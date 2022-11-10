News
Revenue Loss Forecast for Nio Earnings in Q3 2022
Employees stand next to an ET7 sedan at a NIO Inc. dealership in Shanghai, China, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio reported a third-quarter loss of $577.9 million on Thursday, much larger than a year ago, despite strong revenue following a 29% increase in vehicle sales .
Here are the key numbers from Nio’s third quarter earnings report.
- Revenue: $1.83 billion, up 32.6% from the third quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted loss per share: 30 cents, compared to 6 cents per share a year ago.
- Cash at the end of the quarter: $7.2 billion, compared to $8.1 billion as of June 30.
Shares of the company rose more than 10% in early trading Thursday.
Nio said on Oct. 1 it delivered 31,607 vehicles in the third quarter, up 29% from the third quarter of 2021 and a record for the company.
Nio’s gross margin was 13.3%, slightly improved from the 13% margin it reported in the second quarter, but down from 20.3% a year ago. Nio said the year-over-year margin decline was due to lower regulatory credit sales, higher costs that squeezed its vehicle margins and higher spending on its networks. charging and service.
CEO William Bin Li said in a statement that the company has seen strong interest in its new ET5 sedan, which he says will “support a substantial acceleration in our overall revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.” The ET5, the company’s second sedan, began shipping in September.
With ET5 now available, Nio is working to increase production and shorten customer wait times, Li said. Nio said investors should expect it to deliver 43,000 and 48,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, generating total revenues between RMB17,368 million ($2.4 billion) and RMB19,225 million ($2.7 billion).
cnbc
News
Magic unveil City Edition jerseys representing a ‘kingdom on the rise’
The Orlando Magic’s newest City Edition jerseys are meant to represent the team and city of Orlando as a “unique kingdom on the rise.”
The all-black uniform, which was released Thursday, features a metallic gray accent that’s “a suit of armor to display strength and fortitude” and pinstripes along with the star on the side of the shorts to “pay homage to cherished symbols of the Magic’s past.”
The uniform also features a gothic “Orlando” script on the front center of the jersey. The diamond pattern covering the jersey and shorts is meant to signify a “knight-worthy line of defense.”
The Magic will debut their new City Edition uniforms, and the new court design to accompany them, Monday when they host the Charlotte Hornets at Amway Center.
They’ll wear the new uniforms 16 times this season — 12 home games and four on the road.
City Edition uniforms, which are in their sixth season, were designed to represent the “stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique.”
The Magic’s previous City Edition uniform was unveiled in 2019 with an orange theme representing sunshine and citrus. The team wore variations of the orange theme from 2019-22.
This is the final of the Magic’s four uniforms for the 2022-23 season: Icon (black), Association (white), Statement (blue) and City (all-black).
The City Edition uniforms are available for purchase at the Magic Team Shop at Amway Center and online at www.orlandomagicshop.com.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Tarte Cosmetics Flash Deal: Get $189 worth of makeup for just $63
If you need more information before shopping, read these product reviews.
Reviews about Tarte Holiday Edition Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump 9 Piece Set
One shopper said, “These are the best lip glosses EVER! I buy them every time they have a set. These and the lipstick version are THE BEST FEEL, color and last! The colors are GORGEOUS Amazing gifts to keep. I have at least 30 of them. You’ll love them. They’re DELICIOUS!! Easy to wear TOTALLY OBSESSED.”
Another gushed, “These lip plumpers are everything I expected and more. All of the colors in this set are very wearable. The formula is very hydrating and the plumping really works, which is a bonus because I didn’t expect it. I gave up using traditional lipstick because of lip wrinkles. It works really great on older lips. I’m going to offer a few to share the joy.
Someone else exclaimed, “I love these plumping lip glosses. I don’t feel any stinging and they don’t cause any redness in the skin around my mouth like other plumpers do. Very shiny and have coconut taste. Hope they do more colors!”
One QVC shopper commented, “Love all the colors and the juicy shine of these lipsticks! Very hydrating and plumping!”
“I love the feel, the colors and the way the lip cream plumps up my lips. My lips feel more hydrated and they are usually very dry. Great value too,” one buyer commented.
A fan of the product wrote, “Love this lip butter. Super creamy, refreshing on the lips, great pop of color. Nice packaging.”
If you are looking for other beauty choices, the bachelorette alum Hannah Brown share her holiday gift recommendations.
Entertainment
News
4 Chicago Cubs takeaways from the GM meetings, including the likelihood of spending money in free agency
Spending money in the offseason is on the horizon for the Chicago Cubs.
The organization expects the 2023 payroll to be higher than last season, but how significantly that increases largely depends on the quality of talent they acquire.
The Cubs featured a nearly $175 million competitive balance tax configured payroll in 2022, according to figures from Baseball Prospectus’ Cot’s Contracts. It ranked 12th in baseball and was $55 million below the CBT threshold. For 2023, the Cubs’ CBT payroll is just under $135 million and more than $87 million beneath the penalized limit.
Signing one of the top four free-agent shortstops — Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts or Dansby Swanson — would boost not only the lineup but the perception that the Cubs are actively trying to compete within a division that does not appear to be a gauntlet to get to the postseason.
“When you look at the last couple years, certainly the (St. Louis) Cardinals, they’ve been really strong, and I think they do have a gap we have to close,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Wednesday at the general manager meetings. “I certainly think some of that gap can be closed by raising the payroll back to where it was. We took it down for a couple years, and we have to move that back up. That definitely helps close that gap, but we also know that a lot of that gap has to be closed with our internal guys.”
1. The Cubs will explore external options for center field.
Among the roster improvements the Cubs are expected to address will focus on center field. The organization went into the offseason anticipating an outside acquisition for the position, something that becomes more important after their depth at the spot took a hit in the last month when Triple-A prospects sufffered injuries.
Alexander Canario’s devastating injury in the Dominican Winter League that requires surgery on his left ankle and left shoulder followed by a lengthy rehab, combined with Brennen Davis’ setback in the Arizona Fall League complicates their internal choices. Davis’ AFL experience was cut short after just five games because of a stress reaction in his back, according to a source, and rest was prescribed. He will be focused on spending the offseason building strength into spring training. His back issues over the last year create uncertainty about how much the Cubs can project to count on him at some point next season.
“We have guys internally that will certainly play out there,” Hoyer said Wednesday. “But the lion’s share might come from externally.”
The Cubs still like Christopher Morel, who started 50 games in center field, but Hoyer prefers moving him around the field. Morel, 23, played at least 13 games each at shortstop, third base, second base and center field.
“So much of his value is wrapped up in the fact that he’s a really good defender at a lot of positions,” Hoyer said. “I think he’ll work really hard over the winter to play all those positions that much better. But his versatility, athleticism is extreme, and we should utilize that. I don’t think pigeon holing him in one spot is the best idea.”
2. Matt Mervis has earned opportunity to be on the roster.
No matter where Mervis has played this year, he keeps mashing.
The AFL was his latest challenge after playing at three minor-league levels in 2022, ultimately reaching Triple-A Iowa for the first time two years into his professional career.
Mervis, 24, is coming off 36 home runs, 40 doubles, a .379 on-base percentage and a .984 OPS in 137 games, and kept rolling in the AFL. He earned MVP honors in the All-Star Game this week. In 51 AFL plate appearances, Mervis’ six home runs equate his strikeout total. His power production complements a respectable 18.5 K% this year.
“He’s very much in our plans,” Hoyer said. “But we’re also going to be active and exploring alternatives.”
The Cubs want depth throughout the roster and into the upper ranks of the minors, including to account for when someone might struggle. That includes at first base, where they also can utilize the designated-hitter spot to find at-bats. The Cubs might explore adding a power-hitting first baseman to potentially either platoon with the left-handed-hitting Mervis or use both to split time between first base and DH.
José Abreu, 36, and Josh Bell, 30, are intriguing short-term options if the Cubs prioritize power, which Hoyer frequently has stated is a lineup need this offseason. Miguel Sanó, 29, also has pop, but he missed most of the season with an injury and has middling on-base numbers since his lone All-Star Game appearance in 2017.
3. The World Baseball Classic could factor into Seiya Suzuki’s spring training start.
Suzuki’s transition to Major League Baseball was disrupted by the owner’s lockout heading into his rookie season. Year 2 also might feature an altered start.
The World Baseball Classic’s international tournament, played every four years, coincides with the middle of spring training. Suzuki likely will play for his home country, though it has yet to be officially decided as to what level he will participate for Team Japan.
There is value in Suzuki experiencing a normal spring after last year’s hectic three weeks to prepare for opening day after signing his five-year, $85 million deal with the Cubs. The organization understands why Suzuki would want to play for Japan in a prominent tournament.
“Ultimately I’ll support whatever he decides he wants to do,” Hoyer said. “In a perfect world, you’d be able to prepare completely for our season but also represent his country, and I think that’s the perfect scenario.”
Hoyer did not provide specifics on what blend of WBC and spring training preparation for Suzuki would strike the right balance.
A variety of options are seemingly in play. Perhaps one possible path: Suzuki would remain with the Cubs in camp until Japan, a tournament favorite, reaches the semifinals, which are held in Miami starting March 19. Japan opens the WBC for pool play March 9-13 in Toyko, where the quarterfinals are also played March 15-16. This arrangement would lessen Suzuki’s travel and time away from the Cubs. It’s unclear if Japan would agree to this setup.
4. The Cubs will prioritize the defensive component at catcher.
The Cubs will extend a qualifying offer to catcher Willson Contreras by the 4 p.m. deadline Thursday, the same day free agency begins.
Contreras is expected to decline the offer within the 10-day window. A free-agent reunion between the sides is unlikely. Yan Gomes remains under contract for 2023 with a club option in 2024. Expect the Cubs to emphasize the defensive side for whatever catcher they acquire in the offseason.
“You want guys that can hit, but it’s a run-prevention position,” Hoyer said. “So much of it is game calling and preparation, feeling strongly that everything that pitchers do is a ‘we’ thing. It’s about that teamwork and collaboration.
“Throwing is probably going to become more important with some of the rules (changes), but it’s an offense and defensive position. And that relationship with pitchers is really important.”
Hoyer liked the three-catcher setup of Contreras, Gomes and P.J. Higgins the Cubs employed for the last 4½ months of the season. It created more pinch-hitting opportunities and more dynamic versatility. Higgins’ ability to play three positions (catcher, first base and third base) was a big factor in that element. However, Hoyer doesn’t envision having three catchers on the active roster through all of next season.
()
News
Tom Brady looks to make history in Germany as Bucs take on Seahawks
Reuters
—
The National Football League said it could have sold more than 3 million tickets for Germany’s first regular season game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, proving again that Tom Brady can attract a crowd.
The Buccaneers quarterback certainly isn’t the only reason for the massive interest, but even the NFL admits that with a seven-time Super Bowl winner on the grounds of Munich’s Allianz Arena, there’s a buzz additional.
“Perhaps the understatement of the year adds to the excitement and buzz around this game that he will be on the field,” conceded Peter O’Reilly, NFL’s executive vice president of corporate affairs. club and league events during a conference call on Wednesday.
“He is clearly a global superstar that not only the many rabid fans in Germany are aware of, but also the casual fan.
“Anyone on the street knows Tom Brady.”
Brady, who was back in the global spotlight last month after announcing that he and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen had ended their 13-year marriage, will be looking to make headlines on the court as he attempts to become the only quarterback to start and win in four different countries (USA, England, Mexico and Germany).
He’s also in the contest with 373 consecutive pass attempts without an interception and can top the Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers rush mark of 402 set in 2018.
While Brady is the number one attraction, German fans will be treated to a marquee game.
The contest at Bayern Munich will be the first international game between two division leaders with the Seahawks 6-3 topping NFC West and 4-5 Tampa Bay topping NFC South.
“I mean the chance to go to another country, to play a sport that I love, I heard there were 3 million ticket requests for 67,000 seats,” Brady said during the an interview on SiriusXM’s Let’s Go! podcast. “So the place is going to rock.
“If it’s anything like what I see in these German Bundesliga games, it’s going to be one of the epic games we’ve ever played.”
The NFL has a strong foothold in England where it has played three games this season, but believes the time is right to enter new markets.
When tickets went on sale, there was an online queue of more than 800,000 fans, O’Reilly said, but despite huge crowds everywhere it goes, the NFL remains on a curve. learning about a potential franchise based in Europe.
“I know we learn something every game we play about the ability we have to play games there (in Europe),” O’Reilly said.
“If the opportunity presents itself, everything around us makes us smarter and better about the possibility of a potential franchise outside of the United States”
Sports
News
EU pushes Germany to cut Huawei – POLITICO
The European Commission on Thursday urged EU member countries to reduce the risks associated with Chinese telecommunications equipment in 5G networks, naming Germany in particular as a country that must implement the bloc’s common 5G security guidelines. .
“We urge member states that have not yet imposed restrictions on high-risk providers to do so without delay, as a matter of urgency,” said Margrethe Vestager, the Commission’s executive vice-president responsible for digital issues.
“A number of countries have passed legislation but they haven’t implemented it… Making it work is even better,” she said.
Asked if Germany – where operators like Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone have relied heavily on equipment from Chinese giant Huawei over the past decade – is of particular concern, Vestager replied: “It’s not not only Germany, but it is also Germany”.
In 2020, European countries agreed on a set of measures called 5G Security Toolbox to reduce their reliance on “high-risk vendors” for future telecommunications networks, in what was widely seen as a policy to reduce the purchase of equipment from Huawei and its smaller Chinese rival ZTE.
Berlin last year passed a law allowing government departments to intervene in telecoms contracts with Huawei, but the law gives the government wide latitude in how it imposes restrictions. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s new government was expected to take a tougher stance on China, but so far has done little to intervene in telecom operators’ reliance on Huawei.
pl_facebook_pixel_args = [];
pl_facebook_pixel_args.userAgent = navigator.userAgent;
pl_facebook_pixel_args.language = navigator.language;
if ( document.referrer.indexOf( document.domain ) < 0 ) {
pl_facebook_pixel_args.referrer = document.referrer;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script',
'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq( 'consent', 'revoke' );
fbq( 'init', "394368290733607" );
fbq( 'track', 'PageView', pl_facebook_pixel_args );
if ( typeof window.__tcfapi !== 'undefined' ) {
window.__tcfapi( 'addEventListener', 2, function( tcData, listenerSuccess ) {
if ( listenerSuccess ) {
if ( tcData.eventStatus === 'useractioncomplete' || tcData.eventStatus === 'tcloaded' ) {
__tcfapi( 'getCustomVendorConsents', 2, function( vendorConsents, success ) {
if ( ! vendorConsents.hasOwnProperty( 'consentedPurposes' ) ) {
return;
}
const consents = vendorConsents.consentedPurposes.filter(
function( vendorConsents ) {
return 'Create a personalised ads profile' === vendorConsents.name;
}
);
if ( consents.length === 1 ) {
fbq( 'consent', 'grant' );
}
} );
}
}
});
}
Politices
News
Knicks get embarrassed at Barclays Center, lose 112-85 to Nets: ‘They played harder than us’
The Knicks can claim the title for least dysfunctional team in New York. Not the best.
If Wednesday night were any indication, they’re still below the Nets, who’ve been rejuvenated since Steve Nash’s removal and Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Of course, the big reason for the gap remains Kevin Durant, the greatest talent to ever play in the NBA for NYC (Dr. J would be No. 1 but only played in the ABA for the New York Nets, and that was technically on Long Island). The Knicks were no match in Barclays Center on Wednesday night, conceding to outer borough very early in the 112-85 wire-to-wire defeat.
The Knicks (5-6) folded by halftime, when the deficit reached 25 points. It was never close in the second half. Tom Thibodeau and his players all harped on their effort, or lack thereof, which is a common excuse after a blowout defeat.
“They played harder than us,” Jalen Brunson said. “We just didn’t respond fast enough. We made a run in the third, but it wasn’t strong enough and we didn’t play hard enough.
“It’s not OK. It’s something that we need to quickly recover from.”
Thibodeau said the Knicks resorted to hero ball after falling into a deficit.
“It snowballed on us. Probably over dribbling,” Thibodeau said. “Because of the switching you have to cut more. So you have to slip, you have to put pressure on the rim. You can’t stand around. You’ve got to move the ball, you’ve got to move your bodies. So there’s no stats for that. That’s just giving yourself up for the team.”
Julius Randle’s stat line looked well enough (24 points, 11 rebounds) but he was lax on defense and outplayed by Durant, who notched his first triple-double of the season with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.
The Nets have now won eight straight against the Knicks, a stretch that started with Durant’s first game against the rival in a Brooklyn uniform. Durant’s career record against the Knicks is 21-3.
On second thought, we can’t call it a rivalry. Durant has fun punishing the Knicks and taunted some fans before the game.
“So long as I’ve got a Nets jersey on, if I see a Knicks fan, I’m always going to give them a thumbs down or give them some sh— about being a Knicks fan,” Durant said.
RJ Barrett, on the other hand, is now 1-9 against the Nets in his career.
“It’s annoying but what can you do about it?” Barrett said. “Every time you come to the court, know that it’s a big game. We’ll be ready next time.”
Despite their encouraging play in the last week or so, the aura of uneasiness and potential combustion hovers over the Nets (5-7). Almost all of that is related to Irving.
On Wednesday night, for instance, as the Nets were introducing Jacque Vaughn as their permanent head coach, a group of Black Hebrew Israelites were outside Barclays Center protesting Irving’s suspension while distributing anti-Semitic pamphlets.
Irving wasn’t around Wednesday and GM Sean Marks acknowledged he hasn’t spoken directly to his point guard about the suspension.
The Knicks don’t have that type of drama but they can’t be confused for title contenders. Wednesday night was a reminder.
Brooklyn’s knockdown blow connected in the first quarter, when the Knicks allowed 38 points and trailed by 16. It was a steady ride to a blowout from there. .
New York’s starters were dominated again, with Randle, Brunson and Barrett all finishing with +/- of -22 or worse. The Knicks shot just 32 percent and their 85 points represented a season-low.
“They got off to a fast start,” Randle said, “we just never recovered.”
()
Revenue Loss Forecast for Nio Earnings in Q3 2022
Magic unveil City Edition jerseys representing a ‘kingdom on the rise’
Tarte Cosmetics Flash Deal: Get $189 worth of makeup for just $63
MANA Loses 80% Of Its Value Over The Last 12 Months
4 Chicago Cubs takeaways from the GM meetings, including the likelihood of spending money in free agency
Tom Brady looks to make history in Germany as Bucs take on Seahawks
Bybit Puts Crypto Transparency in the Spotlight
EU pushes Germany to cut Huawei – POLITICO
Knicks get embarrassed at Barclays Center, lose 112-85 to Nets: ‘They played harder than us’
MMA superstar Conor McGregor gave Molly McCann ‘poetic advice’ on managing stardom ahead of UFC 281 fight with Erin Blanchfield
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World