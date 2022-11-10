News
Republican Zach Nunn ousts Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne in Iowa
Republican Zach Nunn won a close race to oust Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne, eliminating Iowa’s last Democrat in Congress and giving the GOP a much-needed pick-up.
Mr. Nunn, a state senator and US Air Force officer, beat Ms. Axne in a close race. The unofficial vote count was 50.3% to 49.7%.
During the campaign, he hammered Ms. Axne on inflation and the economy, mirroring Republicans’ platform nationally.
Ms. Axne came to Congress in 2018 in a strong year for Democrats. She then narrowly won her race, becoming the only Democrat in Iowa’s four-member delegation.
Nunn’s victory was a bright spot for Republicans who fell short of expectations of a “red wave” on Tuesday but are likely to still claim a majority in the House.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
Magic’s Paolo Banchero sidelined vs. Mavericks with ankle injury
Paolo Banchero will be sidelined for the first time in the Orlando Magic’s Wednesday home game vs. the Dallas Mavericks.
The Magic ruled Banchero out because of a sprained left ankle he suffered in Monday’s 134-127 loss to the Houston Rockets at Amway Center.
Coach Jamahl Mosley said Banchero’s status is considered day-to-day.
He was added to the team’s evening injury report Tuesday evening, listed as questionable until two hours before tipoff.
Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, rolled the ankle on a drive to the basket with 2:51 remaining against the Rockets.
He finished the game, recording 30 points on 8-of-16 shooting and 12 of 14 on free throws to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes.
He was one of five Magic players who played in all 11 games entering Wednesday and one of three, along with Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner, to start every matchup.
Banchero is averaging a team-high 23.5 points, which also is the most among rookies and 21st among all players, to go with 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.6 minutes.
Two-way guard Kevon Harris was also ruled on Wednesday because of a left rib contusion.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
Wednesday’s game will tip off at 5:30 p.m, 1 1/2 hours earlier than originally scheduled, because of Tropical Storm Nicole.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
“Russian interference” in American political life? We know the song (VIDEO) – RT in French
Our journalist Vera Gaufman returns to the recurrent allegations of Russian interference in American political life, formulated ad nauseam by Western politicians and media.
It is now a tradition: with each major American election, his accusations of Russian interference in American political life. The mid-term elections (“Midterms”) of this November 8 were no exception: the New York Times predicted the mobilization of Russian “trolls” and “bots”, the Bloomberg agency evokes an “alleged Russian plot” using “political cartoons to influence American voters”…
RT France journalist Vera Gaufman debunks this “old refrain” of the Russian hand on American political life – noting in particular the inability of AFP to detect irony, in the recent declaration of the Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigojine on this theme.
RT All Fr Trans
News
What the royal family really thinks of the crown
The crown has some fans within The Firm.
With so much controversy surrounding the fifth season of the Netflix series, we wondered how the real the royal family feels the drama. And, surprisingly, there are several viewers inside the House of Windsor.
While some members of the royal family, such as Prince William and his late grandfather Prince Philipchose to refrain from watching the fictionalized account of the late Queen Elizabeth II, others have openly admitted to turning on the critically acclaimed series. For example, during a 2021 appearance on James Cordonit is The late show, Prince Harry noted that The crown gives viewers a taste of what royal life is really like.
“It’s fictional,” he said, “but it’s loosely based on the truth.”
Sarah Fergusonthe Duchess of York, and Princess Eugenie They are also said to be fans of the show.
Yet there are those who have logged on and refuse to greet The crown as a success. (Disclose: King Charles III would have a firm stance on the series.)
Entertainment
News
Oath Keepers trial: Breaking down the significant turmoil that unfolded
CNN
—
The seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oathkeepers leaders has become mired in dispute as prosecutors called defense witnesses to warn them against self-incrimination in the days leading up to their appearance, the Defense attorneys accused each other of unethical conduct and a witness was revealed to be an informant.
Between the unmasking of a secret informant who had a medical emergency before appearing in court and a last-minute refusal to testify, there has been significant turmoil in recent days over which witnesses the defense wants to call and how the trial will proceed.
On Tuesday, attorneys for Stewart Rhodes called Florida member of the Oath Keepers, Dario Aquino, to the witness stand. Aquino spent much of the afternoon of January 6, 2021 with Rhodes, and defense attorneys planned to use his testimony to claim that Rhodes had no idea of the violence taking place at the Capitol. Rhodes is the leader of the Oathkeepers.
In a surprise twist, Aquino took the stand and immediately invoked his Fifth Amendment rights, refusing to testify. Rhodes attorney James Lee Bright looked shocked and asked Federal Judge Amit Mehta, who is overseeing the trial, to excuse the jury from the courtroom.
A heated argument ensued between Bright and Aquino’s attorney, Dwight Crawley, as Crawley alleged he had no idea Aquino was planning to testify until prosecutors tipped him off. previous night, calling it “crazy” that he is testifying.
“They want to take their questionable ethical activity and use it to their advantage,” Crawley shouted in the courtroom. “They want to put this individual on the witness stand for their own benefit.”
Bright responded, saying he would not let Crawley accuse him of unethical behavior “without retaliating”, and that he believed Crawley had known beforehand that Aquino was going to testify. Mehta interrupted the shouting match, telling the lawyers to “calm down” before sending Bright, Crawley and a third mediating defense attorney down the hall to resolve the issue.
Aquino’s testimony is at the heart of a tug of war between defense attorneys and the Justice Department over prosecutors contacting defense witnesses before they take the stand – especially members of the Guardians. of the oath – and warning them that, if they testify, they are opening up to themselves. – incrimination and potential lawsuits on the road.
“I am personally concerned about disclosing who I want to call next,” Stanley Woodward, attorney for fellow Oath Keeper defendant Kelly Meggs, said on Tuesday, adding that he would only give the government 24 hours’ notice. . he intended to call to the stand.
Prosecutors said in court that it was their legal duty to warn witnesses of any exposure they might have, and that although prosecutors asked defense attorneys if they told witnesses of their Fifth Amendment rights, they never heard an answer.
“We did what we felt we had to do, which was to tell the defense attorney if we think a witness has a Fifth Amendment problem,” prosecutor Jeffrey said Tuesday. Nestler.
Mehta said the defense should recognize that witnesses have their own rights to be monitored.
“I don’t know what to tell you all. It’s not unusual in that when the defense wants to call defense witnesses, those witnesses can be exposed. It’s not unusual. And then the question becomes whether that witness wishes to testify,” the judge said.
“If you think there’s anything unethical about what they’ve done, or what an FBI agent has done, or overstepped the line in any way or another, let me know,” Mehta added, addressing defense attorneys.
Another witness that Rhodes’ defense attorneys wanted to call, Greg McWhirter, the former vice president of the Oath Keepers, turned out to be a confidential informant against the group.
The New York Times reported Thursday afternoon that McWhirter was an informant, a fact the Justice Department confirmed in a sealed file accidentally released to the public record Tuesday night.
In the filing, prosecutors asked Mehta to ask defense attorneys who disclosed McWhirter’s status as a Times informant. That information, prosecutors said, was marked as “highly sensitive” and was covered by a protective order.
“The government is asking the Court to take these steps because of the significant safety and health concerns raised by Mr. McWhirter’s premature leak of status as a CHS,” or Confidential Human Source, prosecutors wrote in the filing. . “Even prior to this disclosure to the NY Times, Mr. McWhirter expressed immense concern to the government about his status as a confidential informant being publicly disclosed.”
The allegation sent defense attorneys scrambling, according to a person familiar with their conversations, with several attorneys assuring each other they weren’t the source of the leak.
Mehta addressed the issue under seal with both sides in the courtroom on Wednesday morning “given the sensitivities we need to discuss.”
McWhirter, who was scheduled to testify on Tuesday, also suffered a medical emergency on the plane he was supposed to take to Washington, D.C., and will no longer be able to travel to testify in person, according to defense attorneys and the court filing. DOJ. It’s possible McWhirter will be allowed to take a position by videoconference this week, although the timing is still unclear. McWhirter has not been charged with any crime related to Jan. 6.
McWhirter’s status as an informant is not the first protected information allegedly leaked to the press. At the start of the trial, disbarred attorney Jonathan Moseley, who previously represented defendant Kelly Meggs, sent several emails to defense attorneys, prosecutors and media attorneys threatening to release to the public information he deemed exculpatory.
Moseley reportedly gave some of the information to a right-wing outlet, and Mehta held a hearing on whether Moseley should be held in contempt of court for violating the protective order. No official decision has been made on this.
The hearing was supposed to be sealed but was accidentally broadcast to a courthouse media room where reporters followed the trial.
“Looks like you have some bad news for me,” Mehta said at the end of the sealed process as his court aide rushed to the bench. The deputy stood away from the microphone, so reporters couldn’t hear what he was saying.
“So they can hear everything,” Mehta asked, and the line to the media room was cut.
Cnn
News
Nathan Jones agrees long-term contract to become Southampton manager with ex-Luton boss taking charge of Liverpool opener
Nathan Jones has agreed a long-term contract to become Southampton’s new manager, according to talkSPORT.
Saints will pay Luton compensation of around £2.5million, with Jones taking charge of his Liverpool opener on Saturday.
Jones, who features in Southampton’s Carabao Cup tie with Sheffield on Wednesday, will be joined at St Mary’s by Luton coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan.
The south coast club were looking for a new boss after knocking out Ralph Hasenhuttl on Monday morning.
While a 4-1 loss to Newcastle at the weekend spelled the death knell for the Austrian manager, Southampton acted quickly with the club sitting in 18th place in the table.
While his spell at the club ended in a 2-0 loss to his former club Stoke City, there is no doubt the Hatters will be disgusted to lose a manager of the 49-year-old’s pedigree.
However, a move to the Premier League was always going to be hard to turn down.
Jones did a stellar job at Kenilworth Road, taking the Hatters from League Two to second place in League One in three years.
glory
When Gareth Southgate will confirm England’s World Cup squad and who should be in
self-centered
Austin says former Saints boss Hasenhuttl dug up players and ‘did everything for him’
retort
McClean responds to Souness comments on poppy stance on talkSPORT after more boos
AMBITIOUS
UFC superstar Conor McGregor wants to buy Liverpool – but is he rich enough?
enthusiastic
Conor McGregor, who supports Man United, says he would like to buy Liverpool
OUCH
‘That’s why you’re not playing’ – Lampard sends blunt message to Everton’s second string
The Welshman left to join Stoke in January 2019 but was sacked nine months later. Jones then returned to Luton in the summer of 2020, guiding them to the Championship play-offs last season.
Luton are currently ninth in the league with 29 points from 20 matches.
OFFER OF THE DAY
Bet365: Bet €10 and get €50 free bets* – CLAIM HERE
Account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as betting credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife’s edge
By BRIAN SLODYSKO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign.
And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate.
But some things were obvious. Republicans did not achieve the “wave” election that many had predicted. Democrats won major statewide races and flipped a Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Abortion remained an animating issue.
Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three senate races and about a dozen in the House.
Here are some takeaways from this year’s election:
___
TO BE CONTINUED …
Republicans hoped for a wipeout. They didn’t get it. After Democrats racked up several hard-fought wins in swing districts, like Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s Virginia seat, the sweeping wins many Republicans predicted had yet to materialize Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the fate of Democrats’ narrow hold on the Senate was unclear.
Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz for a crucial Pennsylvania Senate seat vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker, a Republican, were headed to a runoff in Georgia in December.
And the outcome of the remaining two seats that will determine which party will hold a Senate majority — Arizona and Nevada — may not be known for days because both states conduct elections in part by mail ballots, which take a long time to count.
Stay tuned.
___
HISTORY LESSON
It’s called history for a reason. The party that celebrates winning the White House is usually mourning a loss in the midterms two years later.
Add to that historical pattern an economy battered by inflation and teetering on recession, throw in fears about crime, and the outcome is close to certain.
Since 1906, there have been only three midterms in which the party of the president in power gained House seats: 1934, when the country was struggling with a Depression; 1998, when the U.S. was buoyed by a soaring economy; and 2002, when President George W. Bush had a sky-high approval rating amid the national feeling of unity after the Sept. 11 attacks.
___
DEMOCRATIC CAMPAIGN CHIEF OUSTED
Democrats’ unexpected good fortune did not extend to Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, of New York, the chairman of the party’s House campaign arm.
Maloney’s defeat in a race for a Hudson Valley seat by Republican Mike Lawler made him the first serving House Democratic campaign chief to be defeated since Rep. James Corman, of California, in 1980.
Typically parties elect a campaign chair familiar with the struggles of frontline members, but insulated enough that they don’t face a threat themselves.
Maloney’s defeat was partially of his own making.
Democrats, including Maloney, urged the New York legislature to draw favorable congressional maps for the party during this year’s redistricting. But the new maps were promptly challenged and struck down by a Republican judge who drew his own, which were far less advantageous.
That led Maloney to abandon his old seat in favor of a more Democratic leaning district held by first term Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones, who dropped out of the race.
That alienated progressives in the party, who supported Jones, while also forcing Maloney to compete on largely new turf. It also gave Republicans an opening.
___
IS FLORIDA STILL A SWING STATE?
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, both Republicans, offer the latest evidence that Florida is becoming increasingly red. They soared to early reelection victories Tuesday, both winning Miami-Dade County, which Democrat Hillary Clinton carried by 29 percentage points in 2016.
Florida has been a classic battleground. It twice helped propel Barack Obama to the White House. But the state, where the number of registered Democrats exceeded Republicans in 2020, has shifted increasingly to the right. That’s thanks to GOP inroads with Hispanic voters, as well as an influx of new residents, including many retirees, drawn to its lack of an income tax as well as its sunny weather.
“Democrats really have to think about how they are going to rebuild there. The Obama coalition no longer exists,” said Carlos Curbelo, a Republican former member of Congress, who called Florida ”off the map for the foreseeable future” to Democrats.
DeSantis won the governor’s office in 2018 by only about 30,000 votes. On Tuesday, he flipped at least six counties that he lost that year. Those counties were carried by Biden just two years ago.
Some Democrats blame some of Tuesday’s blowout losses to a lack of investment by their party.
“This is what happens when national Democrats decide to not spend money in the state,” said Greg Goddard, a Democratic fundraising consultant from Florida who raised money for Rep. Val Demings’ losing challenge of Rubio. “The pathway to Democrats winning future presidential elections is very thin if you do not plan to spend in Florida.”
___
FROM INSURRECTION TO CONGRESS
Republicans nominated three candidates for Congress this year who were at or near the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Only one of them, Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin, prevailed.
Van Orden, a former Navy SEAL who was photographed on the Capitol grounds and denies being in a restricted area or taking part in the attack, defeated Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff in Tuesday’s election to flip a Wisconsin congressional seat to Republicans.
In January, Van Orden will join the same body whose obligations and duties his presence helped disrupt.
While his case may be an outlier, he is among at least 30 Republican candidates elected to state-wide and federal offices during the midterms who have denied Biden’s 2020 victory, according to an analysis by the New York Times. Scores more who have raised concern about how the election was conducted also won.
The two other candidates who were present at the Capitol were handily defeated. Sandy Smith of North Carolina, lost her bid for a Democratic leaning seat by roughly 5 percentage points.
J.R. Majewksi lost his campaign to unseat Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur in a Trump leaning district by 13 percentage points.
___
WHAT DO REPUBLICANS WANT?
Newt Gingrich’s “Contract with America” was celebrated as a cornerstone of the Republicans’ 1994 House takeover for offering a concrete list of policies the GOP would pursue if put in power.
Now Republicans are far more circumspect about their aims.
“That’s a very good question. And I’ll let you know when we take it back,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell he told reporters in January.
McCarthy has offered up a “Commitment to America,” a list of priorities that fits on a pocket-sized card he carries with him that is heavy on slogans and light on detail.
Both may be attempting to avoid the plight of Gingrich whose “Contract with America” became a liability when Republicans failed to enact it.
House Republicans have said they intend to investigate Biden and his administration. They have also called for a renewed focus on fiscal restraint, a crackdown on illegal immigration at the southern border and increased domestic energy production.
Much of it may not matter. Biden, after all, has a veto pen.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at And check out to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms.
Republican Zach Nunn ousts Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne in Iowa
Magic’s Paolo Banchero sidelined vs. Mavericks with ankle injury
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Experience in the Upland Metaverse Officially Launched by Upland and FIFA
“Russian interference” in American political life? We know the song (VIDEO) – RT in French
What the royal family really thinks of the crown
Oath Keepers trial: Breaking down the significant turmoil that unfolded
OKB Token Still Holds Above 14% Following Market Plummet
Nathan Jones agrees long-term contract to become Southampton manager with ex-Luton boss taking charge of Liverpool opener
Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife’s edge
Twitter Enters Into Crypto Payments!
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?