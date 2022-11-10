MANA Loses 80% Of Its Value Over The Last 12 Months

Bullish BNX price prediction for 2022 is $167.0 to $228.0.

The BNX price will also reach $147 soon.

Bearish BNX price prediction for 2022 is $89.2.

BinaryX (BNX) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Binary X (BNX) is $141.98 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12,144,272 at the time of writing. However, BNX has decreased to 0.3% in the last 24 hours.

Currently, BNX trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, DigiFinex, KuCoin,Gate.io, BKEX.

What is BinaryX (BNX)?

BNX is a governance token of the BinaryX platform. The BinaryX platform is a multi-token economic system in which users can explore an exciting dungeon and earn daily work income. BNX, Crystals, and Gold are all part of the multi-economic system. The BinaryX platform is integrated with CyberDragon, a play-to-earn game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). BNX token holders can contribute to community governance. It suggests that they have the ability to vote on critical game decisions. A considerable amount of the BNX tokens that players purchase in the game are used to calculate event awards, which are then returned to all users.

BinaryX (BNX) Price Prediction 2022

BNX price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

BNX/USDT Ascending Channel Pattern (Source: TradingView)



The above chart of Binary X (BNX) laid out the Ascending Channel pattern. Ascending Channel pattern also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.

Currently, Binary X (BNX) is at $142.0. If the pattern continues, the price of BNX might reach the resistance level of $174.87. If the trend reverses, then the price of BNX may fall to $135.4 and $110.0.

BinaryX (BNX) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Binary X (BNX).

BNX/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)



From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Binary X (BNX).

Resistance Level 1 $167.0 Resistance Level 2 $228.0 Support Level 1 $123.1 Support Level 2 $89.2

The charts show that BNX has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, BNX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $123.1.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the BNX might plummet to almost $89.2, a bearish signal.

BinaryX (BNX) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Binary X (BNX) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of BNX lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

BNX/USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: TradingView )



Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Binary X (BNX) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the BNX price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downtrend trend. Currently, BNX is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of BNX at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the BNX is at a level of 42.31. This means that BNX is nearly an overslod state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.

Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Binary X (BNX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

BNX/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: TradingView)



The above chart represents the ADX of Binary X (BNX). Currently, BNX lies in the range of 11.0, indicating a weak trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Binary X (BNX). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of BNX lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, BNX’s RSI is at 42.31, thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of BNX with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binary X (BNX).

BTC Vs ETH Vs BNX Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)



From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions BNX is a dissimilar trend with respect to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases , the price of BNX decreases. And when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of BNX increases

Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Binary X (BNX) might probably attain $150 by 2023.

Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Binary X (BNX) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, BNX might rally to hit $160 by 2024.

Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2025

If Binary X (BNX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, BNX will rally to hit $170.

Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2026

If Binary X (BNX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, BNX would rally to hit $180.

Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2027

If Binary X (BNX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, BNX would rally to hit $190.

Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2028

If Binary X (BNX) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, BNX would hit $200.

Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Binary X (BNX), it would witness major spikes. BNX might hit $210 by 2029.

Binary X (BNX) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Binary X Ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Binary X (BNX) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Binary X (BNX) might hit $220 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Binary X network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for BNX. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Binary X (BNX) in 2022 is $228.0. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Binary X (BNX) for 2022 is $89.2.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Binary X ecosystem, the performance of Binary X (BNX) might hit $147 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $225.40 in the near future.

FAQ

1. What is Binary X (BNX)? BNX is a governance token of the BinaryX platform. The BinaryX platform is a multi-token economic system that allows users to explore an intriguing dungeon while earning daily labour revenue. 2. Where can you purchase Binary X (BNX)? Binary X (BNX) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, DigiFinex, KuCoin,Gate.io, BKEX. 3. Will Binary X (BNX) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Binary Xplatform, Binary X (BNX) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Binary X (BNX)? On November 04, 2021, BNX reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $225.40. 5. Is Binary X (BNX) a good investment in 2022? Binary X (BNX) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Binary Xin the past few months, BNX is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Binary X (BNX) reach $147? Binary X (BNX) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Binary X (BNX) will hit $147 soon. 7. What will be Binary X (BNX) price by 2023? Binary X (BNX) price is expected to reach $150 by 2023. 8. What will be Binary X (BNX) price by 2024? Binary X (BNX) price is expected to reach $160 by2024. 9. What will be Binary X (BNX) price by 2025? Binary X (BNX) price is expected to reach $170 by 2025. 10. What will be Binary X (BNX) price by 2026? Binary X (BNX) price is expected to reach $180 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

