Martinez is set to become the county’s first female sheriff; Hemmerling hopes the numbers will swing

If the numbers hold, San Diego County will have elected its first female sheriff.

But there are still many ballots to be counted.

Deputy Kelly Martinez finished Wednesday with a comfortable 14-point lead over former chief prosecutor John Hemmerling in a bid to lead a department on a $1 billion budget.

The most recently released unofficial results show Martinez up 57% to Hemmerling’s 43%. There is plenty of room for change, however, with those figures representing just 29.4% of the votes cast. About 500,000 ballots remain uncounted.

The county’s registrar of voters said it will post the next update at 5 p.m. Thursday. It could take several days for all the votes to be counted.

“Now we’re just waiting for the final numbers,” Martinez said Wednesday. “But I feel really, really good about it.”

Hemmerling’s campaign is withholding any comments until the Registrar’s next update. After early figures released showed him trailing, he noted that only a quarter of the votes had been counted and said he remained confident.

“These early results will not be indicative of the final outcome,” he said on election night.

With the endorsement of the Reverend Shane Harris, Sheriff candidate (left) John Hemmerling (2nd from left) talks to voter Charles Hampton (right) at the Hamlett Coffee Shop and Apothecary on Tuesday — Election Day — in Lemon Grove. (Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Hemmerling campaigned to change the department and bring about a change in culture. It has appeared to be gaining momentum in recent weeks, crowned by endorsements from community activists Reverend Shane Harris and Bishop Cornelius Bowser, who have both called for law enforcement reforms. Hemmerling also obtained the endorsement of the editorial board of the Union-Tribune.

Last year, then-Sheriff Bill Gore promoted Martinez to second-in-command. He also encouraged her to run for his seat. Critics saw it as an attempt to choose his successor.

Martinez said she would make changes to improve the department and hopes her critics will see it.

“Hopefully they’ll just pay attention and watch,” Martinez said, responding to a question about voters who support Hemmerling. “I mean what I said. I intend to do the things I promised, and I really want to serve our communities.

Martinez said if she won, she would continue to work to implement improvements in prisons and would continue to recruit employees, especially nurses and mental health clinicians to work in prisons, who she says are hard-to-fill jobs. She said the department is offering better pay and benefits in hopes of bringing in more medical workers.

“Detention is the area we’re really focusing on now and hiring more people,” she said.

The record number of people who have died in San Diego County jails since 2006 prompted a state audit calling for legislation to secure change. It also included recommendations to improve the care of people in detention. This year, 20 people have died, including a long-suffering inmate who died hours after his release on compassionate grounds.

If elected, Martinez would be the county’s first female sheriff. San Diego had a female chief when Shelley Zimmerman led the department from 2014 to 2018, and Chula Vista Police has been led by Chief Roxana Kennedy since 2016.

“I think it was about time,” Martinez said of the prospect of winning the job as a woman. “What I hope voters have seen, however, is my experience, my background and my passion for this work, the compassion I have for the people in our communities, the people who are in our care.

“But I think it’s important that this department no longer has that glass ceiling as well, so that all women believe that they can be at the highest levels of this organization.”

About 16 percent of the department’s more than 2,000 sworn deputies are women.