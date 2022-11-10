Nike-Kyrie relationship is likely over, Knight tells CNBC

The relationship between Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Nike is likely broken for good, the footwear giant’s co-founder told CNBC.

“I would doubt we would go back,” co-founder Phil Knight said in an interview that aired Thursday. “But I don’t know for sure.”

Nike announced last Friday that it had “suspended” its relationship with Irving and canceled plans to release his next signature shoe, part of the massive fallout that followed his tweet about a link to a movie containing anti-Semitic material. The Nets also suspended Irving for at least five games; he has already missed four.

Irving signed with Nike in 2011 and had a signature shoe line since 2014, with his annual endorsement deal estimated at at least $11 million.

“Kyrie crossed the line,” Knight said. “It’s pretty simple. He made statements that we just can’t live up to and that’s why we ended the relationship. And that was fine with me.”

Irving posted a since-deleted tweet last month with a link to a documentary titled “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which includes Holocaust denial and conspiracy theories about Jews. In a controversial post-game interview a few days later, Irving defended his right to post whatever he wanted.

The Nets said they decided to suspend Irving in part because he “refused to state unequivocally that he had no anti-Semitic beliefs.”

“Same situation. It was dug,” Knight said.

Irving eventually made an Instagram post after the Nets announced their decision to suspend him, writing in part, “To all the Jewish families and communities who are hurt and affected by my post, I am deeply sorry for causing you pain. bother and I apologize. “

A day later, Nike suspended its relationship with Irving.

Irving has also been criticized by several anti-hate groups, including the Anti-Defamation League, as well as NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Irving and Silver met earlier this week in New York to discuss the situation, one of several conditions the Nets wanted Irving to meet before reinstating him.

A small group of protesters were outside Barclays Center before the team played the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, claiming Irving had been treated unfairly by the team and others for speaking his mind .

“We look at who we sign and how much we pay and we look at not just how good the athlete is, but what his character is,” Knight said. “It’s not an exact science, but it’s a process that we’re going through with a lot of intensity and with a lot of people getting their hands on it.”

Irving has had no shortage of controversial opinions throughout his career. He repeatedly asked if the Earth was round before finally apologizing to the science teachers. After the pandemic hit in 2020, he urged players to consider skipping the season resumption in a bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida. And last year, his refusal to get a COVID-19 shot resulted in him being banned from playing in most Nets home games.

