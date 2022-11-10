Listeria outbreak from deli meats and cheese kills 1 and sickens dozens

Devin Booker sprinted as he approached and came off screens on offense. He defended with maximum effort and even boxed out on the interior to cap possessions.

Every little effort was made on a possession-by-possession basis by Phoenix’s star player. On many nights, those types of little things wouldn’t stand out. The 32 points and 10 assists would be the highlights for the all-star guard in the Suns’ 129-117 victory at Target Center — Minnesota’s fifth loss in its last six games.

But on Wednesday, it was the Grand Canyon-sized gap between the effort Booker gave throughout and the one Minnesota again put forth. The Wolves didn’t have one player who could match Booker’s intensity, and it showed time and time again.

That’s an indictment of the roster, sure, but more so Minnesota’s best players. Not so much Rudy Gobert, but Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell have failed to lead any sort of charge on doing the “little things” that win games yet this season.

That’s why Minnesota is 5-7.

The Timberwolves took a risk when they traded away Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt in July to acquire Gobert. If one of those players was the heart of last year’s team, the other was the soul.

Minnesota made the assumption that its team had matured to the point where everyone else could pick up the slack in those areas, as is the case on winning teams. That assumption was incorrect.

Two nights after Minnesota was blown out of the water by the Knicks, the Wolves were again noncompetitive against a great Phoenix (8-3) team that was missing two of its starters in Cam Johnson and Chris Paul. It didn’t matter.

In comments made after that New York loss, the Wolves lamented their lack of effort and physicality and committed themselves to fix it. Those words were empty.

Booker and Mikal Bridges took it to Minnesota time and time again, and the Wolves didn’t even bother to pose any resistance. Minnesota was blown out on a night where it shot 53 percent from the field, which only happens when you’re thoroughly outplayed in every other aspect of the game.

Such has been the story for the Wolves.