Magic beat Mavericks despite Paolo Banchero’s absence because of ankle injury

Bill Droste knew his race for a Dakota County board seat could go either way Tuesday night. But what he did not know is that he would have to wait until early Wednesday to find out he edged challenger Seema Maddali for the win.

To the chagrin of candidates and election followers, final results from Dakota County were not available until five hours after polls closed Tuesday, with county officials placing the blame on a technical glitch.

“I had a lot of texts from people asking what was happening,” Droste said Wednesday, “because the majority of the metro results were already in.”

Some Dakota County cities and townships experienced modem transmission issues that delayed the posting of results to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website, county manager Matt Smith said in a statement issued just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. As a result, he said, election workers had to physically bring memory cards to city halls or the county.

Smith said all of the modems were tested prior to the general election, with no hiccups.

The county was able to upload most of the precinct results to the secretary of state’s website just before clock struck midnight, with the rest appearing well after 1 a.m.

But by then, election followers had become frustrated with the delay. And many turned to social media to call out the county — and also point out other long waits in recent years.

The delay was not just an inconvenience that held up the results of the local races. It also postponed the declaration of a winner in the Second Congressional District rematch between Democratic Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner.

Dakota County made up nearly two-thirds of 324,889 votes cast in the tightly contested race. Shortly after midnight, the Associated Press declared Craig the victor.

The county race that was too close to call at Tuesday night’s press deadline was for county attorney, with Kathy Keena edging Matt Little by receiving nearly 52 percent of the vote.

Called out of social media

Social media became the platform for some to call attention to the hours-long lag, both before and after the county’s explanation was reported by local media outlets.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the county turned to Facebook to remind voters to look for election results on the secretary of state’s website. About 2 ½ hours later, one follower quipped: “That would be awfully nice, wouldn’t it? You at least owe the voters an explanation and updates as to when we will see our votes counted. This is shameful.”

Candidates got into the action by poking fun.

In response to a Twitter post from a local media member about the county’s modem issues, West St. Paul City Council Member Wendy Berry, who was up for re-election, replied in her own tweet: “I mean, it’s 2022 – are they making those weird AOL sounds too?”

Erin Maye Quade, who was vying for the state Senate District 56 seat, sent a tweet with a GIF of a man checking his watch. Maye Quade, who won the race against challenger Justin Emmerich, followed that up with another tweet that read, “For real though, much love to our Dakota County election officials out there doing the work.”

As others have noted, Tuesday’s delay wasn’t quite as bad as in 2016, when the county began releasing results at 2:08 a.m. That hold up was caused after incorrect ballots were handed out to eight voters at both its Apple Valley and West St. Paul locations prior to election day. The 16 incorrect ballots were not discovered until votes were being tallied, leading to the county having to balance, draw and physically rerun the votes for all of its 140 precincts.

But that was speedy compared to 2009, when election returns were not posted on Dakota County’s Web site until roughly noon the next day. Officials said at the time the delay was because cities and school districts were left to disseminate results, instead of them being pushed out in real time on the county’s website.

Andy Lokken, the county’s elections manager, went into the latest issue in more detail on Wednesday, saying the transmission of the results kept getting timed out because of settings. He said the settings are either part of the modems, the voting software or something done by Verizon, which provides the county with secure cellular connectivity.

He said county staff is working to get to the bottom of it and plans to follow up with the board at its meeting Tuesday.

“We have a little while before our next election,” he said, “but we’re going to take care of it as quickly as we can so we can practice it as much as we can before it’s game time again.”