He only attempted seven shots outside the paint before Wednesday, missing five of them. He was shooting 47% on free throws.
Szczerbiak, 45, a former All-Star and sixth overall pick, indicated that Simmons is at least partially responsible for the underwhelming team defense that left Steve Nash unemployed (with good pay).
“He’s supposed to be a good defender. He was playing for the Brooklyn Nets and they were giving up 125 points per game and they got their coach (Steve Nash) fired because they couldn’t stop anybody,” Szczerbiak said. “Ben Simmons is so overrated you can’t even put him in the game anymore. It’s a little bit of a shame.”
Simmons, who is expected to play against the Knicks, was torched Monday night by Luka Doncic and acknowledged, “I think I did terrible.”
Simmons added, “I’m my own harshest critic,” which rings hollow to anybody who listened to Sixers fans or Szczerbiak on MSG Network.
“When you have back surgery, and then you’re dealing with your knee, it’s tough,” Simmons said. “But it’s the cards I was dealt, so I’ve gotta push through it.”
Simmons’ regression from a two-way All-Star to his current status would sit atop the disappointment list for any other NBA franchise. But the Nets are lined with issues and suspended their point guard, Kyrie Irving, for his unapologetic response to endorsing an anti-Semitic film.
The Knicks, meanwhile, have been less dysfunctional and dramatic lately but needed a win against the Nets to avoid a losing record.
“That’s their problem,” Julius Randle told reporters when asked about the Nets drama. “All good over here in Knicksland.”
GRIMES UPDATE
Here’s the latest with the on-again, off-again status of Quentin Grimes’ sore foot: He was available to play Wednesday night but labeled “situational” by coach Tom Thibodeau, which usually means sparse playing time.
Grimes missed eight of the season’s opening 10 games because of the foot injury, including two straight heading into Wednesday at Brooklyn. Thibodeau envisioned Grimes as a potential starting shooting guard but the foot has been his biggest hurdle.
“Follow the trainers’ plans. If he doesn’t have soreness, he goes,” Thibodeau said. “You trust the doctors, you trust your trainers, you trust Quentin.
“Just let him work his way through it. Obviously, he’s been out for a while now, so the conditioning piece of it is important also.”
For the first time since Nov. 4, the Knicks used the same starting lineup in consecutive games with Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Randle and Jericho Sims.
Evan Fournier remains out of the lineup despite Grimes’ injury. The Frenchman has been professional about the demotion.
“He’s handled everything like you would expect. He’s a pro’s pro,” Thibodeau said. “He stays ready. Whatever he can do to help the team that’s what he’ll do.”
()
Brazilian Armed Forces Report on Elections Reveals No Fraud
When the Defense Ministry announced this week that it would present its report on the election, some Bolsonaro supporters rejoiced, anticipating the impending revelation of a smoking gun. This does not happen.
“There’s nothing surprising about the document,” Diego Aranha, an associate professor of systems security at Aarhus University in Denmark, who served as a member of Public Security Testing, told The Associated Press. of the Brazilian electoral authority. “The limitations found are the same that analysts have complained about for decades…but this shows no evidence of impropriety.”
Defense Minister Paulo Nogueira wrote that “it is not possible to say” with certainty that the computerized vote tabulation system was not infiltrated by malicious code, but the 65-page report cites no anomaly in the vote count. Based on the possible risk, however, the report suggests creating a commission made up of members of civil society and auditing entities to further investigate the operation of electronic voting machines.
Bolsonaro, whose loss of less than two points was the narrowest margin since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985, has not specifically cried foul since the election.
Yet his persistent refusal to concede defeat or congratulate his opponent left ample room for fans to draw their own conclusions. And it follows more than a year of Bolsonaro repeatedly claiming that Brazil’s electronic voting system is prone to fraud, without ever presenting a shred of evidence, even when ordered by the electoral authority.
In the months leading up to the vote, as polls showed him trailing da Silva, Bolsonaro pushed for the military to take on an expanded role in the electoral process. The electoral authority, in a move apparently intended to appease the president, allowed unprecedented participation by the armed forces. The report presented on Wednesday was signed by the Minister of Defense and representatives of the army, navy and air force.
The electoral authority said in a statement that it “received with satisfaction the final report from the Ministry of Defense which, like all other oversight bodies, did not find any fraud or inconsistency in the electronic voting machines and the electoral process. of 2022”.
Bolsonaro did not immediately comment on the report, nor did the presidential palace respond to an email from the AP. His party leader said on Tuesday that the president would only question the election results if the report provided “real” evidence.
Da Silva, speaking in the capital Brasilia on Wednesday on his first visit since the election, told reporters the vote was clean and Brazil’s electronic voting system is a success.
“No one will believe the putschist talk of someone who lost the election,” da Silva said. “We know that the institutions have been attacked by certain government authorities.”
Brazil began using an electronic voting system in 1996. Election security experts consider these systems to be less secure than hand-marked paper ballots because they leave no verifiable paper trail. The Brazilian system is, however, closely monitored and national authorities and international observers have never found evidence that it is being exploited to commit fraud. External security audits have been performed to prevent the system software from being surreptitiously modified. In addition, before election day, tests are carried out to ensure that no tampering has occurred.
The electoral authority said in its statement on Wednesday that it would analyze the Defense Ministry’s suggestions. Aranha, the system security professor, said the military’s suggestions for fixing the flaws are not specific and would actually make an audit even more difficult.
This year, the armed forces also conducted a partial audit, comparing the results of hundreds of polling stations to the official tally. The idea was first floated by Bolsonaro, who said in May that they “will not play the role of simply endorsing the electoral process or participating as spectators.”
The federal government’s accounts watchdog performed a partial audit similar to that of the military, tallying votes in 604 voting machines across Brazil. He found no abnormalities. Similarly, the Brazilian Bar Association said in a report on Tuesday that it had found nothing that indicated suspicion of irregularities.
“There are important lessons from all of this,” said Paulo Calmon, professor of political science at the University of Brasilia, who continued: “Primarily, the idea of formally involving the armed forces in electoral processes is a mistake that should never be repeated.”
Associated Press writer Carla Bridi reported from Brasilia. AP videojournalist Juan Arraez and writer David Biller in Rio de Janeiro contributed to this report.
Class 3A state volleyball quarterfinal: Grand Rapids 3, Mahtomedi 1
After their Class 3A quarterfinal loss to Grand Rapids at the state volleyball tournament Wednesday evening at Xcel Energy Center, a handful of Mahtomedi players were asked if they could sum up what this season has been like for them.
Although the Zephyrs lost to the Thunderhawks, who advanced to Friday’s semifinals against six-time champion Marshall, the program had never advanced this far before.
When it was suggested that perhaps it’s been magical, senior right-side hitter Katherine Arneson didn’t hesitate.
“I frankly think magical is a fantastic word,” said Arneson, who had a team-high nine kills on 45 attacks. “I mean, being in a place where we’ve never been before? I’m just really proud of the girls. We earned coming here, and this team has earned being the first team in program history to come to state.”
And the fifth-seeded Zephyrs aren’t done, scheduled for a consolation bracket match with DeLaSalle at 9 a.m. Friday morning at the X.
“Just playing in that stadium and being surrounded by everything was kind of like a win for us,” senior libero Camryn Peterson said.
“Losing isn’t fun,” she added, “but we made the most of it. It was a fun match.”
No. 4 Grand Rapids (27-4) was ultimately too much for the Zephyrs, winning in three sets for a rematch with top-seeded Marshall (31-2), which beat the Thunderhawks in last year’s semifinals.
The Thunderhawks combined for 44 kills, 10 each by Haylee Finckbone, Kate Jamtgaard and Krya Giffen, and to win 25-16, 25-17, 25-18 – although Mahtomedi got better as the match progressed, taking a 17-14 lead in the second set on five straight points – a pair of aces by Anusha Khandpur and kills by Abby Bruggamen (2) and Elie Mustar, who also led the Zephyrs with 16 assists.
Otherwise, Grand Rapids was in control after taking an 8-1 lead in the first set. The teams met in an invitational on Sept. 17, a 2-1 Thunderhawks victory. Before that match, the Zephyrs had been 15-0.
“I’m just really proud of the girls for taking those jitters and the nervousness of being where they were for the first time and setting those aside and just really pushing hard and not giving up on things.” coach Jadyn Burns said.
The Zephyrs put a veteran team on the floor, nine seniors and two juniors, but Burns is optimistic that this team has started something at Mahtomedi. Making state was a goal of this group – “the driving force in the back of their minds,” she said.
“I’m hoping that seeing them get to experience fuels the younger girls to get that drive and want to experience the same thing,” Burns added.
Next up is DeLaSalle (13-14), another team making its first state appearance. Both teams were excited to play at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday, and eager to get another whack on Friday.
The Zephyrs will go through a shortened practice on Thursday to prepare.
“We got our jitters out, and a lot of the girls who haven’t had club experience, this was their first time in front of bright lights and a lot of people,” Arneson said. “So, I think being able to play in this arena for a day, and … have that routine of play, practice, play, I have a lot of confidence right now.”
World Science Day for Peace and Development 2022: History and Meaning
Representative image. Wikimedia Commons
In order to raise awareness of the importance and relevance of science in our daily lives, November 10 is celebrated annually as World Science Day for Peace and Development. From highlighting the important role of science in society to engaging the general public in debates on emerging scientific issues, the day is dedicated to marking the importance of science in keeping society intact. and flourishing. The day further aims to ensure that citizens are kept informed of all relevant scientific developments. By bringing science closer to society, World Science Day for Peace and Development also highlights the role scientists play in expanding our understanding of the remarkable and fragile planet we inhabit. The day has a great contribution to making our societies more sustainable.
Story
The emergence of the day can be traced back to the World Conference on Science in 1999. The World Conference on Science can be credited with being more than an organization that cemented the concept of commitment to science, its applications and the positivity it brings to society. It was during this time that the use of scientific knowledge to acquire humanistic and materialistic goals fell under the radar.
Thus, in 2001, World Science Day for Peace and Development was proclaimed by UNESCO. On November 10, 2002, the day was celebrated for the first time around the world and brought together participants from various organizations and professions. Since then, the day has triggered several projects and programs, which have come to fruitful and favorable conclusions.
Importance
The celebration of this special day is important because it commemorates achievements in the field of science. From highlighting the role of science in building a sustainable society to promoting methods deeply rooted in science, World Science Day for Peace and Development ensures the use of science to achieve to peace.
This important day offers the opportunity to mobilize all crucial participants around the theme of science for peace and development, which also includes government officials, media and students. World Science Day for Peace and Development is immensely promoted by UNESCO so that everyone can join in the celebrations and organize their own events and activities.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Kenny Golladay ‘pushing’ to return for Giants against Houston Texans
The Giants might have a big receiver on the way to upgrade their offense after the trade deadline after all.
Kenny Golladay said his injured right knee feels “good,” and he’s working to return Sunday against the Houston Texans after missing four straight games.
“That’s what I’m pushing for,” Golladay said Wednesday, after a second straight limited practice.
Golladay has only two catches for 22 yards in four games played this season. He has not caught a touchdown pass yet in 18 games with the team the past two years.
But he is carrying a $21.15 million salary cap hit this season, plus a $4.5 million roster bonus due in March.
GM Joe Schoen wasn’t going to find a trade partner for that contract. So after Schoen made no acquisitions at the deadline and shipped Kadarius Toney to Kansas City, the hope is Golladay can give the Giants value on the field.
“That’s my main goal: to hit the ground running,” Golladay said.
The Giants offense gained a season-low 225 yards in their 27-13 loss at Seattle in Week 8 before the bye week. That included only 176 passing yards for Daniel Jones.
Golladay said he doesn’t care how he’s utilized by coach Brian Daboll.
“I’m ready for whatever,” he said. “It really don’t matter.”
He just wants to play and contribute. That’s what bothered him about his Week 2 benching while healthy against Carolina. That’s why he’s eager to be a big part of this run.
“I’m really not trying to prove nothing to no coaches,” Golladay said. “Really I’m out here playing for my guys, these people in the locker room. Of course I got to show on the practice field to the coaches, but at the exact same time, I’m playing for the guys in this locker room, period.”
GETTING COORDINATED
Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce “might be the angriest runner in the league.”
“I don’t know who said something to him or did something to him to make him so angry,” Martindale said with a smirk. “He is — I’ll give you my comparisons again, old, old school — Earl Campbell, Jamal Lewis. He’s one of those big power backs that has great balance. Runs mad every time he touches it.”
Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said “everyone,” both coaches and players, contributed to their subpar performance in Seattle prior to the bye week.
“We went back and looked at all the little fundamental things, the techniques, those things showed up,” he said. “We look at it and evaluate it as a play caller. Did I put my guys in the right spot in that situation? There’s things that showed up that way, as well.”
Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said punt returner Richie James’ first fumble against the Seahawks was due to James wearing long “cotton sleeves.”
“Probably wasn’t the best decision, and that’s probably on me more than anything else to tell him to take them off,” McGaughey said. “It was my fault. I should’ve told him to take it off. I’m normally all over that.”
McGaughey would not disclose his punt returner’s status for Sunday’s game. Corner Darnay Holmes replaced James in Seattle after his injury and caught punts first in Tuesday’s practice. But corner Adoree Jackson was fielding them as the primary Wednesday.
Plus, when asked how Holmes had risen to the top of the return list, McGaughey said: “Who said he was at the top?”
GIANTS INJURY REPORT
Right tackle Evan Neal (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) did not practice Wednesday. Golladay (knee), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad) and CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf) were limited. WR James (concussion) was a full participant as he nears clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol … Daboll said it is “doubtful” CB Aaron Robinson (knee, injured reserve) will play again this season.
TEXANS INJURY REPORT
WR Brandin Cooks (wrist), LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and DL Jerry Hughes (rest) did not participate. DL Maliek Collins (chest), WR Nico Collins (groin), WR Phillip Dorsett (ankle), DL Jaleel Johnson (illness), RB Pierce (chest/shoulder) and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (groin) were limited. OL Justin McCray (concussion) was a full participant.
JESSE WATTERS: Republicans must master early voting
Fox News host Jesse Watters is slamming Democrats for hiding Fetterman’s health from voters, calling it a “scam” on “Jesse Watters Primetime.”
JESSE WATTERS: Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania blew himself up and that too really hurt oz, but the people of Pennsylvania, they wanted Fetterman and they’re going to have John Fetterman for six years if he can do it and they also had Gisele Fetterman and the stenographer who travels with the Fetterman and keeps the computer handy for the translation. It just tells you that Democrats will vote for anyone and anything. It’s basically like us versus them now. Republicans and Democrats could both offer a glass of orange juice and Democrats will still show up.
MID-TERM, VOTERS DON’T HAVE THE ‘HATE’ FOR BIDEN THAT THEY HAVE FOR THE CLINTONS, OBAMA, SOME CRITICS SAY
They also ran a scam in Pennsylvania as Fetterman hid his health for months while the media covered it and early votes poured in and refused to debate Oz until the very last week when he had already collected thousands of early votes. He fooled voters and got away with it. That early voting Republicans need to master. We introduce ourselves on election day and Democrats are showing up weeks before Election Day, day after day after day. What is the Republican strategy on early voting? I do not know. Do you? I wish I knew, because the Democratic machine in Philadelphia and all of Pennsylvania is running early votes at a crazy clip and on Election Day, Republicans have a big mountain to climb. Unless we have a game plan for those mail-in ballots and early voting, it’s deja vu.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Andre Drummond returns to the Chicago Bulls lineup after getting ‘very antsy’ recovering from a shoulder injury
Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond was eager to return to the court for the first time in six games Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The veteran center missed nearly two weeks with a left shoulder sprain, describing his days of mandated rest as an anxious waiting period before he was cleared to return for the game at the United Center.
“Everybody knows I don’t miss too many games in my career,” Drummond said. “Six games in a row was a lot for me. I was getting very antsy, especially watching at home.”
Drummond returned to practice for the first time in nearly two weeks during shootaround, running through several four-on-four scrimmages to close a nearly two-hour training session. He entered the game against the Pelicans late in the first quarter.
Although he still is feeling discomfort, Drummond said he felt confident in his shoulder heading into the game.
“I feel pretty good,” Drummond said. “I’m going to give it a try tonight, see how I feel. Still a little nicks and pains, but nothing I can’t tolerate.”
The sprain occurred Oct. 28 against the Spurs in San Antonio. Drummond drove into Spurs forward Josh Collins in the third quarter, tumbling to the floor with a violent crash onto his left shoulder that allowed no time to brace himself for the impact.
At the time, Drummond attempted to play through the pain, convincing coach Billy Donovan to put him back into the final quarter of the game.
“That’s pure adrenaline,” Drummond said.
Pain set in quickly after the adrenaline faded. By the end of the night, Drummond said he lost mobility in his shoulder and couldn’t lift his arm over his head or perpendicular to his body. The medical staff confined the center to complete immobility to allow his shoulder to recover, which kept him from practicing or traveling to games.
“It was just stationary,” Drummond said. “I couldn’t move it. It wasn’t a fun feeling. But we have a great staff here. They got me back a lot faster than I expected.”
Although it didn’t last as long as initially feared, Drummond’s absence was felt by the Bulls — especially on the offensive glass. The Bulls dropped from averaging 11.7 offensive rebounds (11th in the league) to 9.8 (16th) during the center’s recovery. Drummond was averaging 10.2 rebounds per game.
But even without their secondary big man, the Bulls started the season with an improved defensive presence. They entered Wednesday with the fifth-best defensive rating (108.3) in the league through 12 games despite a 6-6 record.
The defensive improvement is centered on the team’s commitment to defense around the rim, limiting teams to only 11.3 second-chance points per game (third in the league) and 48 points in the paint (14th) — which should be bolstered by Drummond’s return.
“Last year I wasn’t here but for them that was a big factor — a lot of offensive rebounds and a lot of blow-bys,” Drummond said. “We took that personally throughout training camp and we’re showing it now.”
()
