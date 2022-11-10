News
Retired NFL player Michael Oher marries longtime partner
Retired Baltimore Raven Michael Oher, whose story inspired the Academy Award-winning “The Blind Side,” is now a married man, People reports.
The ex-offensive tackle, 36, said “I do” to longtime partner Tiffany Roy — with whom he shares two sons and two daughters — Saturday at the JW Marriot in Nashville, according to the outlet.
“The most magical part was our vows,” the new bride told People. “To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a true Queen.”
The “magical day,” as Roy described it, was 17 years in the making for the couple. They met at the University of Mississippi’s administration building and got engaged in July 2021, according to People.
The lavish reception included a performance by ballerinas, an ice luge with espresso martinis and even a line band, the outlet reported.
Roy had nothing but praise for her husband — who played for the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers along with the Baltimore Ravens — describing him as “charming, loving, kind, funny, handsome, a great listener, a great cook, and an amazing father to our kids.”
“The Blind Side,” which scored a best picture nomination in 2010, centers on Oher’s journey from periods of homelessness to the NFL and the life he had with his adoptive family. The film netted Sandra Bullock an Oscar for her role as Oher’s adoptive mother, Leigh Anne Tuohy.
News
Morgan Evans on CMAs and How Music Helps Her Cope With Kelsea Ballerini Divorce
Morgan Evans is using her music to deal with her divorce from singer Kelsea Ballerini.
Early in his divorce, Evans wrote the song “Over For You” to help him understand how he felt and to help him work through his emotions.
He told Fox News Digital that he decided to release the song after performing it in front of a crowd at a festival in Australia and getting positive feedback from the audience. After that, he “realized how meaningful it was to so many people” and what an impact it had on everyone.
“All my social media and the conversations I started having with people went from ‘Great show man’ or ‘Come back to Kentucky soon’ to stuff like ‘Thank you for writing the song, that’s helps me through my divorce,” or, “Thank you for putting into words how I felt when I went through this seven years ago,” stuff like that,” Evans explained. “When things started to happen like that, I knew it was something I had to record properly and share, and that’s what we did. And I’m really proud of the song.”
CMA AWARDS: LUKE BRYAN, PEYTON MANNING TEAM UP AS HOSTS, CARRIE UNDERWOOD TO PERFORM AND WHAT ELSE TO KNOW
Evans and Ballerini tied the knot in 2017 and announced on Instagram that they had decided to separate in August 2022 after nearly five years of marriage. They first met in 2016 when they co-hosted Australia’s Country Music Channel Awards together.
It’s been a tough few months for Evans, so he’s excited to be at the CMA Awards and having fun with his fellow country music artists. He can’t wait to celebrate a great year in country music and have a great night.
“I’m doing great. It’s great to be here tonight,” Evans said. It’s been a weird few months in my life, but I’m taking it one day at a time, and it’s good to be here celebrating country music.”
Like most fans, Evans can’t wait to see Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning host the show, saying neither Bryan nor Manning takes themselves very seriously, which should make for an entertaining evening.
“I’m super excited to see Luke and Peyton Manning host this thing tonight. What could go wrong?” said Evans. “I can imagine them both taking it very seriously but not seriously at all, and I’m looking forward to when it really starts to go off the rails and see how they try to bring it back.”
Bryan said he and Manning expected to have fun together and with the crowd during the show. And, even though Manning isn’t a country music artist, Bryan says he’ll do a great job because he loves country music.
“We both don’t take ourselves too seriously. And he’s obviously been on TV. He’s always done really well on camera, and he’s a lifelong fan of country music,” Bryan said. at Fox News Digital. “I think by being on stage we can, you know, have a lot of fun with the crowd and make it a really special night.”
Fox
News
Kyrie Irving’s suspension protested by small group outside Barclays Center
As Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters he has yet to speak directly to star guard Kyrie Irving — only Irving’s representation — following the announcement of his minimum five-game suspension, a small group of Black Hebrew Israelites protested the suspension outside Barclays Center.
The group, about three dozen deep, gathered in front of the Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center train station exit closest to the front of the arena and one protestor with a microphone addressed both pedestrians casually walking by and fans entering the building for Wednesday’s matchup between the Nets and Knicks.
“[Kyrie] is being persecuted for that statement of truth,” the mic’d-up protestor shouted outside Barclays Center. “He is being persecuted. He is being hazed by society today.”
The Nets deemed Irving “unfit to be associated with” the organization and suspended him for five games for failing to condemn antisemitism after posting the link to a controversial movie — “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” — on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts in late October.
The group of protestors also handed out pamphlets titled “The Truth About Antisemitism” to those who passed by or into the arena. The pamphlet perpetuated many of the falsehoods contained in the film Irving shared, including the idea that Jewish people are “the synagogue of Satan.”
Irving never issued an official apology — even saying “I can not be antisemitic if I know where I come from” — until after the Nets announced his suspension. Marks said there has been no development regarding Irving’s return to the court, even though the star guard met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday.
“On the Kyrie front, when we have news to share and updates, we will do so at the appropriate time,” Silver said. “As of now, there’s nothing to share.”
Newly promoted head coach Jacque Vaughn also said he hadn’t spoken to Irving about the suspension as an assistant.
“I thought in the capacity I was serving [as an assistant coach], it wasn’t my place to [talk to Irving],” Vaughn said. “I’ve always understood my boundaries as an assistant coach. That could change going forward in the position that I’m in now.”
The Nets delivered Irving’s suspension on Nov. 3 and Wednesday’s matchup against the New York Knicks marks the fourth game he has missed. Saturday’s matchup in Los Angeles against the Clippers will mark the fifth game, and the organization will have to provide some sort of update after that matchup.
The Nets reportedly outlined six benchmarks Irving must meet to be reinstated, including meeting with both the Anti-Defamation League and Brooklyn’s Jewish leadership, completing antisemitic training and hate speech training, condemning the movie, donating $500,000 to anti-hate causes and meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai to demonstrate an understanding of the harm he caused.
National Basketball Player’s Association Vice President Jaylen Brown said he expects the player’s union to appeal Brooklyn’s suspension.
“I don’t believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic. I don’t think people in our governing bodies think he’s antisemitic. He made a mistake,” said Brown, Irving’s former Boston Celtics teammate. “I’m expecting the NBPA to appeal the suspension from Brooklyn. The terms for his return, they seem like a lot, and a lot of players expressed discomfort with the terms. He made a mistake. He posted something. There was no distinction.”
Irving averaged 26.9 points, five assists and five rebounds through the first eight games of the regular season. The Nets went 2-6 through in those games and entered Wednesday’s matchup against the Knicks 2-1 in his absence.
News
Adidas appoints rival Puma CEO Bjørn Gulden after Kanye West fallout
BERLIN– Adidas has named Bjrn Gulden, the CEO of rival Puma, as its new chief executive, and he will take over the German sportswear brand in January as the company weathers the fallout from its split with the rapper formerly known as by Kanye West.
Gulden will replace Kasper Rorsted, CEO of Adidas since 2016, whose departure was announced in August. Adidas said at the time that Rorsted would hand over the baton within the next year, but said on Tuesday that he and the supervisory board “mutually agreed” that he would step down and leave the company. business on Friday.
Chief Financial Officer Harm Ohlmeyer will lead Adidas until the end of the year. He temporarily takes the helm after the company ended a partnership with Ye late last month amid growing outcry over the rapper’s offensive and anti-Semitic remarks.
Adidas, which followed other companies in cutting ties with Ye, is set to take a hit of up to 250 million euros (dollars) to its net profit this year following the decision to immediately halt production of its line of Yeezy products and is left looking for another star to help it compete with its increasingly big rival, Nike.
Gulden, a 57-year-old Norwegian who was once a professional football and handball player, has been Puma’s CEO since 2013. He previously worked at Adidas and was its senior vice president of apparel and accessories from 1992 to 1999.
He was also CEO of Danish jewelry brand Pandora, Managing Director of shoe retailer Deichmann and Chairman of Rack Room Shoes and Chairman of the Board of Danish food retailer Salling Group.
Gulden “knows the industry extremely well and draws on a rich network in sports and retail,” Adidas Supervisory Board Chairman Thomas Rabe said in a statement.
“As CEO of Puma, he reinvigorated the brand and led the company to record results,” Rabe said, adding that the Adidas board “is confident that Bjrn Gulden will lead Adidas into a new era. of strength and looks forward to fruitful cooperation.”
Puma, which like Adidas is based in the southern German town of Herzogenaurach, said its chief commercial officer, Arne Freundt, will replace Gulden as CEO.
ABC7
News
Franz Wagner leads Magic in win over Mavericks despite Paolo Banchero’s absence
The Orlando Magic had to play without rookie forward Paolo Banchero, their leading scorer, for the first time in Wednesday’s home game vs. the Dallas Mavericks.
While his absence was felt, especially offensively, the Magic (3-9) locked in defensively to pick up a 94-87 victory over the Mavericks (6-4) at Amway Center for the second win of their seven-game homestand.
The Mavericks’ points were a season-low and the fewest the Magic have held a team to this season.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “They did a heck of a job sticking with the gameplan.”
With Banchero sidelined, second-year forward Franz Wagner led the Magic with 22 points (9-of-17 shooting), 6 assists and 3 rebounds.
He was one of five Magic players who scored at least 10 points.
Orlando held Luka Dončić, who entered Wednesday averaging 36 points, to a season-low 24 points on 9-of-29 shooting to go with 6 rebounds and 6 assists. It ended his streak of consecutive games scoring at least 30 points to start the season at nine.
Chuma Okeke, who stepped into the starting lineup alongside Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr., was the primary defender on Dončić.
“He did a great job,” Mosley said. “He did a great job staying on his body and showing his hands.”
The Magic ruled Banchero out pregame because of a sprained left ankle he suffered in Monday’s 134-127 loss to the Houston Rockets at Amway Center.
“He’ll be day to day,” coach Jamahl Mosley said of Banchero. “He’s moving around a little bit but probably more sore than anything.”
Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, was added to the team’s evening injury report Tuesday evening, listed as questionable until two hours before tipoff.
He rolled the ankle on a drive to the basket with 2:51 remaining against the Rockets.
Banchero finished Monday’s game, recording 30 points on 8-of-16 shooting and 12 of 14 on free throws to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes.
He was one of five Magic players who had played in all 11 games entering Wednesday and one of three, along with Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner, to start every matchup.
Banchero was averaging a team-high 23.5 points, which also is the most among rookies and 21st among all players, to go with 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.6 minutes entering Wednesday.
Two-way guard Kevon Harris also was ruled out because of a left rib contusion.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
“The great part about this team is they each step into a role,” Mosley said. “They know when their numbers are called, they’ll be ready. You saw that the other night with Mo Bamba. You see that with what Kevon has done being able to step in. With guys being out, other guys are going to step into that role and they do it willingly.”
Wednesday’s game will tip off at 5:30 p.m, 1 1/2 hours earlier than originally scheduled, because of Hurricane Nicole. There was an announced attendance of 18,165 despite the change.
To honor the men, women and their families for their service, the Magic and L3Harris teamed up for the 19th consecutive season to host Seats for Soldiers Night Wednesday.
As part of the event, the entire Magic team honored deceased soldiers by holding their jerseys with each soldier’s name listed on the back before the National Anthem. Each player signed the jersey that was given to the families of the soldiers.
More than 2,200 active and retired military personnel and their families attended the game, with L3Harris and the Magic providing two hospitality suites to the game for Central Florida military personnel.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
China-founded TikTok parent works for US child drug addicts, says anti-social media activist
TikTok’s parent company is seeking to get American children addicted to a dangerous version of the video platform while providing a healthier option in China, according to anti-social media activist Tristan Harris.
Harris told CBS that ByteDance, founded in China, offers Chinese users a platform called “Douyin” that offers content that doesn’t match the experience on TikTok for the rest of the world.
Mr Harris, co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology, said the Chinese version of the social media site shows videos touting science, museums, education and patriotism while limiting viewing to 40 minutes a day. for young users.
“Now they’re not shipping this version of TikTok to the rest of the world,” Mr Harris told the magazine’s 60 Minutes show. “It’s almost like they’re acknowledging that technology influences children’s development, and they make their home version a spinach version of TikTok, while they ship the opium version to the rest of the world.”
Mr Harris, a former Google employee, is among a group of activists who want to see new regulations put in place on technology platforms.
His nonprofit Center for Humane Technology lists partners such as philanthropist George Soros’ Open Society Foundations and the Omidyar Network, led by billionaire eBay founder and tech critic Pierre Omidyar. The center funded a nonprofit representing former Facebook and Twitter employees who publicly criticized their former employers.
TikTok’s impact on children has captured the attention of Congress. In October 2021, the Senate Commerce Committee’s consumer protection panel held a hearing on “protecting children online” featuring lawmakers grilling a TikTok executive.
Details of TikTok’s data collection efforts targeting users have emerged since the October 2021 hearing. Leaked audio from more than 80 internal TikTok meetings showed engineers in China had access to US user data between September 2021 and January 2022, according to records viewed by BuzzFeed.
TikTok did not provide comment on Wednesday. TikTok said earlier this year it was working to address data location and accessibility issues through a new partnership with US tech company Oracle.
TikTok told CBS it gives users the ability to limit their screen time.
Last year, Beijing banned Chinese children from playing online games from Monday to Thursday and only allowed them to play for three hours a week, according to the China National Press and Publication Administration.
washingtontimes
News
Suspect fired flares at dock, stabbed Boston officer with syringe, police say
With manager Pedro Grifol in place, Chicago White Sox GM Rick Hahn gets to work addressing other needs
Where votes stay, how long they will take to count in major midterm races
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
