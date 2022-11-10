Radio host Shaun Morash poops his pants while laughing too hard

Driveway cleaning 2.

A radio host laughed so hard on a show that he had an accident and had to apologize.

The incident in question happened on the “DA Show” on CBS Sports Radio. Shaun Morash was discussing unspecified sacrilege with host Damon Amendolara when the viral clip began.

“It would be like the [Phillie] Phanatic taking a number 2 on Mike Schmidt’s chest – you just don’t,” Morash said.

Amendolara kept telling the joke, launching into startling images of Schmidt “lying on the ground like a turtle” while the Phillies mascot defecated on his chest.

About 90 seconds into the clip, Amendolara was still going into great detail, mimicking Schmidt shouting, “Nooooo, I know you had some scrap yesterday” when Morash completely lost it and had to pull out of the program. .

“I just went in my pants,” Morash said quickly before walking out.

When he returned to the air, he had a dark confession to make: he had been in an accident.

“Lots of paper towels,” was Morash’s response when asked how he was doing. “I do not even know [what to say]. I can’t even look you in the eye right now. I laughed too hard, and the friction went down, and luckily it wasn’t, you know, a mega pound. Just a little damp. Honestly, I’m ashamed right now. I was kind of hoping I’d come back and you were halfway through the update.

Morash then showed his co-hosts the wetness on the back of his pants as they all shouted, “Oh my God!”

It’s a tape he’ll want to burn.