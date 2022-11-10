News
Republicans won 6 million more votes than Democrats in home races, but won relatively few seats
Republicans won nearly six million additional votes nationwide in House of Representatives races but flipped relatively few seats, suggesting that talk of a “red wave” may have anticipated the general mood of the country, but not the final result of the election.
According to the Cook Political Report, as of Thursday morning, November 10, Republicans won 50,113,534 votes, or 52.3% of the vote, against 44,251,768, or 46.2% of the vote. Republicans lead by 6.1%, better than their average in “generic vote for Congress” polls, in which the party led by 2.5% in the final RealClearPolitics average before the election. But Republicans have only managed to flip nine seats so far – likely enough to control the House, but far from a “vague” result that many anticipated.
The discrepancy between the overall votes cast for Republicans and the actual result reflects the polarized nature of Congress’ charts. It also reflects the fact that Republican losses to many Democratic incumbents were very small. However, it could also suggest that Democrats ran a more effective campaign, focusing resources where they were needed to defend their vulnerable positions.
By comparison, in the 2010 Tea Party election “wave”, in which Republicans won 63 seats, Republicans won 44,593,666 out of 86,784,957 votes cast, or 51.3%. The Democrats won 38,854,459 votes, or 44.8%, meaning the Republican margin of victory was 6.5%, similar to the margin so far in 2022. However, the Republicans did not managed to win the Senate in this race, losing several key races.
In Italy, public support for Ukrainian military aid dwindles amid economic woes: NPR
Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
ROME — When Italy’s new right-wing coalition government was sworn in last month, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pledged to continue her country’s unwavering support and military assistance to Ukraine.
His stance has not changed, but as Europe braces for its first winter without Russian gas supplies and thermostats are denied as households struggle to afford rising utility rates, there are fears that the Italians are tired of war, of sending more and more weapons gas to Ukraine, and would like Ukraine and Russia to settle their differences at the negotiating table rather than on the battlefield.
Ukraine has said it intends to keep fighting until it regains all of the territory Russia has seized since 2014.
Italian support remains essential to Europe’s and NATO’s support for Ukraine, and any hesitation by Europe’s third-largest economy could cause fractures in the consensus on aid to Ukraine across this conflict, as the continent heads into a trying and difficult winter.
“Italy is overall the most skeptical country in Europe about its military support for Ukraine,” said Stefano Feltri, editor-in-chief of the daily. Domani. “We are open to Ukrainian migrants and refugees but the military option is very unpopular.” He says that’s true across the political spectrum, “from left to right.”
Italy has taken in more than 171,000 Ukrainians since the Russian invasion this year, according to United Nations figures.
Polls show that less than 40% of Italians approve of their country supplying arms to Ukraine, a rate lower than that of other European Union countries polled.
Many Italian businesses, meanwhile, are on the brink of bankruptcy and closure, due to rising energy costs and interest rates. And inflation is 11.9%.
Nomisma, a research institute, reports that 62% of Italian households currently live on less than $2,000 a month – and many blame the war in Ukraine for their economic hardship.
Italian author and journalist Michele Santoro has been one of the most vocal critics of military aid to Ukraine. “The poorest and weakest here in Italy are paying for this war, those who are unable to defend themselves,” he said on a popular TV talk show last week. “The question”, he added, “is no longer whether to provide military aid to Ukraine. It is now Europe’s number one priority to end this war”.
The Italians want the war to end
Last weekend in Rome, around 100,000 people marched in the largest peace rally since the war began. The demonstration was organized by trade unions, numerous Catholic associations and pacifist groups.
The banners bore the words ‘peace’, ‘no to war’ and ‘stop sending arms’. Many protesters said sending arms to Ukraine further fueled the conflict.
Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Stefania Vaziolo came from Venice to proclaim her opposition to aid to Ukraine.
“Europe is very weak now and subject to American authority,” Vaziolo said, convinced that the United States has every interest in prolonging the war in Ukraine.
Another peace walker, Pietro Vergano, offers his family’s history during World War II as the reason he opposes all wars. Born in Sicily, he says his mother was left homeless when the United States bombed Palermo in 1943, and a father who was a soldier in the Italian army before being deported to Germany by the Nazis.
He also thinks the only winners are the global oil and gas giants. “They are getting richer and they are destroying the European and Italian economies,” says Vergano. Sanctions against Russia, he adds, “are very damaging to us, the cost of living is going up, businesses are closing because they can’t manage energy prices.”
The majority of marchers who spoke to NPR acknowledged that Russia had started the war, but said it was high time for peace talks. Yet most were vague on exactly how warring parties can be brought to the negotiating table.
Also among the protesters, Laura Boldrini, a center-left Democratic Party MP, said: “We need to get a ceasefire.” She wants “an international conference with all the leaders of the world to impose peace” and pressures Russian President Vladimir Putin so that he has no choice.
A government under pressure
Massimo Di Vita/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images
The government is about to approve Italy’s sixth military aid package to Ukraine. During the campaign, Prime Minister Meloni declared that “Italy will never be the weak link in the West”.
But some analysts are beginning to wonder.
“I think I have doubts whether his pro-Ukrainian stance can be maintained consistently in the future,” says Federico Fubini, columnist at Corriere della Sera newspaper.
He thinks Meloni faces opposition within his own ranks.
“To put it bluntly, she’s a populist and she perceives that a lot of Italian public opinion,” he says, “especially among, you know, center-right and right-wing voters, don’t is not so much for the sanctions as for Ukraine.”
£3m libel claim against musician Phoebe Bridgers is dismissed | Music
A $3.8m (£3.26m) libel claim brought against Los Angeles indie rock musician Phoebe Bridgers by producer Chris Nelson late last year has been dismissed, reports MyNews LA.
Nelson had alleged that Bridgers had “intentionally used his high-profile public platform…to post false and defamatory statements.”
The lawsuit was dismissed on Wednesday by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Curtis A Kin. Bridgers’ attorneys had filed a motion to dismiss in February under California’s ‘anti-Slapp’ law, which tries to prevent people from using the threat of legal action to suppress free speech .
Nelson filed her initial complaint after Bridgers posted on Instagram that she had “witnessed and can personally verify much of the abuse (care, theft, violence) perpetrated by Chris Nelson”, and directed her Instagram followers to the page of Emily Bannon, Nelson’s ex. -girlfriend, who had made a separate post accusing Nelson of “beating[ing] a young Latinx to death” and “cheating[ing a] neighbor on an estimated amount between 100,000 and 130,000 dollars. Nelson alleged that Bridgers had a “vendetta to destroy [his] reputation” due to his romantic relationship with Bannon.
In their motion to dismiss, Bridgers’ attorneys said Nelson’s lawsuit “seeks to chill Ms. Bridgers’ allegations of abusive conduct,” that her allegations are protected by the First Amendment, and that “[Nelson] is a limited-purpose public figure who must prove that Ms. Bridgers acted with actual malice, which he cannot do. Bridgers defended the allegations she made in her Instagram post in a sworn statement: “My statements have been made on the basis of my personal knowledge, including statements that I have personally heard made by Mr. Nelson, as well as my own observations. I continue to believe that the statements I made were true.
This is Nelson’s second lawsuit to be dismissed on First Amendment grounds this year. In December 2020, he sued another ex-girlfriend, actor Noël Wells, for alleged defamation, “false light” (a misleading representation), intentional infliction of emotional distress, intentional interference with potential economic relationships, and interference by negligence in potential economic dealings, after she sent a private email to the Big Thief group saying Nelson had acted in a “predatory” manner towards her.
On January 6, a Los Angeles County judge dismissed the suit, saying Wells’ email was free speech.
The Guardian has contacted representatives of Bridgers for comment.
Tom Brady reveals he nearly retired from football aged 27
Tom Brady made an interesting revelation on Wednesday when he posted an ad for TB12 Sports on social media.
In the ad touting his TB12 method was for everyone and not just superstar athletes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said he almost retired much earlier in his career than February 2022.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
“When I was 27, I almost retired from football because of elbow pain,” Brady said. “…Now I’m 45 and I’m still here. No matter the age. … No matter the obstacle. … It’s about how you feel. …and what you do.
Brady had won two Super Bowl titles before playing his 27-year-old season. He had completely taken over the starting job for the New England Patriots and concluded his 26-year-old season by finishing third in NFL MVP voting.
BUCS LEGEND MIKE ALSTOTT CONFIDENT TOM BRADY’S GAME-WINNING DRIVE WAS NEEDED FOR PLAYOFF PUSH
His season at age 27 in 2004 was one of his best so far. He had 3,692 passing yards and 28 touchdowns and earned his second Pro Bowl selection. Brady retiring at that age would have sent shockwaves through the NFL and possibly changed the trajectory of other NFL personalities like Bill Belichick and Peyton Manning.
He arguably merged two separate Hall of Fame-worthy careers into one.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Brady recently became the first play in NFL history to reach 100,000 career passing yards. He is also the all-time leader in touchdown passes with 634.
Revenue Loss Forecast for Nio Earnings in Q3 2022
Employees stand next to an ET7 sedan at a NIO Inc. dealership in Shanghai, China, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio reported a third-quarter loss of $577.9 million on Thursday, much larger than a year ago, despite strong revenue following a 29% increase in vehicle sales .
Here are the key numbers from Nio’s third quarter earnings report.
- Revenue: $1.83 billion, up 32.6% from the third quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted loss per share: 30 cents, compared to 6 cents per share a year ago.
- Cash at the end of the quarter: $7.2 billion, compared to $8.1 billion as of June 30.
Shares of the company rose more than 10% in early trading Thursday.
Nio said on Oct. 1 it delivered 31,607 vehicles in the third quarter, up 29% from the third quarter of 2021 and a record for the company.
Nio’s gross margin was 13.3%, slightly improved from the 13% margin it reported in the second quarter, but down from 20.3% a year ago. Nio said the year-over-year margin decline was due to lower regulatory credit sales, higher costs that squeezed its vehicle margins and higher spending on its networks. charging and service.
CEO William Bin Li said in a statement that the company has seen strong interest in its new ET5 sedan, which he says will “support a substantial acceleration in our overall revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.” The ET5, the company’s second sedan, began shipping in September.
With ET5 now available, Nio is working to increase production and shorten customer wait times, Li said. Nio said investors should expect it to deliver 43,000 and 48,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, generating total revenues between RMB17,368 million ($2.4 billion) and RMB19,225 million ($2.7 billion).
Magic unveil City Edition jerseys representing a ‘kingdom on the rise’
The Orlando Magic’s newest City Edition jerseys are meant to represent the team and city of Orlando as a “unique kingdom on the rise.”
The all-black uniform, which was released Thursday, features a metallic gray accent that’s “a suit of armor to display strength and fortitude” and pinstripes along with the star on the side of the shorts to “pay homage to cherished symbols of the Magic’s past.”
The uniform also features a gothic “Orlando” script on the front center of the jersey. The diamond pattern covering the jersey and shorts is meant to signify a “knight-worthy line of defense.”
The Magic will debut their new City Edition uniforms, and the new court design to accompany them, Monday when they host the Charlotte Hornets at Amway Center.
They’ll wear the new uniforms 16 times this season — 12 home games and four on the road.
City Edition uniforms, which are in their sixth season, were designed to represent the “stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique.”
The Magic’s previous City Edition uniform was unveiled in 2019 with an orange theme representing sunshine and citrus. The team wore variations of the orange theme from 2019-22.
This is the final of the Magic’s four uniforms for the 2022-23 season: Icon (black), Association (white), Statement (blue) and City (all-black).
The City Edition uniforms are available for purchase at the Magic Team Shop at Amway Center and online at www.orlandomagicshop.com.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Tarte Cosmetics Flash Deal: Get $189 worth of makeup for just $63
If you need more information before shopping, read these product reviews.
Reviews about Tarte Holiday Edition Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump 9 Piece Set
One shopper said, “These are the best lip glosses EVER! I buy them every time they have a set. These and the lipstick version are THE BEST FEEL, color and last! The colors are GORGEOUS Amazing gifts to keep. I have at least 30 of them. You’ll love them. They’re DELICIOUS!! Easy to wear TOTALLY OBSESSED.”
Another gushed, “These lip plumpers are everything I expected and more. All of the colors in this set are very wearable. The formula is very hydrating and the plumping really works, which is a bonus because I didn’t expect it. I gave up using traditional lipstick because of lip wrinkles. It works really great on older lips. I’m going to offer a few to share the joy.
Someone else exclaimed, “I love these plumping lip glosses. I don’t feel any stinging and they don’t cause any redness in the skin around my mouth like other plumpers do. Very shiny and have coconut taste. Hope they do more colors!”
One QVC shopper commented, “Love all the colors and the juicy shine of these lipsticks! Very hydrating and plumping!”
“I love the feel, the colors and the way the lip cream plumps up my lips. My lips feel more hydrated and they are usually very dry. Great value too,” one buyer commented.
A fan of the product wrote, “Love this lip butter. Super creamy, refreshing on the lips, great pop of color. Nice packaging.”
If you are looking for other beauty choices, the bachelorette alum Hannah Brown share her holiday gift recommendations.
