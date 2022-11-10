Pm Modi To Visit Indonesia For G20 Summit Next Week

India will officially assume the presidency of the G20 from December 1. (Case)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the Indonesian city of Bali from November 14 to 16 to attend the G-20 summit, the External Affairs Ministry announced on Thursday.

On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with some of his counterparts. The summit is expected to bring together US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, among others.

Leaders are expected to deliberate on the conflict in Ukraine, its implications for food and energy security, and other pressing global issues such as climate change. Prime Minister Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Indonesia is the current chair of the G-20. “During the Bali summit, G20 leaders will extensively discuss key issues of global concern under the summit theme ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger.’ Three working sessions will be held under the agenda of the G20 summit – food and energy security, health and digital transformation,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a press conference.

He said President Widodo would symbolically hand over the G20 presidency to Prime Minister PM Modi during the closing session of the summit.

India will officially assume the presidency of the G20 from December 1.

“On the sidelines of the summit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts. The prime minister will also address and interact with the Indian community in Bali,” Bagchi said.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.

It includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union. (EU).

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, representing around 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade and around two-thirds of the world’s population.

India is currently part of the G20 troika (current, previous and incoming G20 presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website for India’s G20 Presidency.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that India’s G-20 Presidency will be an opportunity for her to share her expertise with the world in the areas of women’s empowerment, democracy and technologies. digital.

The prime minister also said that as chairman of the influential group, India’s endeavor would be that there is “no first world or third world” and that there should only be “one world”.

“A great opportunity has arisen. It is a matter of pride for every Indian, it is a matter of increasing their pride,” Prime Minister Modi said in his address at the online event.

