Police apologize to Roman Abramovich – media – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
They allegedly admitted to illegally searching properties linked to the Russian billionaire on the island of Jersey
Police on the island of Jersey in the English Channel have agreed to pay damages and apologize for searching properties linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, Reuters and the Wall Street Journal reported, citing documents legal.
Britain and the EU blacklisted Abramovich in May in response to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, which was launched in February.
According to Reuters, the police admitted that “the search warrants were obtained illegally” and “should be cancelled.”
The appeal comes as the WSJ quoted the Royal Court of Jersey as saying the police had agreed to issue “private apologies” to Abramovich.
A spokeswoman for the billionaire said that “Abramovich has always acted within the law, we are pleased that Jersey Police conceded to these unlawful and unfounded searches.”
The States of Jersey Police and the Jersey Court Officers Department, meanwhile, said they were unable to comment on ongoing investigations.
In April, a court in Jersey, a British dependency, ordered the freezing of $7 billion in assets linked to Abramovich. Around the same time, police raided premises in the island’s capital, St Helier, seizing documents and electronic devices.
However, two weeks later, the police returned all seized items. The court did not specify in its decision how the warrants were illegal, according to the WSJ.
Abramovich made his fortune mainly from trading oil and commodities in the 1990s and served as governor of the remote Chukotka region in the far north of Russia’s Far East in the 2000s. He bought the club English football club from Chelsea in 2003 but sold it earlier this year.
Liz Truss, when she was still British Foreign Secretary, described Abramovich in May as one of the “oligarchs and kleptocrats” with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin who are ” partner in crime “ in the Ukrainian conflict.
The EUobserver news site reported in June that Abramovich’s legal team allegedly sent a letter to EU officials claiming he “has never expressed support for the policy of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine.”
RT
Who has the edge? Breaking down the matchups for Dolphins (6-3) vs. Browns (3-5)
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (6-3) and Cleveland Browns (3-5) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 10 game at Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m., CBS):
When the Dolphins run: It’s a new-look backfield for the Dolphins now with Jeff Wilson Jr. in the mix. If his debut with Miami is any indication, he’s now set to split carries with Raheem Mostert after Mostert had a handle on the bulk of the carries when he was paired with Chase Edmonds, who was dealt in the Bradley Chubb trade.
Wilson and Mostert each got nine carries last Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Wilson picked up 51 yards off those attempts and Mostert 26, but Wilson added three receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown. Coach Mike McDaniel said he’s looking to get both their opportunities and could lean toward a hot hand if one develops in a game.
The Browns are 22nd against the run. They can take a run game out if they build an early lead and control time of possession with their own ground game. In their last win, they did that to the Cincinnati Bengals and only allowed 36 yards rushing. They’ve also allowed rush totals of 238 to the Los Angeles Chargers, 202 to the Atlanta Falcons and 160 to the Baltimore Ravens. If Miami commits to the run game, there should be opportunities against the Cleveland front. Edge: Dolphins
When the Browns run: After failing to stop the Chicago Bears’ No. 1-ranked rushing attack, the Dolphins’ reward is the Browns and their third-ranked rushing offense. The good news is Cleveland does it the traditional way with the running backs, which the Dolphins have been good against, as opposed to stopping scrambling quarterbacks like the Bears’ Justin Fields.
Nick Chubb is second in the NFL in rushing with 841 yards and averaging a whopping 5.6 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns. Kareem Hunt is possibly the league’s top No. 2 running back, and he’s going for 4 yards per carry. The Browns have five Pro Bowls between their two guards, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.
The Dolphins fell all the way from sixth to 15th in run defense after allowing Fields to run for 178 yards, an NFL regular-season record for a quarterback. It should still be a competitive matchup Sunday because Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and the rest of the defensive front did not leave too much to be discouraged about in stopping running backs. Against the Bears, David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert were held to a combined 2.8 yards per carry. The fundamentals in tackling and angles in pursuit still have to be sharper. Edge: Browns
When the Dolphins pass: Miami has put itself up there with the most electric passing attacks in the NFL. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is on fire with a league-leading passer rating (115.9). He is coming off the best two-game stretch of his career, completing 75 percent of passes for 684 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in wins over the Detroit Lions and Bears.
Tyreek Hill is on an NFL single-season receiving record pace, and he and Jaylen Waddle are combining for the most receiving yards teammates have accumulated through a team’s first nine games in the Super Bowl era. The pass protection for Tagovailoa is also settling in with Terron Armstead and Brandon Shell at the two tackle spots.
It will need to be on point against a Cleveland defense that features Myles Garrett and his 7 1/2 sacks. He can switch sides but will likely line up a bit more in front of Armstead. Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward could be in line to return from concussion for the Browns’ 15th-ranked pass defense. Converting third downs, where Tagovailoa has been money, will be key in not allowing Cleveland to win time of possession with its ground game. Edge: Dolphins
When the Browns pass: Jacoby Brissett revenge game? The South Florida product who once starred at Dwyer High in Palm Beach Gardens and spent last season with the Dolphins returns home as a starter in place of the suspended Deshaun Watson. Brissett is completing 63.9 percent of passes for 1,862 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions, an 86.8 passer rating.
Complementing the run game, Brissett actually has the Browns in the middle of the pack in passing offense, ranking 16th of 32 teams. In his past two outings, including the 32-13 Monday night win over the Bengals that preceded Cleveland’s bye, Brissett is 39 of 49 for 536 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. Continuing with the South Florida connections, Miami Northwestern High product Amari Cooper is having a solid season with 39 receptions for 553 yards and five touchdowns, as is former University of Miami tight end David Njoku (34 receptions, 418 yards, touchdown).
The new pass-rushing tandem of Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips will get its second game together. The hope for Miami is cornerback Xavien Howard finds his rhythm after he gave up a touchdown to Darnell Mooney during the Bears game and had what would’ve been his first interception of the season negated by a hold. It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins stick with Eric Rowe or go back to either Verone McKinley or Clayton Fejedelem for the safety spot alongside Jevon Holland since Brandon Jones went down. Edge: Even
Special teams: The Dolphins got a big play from their special teams against the Bears. Phillips came through with the blocked punt, and Andrew Van Ginkel recovered it for the touchdown.
But then there was the weekly blunder — this time, Jason Sanders missing a 29-yard field goal for his first miss from inside 50 yards. Browns kicker Cade York has also missed four field goals on the season. Edge: Even
Intangibles: The Browns are coming off their bye, but it also kind of stunted some momentum they may have been picking up from their Monday night win over the Bengals their last time out. The Dolphins return home after back-to-back road wins and are on a three-game winning streak, but they must focus on earning this win and not looking ahead to the bye week that follows. Edge: Dolphins
PREDICTION: Dolphins 27, Browns 20
Know the Symptoms of Gluten Sensitivity
Roti is the staple food in most parts of North India where meals are usually incomplete without the wheat flatbread. A cool, warm chapatti goes well with all kinds of curries and dishes and helps you feel full. However, for some people, eating wheat chapatti comes with bothersome health issues such as bloating, headaches, and joint pain.
According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, the problem here could be your wheat intolerance. In one of her Instagram posts, the nutritionist explained that some people have trouble digesting wheat and experience stomach pain and bloating after eating it. This, she says, indicates that your body might be intolerant to wheat protein or gluten that you consume as part of your diet.
For these people, when they consume gluten in any form, it triggers an inflammatory response in the body that causes this discomfort after meals. Thus, insists the nutritionist, wheat should be avoided in such cases to avoid adverse effects.
Anjali Mukerjee warns that eating wheat, which contains gluten, can worsen the condition of people with celiac disease and cause a severe allergic reaction. Additionally, people with a wheat allergy should also consider giving up wheat rotis or any food made from it.
But, bloating alone isn’t something that can tell you if you’re truly gluten intolerant. Here are some of the symptoms according to the nutritionist that you can look for. If you’re having these issues and can’t pinpoint the cause, gluten may be the culprit.
-
coated tongue
-
Asthma
-
Water retention and heaviness
-
Urticaria
-
Eczema
-
Muscle stiffness especially after waking up
-
Weakness or fatigue
-
Stiff joints
-
Belly pain and bloating
While you may want to consider eliminating wheat or gluten-containing foods from your diet if you have a gluten intolerance, it should also be noted that wheat is an important source of dietary fiber. According to Anjali Mukerjee, one can consider avoiding foods like wheat, rye and barley, which contain gluten, for a month. And, if symptoms improve, it could mean you’re gluten sensitive.
The nutritionist advises that wheat flour should ideally be eaten right after grinding or stored in an airtight container, refrigerated and consumed within two to three weeks.
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It does not in any way replace qualified medical advice. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim any responsibility for this information.
How Bill Dividers Make Their Mark on Mid-Runs
There were also signs that Mr. Fetterman significantly improved on President Biden’s margins in some key counties compared to 2020.
In Georgia, the Senate race has focused to a striking degree on personal character. Mr Walker, who has presented himself as a staunch social conservative, has been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife, and two women said he paid for their abortions. He denied these latest charges.
Jeffrey Hackling, 72, said he voted for Mr Kemp and Mr Warnock. His decision to vote for Mr Warnock was “difficult”, he said, and he felt pressure from other Republicans in his life, including his wife, to vote for Mr Walker – but he didn’t. couldn’t make it, alarmed by Mr. Walker’s record.
“I didn’t like Herschel Walker, all the lies he made and told,” said Mr. Hackling, a Republican from Milton, Georgia. “A lot of people wanted to convince me to vote for a Republican, but I didn’t like him, I didn’t like the person.
In Ohio, 34-year-old Kevin Balogh had gone through a difficult process across the aisle as he tried to support Nan Whaley, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate. But even though he voted for Mr. Ryan, the Democrat, in the Senate, Mr. Balogh still appreciated Mr. DeWine’s handling as governor at the height of the coronavirus crisis and ultimately backed him instead. .
“It’s kind of what I imagined two and a half years ago what the new conservatism might look like, outside and outside of some Trump nonsense,” he said. “He did enough early in his governorship that — maybe it cemented itself early in my mind, that I like Mike DeWine.”
In Kennesaw, Georgia, Audrey Zohner, 39, identified as a Republican as recently as 2020, even though she backed Mr. Biden for president.
nytimes
Joe Biden says Twitter’s foreign funding deserves scrutiny
President Biden has said Elon Musk’s relationships with other countries deserve consideration after the mogul took over Twitter with the help of foreign investors.
Mr Musk, owner of car company Tesla and SpaceX, acquired the popular social media platform with funding from Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, who had invested in the social network in the past, and of an investment company linked to the sovereign wealth of Qatar. funds.
“I think Elon Musk’s cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries are worth considering,” Biden said at a press conference on Wednesday. “Whether or not he’s doing anything inappropriate, I’m not suggesting. I suggest it’s worth looking into.
When asked how he could investigate the situation, he replied, “There are many ways.”
The remarks are likely to be dismissed by conservatives who believe Mr Musk is shaking up the platform and allowing free speech instead of heavy-handed content moderation.
However, Mr. Biden is under pressure to look closely at possible foreign entanglements between Mr. Musk and his business interests.
Sen. Chris Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut, urged the Treasury Department to review the funding through its Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.
“Setting aside the vast stores of data that Twitter has collected on US citizens, any potential that foreign ownership of Twitter will lead to increased censorship, misinformation, or political violence is a serious national security concern.” , said Mr. Murphy. “Saudi Arabia is one of the most repressive countries in the world, with little or no tolerance for free speech.”
washingtontimes
Bob Vanderberg, a longtime Chicago Tribune editor and writer who was regarded as a White Sox historian, dies at 74
Bob Vanderberg was known for many things during nearly 37 years at the Chicago Tribune.
A kind, generous and funny colleague who could light up a room despite his soft-spoken demeanor. A talented writer and strong, well-organized editor. A spot-on Harry Caray impersonator. A high school sports expert. And a Chicago White Sox fan and historian.
Vanderberg died Oct. 27 of Parkinson’s disease while in hospice care in Denver. He was 74.
“He was such a great guy to work with and so much fun,” said George Knue, who was hired at the Suburban Trib a few weeks after Vanderberg in September 1972 and worked with him on and off for 30 years. “He loved sports. A sports writing job or a job involved with sports, that was what Bob was made for, and if it involved the White Sox, even better because nobody knew the White Sox better than he did.”
Vanderberg, known as “Vandy” to friends and co-workers, wrote three books on the Sox and five overall, including ” ‘59: Summer of the Sox: The Year the World Series Came to Chicago,” which chronicles the team’s American League pennant-winning season, and “100 Things White Sox Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die.”
The team appreciated his knowledge of and love for the franchise.
“Bob was a terrific Sox fan, whose impact showed in his books about the team’s history and his connections to teams and players from the past,” the White Sox said in a statement. “You often found him down in the seats enjoying a Sox game with family or friends. He truly was a walking encyclopedia of Sox history.
“Bob was so connected to Sox alumni that we often learned of news through him, and fans could see his passion for the team and former players in the heartfelt obituaries he sometimes wrote for the Tribune’s sports pages. We will be sure to remember Bob and his love for the team on Opening Day next year.”
Born and raised in Oak Park, Vanderberg lived in suburban Chicago for most of his life before he and his wife, Pat, and son, Brad, moved to Castle Rock, Colo., in 2019.
He attended Oak Park-River Forest High School for two years before his family relocated to Glen Ellyn and he graduated from Glenbard West in 1966.
Vanderberg earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Hope College in Holland, Mich., in 1970, then was drafted by the Army during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Fort Lewis, Wash., for 18 months, Pat said.
After starting his professional career at the City News Bureau of Chicago, Vanderberg joined the Suburban Trib — a subsidiary of the Tribune focused on coverage of the suburbs. A few years later, he moved to the Chicago Tribune and worked there until April 2009, primarily as an editor and writer in the sports department.
Vanderberg contributed dozens of articles on the White Sox and obituaries of former personnel, from little-known players to superstars. Among the Sox he memorialized were managers Al Lopez and Don Gutteridge, pitching coach Ray Berres, outfielders Johnny Callison, Tommie Agee and Pat Kelly, catcher Earl Battey, shortstop Chico Carrasquel and pitchers Johnny Buzzhardt and Gerry Staley, who induced the double-play grounder to Luis Aparicio that ended the pennant-clinching game in Cleveland in 1959, sending the Sox to the World Series for the first time in 40 years.
In 2004, Vanderberg selected a 25-man All-Time White Sox roster for a Tribune story, and as the Sox and Cubs prepared for their first interleague matchup in 1997, he wrote a brief history of the 1906 World Series between the teams.
He also was on a first-name basis with many members of the 1959 team through his reporting over the years. Vanderberg’s book ” ‘59: Summer of the Sox” is regarded as the definitive history of that season.
Vanderberg’s specialty was finding humorous anecdotes, such as the one Lopez told him about Sox vice president John Rigney bringing two Catholic priests to Comiskey Park for Game 1 of the 1959 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“He said, ‘Hey, Al, we’ve got some help here,’ ” Lopez recalled in Vanderberg’s book. “I said, ‘Thanks, John, we need all the help we can get.’ About 20 minutes later, over on the first-base side, (Dodgers owner) Walter O’Malley walks in with four priests. And I looked over at John and said, ‘John, we’re outnumbered over there.’ ”
Vanderberg dedicated the book to the memory of Sox second baseman Nellie Fox and his ‘59 teammates and also to his father, who he wrote “taught me to laugh at the Cubs, hate the Yankees and love God, writing and the White Sox.”
The Tribune sports copy desk where Vanderberg worked during the 1980s and ‘90s was full of colorful characters, including many Chicago-area natives who also were die-hard fans of the local teams, some of which they had covered as beat writers before moving to the desk.
Vanderberg often was seated on the sports rim next to crusty old-timer Dan Moulton, who allegedly once threw his typewriter out of the press box after a Blackhawks loss. When the score of a tough Sox loss would pop up on the sports wire on deadline, Vanderberg would make sure to announce it just to watch Moulton’s volcanic reaction.
“They were both White Sox fans, but Vandy would play the straight man,” said NBC Sports Chicago Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson, then a 22-year-old working on the Tribune sports copy desk. “He had that mischievous twinkle in his eye always, and he would purposely rile up Dan — ‘What do you think about the White Sox loss?’ It was such a great education watching these guys on the sports rim.”
Vanderberg’s expertise often was helpful to the Tribune’s Sox beat writers, from Andrew Bagnato to Mark Gonzales.
“He was basically our White Sox Google,” said Tribune “In the Wake of the News” sports columnist and baseball writer Paul Sullivan, who covered the Sox in the mid-1990s and from 2000-02. “Whenever any of us had a question about Sox history, we’d just call the copy desk and Vandy would know the answer without looking it up.”
Vanderberg was an especially valuable resource for the Tribune’s coverage of the Sox’s run to the 2005 World Series title, their first since 1917.
“I remember him being on the radio (for Sox trivia), and nobody could stump him,” Pat said. “We planned our vacations around people he wanted to interview for his books.”
In his later years at the Tribune, Vanderberg was the assistant high school sports editor, helping coordinate coverage and assigning and overseeing freelance reporters to cover games — as many as two dozen or more every week.
“He touched a whole lot of people who ended up going into the journalism field,” Knue said.
Vanderberg had many interests outside of sports. He spoke Spanish and had a passion for American Flyer trains, Pat said. He loved Epcot and milkshakes and hamburgers. But for most of his adult life, if he wasn’t at home or Sox Park, he was at the Tribune.
“The core of guys he was with … they all worked together very well,” Pat said. “They all had respect for each other. Bob was barely fact-checked because they knew he knew his material so well.”
And it went beyond work.
“We went to their weddings, we went to their children’s weddings,” Pat said. “They got together outside of work. It was just a nice group.”
Besides his wife and son, Vanderberg is survived by his brother, Bruce (Gail) Vanderberg; sisters Susan (Jim) Scherbenske and Sharon (Jeff) Park; and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Roger in 1978.
The family is holding a memorial service and luncheon at 11 a.m. March 25 at The Lodge at Katherine Legge Memorial Park, 5901 S. County Line Road in Hinsdale.
Sylvester Stallone provides update on Bruce Willis’ condition amid battle with aphasia
Sylvester Stallone has released a heartbreaking update on his longtime friend and co-star, Bruce Willis.
The ‘Die Hard’ star’s family announced his aphasia diagnosis earlier this year, which forced him to step away from acting.
Speaking about Willis’ condition, Stallone, 75 – who has been friends with the ‘Armageddon’ actor, 67, for decades, said he has been “incommunicado” since the diagnosis.
“Bruce is going through some really, really tough times. So he was sort of incommunicado. It kills me. It’s so sad,” Sly told The Hollywood Reporter.
Aphasia is a condition that can affect a person’s ability to speak, write and understand language, with treatment including speech and language therapies, according to the Mayo Clinic.
When the actor’s diagnosis was revealed in March, Stallone shared a heartfelt message on Instagram as he sent his friend his best wishes.
“We come from afar praying for the best for you and your wonderful family,” he wrote alongside several snaps of the couple.
The silver screen legends met years ago and soon became involved in Planet Hollywood in 1991. The restaurant was also endorsed by Willis’ ex-wife, Demi Moore, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Sly and Willis then starred in the 2010 blockbuster movie franchise, “The Expendables.” The couple’s involvement in the film sparked a major feud between them, which ultimately led to Willis withdrawing from the film’s third installment.
Harrison Ford was cast as Willis’ replacement in the film, and Stallone apparently celebrated the news, tweeting in 2013, “WILLIS OUT…HARRISON FORD IN!!!! GOOD NEWS !!!!! I’ve been waiting for this for years!!!!!”
The couple managed to get over their beef years later and have remained good friends ever since.
In March, the actor’s wife, Emma Heming, along with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their children, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, released a joint statement revealing that Willis was retiring due to health issues. .
“To the amazing Bruce supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has had health issues and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they wrote. they wrote on Instagram.
“As a result and with great consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that meant so much to him,” they continued. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”
New York Post
