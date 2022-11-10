Republicans won 6 million more votes than Democrats in home races, but won relatively few seats

toggle caption Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

ROME — When Italy’s new right-wing coalition government was sworn in last month, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pledged to continue her country’s unwavering support and military assistance to Ukraine.

His stance has not changed, but as Europe braces for its first winter without Russian gas supplies and thermostats are denied as households struggle to afford rising utility rates, there are fears that the Italians are tired of war, of sending more and more weapons gas to Ukraine, and would like Ukraine and Russia to settle their differences at the negotiating table rather than on the battlefield.

Ukraine has said it intends to keep fighting until it regains all of the territory Russia has seized since 2014.

Italian support remains essential to Europe’s and NATO’s support for Ukraine, and any hesitation by Europe’s third-largest economy could cause fractures in the consensus on aid to Ukraine across this conflict, as the continent heads into a trying and difficult winter.

“Italy is overall the most skeptical country in Europe about its military support for Ukraine,” said Stefano Feltri, editor-in-chief of the daily. Domani. “We are open to Ukrainian migrants and refugees but the military option is very unpopular.” He says that’s true across the political spectrum, “from left to right.”

Italy has taken in more than 171,000 Ukrainians since the Russian invasion this year, according to United Nations figures.

Polls show that less than 40% of Italians approve of their country supplying arms to Ukraine, a rate lower than that of other European Union countries polled.

Many Italian businesses, meanwhile, are on the brink of bankruptcy and closure, due to rising energy costs and interest rates. And inflation is 11.9%.

Nomisma, a research institute, reports that 62% of Italian households currently live on less than $2,000 a month – and many blame the war in Ukraine for their economic hardship.

Italian author and journalist Michele Santoro has been one of the most vocal critics of military aid to Ukraine. “The poorest and weakest here in Italy are paying for this war, those who are unable to defend themselves,” he said on a popular TV talk show last week. “The question”, he added, “is no longer whether to provide military aid to Ukraine. It is now Europe’s number one priority to end this war”.

The Italians want the war to end

Last weekend in Rome, around 100,000 people marched in the largest peace rally since the war began. The demonstration was organized by trade unions, numerous Catholic associations and pacifist groups.

The banners bore the words ‘peace’, ‘no to war’ and ‘stop sending arms’. Many protesters said sending arms to Ukraine further fueled the conflict.

Stefania Vaziolo came from Venice to proclaim her opposition to aid to Ukraine.

“Europe is very weak now and subject to American authority,” Vaziolo said, convinced that the United States has every interest in prolonging the war in Ukraine.

Another peace walker, Pietro Vergano, offers his family’s history during World War II as the reason he opposes all wars. Born in Sicily, he says his mother was left homeless when the United States bombed Palermo in 1943, and a father who was a soldier in the Italian army before being deported to Germany by the Nazis.

He also thinks the only winners are the global oil and gas giants. “They are getting richer and they are destroying the European and Italian economies,” says Vergano. Sanctions against Russia, he adds, “are very damaging to us, the cost of living is going up, businesses are closing because they can’t manage energy prices.”

The majority of marchers who spoke to NPR acknowledged that Russia had started the war, but said it was high time for peace talks. Yet most were vague on exactly how warring parties can be brought to the negotiating table.

Also among the protesters, Laura Boldrini, a center-left Democratic Party MP, said: “We need to get a ceasefire.” She wants “an international conference with all the leaders of the world to impose peace” and pressures Russian President Vladimir Putin so that he has no choice.

A government under pressure

The government is about to approve Italy’s sixth military aid package to Ukraine. During the campaign, Prime Minister Meloni declared that “Italy will never be the weak link in the West”.

But some analysts are beginning to wonder.

“I think I have doubts whether his pro-Ukrainian stance can be maintained consistently in the future,” says Federico Fubini, columnist at Corriere della Sera newspaper.

He thinks Meloni faces opposition within his own ranks.

“To put it bluntly, she’s a populist and she perceives that a lot of Italian public opinion,” he says, “especially among, you know, center-right and right-wing voters, don’t is not so much for the sanctions as for Ukraine.”