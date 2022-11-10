Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.
NFL Week 10 Thursday night Bettors Guide: Falcons look to overrun the Panthers
FALCONS at PANTHERS
8:15 p.m., Falcons by 3, 44
HANK’S HONEYS: Factor in windy, rainy weather and everything points to a plodding pace that favors the visitors. Look for the run-first Falcons to wear down a Carolina team that comes home from a bruising in Cincinnati with a beat up D-line and short rest. Cordarrelle Patterson missed the first meeting two weeks ago when the Falcons averaged 4.5 ypc and is certain to be more a part of the game plan in his second start back, picking up where Joe Mixon left off against this defense.
The Panthers are allowing close to 370 yards of total offense per game and Patterson’s versatility will stretch them thin. Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker over Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold even after Walker stunk it up in Cincy. It’s doubtful he can repeat the success he had two weeks ago in Atlanta considering the conditions. The under makes sense for that same reason.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Falcons and the under.
()
Tom Emmer announces Run for Whip and calls for bipartisanship
Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) announced Wednesday that he would run for the House Republican Whip after running a disappointing performance as chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).
Emmer spoke to reporters after Tuesday’s midterm elections; although many races have yet to be called, the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has said Republicans will retake the House.
It looks like the Republicans may not be winning as many races as pollsters originally predicted, Emmer took the House Republican majority as a victory. He said Republicans took most of the “low hanging fruits of the last cycle,” when Republicans nearly regained a House majority despite losing the 2020 presidential election. Emmer said many Republicans won seats that President Joe Biden won by double digits.
Emmer said as Republican whip he would hold members accountable and use relationships to drive a Republican agenda.
“The job of the whip is really to know the country and to be able to work with the members to say to them, listen, we want you to succeed. How can we help you succeed while allowing us to do the things we need to do for the American people so that we can put this thing on a better track? It’s not rocket science. It’s about relationships and making sure people are empowered to do what they know is right and I think we’re going to have a great experience with that.
Emmer also indicated that Republicans would do well to reach Democrats to succeed.
Emmer said Republicans would only increase their majority in the House after making their case to the American people.
“I think we’re going to do a good job of governing this and making our case to the American people and I think we’re going to expand it in two years,” he said.
Emmer will face Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), the outgoing Republican Review Committee (RSC) chairman, and Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA), the Republican Deputy Chief House Whip, as he hopes to join the Republican-led House.
When asked by a reporter if the disappointing election results would impact his bid for the Republican leadership of the House, Emmer said the Republicans had delivered on their promise to regain a majority in the House.
“I don’t know how we achieved that, it’s exactly what we thought we were going to do. We are going to deliver a majority, a new Republican majority. This is the third time we’ve knocked the house down in 50 years, not 68 years. It’s a big problem. Majorities are not given, majorities are won. And, I’ve made it very clear to our members for the past two years that you don’t measure curtains because you haven’t earned anything yet. And it’s not like any midterm you’ve ever seen. Because the numbers are not the same. We are playing in blue country… We have knocked down the house for only the third time since 1954. I am extremely proud of this achievement. And you know what? I am happy to plead my case with my colleagues for the whip.
A coffee shop to help youth is percolating in St. Paul
Wildflyer Coffee is expanding, bringing its mission of employment for youth experiencing homelessness to St. Paul in partnership with nonprofit RS Eden.
Their new coffee shop, at 1362 W. 7th St., is expected to open in March, said owner Carley Kammerer. Wildflyer’s only current location is in Minneapolis’ Longfellow neighborhood, a storefront they took over from Peace Coffee in 2020. To prepare for the upcoming second location, Wildflyer launched a crowdfunding campaign that quickly met its goal.
“Coffee shops are a community space, and I think youth homelessness is a community problem that the community should solve,” Kammerer said. “All of our customers are playing a direct role in the work we do, so it feels like a macro solution to addressing homelessness.”
Wildflyer’s flagship program lasts four months, and youth work on the shop floor about 20 hours per week. They also participate in workshops around customer service, mental health, financial literacy, and other employment skills like creating resumes. Plus, youth are paired with an employment counselor for up to a year after the program ends, Kammerer said, to help ensure long-term success in staying employed elsewhere.
“I’ve worked with youth experiencing homelessness for a decade now, and I’ve just seen a lot of youth stuck in cycles,” said Kammerer, a licensed social worker who helped launch Wildflyer as a coffee cart in 2017. “The work piece — the ability to keep and maintain a job and grow in your career — offers a way out of homelessness.”
And in Minneapolis, Wildflyer’s model has been successful, Kammerer said. Around 80 percent of participants reported that they were stably employed, housed, and/or enrolled in education at the three-month point after their cohort ‘graduated.’
Sales numbers at the cafe this year are about 40 percent higher than last year, Kammerer said, and the number of youth they’re able to serve has grown, too: 25 youth have been employed so far this year, up from 14 last year. At full capacity, Wildflyer can support about 30 participants a year in the shop, so with two shops in 2023, Kammerer is hoping to more than double her impact.
Wildflyer is opening the St. Paul location in partnership with RS Eden, a longstanding organization that provides a variety of treatment and recovery services for people experiencing homelessness, substance abuse, and more. The building itself used to be the home of Fresh Grounds Coffee, a shop run by RS Eden until 2020, and the organization also manages the permanent housing units upstairs.
As Wildflyer, the reopened coffee shop will offer not only youth programs but also open hours with RS Eden’s staff. Some of these clinicians are credentialled peer specialists who are in recovery themselves and can act as outreach liaisons with community members of all ages, RS Eden president and CEO Caroline Hood said.
“I really like opportunities to partner,” Hood said. “We all have our areas of expertise, and I wanted RS Eden’s area of expertise to really focus on this low barrier to access for mental health and substance abuse treatment. And how do we, with the massive rise in overdoses and mental health crises, create a space that’s a non-clinical setting to get services. A space that’s community-facing, that’s easy and welcoming and engaging. And we already had this coffee shop outfitted and ready to go.”
Over the past few years, Hood said RS Eden has seen clients’ needs become more medically complex, between physical and mental health and substance use.
Without approachable resources to get help, Hood said, these folks could be flagged by police or their kids’ school counselors, which could be embarrassing and actually further disincentivize them from seeking treatment. Punishment-oriented approaches also reinforce the faulty perception of addiction as a personal moral failure or the result of poor decision-making, rather than a medical disorder.
A public coffee shop setting, she said, could encourage people to seek help without the fear of humiliation.
“I think it massively reduces the stigma; it massively reduces the shame and punitive nature that comes with any of these disorders,” she said. “It’s a place where people come and they’re in community with one another, and it’s not this person in a lab coat staring across from you, asking really pointed questions. That casual nature of coming together over a cup of coffee, I think, allows people to be vulnerable in a way that, in a different setting, is certainly less organic.”
In St. Paul, Wildflyer Coffee will join a number of other shops around town using coffee to create social change. Inside the Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center on East Seventh Street, the coffee counter Roots Cafe helps teenage interns and community members both learn job skills and participate in economic and cultural workshops. And at Flava Coffee & Cafe on Dale Street and University Avenue, youth development maven Shaunie Grigsby is creating a space for young people to form community relationships and serve drinks and snacks named for Black cultural icons.
Kammerer hopes Wildflyer will continue to grow. But more important, she said, is that people identify creative ways to approach their own community’s challenges, like using coffee to help end youth homelessness — and maybe they’ll be inspired by Wildflyer.
“We’re really trying to make it a repeatable model that can be shared with others,” she said. “Being able to have that model we can share, talk about our mistakes, is really important to me. Even if it’s not a Wildflyer-specific location, the idea of Wildflyer is still able to be implemented by other people in their communities.”
Wildflyer Coffee: New location at 1362 W. 7th St., St. Paul, is expected to open in March 2023. Currently, you can find Wildflyer at 3262 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-236-4978; wildflyercoffee.com/
Ukraine wary of Russian retreat from Kherson, fearing trap
Ukrainian officials have urged caution over Russia’s announced withdrawal from the southern city of Kherson, as US officials estimate that 100,000 troops on each side have been killed or injured since the start of the war.
Russia said on Wednesday it was withdrawing troops from Kherson and surrounding areas, abandoning the only regional capital it had seized since its invasion in February and bolstering Ukraine’s campaign to regain lost land.
wsj
Fantasy Billboard: Giddy Up! and Whoa Down! for Week 10
“No intensity, no victory” is a great quote from the movie “Any Given Sunday.” The stunning Jets victory over the Buffalo Bills was a wake-up call for both teams. The Jets had great intensity and now know they can hang with the big boys. The Bills had no intensity and must stop reading “Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills” news clippings. The lesson here is whether your Fantasy team is struggling or in first place, keep up your intensity. Work the waiver wire. Make a trade or two. Use great resources like FantasyGuru.com. Any given Sunday the Fantasy gods can bless your team with a victory, and you can hang with the big boys. As we look at our Giddy Ups! and Whoa Downs! for Week 10, make sure to check the NFL injury reports before submitting your lineups.
GIDDY UP!
Case Keenum, QB — If Josh Allen is active don’t hesitate to start him. But if Allen sits, Keenum will run the same pass-heavy offense for Buffalo. Don’t forget Keenum’s favorite target from his best NFL season in Minnesota (3,547 yards/22 TDs) was Stefon Diggs.
Jacoby Brissett, QB — The Dolphins can stop the run, but they are abysmal in pass defense. They just allowed Justin Fields his first three TD game last week. This bodes well for Brissett, who has at least 250 yards in his last three games.
D’Onta Foreman, RB — The Panthers know they can run on the Falcons. Foreman had an incredible 3 TD/118 yard day vs Atlanta two weeks ago. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Jeff Wilson Jr. RB — Dumped on the waiver wire by Fantasy owners after his trade to Miami, few realized Wilson worked with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel in 2018 at San Francisco. Wilson knew the system well enough to amass 16 Fantasy points in his Dolphins debut.
Darnell Mooney, WR — Mooney played the Lions twice last year. In both games, he had a TD and at least 123 yards. Giddy Up! He’s the cat’s pajamas this week.
Rondale Moore, WR — Fantasy success hinges a lot on opportunity. When Marquise Brown went down it opened the door for Moore, who has 38 targets in his last 5 games, and over 300 yards to show for it.
Dalton Schultz, TE — Schultz has no less than 49 yards and five receptions in every game with Dak Prescott at QB. At full strength since his injury, Schultz is a No. 1 TE the rest of the season.
WHOA DOWN!
Matthew Stafford, QB — The Rams have three wins. Stafford has around 2,000 passing yards, three lost fumbles and eight interceptions. He has fewer TD passes than Geno Smith. Even though he’s a 2021 Super Bowl champ and was good for 41 TDs last year, Stafford is droppable now in Fantasy. His line can’t protect him, and he’s growing more frustrated with every outing.
Aaron Rodgers, QB — The Packers have three wins. Rodgers has around 2,000 passing yards, three lost fumbles and seven interceptions. He has fewer TD passes than Geno Smith. Even though he’s a 2011 Super Bowl champ and was good for 37 TDs last year, Rodgers is droppable now in Fantasy. His line can’t protect him, and he’s growing more frustrated with every outing. Holy Déjà vu.
Eno Benjamin, RB — That was fast. No sooner had James Conner come back from injury than Benjamin found a comfy spot on the bench, only getting five touches last week. Stash Eno on your roster. It’s only a matter of time before Conner goes down again.
AJ Dillon, RB — It’s likely Aaron Jones will be out this week. Dillon gets a difficult assignment against a Dallas D that has given up just three TDs on the ground and no 100-yard games even against the likes of Saquon Barkley, Leonard Fournette, Miles Sanders and David Montgomery.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR — Patrick Mahomes threw 68 times last week in a come-from-behind win over Tennessee. MVS had one target. At least he caught it.
Michael Pittman, WR — New Colts QB Sam Ehlinger threw for a pitiful 103 yards last week at New England. Pittman had three catches for 22 of those yards. By starting Ehlinger, the Colts have quit on the season, so you might as well quit on all Colts for now.
Logan Thomas, TE — Thomas was on the field for 72% of the game last week without a single catch.
* * *
Get 20% off the subscription from FantasyGuru.com, the finest source for Seasonal, DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) and Sports Gaming advice. Just go to FantasyGuru.com and enter the code Bill20 for instant savings. Look for Fantasy Billboard every week in the Daily News and a separate column at FantasyGuru.com. Check it out.
()
29 hot products for people who are always cold
We’ve independently selected these offers and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E ! has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!. Prices are correct at time of publication.
If you love layering up cozy sweaters, bathrobes and blankets, you’re not the only one dreading the cold. If you feel like you can never warm up, just shop around. There are so many affordable and innovative products out there that will literally turn the heat up.
From a heated mattress pad to a heated recliner cover, you can turn your favorite pieces of furniture into a cozy sanctuary. Or you can bundle up with a SKIMS Cozy dress or a COMFY wearable blanket from shark tank. Protect your hands from the cold with a heated mouse pad warmer or these USB-powered fingerless gloves. There are so many options to choose from. Here are some top picks to warm you up.
Results of the midterm elections and balance of power in Congress
Control of the U.S. Senate could rest with Nevada and Arizona, two states where GOP victories could elevate some of the nation’s most prominent Holocaust deniers, even after other candidates who amplified the former president’s lies Donald Trump on the 2020 election were rejected by voters in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Those two western states — perpetual battlegrounds during presidential years — were still too early to call early Thursday morning, while a Democratic-held third seat, Georgia, will move to a runoff in December, CNN projects.
Republicans must win two Democratic seats to win a majority. As ballots continue to be counted across the country, Republicans appear to be slowly closing in on the 218 seats that would give them a majority in the House, albeit much narrower than they had hoped.
The fight for the Senate, however, is still full of unknowns — including whether it will all come down to Georgia after Peach State gave Democrats a majority in 2021 with victories in two ballots. It’s Nevada and Arizona that will determine how much of a pivot Georgia becomes.
Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly maintained an edge over Republican Blake Masters early Thursday morning, while Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto trailed Republican Adam Laxalt. CNN had estimated late Wednesday that there were about 600,000 votes left to be counted in the Grand Canyon state and about 160,000 votes left to be counted in Nevada.
Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general, was co-chair of Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign in the state and filed lawsuits trying to overturn Nevada’s results in that election, which he says were ‘rigged’ . Cortez Masto had argued that lies and election conspiracy theories embraced by Trump and his allies like Laxalt led to the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Masters, a venture capitalist and first-time candidate, released a campaign video while running for the GOP nomination in which he said he believed Trump had won the 2020 election. , like Laxalt, have won Trump’s endorsement.
After winning the Arizona Senate primary, Masters briefly seemed to back away from some of that extreme rhetoric — scrubbing his website, for example, of language that included the false claim that the election had been stolen. During a debate with Kelly, he also acknowledged that he had not seen evidence of fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election. But the Republican candidate appeared to backtrack after receiving a phone call from Trump urging him to “go louder” on election denial, a conversation that was captured in a Fox documentary.
Keep reading here.
Cnn
