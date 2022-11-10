Lakers drop fourth in a row, LeBron James leaves fourth quarter with groin injury

NEW YORK (AP) — America’s World Cup team is truly of the video generation. Players who received a FaceTime from coach Gregg Berhalter headed to Qatar and those who received audio calls missed the cut.

“I think the best part of the last few days was seeing real smiles from the guys when I told them, and that’s priceless,” Berhalter said Wednesday night after his slate was announced on TV. 26 players.

Tim Ream, Haji Wright, Joe Scally and Sean Johnson have done it.

Ricardo Pepi, Zack Steffen, Paul Arriola and Jordan Pefok came up short.

Norwich’s Josh Sargent and Antalyspor’s Wright beat Pepi, the 19-year-old whose three qualifying goals were second to Christian Pulisic’s five. Berhalter rated Sargent playing in the English League Second Division Championship higher than Pepi in the Dutch Eredivisie, particularly with the United States opening the tournament against Wales on November 21 and facing England four days later before completing group play against Iran on November 29.

“The Dutch League is a big league, but it doesn’t bring the same physicality that the Premier League brings and the Championship brings,” Berhalter said. “Ricardo Pepi could have a great argument for why he should be there, and I can understand that argument.”

Players started receiving text messages from Berhalter on Sunday afternoon: “Are you available? He spent three days going through the list, then turned to just over a dozen days to suffer the devastation of failure.

Of what appears to be the youngest of 32 teams by average age, 29-year-old right-back DeAndre Yedlin is the only remnant of the 2014 World Cup. Yedlin, Pulisic, Kellyn Acosta and Ream are the remaining players from the sadly famous defeat in Trinidad that prevented the Americans from reaching the 2018 tournament.

“It could be a bit of a redemption or revenge tour if you want to call it that,” Yedlin said. “Now is when we really have to – I don’t want to apologize for this, but show how badly we want it.”

With centre-backs Miles Robinson and Chris Richards sidelined by injuries, Ream, 35, returns to the national team for the first time since the opening qualifying window in September 2021. Ream has not played in the four recent qualifying windows as Berhalter favored more mobile options and then was favored over Mark McKenzie and Erik-Palmer Brown.

“He’s playing in the best league in the world and he’s playing at a very high level,” Berhalter said.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, a son of former NBA player Howard Carter, was also chosen as the center back. Carter-Vickers, Johnson, Scally, Wright and goaltender Ethan Horvath didn’t make any of the 14 playoffs.

Shaq Moore was chosen as a substitute over Reggie Cannon at right-back and Cristian Roldan ahead of Malik Tillman in midfield, where Berhalter called Arriola “the strange man”.

“The last few days have been extremely difficult. Some of the toughest I’ve had in a while,” Arriola wrote on Twitter. “My heart is broken.”

Johnson, 33, was a surprise pick over Steffen, who started six qualifiers. He heard the news while sitting on a couch at his home in Hoboken, New Jersey.

“I wasn’t going to stray very far from my phone, I was just waiting for the call,” Johnson said. “The first thing he said, I think, was, ‘Why do you always wear the same camp (training) shirt? Then we talked about yoga and doing yoga that morning. Yes, I was sweating a little. But eventually we got to that point in the conversation and the weight just lifted and it was just pure exhilaration.

Nine players are from Major League Soccer; eight are with English clubs; two each are based in Germany, Italy and Spain; and one each plays in France, Scotland and Turkey.

Scally and midfielder Yunus Musah are only 19 years old. Winger Gio Reyna, son of former US captain Claudio Reyna, turns 20 on Sunday. The average age of 25 years, 175 days from opening is the second youngest for the United States at a World Cup behind 24 years, 24 days in 1990.

Pulisic, America’s biggest star, has started just five games for Chelsea this season. Outside back Sergiño Dest has made just two starts for AC Milan and hasn’t played at all since October 30 due to an adductor injury. Midfielder Weston McKennie has been out of Juventus since October 29 with a thigh problem.

Reyna is coming off repeated leg problems and has played a 90-minute game for Borussia Dortmund since April 2021. Matt Turner, the likely No.1 goalkeeper, is yet to make his Premier League debut for Arsenal and was limited to four Europa League. matches for the Gunners this season, on October 20.

Midfielder Luca de la Torre hasn’t played for Spain’s Celta Vigo since October 24 due to a torn muscle in his left leg and may not be fit for 90 minutes. Sargent returned for Norwich in the English League Second Division on Saturday after missing two games with a calf injury.

Berhalter, the first former American player to coach the Americans at a World Cup, reminded those who didn’t understand how he was cut from the roster in 2006. Three weeks later he was riding the monorail between the Magic Kingdom and the Disney-MGM studios. in Florida on vacation when he learned that he was replacing Cory Gibbs, who suffered a knee injury.

“I wanted to acknowledge that it’s unpleasant news that they’re getting, but there’s also this silver lining,” Berhalter said.

Even players considered locks, such as McKennie, Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson, had eagerly awaited Berhalter’s call.

“It’s always a relief and always a weight on your shoulders,” McKennie said, “when you can actually hear the words that you’re on the final list.”

The list :

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton, England), Sean Johnson (New York), Matt Turner (Arsenal, England).

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Glasgow Celtic, Scotland), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan, Italy), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany), DeAndre Yedlin (Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville).

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds, England), Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles), Tyler Adams (Leeds, England), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo, Spain), Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy), Yunus Musah (Valencia , Spain) ), Cristian Roldan (Seattle).

Forwards: Jesús Ferreira (Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Gio Reyna (Borussia, Dortmund, Germany), Josh Sargent (Norwich, England), Tim Weah (Lille, France), Haji Wright (Antalspor, Turkey).

